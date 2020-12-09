That said, the indicators discussed here point to solid medium- and long-term value based on the dominance of FLIR in the sensing space and its spread across commercial, industrial, and defense sectors across multiple geographies.

The biggest risk I see at this point is a prolonged contraction on the commercial side of the business, which has been a thorn in FLIR's side for several quarters.

Since my last article on FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) in August, the stock has gained about 15%, validating some of the points I referred to in that article. Since that time, we've had the company release its Q3 earnings, and the nation has gone through one of the most closely contested Presidential elections in recent times. There are several implications for the company based on these two events that I'd like to cover in this piece.

Source: FLIR.ca

Quick Overview and Highlights of FLIR's Q3 Earnings

The overall revenue decline of 1% was marginal and missed the estimate by $2.6 million. Due to the Project Be Ready cost savings drive, the company was able to deliver an adjusted EPS of $0.64, beating the estimate by $0.10. The beat allowed the stock to rally nearly 10% after the earnings announcement. However, the stock dropped again after Election Day and has been going on a virtual roller-coaster ride as it steadily climbed to the as-of-writing price of around $41.

As predicted, the sales of EST (elevated skin temperature) equipment boosted the top line again this quarter, but the security business is still showing signs of weakness. As I noted in my last article, FLIR Systems: What the Market is Missing, problems on the commercial side of the company's revenue streams have been around since before Q4-19. We saw that headwind continue in Q3-20, per management's prepared remarks at the Q3-20 earnings call:

These revenue contributions were offset by lower volumes in commercial end markets in our Industrial Technologies segment due to COVID-19 and timing of certain contracts that contributed to revenue in the prior year quarter in our Defense Technologies segment.

While commercial did contribute to some of the declines in the Industrial Technologies segment, the bulk of it has come from the Defense Technologies line item.

Should investors see that as a problem? For the immediate future, perhaps yes, but in the long term, no. I'll get to that in a bit.

For now, the growth drivers are maritime products and the tail end of the demand for EST products. These two lines have adequately propped up revenues in the Industrial Technologies segment and have largely offset the declines in Defense Technologies.

That said, there's one development that investors should closely watch: now that the demand for EST products is on the decline, it is crucial that its core industrial business lines pick up the pace, and core international markets like Asia and Canada/LatAm will play a key role in softening the year-over-year comps drop in EST. North America and Europe will continue to drag down the numbers as they go through their second and third waves of coronavirus infections.

Source: Q3 Filing

In defense, unmanned technologies represent the bright spot in a segment affected by prior-period shipment timing and large contract completions.

The Defense Landscape

The company made some gains in unmanned systems, citing "continued demand" and "growth", and this is one of the two areas I noted as high-potential segments in my last article as well. Of note is the fact that the company recorded a $26 million award for a sensor suite upgrade in Q3-20 and a $32 million follow-on order for its Centaur UGV that will be recorded in Q4-20. In addition, Q4 will see a $14 million order from U.S. Customs and Border Protection for FLIR's lightweight vehicle surveillance systems.

The growth of unmanned products in both the Industrial Tech and Defense Tech segments is being bolstered by acquisitions from last year, through which the company continues to strengthen its robotics and infrared capabilities.

FLIR's focus on unmanned and autonomous technologies, especially in the defense segment, will likely benefit from having President-elect Joe Biden in the White House. The incoming Commander-in-Chief has long supported advanced tech over legacy systems in defense. The Department of Defense's similar stance on the matter was noted by FLIR President and CEO Jim Cannon at the Q3 earnings call:

While there is uncertainty with DoD spending, there is a commitment to modernization and our four pillars are well aligned to the DoD's modernization priorities.

Source: FLIR Q3 Earnings Call Presentation

As such, while there are unlikely to be any major defense budget cuts on the books despite the effects of the pandemic on the federal deficit, the odds are even slimmer for cuts in forward-looking technologies and systems where FLIR excels. On the contrary, the company's focus on these four priorities is in alignment with the direction the DoD is taking. Unmanned capabilities go hand in hand with autonomous technology, and FLIR is at the bleeding edge of that combination of capabilities.

There will also likely be a push for domestic sourcing of defense equipment by the Pentagon in an effort to revive the U.S. economy, further elongating the growth runway for FLIR. There has been some pushback for the House bill's provision to set deadlines for domestic procurement, so it likely won't have the support required to be signed into law. Nevertheless, many of the Pentagon's acquisition programs are expected to get pressure from the Biden administration to start sourcing domestically as a matter of urgency.

FLIR's Financial Position

FLIR's books are fairly clean, and its financial position is strong. The current ratio of +2.5, liquidity position of $630 million and free cash flow of around $160 million give it adequate leeway to make bolt-on acquisitions to further strengthen its core technologies and pay down long-term debt if required. During the quarter, the company redeemed its 2021 senior notes for $425 using part of the proceeds from the $500 million 2.5% note offering that is due in 2030. As at the end of the third quarter, FLIR also has an additional $443 million left in its current credit facility.

The dividend payout is still intact and expected to remain so. The yield is not great at 1.65% by the 5-year dividend CAGR of 11.2% is better than most of its peers in the sector. The temporary suspension of share repurchases was more of a precautionary measure than an essential one, and the company's financials are in better shape than at the end of the second quarter.

Of note is the fact that margins came in stronger in Q3-20 over Q3-19 despite the slight decline in revenues, and the primary drivers of that are the company's cost-savings initiatives that fall under the purview of Project Be Ready.

Source: Q3 Earnings Call Presentation

For FY-20, the company has re-initiated its guidance, albeit at a slightly lower level in terms of revenues. However, the company expects a stronger ops margin and earnings per share.

Investor's Angle - Risks and Expectations

If the company achieves the lower end of its adjusted diluted EPS guidance range of $2.30 to $2.35, at the current price, that would translate to a TTM adjusted diluted earnings multiple of around 18. Historically, the stock has been able to sustain higher earnings-based valuation levels. Please note that the following graph shows historical GAAP trailing P/E as opposed to the non-GAAP figure used for guidance purposes:

Source: Seeking Alpha Charting

Moreover, considering the early gains seen in the unmanned technologies portfolio and the promising political landscape over the next few years, FLIR is definitely positioned to see significant medium- to long-term growth.

As its industrial and commercial business units regain traction on the back of a successful vaccine being delivered and administered by Q2-21, investors should expect strong YoY quarterly revenue growth during the second half of FY-21. I admit that's still a big IF, but it's still the only option to contain the virus as it continues to surge across the United States. Fortunately, as we saw earlier, FLIR has significant global exposure, which should help stem the bleeding in the domestic market in the near term, especially in the Industrial Technologies segment.

The biggest risk I see at this point is a prolonged contraction on the commercial side of the business, which has been a thorn in FLIR's side for several quarters. The mitigatory factor for that would be the continuing strong sales in maritime products and the recovery of the industrial surveillance sub-segment, as well as the global exposure I just mentioned. Further offsetting the decline therein are the healthy increases seen in current and total backlogs, but the Q3 book-to-bill ratio of 0.97 is something to keep track of.

To be clear, the stock is not exactly cheap at the current price of $41, but it is trading at a significant +30% discount to the sector median and about 10% lower than its own 5-year average, both on a non-GAAP price to trailing earnings basis. Street analysts have a 12-month median/average price target of between $45 (median) and $50 (average) for a current upside potential of between 10% and 22%. On a 20x TTM earnings basis at the lower end of the company's guidance for FY-20, my calculations yield an upside potential of about 12%, closer to conservative street estimates.

I don't expect to see a sharp appreciation of the stock in the short term. The hope is that the flattish revenue growth estimate for Q4-20 could be offset by the strong earnings guidance, but we're not likely to see a strong rally at this point. The 1-month price return is already in the 10% range, and a soft fourth-quarter could force the stock to move sideways from here.

That said, the indicators discussed here point to solid medium- and long-term value based on the dominance of FLIR in the sensing space and its spread across commercial, industrial, and defense sectors across multiple geographies. While unmanned technologies and products have already started yielding results, autonomous tech and products represent a lucrative pipeline for the future. Once the weaker segments fall in line, we can expect to see stronger YoY revenue growth and subsequent stock price appreciation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.