Introduction

We review British American Tobacco's (BTI) (referred here as "BAT") FY20 pre-close update this morning, both for our Buy case on BAT and for other tobacco stocks. We believe the update adds confidence to our BAT thesis, which includes a 7%+ Dividend Yield and a mid-teens annualized return, and is also supportive of our Buy ratings on Altria (MO), Philip Morris (PM) and Swedish Match (OTCPK:SWMAF), as we will explain below.

Buy Case Recap

Our Buy rating in March was based on BAT's business delivering at least a low-single-digit EPS growth in the medium term, with the following assumptions:

The U.S. cigarette market (45% of 2019 operating profit) to stabilise, with the growth in e-vapor to be sharply lower after FDA actions

Non-U.S. cigarette markets to also remain relatively stable, despite BAT being behind in Tobacco Heated Products ("THP") and Juul expanding its e-vapor business in Europe

BAT to be successful in its £1bn 2020-22 restructuring program, enabling the operating margin to continue to expand

Dividends to continue, with the risk of the 3.5x Net Debt/EBITDA (at December 2019) offset by the prudent bond maturity profile, with less than £3bn to be refinanced/repaid in each of 2020 and 2021

With the 8%+ Dividend Yield at the time, even with a low-single-digit EPS growth and no re-rating, we expected annualised returns to be in the low teens. We also had upside scenarios with faster growth and upward re-ratings, which produced annualised returns of 20%+.

FY20 Pre-Close Summary

The update largely confirmed the existing FY20 outlook (in constant currency), with a stronger-than-expected revenue growth but the same EPS growth.

Excluding currency, revenue growth in FY20 is now expected to be at the high-end of the previous 1-3% range, thanks to better-than-expected volumes in cigarette and Tobacco Heated Products ("THP"). Global tobacco/THP industry volume is now expected to decline by only 5% (was 7%) in FY20, and U.S. volume is now expected to be "broadly flat" (was a 2.5% decline). EPS growth is still expected to be at mid-single-digits, with the stronger revenue growth offset by £200m of additional investments in Next Generation Products ("NGP") and the effect of COVID-19 on BAT's associate ITC business in India:

BAT FY20 Pre-Close Update Summary Source: BAT pre-close update release (FY20).

The implementation of bans on menthol cigarettes in the European Union, Turkey and certain U.S. states also have had minimal impact on BAT volumes, with only a low-single-digit percent of cigarette smokers leaving tobacco, and the rest switching to other combustibles or to e-vapor.

Currency has continued to be a headwind for BAT earnings, and is expected to have a negative impact of 3.3% on FY20 EPS and 2-3% on FY21 EPS. The implied 2020 EPS growth rate of 1.5% (after currency) will be significantly less than those in 2019 (9.1%) and 2018 (5.2%):

BAT Adjusted EPS (Since 2017) Source: BAT company filings.

We believe that COVID-19 has been a net positive for tobacco businesses in Developed Markets, with stay-at-home consumers having more occasions to smoke, the impact on consumer incomes being cushioned by government support programs and a reduction in illicit trade. BAT has seen the 75% of its revenues that are generated in Developed Markets benefit from these.

Read-Across for Other Tobacco Names

BAT's trading update is also positive for most other tobacco names: In cigarettes, volumes have remained stable; in Next Generation Products, BAT has remained behind leaders Juul, IQOS and Swedish Match in each category.

For Altria, BAT's update shows a stable U.S. cigarette market and Juul retaining its leadership in U.S. e-vapor:

U.S. cigarette industry volume was down only 0.4% for October year-to-date, and is expected to be “broadly flat” for full-year 2020 (was a decline of 2.5%). This outlook is consistent with Altria's, which is for U.S. industry volume to be flat to down 1.5% for 2020

U.S. Industry Cigarette Volume Decline Year-on-Year Source: Altria results presentation (Q3 2020).

In U.S. e-vapor, BAT claimed to have a value share of 19.2% for its Vuse Alto product and 24.1% for the total Vuse family in October year-to-date. While this is “continuing to close the gap on the market leader”, it also showed how Vuse has remained behind Juul (35% owned by Altria)

For Philip Morris, BAT's update shows that the Heat-Not-Burn ("HNB") category is continuing to grow in Japan and Russia, but with PM retaining the lead in each:

In Japan, BAT’s glo reached a 5.9% volume share of the tobacco market in October, only marginally higher than the 5.4% reached in June. While the new glo Hyper product expanded its share from 0.7% to 2.3% in the same period, most of the gain appeared to have come from cannibalizing other BAT e-vapor volumes. BAT is also withdrawing glo Sens, its e-vapor/HNB hybrid product, and will be incurring £50m in write-off costs

In Russia, glo reached a 3.3% volume share of the tobacco market in Moscow in October, again far behind PM's IQOS, which had a 14.4% share in Q3 2020, as well as a 5.8% share of the overall Russian market

For Swedish Match (referred here as "SWMA"), BAT is seeking to significantly expand in the U.S. nicotine pouch market, but will likely remain behind SWMA:

With the Dryft acquisition in November, BAT has expanded its SKU range in U.S. nicotine pouches from 4 to 28, including filling a gap in the "above 6 mg" segment. SWMA already has a full product line-up under its ZYN brand

BAT plans to expand the availability of Dryft nicotine pouches from the current 20k outlets to 100k by H1 2021; ZYN was in 95k outlets in Q3

Including Dryft and third-party manufacturing, BAT aims to have “unconstrained capacity" in manufacturing from H1 2021, which management clarified as meaning 60m can annually; SWMA already has a capacity of 80m cans in the U.S. (expandable to 100m cans by overtime shifts), and will reach 160m by H1 2021 after planned expansions

Valuation

As of 3 pm U.K. time, BAT shares were roughly flat for the day in London at 2,901p; they have returned more than 20% (in U.K. pounds) since we upgraded our rating to Buy in March. For 2020 year-to-date, in U.S. dollars, BAT shares have lost 4.9%, compared to Altria's loss of 10.3%, Imperial Brands' (OTCQX:IMBBY) loss of 8.9% and Philip Morris's gain of 1.3% (including dividends):

BAT Share Price vs. Tobacco Peers (2020 Year-to-Date) Source: Yahoo Finance (09-Dec-20).

At 2,901p, relative to 2019 financials, BAT shares are trading at a P/E of 9.0x and a Free Cash Flow ("FCF") yield of 9.8%:

BAT Net Income, Cashflow & Valuation (2018-20H1A) NB. Tax paid was £556m lower y/y in H1 2020, mainly due to higher profits and £1.2bn of tax payments deferred to H2. Source: BAT company filings.

The Dividend Yield is 7.3% (210.4p per share). As part of the update, management re-iterated the policy of having dividend growth in U.K. pound terms and a 65% pay-out ratio (on adjusted EPS).

Management also expected BAT to continue to deleverage, with Net Debt / EBITDA to "around 3x" by the end of 2021. Share buybacks may resume after this is achieved, though management did not make a specific commitment.

Illustrative Return Forecasts

We amend our illustrative forecasts by updating our 2020 EPS and adding buybacks from 2022. We also combine the set of 3 different scenarios we had in our August update to a single Base Case:

2020 EPS growth to be 1.5% (was 2.5% in the previous Base Case), based on the latest management outlook

From 2021, Net Income to grow by 2.5% annually (unchanged)

From 2022, share count to fall by 2% annually to represent the effect of buybacks; this takes the EPS growth to 4.6% (was 2.5%)

Dividend grows with EPS on a payout ratio of 65%

Exit P/E at 10x P/E (was 7.8x), representing a Dividend Yield of 6.5%

At 2,901p, these imply an exit price of 3,680p which, including dividends, mean a total return of 54% (14.9% annualized) in just over 3 years:

Illustrative BAT Return Forecasts Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

Conclusion

BAT reassured investors again with its FY20 pre-close update, which included a mid-single-digit EPS growth (ex. FX).

Cigarette volumes in Developed Markets have remained stable, and are likely to be “broadly flat” in the U.S. and down 5% globally in 2020.

In Next Generation Products, the company has made some progress, but remains behind leaders Juul, IQOS and Swedish Match in each category.

Management also reaffirmed the dividend (currently a 7.3% yield) and continuing deleveraging, which means buybacks may resume after 2021.

At 2,901p, with an exit price of 3,680p and dividends, we believe BAT shares offer a total return of 54% (14.9% annualized) in just over 3 years.

We reiterate our Buy rating on BAT.

Among our Buy ratings in the tobacco sector, our top pick remains Philip Morris, followed by Swedish Match, Altria and BAT. We continue to have a Neutral rating on Imperial Brands due to its structural challenges.

