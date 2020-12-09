Almost two weeks ago, I wrote an article about the upcoming SPAC merger of what was then called Gores Metropolous Holdings with LIDAR developer Luminar (LAZR). Since then, the stock has appreciated by more than 100%, and I want to explain why I entered a small trade and exited, and why I don't think it's worth owning shares at this valuation.

1. Luminar is a valuable play on a growing autonomous vehicle market segment

Luminar is a leading producer of LIDAR (light detection and ranging), one of the technologies that enable autonomous vehicles (AV). Tesla (TSLA) is a proponent of cameras, and you can see a demonstration of its technology in action. Google's Waymo (GOOG), on the other hand, uses LIDAR and while I find Waymo's offering a bit more impressive in this demonstration, there appears to be at least some argument for both technologies. Tipping the scales somewhat in favor of LIDAR is this recent announcement by Intel (INTC) subsidiary and industry leader Mobileye that it is switching from cameras to LIDAR and using Luminar's product.

LIDAR for autonomous driving is a developing field and Luminar has an impressive set of customer agreements from companies such as Volvo (OTCPK:VOLVY) and Daimler (OTCPK:DMLRY) as you can see on pages 14 and 15 of this investor presentation. The problem is that all of the ideas we can form about the cost of these products in the future and the company's margins are really just estimates. Luminar opened a production facility this year in Orlando, Florida, but the company manufactures today at a far, far lower scale than it will need eventually. The company's revenue projections for 2025 from its investor presentation are 55 times higher than this year's expected revenue:

Personally, I expect that revenue growth to come with reduced pricing at scale, meaning they will sell far more than 55 times as many units. I'd like to note that this revenue estimate from Luminar fits nicely with the total market estimate for 2025 from analyst Gus Richard of $2.5 billion. It doesn't sound overly ambitious for a leading competitor in a new and growing market to have $837 million out of a $2.5 billion market.

In my last article, I assumed hardware sales could earn a 25% margin and should be valued at 16x earnings while software would earn a 50% margin and deserve a 25x multiple to earnings, for a valuation of $7 billion or $17 per share. I want to reiterate that this is a highly speculative estimate of what the company could be worth in five years if it does what it says it thinks it can do. To that end, I thought it looked like a good idea to buy shares or warrants (LAZRW) at a discount to that valuation.

Last week when shares were trading below $15.00, I bought warrants for prices between $5.00 and $4.50. After the merger between Gores Metropolous and Luminar was announced and the company began trading under its new ticker symbol (LAZR), shares went up into the low 20s. I felt fortunate to sell my warrants for $7.30 per warrant. You'd be really fortunate today if you heard me recommend buying them but didn't hear me recommend selling them because those warrants at the time of this writing are selling for more than $15.00 per share and they were higher yesterday.

2. A recent "short argument" on valuation has something to say for it

Today, the stock is trading lower at least in part in reaction to the following tweet from a well-known trader:

The figures he tweeted above come from a description of the merger agreement, which placed the stock at $3.388 billion market cap at $10/share. My price target was close to twice that. So I agree that $35/share or more for Luminar must necessarily reflect optimism about something that's not apparent to me. I also expect the stock to trade down from here at some point.

All that being said, this company is in no way comparable to something like Nikola (NKLA) which has been accused of fraud in promoting its vision for an electric truck. Everyone agrees that Luminar is a real business with real products and real customers, but some claim that the overvaluation is about to be corrected.

One thing I will take issue with is the assertion that Velodyne (VLDR) is the industry leader. Velodyne does supply a number of products and has an investment from Ford (F), Baidu (BIDU), and Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) as they explain on page 8 of their investor presentation, but it's also clear that a number of Velodyne's products are for non-automotive applications. All-in-all, this year they will only sell 12,000 units (see page 16). That's just not an impressive enough performance to be described as the leader.

3. Conclusion

Luminar looks like a strong and growing company with a bright future, but the current stock price is too optimistic and I would take profits. The risk of a pullback driving the share price from its current price in the high 30s down to what I consider a "fair" valuation of $17.00 outweighs any benefits from holding the stock at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LAZR, LAZRW over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.