The Retirees' Dividend Portfolio: John And Jane's November Taxable Account Update

We examine the realized gain-loss for the Taxable Account and our thoughts going into the end of 2020.

The Taxable Account balance is up nearly $47K over the course of a month from October 31st to November 30th. The increased value of the Taxable account is in line with the performance of the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq over the same time period.

Data by YCharts

The Nasdaq Composite is still outperforming both the Dow Jones and S&P 500 by a long shot.

Data by YCharts

This shouldn't surprise anyone considering the Nasdaq is made up of the largest tech stocks in the United States. This shouldn't be a huge surprise considering the top 10 largest stocks make up over 1/3 of the index and these companies have seen explosive growth during the pandemic. The 10 positions shown below were accurate as of April 15th, 2020.

Data by YCharts

While the portfolio isn't intended to match the Nasdaq it is still interesting to see that the portfolio reached a low point at the end of March when the balance dropped to $328.5K and has since increased to $429.5K at the end of November. This constitutes a 31% increase off of the lows and the account is now sitting on unrealized capital gains that exceed the positions that are still sitting at an unrealized loss. I think it is important that readers can see that panic selling was never a part of this process and the evidence of this can be seen in the Realized Gain-Loss image below.

Source: Charles Schwab

There were only two sales that took place at the market lows that occurred during the month of February and March.

Johnson Controls (JCI) - Closed position after the dividend was maintained again without a raise.

Hormel (HRL) - Reduced position after a major run-up in share price (the shares sold were represented by the high-cost shares).

Only recently have we taken some losses on the closing of the position in Cardinal Health (CAH) and reduction of the position in Apple Hospitality (APLE). Some of these losses are being taken now because John and Jane have decided it would be prudent to reduce or eliminate some of these underperforming and/or riskier positions because it makes sense to take the loss for the 2020 year.

Dividend Decreases

There was one stock that cut its distribution that was payable during the month of November.

Energy Transfer (ET)

Energy Transfer - Management announced that the distribution cut was a "proactive decision to strategically accelerate debt reduction as we continue to focus on achieving our leverage target of 4 times to 4.5 times on a rating agency basis and a solid investment-grade rating." The cut makes sense and investors are still being rewarded with a yield of 9.6% which is still quite attractive. At this point, we do not have plans to sell shares or buy more largely because John and Jane have a fairly large position already. We will also be looking to the next two quarterly earnings to see that the company's plan to reduce leverage is actually working since that would be a catalyst that should improve the stock price over the long term. Stabilization in energy prices has helped the stock come off of recent lows and the dividend cut was already priced in (for the most part).

Data by YCharts

The distribution was decreased from $.305/share per quarter to $.1525/share per quarter. This represents a decrease of -50% and a new full-year payout of $61/share compared with the previous $1.22/share. This results in a current yield of 9.64% based on a share price of $6.33.

Dividend And Distribution Increases

Four companies paid increased dividends/distributions or a special dividend during the month of November in the taxable account.

Arbor Realty (ABR)

General Mills (GIS)

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Verizon (VZ)

Arbor Realty - Income investors have flocked to ABR as it continues to provide strong dividends during a difficult environment. While the stock has performed well, I think it is important to reiterate my position that the company does carry more risk than many investors assume and so you need to do your due diligence before assuming that the 9%+ yield is right for your portfolio. ABR has a history of special dividends and regular increases but John and Jane have reduced risk considering their average cost per share is $8.55 for a total position of 700 shares. The primary risk I see with shares is if there are continued lockdowns and there is a significant rise in the number of loans with delinquent payments.

Data by YCharts

The dividend was increased from $.31/share per quarter to $.32/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 3.2% and a new full-year payout of $1.28/share compared with the previous $1.24/share. This results in a current yield of 9.32% based on a share price of $13.74.

General Mills - The recent dividend increase from GIS was not expected as the company had made it clear they would focus on deleveraging before they would increase the dividend. Fortunately, business fundamentals have been strong which allowed dividend growth to resume sooner than expected. Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA was at 4.2X for FY-2018 and is expected to be at 3.0X by Q1-2021. Investors who were brave enough to add GIS to their portfolio in 2018 have really seen a strong return on their investment. At this point we would consider adding to the position on any pullback below $55/share.

Data by YCharts

The dividend was increased from $.49/share per quarter to $.51/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 4.1% and a new full-year payout of $2.04/share compared with the previous $1.96/share. This results in a current yield of 3.41% based on a share price of $59.74.

Texas Instruments - Our only regret is that we weren't able to purchase more shares of TXN back in March and April when share prices were close to $100/share. Since then the stock price has taken off and resulted in a sizable gain from an average share price of $96.32. The Q3-2020 report noted that there was 18% revenue growth year-over-year with much of that coming from the automotive sector and increased demand for personal electronics. TXN is too rich for my taste right now and we will be waiting for some sort of pullback before adding to the position (I would consider a P/E ratio of 24X earnings which would be close to $130/share).

The dividend was increased from $.90/share per quarter to $1.02/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 13.3% and a new full-year payout of $4.08/share compared with the previous $3.60/share. This results in a current yield of 2.45% based on a share price of $166.29.

Verizon - VZ is one of those "safe plays" that should be in practically every dividend investor's portfolio even though the share price has remained stagnant for years and has only been a solid investment for those who are willing to purchase on the dips. I would not add to the position at the current price of $61.35/share but have recently added when share prices dipped below $55/share. With that said, there is an argument to buy shares at these prices as firms like MoffettNathanson see upside for the stock price from higher average revenue per user due to the increased number of unlimited plans. One thing that is for certain is that VZ's stock has had trouble breaking above a P/E ratio of 14X over the last six years.

The dividend was increased from $.6150/share per quarter to $.6275/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 2% and a new full-year payout of $2.51/share compared with the previous $2.46/share. This results in a current yield of 4.09% based on a share price of $61.35.

Positions

The Taxable account currently consists of 47 unique positions as of the market close on December 3rd, 2020. There were several trades in the Taxable account during the month of November.

Purchases

New Residential (NRZ) - Purchased 100 Shares @ $7.77/share.

Helmerich & Payne (HP) - Purchased 20 Shares @ $21.17/share.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) - Purchased 100 Shares @ $22.82/share.

Sales

Ryder System (R) - Sold 25 Shares @ $54.31/share.

Cardinal Health (CAH) - Sold 75 Shares @ $54.75/share.

Apple Hospitality (APLE) - Sold 100 Shares @ $12.81/share.

I mentioned in the last article that there were going to be some sales for tax-loss harvesting before the end of the year. Of the three stocks sold, only Ryder would have been worth holding onto a little bit longer (although this is not something that I dwell on by any means) but we are happy to have eliminated CAH as the stock has performed poor since originally purchasing it. We are also happy to have reduced exposure to APLE even though we see it as a winner in the hospitality and lodging sector post-pandemic. Below is a list of the realized gain-loss YTD for the Taxable Account.

Source: Charles Schwab

Before the criticism begins in the comment section, remember that John and Jane maintain positions in all of the stocks above except for Johnson Controls (JCI), AVGOP (intended purchase was for Jane's Traditional IRA), and CAH. All other sales were made to reduce exposure or more specifically to reduce the high-cost shares in that position. We do not do much selling in the Taxable Account and when we do, it's typically with the goal of reducing a position to limit future downside.

November Income Tracker - 2019 Vs. 2020

Income for the month of November was down slightly year-over-year and was primarily due to the dividend cut with ET and also a variable dividend from Mesabi Trust (MSB) that was almost half of what it was in 2019. Overall, the Taxable Account has continued to perform well when it comes to the generation of dividend income and is generating an average monthly income stream of $1,400.01/month which is 10.9% higher than the monthly income of $1,262.19/month in 2019.

SNLH = Stocks No Longer Held - Dividends in this row represent the dividends collected on stocks that are no longer held in that portfolio. We still count the dividend income that comes from stocks no longer held in the portfolio even though it is non-recurring. All images below come from Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

Here is a graphical illustration of the dividends received on a monthly basis. I have begun updating the chart to also reflect the dividends earned in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

The dividend charts are finally starting to take shape now that we are closing in on three full years of data that shows how the portfolio has generated dividends on a monthly basis over time.

Based on the current knowledge I have regarding dividend payments and share count, the following table is a basic prediction of the income we expect the taxable portfolio to generate in 2020 compared with the actual results from 2019. This table will continue to be updated as the year goes on with the actual amount of dividends earned in a specific month which will also include any dividend raises that have not been announced (yet) and will also reflect the income generated by additional purchases.

Below gives an extended look back at the dividend income generated from when I first began writing these articles.

The Taxable account balances below are from November 30th and all previous months are taken from the end-of-month statement provided by Charles Schwab.

In an effort to be transparent about John and Jane's Taxable account, I like to include an unrealized Gain/Loss summary. The numbers used are based on the closing prices from December 3rd, 2020. You will notice that there was another major increase in the value of the account (there was a large increase during the month of October as well) which has a current value of $435.7K.

Lastly, I wanted to include the Monthly Year-Over-Year Income Comparison to show how the taxable account is trending. I believe this graph will become even more important in year number four since this will give us enough data points to really see how income is increasing by month YoY.

Conclusion

The Taxable Account has made steady gains while simultaneously replenishing John and Jane's cash position. We continue to buy shares when it makes sense but the market is looking quite frothy at the moment. For this reason we decided to add shares in EVT to help bring balance to the Taxable Account which is currently light on financials and healthcare related names (especially now that CAH has been eliminated). In previous articles I have mentioned that I am utilizing CEFs more for investing in areas like healthcare where I have realized it is best that I let smarter individuals make those decisions (shares of BlackRock Health Science (BME) have also been purchased in the Traditional IRA). The fund utilizes a fairly reasonable amount of leverage and was purchased when shares were coming in at a 7% discount. This will result in another diversified monthly income stream that also gives exposure to non-dividend paying growth stocks like Google (GOOG).

What does your dividend growth portfolio look like? I'd love to hear feedback on your personal strategy and potential stocks you think I should consider.

In John and Jane's taxable account, they are currently long the following mentioned in this article: Apple (AAPL), Arbor Realty (ABR), Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM), Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE), BP (BP), Carrier Global Corporation (CARR), Clorox (CLX), Cummins (CMI), The Walt Disney Company, Dover Corporation (DOV), Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Advantage Fund A (EAFAX), Emerson Electric (EMR), Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), EPR Properties (EPR), Energy Transfer (ET), Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT), General Mills (GIS), Honeywell (HON), Helmerich & Payne (HP), Hormel (HRL), Iron Mountain (IRM), LTC Properties (LTC), Leggett & Platt (LEG), McDonald's (MCD), Mitcham Industries Preferred Series A (MINDP), Altria (MO), Mesabi Trust (MSB), New Residential (NRZ), Realty Income (O), Old Republic International (ORI), Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS), Parker-Hannifin (PH), Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP), Ryder System (R), Raytheon Technologies (RTX), Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT), Schlumberger (SLB), Southern Company (SO), Simon Property Group (SPG), AT&T (T), Texas Instruments (TXN), V.F. Corporation (VFC), Verizon (VZ), Washington Trust (WASH), Westlake Chemical (WLKP), W. P. Carey (WPC), and Exxon Mobil (XOM).

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, ADM, APLE, EMR, EPR, HON, MCD, O, T, TXN, VFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects my own personal views and I am not giving any specific or general advice. All advice that is given is done so without prejudice and it is highly recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinions of my employer.