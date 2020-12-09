The yield is less attractive following the recent dividend cut, with uncertainties related to the pending restructuring plan also weighing on the outlook.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) has recently announced the sale of its Central and Eastern European (CEE) business for €830 million to Vienna Insurance Group. The deal is positive all around – the proceeds were higher than indicated by previous press reports, while the implied valuation at c. 15x net underlying earnings is considerably above the fiscal 2021 normalized group P/E of c. 5x. While the CEE disposal is a positive, the c. 2% dividend yield (below peer average) reflects a lot of optimism in the shares. Absent a capital return (dividend/buybacks) catalyst, it may take time for shares to re-rate further following the recent run-up.

CEE Business Disposal is a Step in the Right Direction

I view Aegon's recent €830 million sale of its CEE insurance, pension, and asset management business to Vienna Insurance Group as a positive. Valuation-wise, Aegon is getting a good deal, considering the transaction carries a 2.6x P/Book multiple and a c. 15x multiple on net underlying earnings (considerably above the group P/E). Following the sale, Aegon will also see an increase in IFRS equity of c. €505 million, along with an increase in the group Solvency II ratio of c. 8%pts. The transaction will close in H2 '21.

From a strategic standpoint, the transaction also makes a lot of sense – it refocuses Aegon on its core business and signals intent as Aegon's new management (Lard Friese only took over as CEO-designate effective March 2020) looks to push through a multi-year transformation plan. The key question remains how far the new CEO and his team will go with its new strategy - for instance, whether a potential separation of Aegon US is in the works.

Positioned for a Deleverage

Encouragingly, management intends to use the proceeds to "increase Aegon's financial flexibility to execute on its strategic priorities, including deleveraging." This is important, considering the €4.7 billion in hybrid debt outstanding in fiscal 2019, of which c. €1.7 billion could be called in fiscal 2021.

My base case is for the proceeds to go toward c. €0.8 billion in debt across three tranches in 2021, when the deal is slated to close. Coupled with the c. $500 million senior debt repayment in fiscal 2020, Aegon's financial leverage ratio should therefore decrease materially from 28.6% in fiscal 2019 to below the current target range of 26-30%. Considering the accelerated deleveraging prospects, the debt target looks likely to be reset lower in the upcoming Capital Markets Day (CMD) event.

Looking Ahead to the CMD

All eyes now turn to Aegon's CMD event, where the new management team will outline its latest strategy and financial targets. I expect the CMD to be broadly in line with the pillars outlined by new CEO Lard Friese at the H1 '20 presentation results – 1) strengthening the balance sheet; 2) creating a more disciplined management culture; 3) improving efficiency; and 4) increasing strategic focus.

Personally, I will be keeping a close eye on insights into the future shape of the group and the sustainability of Aegon's free cash flow generation going forward. Regarding the former point, the CEE transaction likely offers some clues, as it does highlight the upside potential from disposing of some of its peripheral businesses. The CEE sale is a notable step in the right direction, but further intent by management to also divest its other non-core businesses would be positive as well. Also worth looking out for are Aegon's levers to sustain FCF generation and increase dividends over time.

Outsized Near-Term Capital Returns Unlikely

In the meantime, large exceptional capital returns seem unlikely, considering the focus on deleveraging. Management has said that proceeds from the US building disposals, for instance, will be used to de-lever the balance sheet, and therefore, my base case is for proceeds from future disposals to be utilized similarly. Secondly, in line with the pillars outlined in H1 '20, any restructuring efforts will likely be gradual, which points toward a staggering increase in capital returns over time.

The upcoming CMD also comes on the heels of a dividend cut in H1 '20, with the dividend now well-covered by the underlying free cash flow. The caveat is that adverse interest rate developments could still create FCF headwinds going forward, which could limit dividend growth. However, assuming Aegon delivers on a progressive restructuring strategy at its CMD, I see room for gradual upside to its dividend payout policy.

Final Take

Aegon shares have rallied strongly in recent weeks on the back of positive COVID-19 vaccine news and the favorable disposal of the CEE business, which has also buoyed sentiment around the updated strategy to be announced at the upcoming CMD. This leaves limited room for further upside, which I believe will depend on the sustainability of cash generation and, by extension, capital returns. Aegon also offers a lower dividend yield relative to its EU peers following the latest cut, which makes shares less attractive, considering the pending restructuring and uncertainties around Aegon's outlook. Without a clear capital return (dividend/buyback) catalyst, I see little reason for shares to re-rate further.

