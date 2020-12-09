Much of the damage to income was the result of accounting policy and should be reversed in the next two quarters, leading to a sharp uptick in income and dividend.

Broadmark's share price was hit hard this year as net income and dividend were sharply reduced in the first three quarters.

Broadmark (BRMK) has had a tough time since it went public via SPAC a year ago. 24% of its loans went into default as a result of the impact of lockdowns on the construction business which significantly impacted revenue and the ability to raise investment capital for the private REIT. However, it appears that the worst is over, the value of the collateral was not impaired, and not only will run-rate revenue return to normal but Broadmark should recapture significant revenue which went unrecognized for the last three quarters as the defaults are resolved and late interest payments and penalties are received. In addition growth appears to be resuming. These trends will result in a significant jump in revenue and income which should become apparent over the next two to three months causing the stock price to rise.

Looking Back at 2020

Broadmark is an internally managed mortgage REIT which originates and services construction loans to largely residential developers. It has historically operated without leverage and generated close to 20% gross revenues on its outstanding loan balance. It also operates a private REIT which raises and manages capital from HNW and institutional investors on which it generates annual fees of between 5% and 6%.

For the three years prior to going public in late 2019, Broadmark had been growing funds under management at a 50% annual rate and had expected to continue this rapid growth by raising funds within its private REIT which is non-dilutive to shareholders. With smooth sailing I had expected that by 3Q 2020 Broadmark would have

deployed 90% of the cash on its own balance sheet

raised close to $200 million within the private REIT

run rate net income of $44 million per quarter ($0.33 eps).

Needless to say, that's not how things worked out. The construction industry was hit hard by lockdowns and in many states, construction ceased and developers defaulted on loans. Raising capital was challenging during the first half of the year and, in any case, prudence dictated a slowdown in lending to preserve cash. By the end of 3Q, only $29 million had been raised in the private REIT, and $194.4 million of outstanding principle was in default. Earnings fell as low as $0.15 for Q2, improved slightly to $0.18 by 3Q as shown below.

Source: Supplemental Earnings Presentation Third Quarter 2020

The Worst Appears To Be Over

However things are not as bleak as they might at first appear, and there are several reasons to be optimistic. The damage stemmed from three factors:

the failure to raise capital within the private REIT and originate new loans eliminated expected growth.

the low loan turnover has reduced the origination fees that would have been charged on new loans during that period.

defaults have resulted both in a loan loss provision of $6.1 million and $177 million in outstanding loans in non accrual status at the end of Q3.

Firstly, let us consider growth. While growth stalled for twelve months, it has now begun to resume with approximately $15 million raised in the private REIT during Q3, and new loan originations boucing back to $153 million from $50 million in Q2. We also see that almost $17 million was raised by the private REIT during September and October for a run rate of about $25 million per quarter. Broadmark has also indicated that they plan to finance working capital which will allow them to reduce the cash cushion they have traditionally maintained and thus expand lending. Assuming that the current trajectory continues, I anticipate that the outstanding loan commitments will increase by $90 million per quarter for at least the next three quarters, reaching $1.5 billion by Q2 2021, with $1 billion in outstanding balance and $90 million in private REIT participations.

Secondly, let us examine origination fees. There was an accounting policy change at the time of the merger which means that loan fees are now amortized over the life of the loan, which obscures what's happening here to some degree. However we can see, by examining the fee income and the balance of deferred fees included in the notes of each 10Q, the total amount of fee income actually received from borrowers each quarter as follows.

Quarter 4Q 19 1Q 20 2Q 20 3Q 20 Originations 38 107 50.5 153.4 Fee Income 2.7 7.2 6.9 7.6 Deferred Fees 3.3 6.8 8.1 9.5 Cash Received 6.0 10.7 8.2 9.0 Run Rate* 12.0 10.7 8.2 9.0

Source: Author created table

* 4Q was an abbreviated six week reporting period following the merger and therefore the cash received number is adjusted in this row for run rate comparison.

The quarterly reports indicate that origination fees amount to 5% of the loan commitment, but I haven't been able to reconcile this with the cash received to my satisfaction, presumably because other fees (e.g. extension fees, late fees, and income from the private REIT) are also charged. Therefore, rather than assuming growth, let's conservatively estimate that the cash received from loans remains steady at $10 million, the average of the last four quarters. This implies that the fee income will trend towards that same $10 million number. In addition we will assume that income from the private REIT is recognized as fee income in the quarter it is generated, and amounts to 1.25% of the loan participations sold to the private REIT.

Thirdly we will calculate the impact of the defaults. We know that for the first nine months of this year an average of $133 million in outstanding loan balance was in non accrual status, which means that there is a $10 million hidden asset of unaccrued interest owed by borrowers who are currently in default which could potentially flow through to income as the defaults are resolved. In addition a loss reserve of $6.1 million has been assessed. We also know that

historically loan defaults have been resolved with minimal principal losses

six loans were resolved in Q3 with no principal loss and all outstanding interest was repaid

during the conference call, management stated that they expect to resolve the overwhelming majority of the remaining defaults during Q4 and the early part of Q1 2021, and they believe they will do so without principal loss and recovering all the outstanding interest.

If we assume that management performs per the historical track record and their current expectations, then we can assume

we will recover $9 million of unaccrued interest over the next two quarters

we will recover $3 million in loan loss provisions during that same period

regular interest income will normalize as the defaulted loans are resolved and the cash is recycled into new loans in good standing.

Finally it is worth mentioning that management also discussed expenses on the call and estimated that the run rate for expenses should be about $5 million to $5.5 million in cash expenses per quarter and $1 million in non cash compensation per quarter.

Putting all of this together, we get the following picture for the next three quarters.

All numbers in $millions.

Quarter Q4 20 Q1 21 Q2 21 Revenues Interest 30.6 36.5 29.3 Fees 8.4 9.7 11.0 Total Revenues 39.0 46.2 40.3 Expenses Loan loss provisions (1.5) (1.5) 0 Other expenses 6.5 6.5 6.5 Total Expenses 5.0 5.0 6.5 Net Income 34.0 41.2 33.8 Fully diluted eps 0.26 0.31 0.26

Source: Author created table

Projecting Dividend Growth and Share Price

Given that Broadmark is a REIT, it must pay out at least 90% of its income as dividend. Therefore, if the next few months play out according to management's expectations, I expect we will see the dividend rise either in December or January to $0.07, and then to $0.08 the following month. Further increases would depend on market conditions and continued execution of the growth strategy. A monthly dividend of $0.08 implies a 9.25% dividend yield at the current price of $10.38.

Should the dividend rise as expected I foresee the share price rising 25% to $13. This should yield a warrant (BRMK.WS) price in the region of $0.50 up from $0.27 at the time of writing.

If the growth story solidifes, and we see the private REIT achieving anything close to the $30 million per month run rate achieved pre-merger then I believe further upside is likely.

Signposts

There will be a number of signposts over the next few months which will indicate whether this scenario is unfolding as I have predicted here.

The monthly dividend is typically declared early in the second week of the month. I would hope to see $0.07 in December and $0.08 in January. If the dividend remains at $0.06 in January then I would be concerned. Broadmark announces the amount of money raised by the private REIT each month. The most recent such announcement indicated that $35.6 million in total had been raised as of October 31st. I would hope to see this number averaging at least $8 million per month. The progress may be lumpy, but less than $10 million over a two month period would trigger concern. Equally if this number increases back to $20 million a month or more, then the stock is very undervalued. The annual report is released in March. Loans in default should have dropped below $120 million by the end of 4Q, and I would hope to hear during the earnings call that the amount in default at the time of the call has fallen below $40 million. We also need to track new loan originations against loan paybacks. Broadmark averaged over $150 million in loan originations per quarter during 2018 and the first three quarters of 2019. Many of those loans should be paying off over the upcoming quarters, and Broadmark will need to find new opportunities to deploy that capital. Management has continued to represent strong marketplace demand and this does not appear to concern them. Nevertheless this is worth monitoring.

Risks

There are four significant risks to the thesis.

1. Broadmark fail to execute on resolving the defaults in a timely and satisfactory manner. Given their track record I view this as unlikely.

2. The real estate market falls substantially. This is always a risk. Broadmark is well protected by its sound underwriting and rigorous operating procedures, but a significant drop could both delay default resolution and, if large enough, potentially incur capital losses which would have to be realized.

3. The macro-economic picture, where global monetary policy is currently sailing in dangerous waters. It is difficult to assess the possible effects and their impact on Broadmark but, in general, lenders (even unleveraged ones) operate best in a stable inflation and interest rate environment.

4. Dilution through a secondary offering. Broadmark completed the registration a week ago to allow them to conduct a secondary offering. Based on the conference call I do not believe that they are planning on actually raising capital at the current share price, just that they want to make sure they are ready to do so if and when the opportunity to do so on more favorable terms presents itself. Obviously if they were to raise capital this way in the near future that would act as a significant headwind for the share price.

Conclusion

Broadmark's business plan remains intact. The events of the last nine months temporarily halted growth and delayed implementation by about a year but did little permanent damage. The next two quarters should show both the resumption of business as usual, as well as a significant boost to earnings as delayed interest payments from the last three quarters hit the income statement when the defaults are successfully resolved. The stock is a buy at this level, and keep an eye on the signposts I noted above to ensure that events are unfolding according to the script.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRMK, BRMK.WS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.