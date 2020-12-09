The Jobs Market Is Shouting That We Need A Second Stimulus Package

Key labor market indicators show that the economy is already slowing sharply, well short of a full recovery, and risks actually turning down again this winter.

Our economy is on the mend. So far, we've recovered more than half the jobs, three-fourths of the economic output (GDP), and seven-eighths of personal income (net of government support) that we had lost in the initial downturn.

And there's been plenty of welcome economic news in the past few weeks. Both retail sales and the leading stock market indices are at record levels. Metals prices are soaring, signaling that businesses believe a global recovery is in sight. And perhaps most importantly, almost all of the leading indicators are glowing green, as documented in Hale Stewart's excellent summary in his article discounting the probability of a double-dip recession. Most economists seem to agree: the latest Wall Street Journal survey found the odds of another recession occurring in the next 12 months continue to decline and now sit at pre-pandemic levels.[*]

And yet, there is ample room for concern—and a clear need for another significant aid package. To be sure, we’re certainly in a much better place than we were at the beginning of the pandemic when the economy was in freefall, and Congress had to step in with a massive stimulus package to prevent an absolute economic meltdown. But dig just beneath the upbeat headlines, and the economic story isn't nearly as positive.

Job Growth is Slowing, Well Shy of Full Employment

The latest and most telling metric is that the remarkable "V-shaped" recovery is rapidly losing momentum. After we shed 22.1 million jobs in March and April, far exceeding any prior two-month total in our history, we quickly regained half of the job deficit in just six months—an average of over two million jobs per month.

But U.S. employers added just 245,000 jobs in November. That would be considered a decent tally in normal times. For perspective, job growth averaged only 178,000 per month in 2019 and 188,000 per month after the Great Financial Crisis (GFC) until all the lost jobs were recovered in mid-2014. But these are not normal times.

After the initial rehires in May and June, as the economy reopened, the number of jobs added to payrolls has declined every month (Figure 1). Though we've regained twelve million jobs, we still have a jobs deficit of more than ten million jobs from pre-pandemic levels.

Figure 1

At this diminishing rate, we won't get back to prior peak levels until at least 2022. But it isn't just the pace but the details behind the recent job growth. We already recovered the easy jobs. The vast majority of the initial job losses were temporary furloughs, and thus more easily reversed once the economy reopened. But by now, pretty much every business that could reopen already has, and firms have already rehired the workers they could justify. Recapturing the rest will be tougher, especially given the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases, inviting more lockdowns and other business restrictions.

Record Pace of New Unemployment Claims Shows the Economy is Still Reeling

Over a million workers filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week, as they have for 37 straight weeks since the beginning of the pandemic. That includes 700,000 people who filed "regular" state UI claims (covering payroll employment) and 300,000 workers who filed claims for "Pandemic Unemployment Assistance" (for gig and contract work), as provided under the "Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security" (CARES) Act.

The (relatively) good news is that weekly new claims for UI benefits have declined significantly from their astronomical volume this spring. But again, some perspective is required because the scale of this recession is so extreme. Weekly unemployment claims during the Great Financial Crisis (GFC) averaged less than 500,000 and never reached last week's 712,000 regular claims (seasonally adjusted) in any week during the entire 18 months of that recession (Figure 2). This inflated pace of layoffs is the clearest sign of an ailing economy.

Figure 2

Behind the Slowing Job Growth and Ongoing UI Claims: Longer Bouts of Joblessness

What's going on here? People are remaining jobless longer as millions of initially temporary furloughs are turning into permanent job losses. When the economy went into lockdown at the beginning of the pandemic, businesses put their workers on leave, assuming they would reopen in a matter of weeks or, at most, months. This was a primary justification for the Payroll Protection Program (PPP): to tide over businesses until they could resume operations. Only one in ten layoffs in April were considered permanent (Figure 3), which is highly unusual during a recession. For comparison, in 2008, at the beginning of the GFC, more than half of job losses were considered to be permanent.

Figure 3

That's changing. While the number of furloughed workers indeed declined rapidly this summer as businesses reopened, the number and share of workers on permanent layoff have been rising consistently and now accounts for more than half of all layoffs.

Why? Many firms are either still closed or are operating at reduced capacity due to government restrictions. Even where allowed, many previously everyday activities—like eating out, going to the movies, and shopping at a mall—are avoided by most consumers. So many workers are not being recalled. Another key reason is the expiration of the PPP in August, which kept countless small businesses afloat and enabled them to retain their workers. The special bailout program for airlines also expired, and already leading carriers have commenced significant layoffs.

Thus, the share of long-term unemployed (people out of work for at least 27 weeks) has been soaring. The number of long-term unemployed as a percent of all jobless workers briefly plunged at the onset of the pandemic as firms simultaneously laid-off millions of workers, but the long-term share has since jumped to 37% (Figure 4).

Figure 4

This ratio highlights the difficulty of finding new work and thus is a helpful gauge of economic vigor. The longer a worker is unemployed, the less likely s/he is to be rehired at the same position, and the harder it is to find a new job at the same pay. Once this ratio peaks, it tends to stay elevated for a while—and slows economic growth. When this ratio last hit 35% in late 2009, it did not dip below that level again for another 56 months. Real GDP growth over those 4.5 years averaged just 2.0%.

Will history repeat? Time will tell, but this ratio is almost certainly headed higher, even as fresh layoffs continue. With COVID cases surging past 200,000 new infections a day and rising pretty much everywhere, state and local governments are reversing reopening plans, further delaying rehiring.The longer social mobility is restricted—whether due to either citizen fears or government mandates—the more businesses that will fail, extending the duration of unemployment for out of work Americans.

The Coming Fiscal Cliff Means Sharply Reduced Household Incomes—Unless Washington Steps in to Help

The number of long-term unemployed matters for another important reason: Unemployment benefits in most states terminate after 26 weeks or less, depending on the state. Since initial claims for unemployment benefits peaked in April and May, that means the bulk of the long-term unemployed have either recently lost their income support or face that cutoff in the next few weeks. Moreover, the special unemployment programs funded through the CARES Act terminate on December 26.[†]

Millions of unemployed workers are still collecting some form of UI payments (Figure 5). Though the official "continuing" claims figures have been inflated through double-counting, there is no doubt that numerous families will suffer a personal "fiscal cliff" this winter unless Washington steps in with another aid package. On top of the financial pain for the affected households, this income cutoff would cut consumer demand and damage the economy.

Figure 5

The economy has been propped during the pandemic up by an unprecedented degree of government support, as I explained in a previous article analyzing 3Q20 GDP. Personal income has actually increased during the pandemic (the blue line in Figure 6)—in sharp contrast to every recession in at least the last century—due to the massive CARES Act funding (the green area). Without this infusion, incomes would have been 13% less during the second and third quarters (the red line). The vast majority of these funds went to unemployed workers either directly (through the various unemployment programs) or indirectly via their employers (through the PPP).

Figure 6

This federal income support has been declining as various CARES programs either expired or expended all of their funds. The reduced federal stimulus helps explain the sharp drop in various measures of economic growth since July: industrial production, jobs, retail sales, personal income have all trended down.

One mitigating factor: Many households saved much of their CARES income or used it to reduce their debt. These savings should cushion the imminent income losses overall, but the savings rates were unequal, with affluent households saving more of their payments per the New York Federal Reserve. Meanwhile, many American families are struggling. Fully one-third of households surveyed by the Census Bureau report moderate to extreme difficulty paying usual household expenses in the last week. Many families won’t be able to make next month's rent or mortgage payment. Cutting off their jobless benefits income would magnify these challenges.

The Need for More Aid

Especially in times like this, with little direct precedent, it's easy to fall victim to confirmation bias and cherry-pick the data that comports with one's instincts. Likewise, looking to the usual set of leading indicators for guidance on market direction can be misleading when the nature of the downturn and the path to recovery are so unusual.

By just about any measure, the U.S. economy is much stronger now than during the pandemic's initial weeks. We have recovered much of what we initially lost. And there is undoubtedly enough positive economic news to feel confident that the recovery will continue, if at a more moderate pace.

But there are also clear signs that we are poised to give back some of the gains. Already growth has slowed sharply since the initial rebound this summer, while evidence of "economic scarring" is increasing in the form of mounting small business closures, continuing layoffs, and the growing ranks of long-term unemployed workers—all indications of an ailing economy. The looming termination of unemployment benefit payments will impair the finances of many households and cut consumer demand.

And now, the daily toll of new COVID-19 cases and deaths has surged well above the rates this spring, precipitating more clampdowns on economic activities to control the virus spread. Though this next round of economic restrictions generally will be more targeted than those imposed during the initial lockdowns, Americans are already starting to hunker down. Physical retailers and restaurants are seeing slower sales and foot traffic, which couldn't come at a less opportune time for the retail sector that critically depends on robust holiday sales.

Much of the positive market sentiment seems to rest on hopeful assumptions on the availability and adoption of vaccines, leading to a resumption of normal economic activity this spring. But we must first get through what promises to be, at best, a very challenging winter. All of which argues for another robust stimulus package from Washington focused on maintaining jobless incomes and sustaining the viability of small businesses forced to close or operate at limited capacity. Anything less risks a significant economic reversal and a bitter winter for millions of American households.

[*] This consensus outlook begs the question of whether we're still technically in a recession. Though both GDP and jobs are still down on a percentage basis near their low points of the last recession, the economy is nonetheless growing, so we may no longer be in a recession, as I explain in a previous article.

[†] These include the PUA program for gig workers; the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program (PEUC) extending benefits for up to 13 weeks for workers who have exhausted their regular benefits; and the Extended Benefits program providing up to an additional 13 weeks of benefits for workers who have used up their PEUC benefits

