Twitter, Inc.'s (TWTR) Management Presents at Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference 2020 (Transcript)

Twitter, Inc. Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference 2020 December 9, 2020

Ned Segal - Chief Financial Officer

Ross Sandler - Barclays

Ross Sandler

Okay, we're going to get started. Thanks everybody for joining us. Again, for those who don’t know me, Ross Sandler. I run the Internet team here at Barclays. We're super excited to have Ned Segal from Twitter. He is actually at Twitter right now broadcasting from outside the office if you can believe that. So, Ned thanks again for joining us this year. I think this is three in a row, so we're super pumped to have you and yes we'll jump right in.

I guess, just to kick things off, can we start with some color in advance, so you guys launched Fleet in the last month or so and the story's format and content has been like a massive tailwind to Facebook and Instagram and Snapchat, and so this is a fairly new development, but it feels like it could be a big one. So can you just talk about how that launch is going and then may be how it compares to other big consumer facing launches that Twitter has put out in the last few years?

Ned Segal

Sure, thanks for us and thanks for having me. I wish I were at the corner of 9th and Market in San Francisco at that incredible office we have, but unfortunately haven’t been there since March 11. Well I appreciate being here with you today. We're really excited about Fleets. I think when you talk about Fleet, it is good to take a step back and think about it in the context of our goals. We want people to be able to share what's on their mind on Twitter and we wonder all the friction we can to make it as easy as possible for them to do it in the medium that is most appropriate for the time.

So that's sometimes, a couple of years ago of not getting people in our characters in certain languages, it means using audio, video, and also happening in a femoral way for people to share their thoughts on Twitter. Sometimes you want to say something, but you don’t want it to end up on peoples' timeline, but you are happy to share it and have people go looking for it. Other times and this is as we think about how we evolved Twitter, I like to joke to a lot of people who follow me because they care about Twitter, not about the San Francisco Giants or chocolate chip cookies, and you should have the ability to sort of only see certain things that I say and not all of them.

And so we want to give people more control so that they have the ability to share more on Twitter for the people for whom it is most appropriate, Fleet is an important part of that. Remember we started rolling it out early here this year in Italy, in Brazil, and rolled out more gradually from there and we're pleased to have it out all around the world now and I just encourage you to think this a broader strategy and how it fits into the broader strategy of reducing friction in how people share their thoughts on Twitter.

Ross Sandler

Yes, and we appreciate the baking Tweets as much as we do the ones about the financial progress of Twitter. But yes, I sure think you also mean that you've been there now since I think July of 2017, I don’t remember correctly and the stock is up 3x on your watch and so that places you in one of the top deciles or whatever of CFO performance over the last few years, so kudos to you. But I think one question we get just about what's going on at Twitter and we've got this more recently this year is just, is it the right structure at the top?

And you've got an activist now involved, I don’t think it is necessarily taking a very hard line at Twitter, but you were in our conference a year ago and Jack had just professed that he wanted to go to Africa and spend time there and there has just been a lot of this controversy around those types of calls. So I guess the question is, your job is clearly very safe, but what is the Board doing and what has changed in 2020 as far as the Board's outlook on Twitter structure and the kind of, you have a CEO that's not a full time CEO that's unique to most technology companies. So, how is the structure playing out and do you need a COO? Is this the right structure going forward? Where does that stand?

Ned Segal

Sure, thanks for asking. Let me start where you started and there are 5,400 people at the company and it takes every one of us to deliver the performance that we have over the last few years. And when you think about the share price performance in that timeframe, I really think you have to go back five or six years ago to when Jack returned to the company and a lot of really hard decisions to simplify and clarify our work to right size the team to lead opportunities in the work that we're doing, to go back and fix things that were broken as opposed to just building on top of them, and it is those things, I think have set us up to be able to deliver the way we have for the people who use our service, for advertisers over the last few years.

Now, when we look at our Board, we have expanded the Board from 8 to 11 over the course of this year adding Jesse from Elliott, Egon from Silver Lake and Dr. Fei-Fei Li, who is an AI Professor at Stanford. And they, like all of our other Directors, [indiscernible] and expertise and passion about what we do. And they've all been really supportive as we've evolved especially over the course of this year when Jack came in late March and declared to the board that we were going to make revenue part of the company's number one priority because of this big change that we've seen in the economy and the importance of our Direct response among other things they really embraced it collectively.

I think you probably know, a few weeks ago we put out an 8-K that the management structure committee which we put together back in March had reported back with recommendations to the broader Board is that we had the right structure, that they had looked at the CEO succession planning, every company does succession planning for the executives and they looked at it and were turning it back to the governance committee that typically reviews these things and that we would be destacking our Board over the next few years as Gerard [ph] just come up. So that work is complete and that should give you a sense for where the Board is on our structure.

I want to say when I speak about it personally I'd feel like our structure works really well for our team, it works well for me when especially in an environment where we are today where we're all working from our homes. I can find all of my teammates whenever I need them. They can find me whenever they need me, and the focus that we've had not just from Jack, but from the entire team has allows us to make a lot of progress from the questions here.

Ross Sandler

Yes, no, that's super helpful, I appreciate that and that's a touch question. Another tough one we get, whether it is fair or not is just the variability in user growth which is a big determinant of the overall value of Twitter. You guys would love to have 400 million or 500 million DAUs. That number moved around quite a big this year. So I know that there is an averaging aspect and with COVID-19 you saw our margin in April kind of spike and then we've kind of come off of that. But you also said that retention from all of these new COVID users is much higher than in prior cohorts. So why is the drop-off as severe as it is, and is it that you kind of need the chaos in the world to then invite in a lot of new users, how should we think about the DAU trajectory?

Ned Segal

Sure, and first let me go to the math a little bit and then I can talk about that COVID group and then just how we think about growing DAU over time? So when you average the days of our quarter to get the average DAU that we report while we do our earnings release you took. We are off to a good start in January and February. And then you took some stake surge in the middle to late March in terms of audience.

And so the final DAU number for Q1 was 166 million. But if you do the math from when we were through our guidance in the middle of March, from then until the end of March you get back into that we - like we averaged in the mid 180s already in those few weeks towards the end of March. When you start there and then you remember it that we were dumb of 186 in Q2 and 187 in Q3. You get a sense of the magnitude of the surge that we saw in March.

Now, we’re really pleased with how we’ve been able to hold on to that group of people who came to Twitter. They came because they wanted a trusted source of information about COVID-19, we had a 150 million people who came to our COVID resources to learn and they came because their habits changed in the places that they were going to find out about news and information, to watch a new film or to watch sports with people who they couldn’t be with physically changed and Twitter became a really big part of that.

Now, because we’ve made it easier for people to find what they’re looking for, because we’ve got topics for people to follow, over 70 million people following a topic from basically zero a year ago, because we have a very specific challenge, because we’re hosting these watch parties, because we’re able to be a trusted source around the election. As another example, people who came in that late March timeframe continued to use Twitter at a higher pace than what we’ve seen from previous groups.

Now, there are lots of reasons I can think about, but at the top of the list is the hard work that we’ve done around the products. I also suspect that the fact that many people’s lives aren’t that different in terms of where they’re spending their time from when they, where they were back in March, but we feel like we are earning these people’s trust and they’re making sort of part of their daily habit.

As we look ahead, we feel like the work that we’re doing on the product should allow us to continue to grow in DAU, just as it has as these improvements compound over time, and sometimes it’s because there’s a tragedy, other times it’s because there is a global pandemic. It can also be because Taylor Swift drops her new album and surprises people with it or just because there’s a big sporting event, planned or unplanned that brings people to the service. So, we want to benefit when those things happen because it means that we’re delivering value to people, but then their hard work after that is helping people make this part of their daily habit and we feel like we’ve done a good job of that this year.

Ross Sandler

Yes, I agree. And you mentioned a few minutes ago that the management team and the board they agreed that prioritizing revenue product now, and on a go forward basis is this the right call? I think prior was health and user growth were kind of up on the top of the list in years prior. So I guess as investors how do we think about where we are just on revenue product? I know there’s a lot we can talk about as far as ad server rebuild et cetera, but how do we think about revenue product and then how think about if revenue is the priority, what is the right way to think about the next three to five years ARPU or revenue producer, growth rate, if we can’t predict a DAU that accurately we can at least try to predict that, so how should we think about that?

Ned Segal

Okay, so, first in terms of revenue product, remember we made this the number one company objective, both because we made lots of progress in other things like health which continue to be really important priorities, but also because the economic environment that we’re in coupled with where we were on our roadmap and where we felt we needed it to be required that we elevate revenue product to be the number one company objective.

When it’s the number one company objective and Jack stands up at an all hands and tells people so, people want to go work on revenue product problems, just as they wanted to go work on health things a few years ago when we declared that the number one company objective. And it’s made a big difference where we’ve had many tens of people shift over to revenue product because they raise their hand and wanted to go help solve their problem.

Now, we’re making progress, but we know we’ve got a lot more work to do, both on our brand products where we’re improving the models, where we’re improving the formats, where relevance is getting better and better, but also in terms of direct response, where we’ve said that we want to start with the products we have which is website clicks and app installs are what we call map, those are really big markets and there are important products for us today and for our advertisers. We have to make those better and as we improve those we’ll continue to move all the way down to where you can buy something on twitter.

And it will take us time to get there and there are the non-revenue or the non-advertising related opportunities where we think about subscriptions for businesses, we think our subscriptions for consumers, not things that will take away from what people expect to get for free today, but premium services that they would feel good about paying for that can sit on top of what people are accustomed to getting today.

As we look ahead, we want to continue to grow in DAU. We want to continue to deliver for the largest advertisers in the world, but get a bigger share of their wallet because not only do we have great brand products, our website clicks and app installs, but that we can help them all the way down the funnel and we also want to continue to help smaller businesses because remember that hasn’t been a big part of Twitter’s advertising revenue in the past as big as the largest advertises have but there are so many small businesses who also launched new products and services and want to connect to what's happening which are the two big jobs that big advertisers hire us for.

As we do that, you could see our ARPU head higher, if you do, it’s not because we are sitting around the rooms saying how can we make our tools better. It is because we’re sitting around saying how could we make the formats better and deliver better for advertisers because if we do that the natural outcome of it will likely be that revenue per DAU is higher. So I would encourage you to think about that more as an output of our work than something that we're singularly focused on as opposed to all the inputs that can make it happen.

Ross Sandler

I totally get that, okay. I want to dig in on a few of those areas within the ad business, but before we get to that, just one more on kind of the high level management goals and board goals and but you’re level of investment like I think you said in the fourth quarter is coming back up to this kind of 20% clip that historically is, you know that’s where we were pre-COVID et cetera. And if you just look at the last couple of years you’re revenue is up I think by around 20% 25% your EBITDA is kind of flattish. Do you feel like that’s the right level of investment, do you feel like headcounts in the right place, you feel like you’re over investing, how should we think about in the context of like what’s going to be a digital ad recovery in all of 2021? You don’t want to think you’re margins start to go up, so how should we think about just the overall level of investment in twitter.

Ned Segal

Sure, let me talk at a high level and then talk about this year and how we think about things going forward. At the highest level we look at the 6 billion people who live in countries where twitter is available relative to the 180s and millions who used Twitter on the average day last quarter and we know we’ve got a lot of work to do ----- the rest of the world's trust to have them on twitter and so we want to invest against that really big market opportunity we’re not seeking a different market opportunity because the one we have is so significant.

Second, on the advertisers side, we’re a few billion dollars of a many hundreds of billions of dollars and growing digital ads market where it has been proven by us and others over time that one doesn't need to take share in order to grow because this is a growing market with all these secular shifts and cyclical shifts that are pushing dollars towards digital ads this year and in previous years.

Because of that, remember we approached this year, wanting to grow the team and our expenses around 20%. We were off to a fine start early in the year and hiring got really hard. Procuring components for servers got really hard. Travel was shut down and so expenses grew in the single digits in the middle of the year.

We’re pleased that we could be back to that 20% level in Q4 because it means that we’re able to hire at a faster clip to go solve the problems that can help us serve the colorization [ph] for the rest of world and help advertisers do even better in Twitter than they do today. As we look ahead, the mindset will continue to be one of investing to drive growth, but we’ll leave this here at that 20% expense growth rate and give or take that we talked about for the fourth quarter and we’ll just have to think more through that and share more about it as we get to the earnings in February and the end stage at the end of the month.

Ross Sandler

Got it, now it totally makes sense. And, alright, so we’re going to drill in a little bit on the ads menu share, you guys just went through this big ad server rebuild, it kind of took your stack from monolift to modular and you can build products a lot quicker as you’re talking about. And I think the investment community often wants to talk about your direct response efforts, but like I’ve always thought of Twitter as a great brand advertising play and that makes up the vast, vast majority of revenue today. So how is the ad server rebuild and some of the new products, helping the brand side of your business? Can we start with that?

Ned Segal

Sure, well the ad server rebuild helps everything that we do tied to advertising, because it means that you don't need all of the teams that touch the ad server in order to get your work done, if you sit on one of them, or if you're a client of one of those teams. So if you're an engineer, and you want to test something, you don't have to get in the queue. You don't need to get 12 teams to stop their work to help you launch your test. You can go do it, and learn about it quickly, and then ship.

And once you break the queue down, and if you allow people not just to move faster on their existing work, but all of a sudden, you inspire people to try more new things than they would have in the past. Because at some point, people get tired of asking how long the queue is to launch a test, people get tired of thinking about improvements that they would like to ship that they know how significant dependencies across the team.

And so that doesn't just help us on our direct response roadmap, that helps us across all of the advertising that you see on Twitter, it helps us improve the format for our brand advertising, and helps us think about the auction dynamics and how to make sure that those are working as efficiently as possible, and helps us think through how many ads to shift through before we choose the ad that we show you.

And all of these things are really fundamental to attracting retaining great engineers and product people. They're fundamental to all the improvements that we make across the revenue product team. It is also since the work is completed, freed up people to go work on other things. Some of those people are helping us work on map now.

Others of them are working on the SMB opportunity, which we've long talked about, but haven't really been able to appropriately resource, so we know that there are millions and millions of small businesses who are on Twitter where we haven't done a good job yet making the case to them, why they should advertise on Twitter, or making it easy for them to buy ads and measure their success on Twitter. So we feel like we can make more progress there now with this ad server behind us.

Ross Sandler

Yes, that makes sense. And we got to address the DR questions, because everybody emails me on this every week but I guess what is held to back in DR over the years? Like there's been a lot of fits and starts you had like this outsourced to Google several years ago. And then you've had several par and now you have Bruce Falck running revenue product. And he's like a super awesome, DR guy, and then you just have just acquired cross install. So you should have all the team and DNA in place. Why hasn't it happened yet and when do you think it will happen in a big way?

Ned Segal

So there's three different things to think about. The first is, we had other work that we were prioritizing first. If you go back a few years, we felt that we needed to sequence getting our brand products where they needed to be before we worked on the opportunity around direct response. And the improvements that we made a few years ago leading up to early this year, including the ad server, or fundamental to helping advertisers we didn't fell that feel that we earned the right to go help them with other opportunities until we were delivering even better on the things that we were doing for them already.

The second is, there are signals that we've talked about where we had work to do to ask people to show them personalized ads, where we had to make sure that our terms of service are appropriately reflected? How we'd use the information that people gave us to make sure that we were being transparent with people about how we use the information. Remember, this year, we've changed our terms of service so that we can share the way people interact with ads with third party measurement partners, which is an industry standard thing, but something that we haven't done yet.

We've prompted people outside of Europe, encouraging them to take personalized ads, not once but twice. As you do that you get the right to leverage more signal to show people more relevant ads. We've also tilted the product to be way more topics and interests focused. And just through how people will use the service, you're able to show them much better ads, all of that while we're working hard on that third piece, which is the direct response roadmap. Website clicks and app installs is where we have meaningful businesses today, but where we know we can do much better.

The video website card and the video app card have been really successful for us and that encouraged people to click through to go somewhere, but we know you should be able to launch a campaign much faster. We know you should require fewer impressions to yield a download or a click. And then we need to give you the right measurement to understand the success that you've had. So we've made good progress there, but we know there's more work to do.

And one of the things that as we reflect on how we've communicated this is, people are really excited about 2.0 on map. But what we haven't done a great job of explaining is that we're on 1.9 or 1.9, something pretty high, where we've made a lot of improvements, third party measurement, the carousel, the learning period for the model, some of the changes to how the auction works to make sure that app installs are getting the right attention.

These are just a handful of things that we've done and so what we said was the new product instead of being out this year, it's going to be out next year, but we're continuing to iterate in the meantime, it's not going to be a big reveal or something that it will benefit from all the hard work that's happened over the course of this year as well.

Ross Sandler

Awesome, all right. Well, I think we're out of time, but this is great and we always love your participation towards the year around at this conference has been several years running so we really appreciate that. And looking forward to what you guys unveil at the February Analyst Day, that's going to be great. We haven't had one of those in like six years with Twitter, so best of luck, and we'll talk soon.

Ned Segal

Thanks, Ross. Thank you, everybody.

