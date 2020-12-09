Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT). (CCI) Management on Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference - Transcript

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT). (NYSE:CCI) Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference December 9, 2020 1:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Daniel Schlanger - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Tim Long - Barclays

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Tim Long

Hi, thank you everyone for joining. Tim Long here at Barclays [Indiscernible] and my team and Brendan and Jon [ph] as well. Happy to have Dan Schlanger from Crown Castle, CFO with us for this fireside chat. So with that, we’re going to jump right into the Q&A session here. So Dan, thanks for joining us and obviously a lot of talk in the industry with you guys announcing the DISH MLA, so can you talk to us a little bit about, just a little bit about how was it you think, how long did this take to get together, why do you think it is that Crown is kind of the first of the tower closed involved and maybe to the extent you can’t talk about the agreement including since fibers announced in there as well how you see this, this deal impacting the business over the next few years?

Daniel Schlanger

Yes, thanks Tim for having us on the conference, really excited to be here and appreciate the opportunity to talk through the business financial questions. With regards to the DISH, we are really excited about it. It’s something that we think is differentiating for us that we are the first and still only telecompany to have announced an agreement with DISH. And how long it takes to come together and it takes a while negotiate these agreements as it always does. But it’s important like I said that we were the first to announce something, not least of which because DISH as they described this transaction and the agreement with us, talk about us being the anchor infrastructure partner on the tower side, which we think is really meaningful. This is a new nationwide network build, the likes of which we haven’t seen for atleast a decade or more. And to be in a position where the anchor of it makes us feel like we are really well positioned to get a more enough pressure going forward.

And I think the key reasons that DISH was interested in working with us were that we have the scale to support them. We own 48,000 towers in the U.S. and as you saw in our announcement in the press release, and this deal is upto 20,000 towers and it’s difficult to provide 20,000 towers if all you own is 20,000 towers or less. So having that scale in the scope of our operations throughout the U.S. was really helpful. So I think that was the first.

The second was I think that the placement and the location of our towers is really important as well, where 70% of our towers are in the top 100 markets in the U.S. and with DISH having a population coverage requirement to the point of spectrum in their network they are likely going to go into the most dense areas they can find to make the most out of the money they are spending and that the fact that we have 70% of our towers in those dense areas, I think skewed our way favour with and we also risk taking one brief step back that I think the fact that towers was the focus of this strength [Indiscernible] is just indicative of how important towers are over the networks. That it is still true and all need to be true, the towers were the most efficient and cost effective way deploying spectrum over broad areas of both geography and population. And I think it's important that's where it started, because that's how you build the best network is built on towers and it's the most cost efficient, like I said.

But having said that, the last thing that I think this looked at and something they wanted in both the agreement and in the press release for this transaction was that we did provide them some fiber transportation services as part of the agreement. And I think our ability to offer a holistic network solution differentiates us from other tower companies that we are able to talk to our customers around, not only where would they want towers, but where would they need Network Solutions, and that broadens the conversation, and was obviously important enough for DISH to like I said, include that in this agreement.

And when you add those three things together, our scope, our urban skew and our ability to offer a holistic solution, we think that's what really led DISH to work with us first. Getting into kind of the terms of that agreement a little bit more, it's a 15-year deal. And like I said, it gives DISH the right to have the option to have rights on up to 20,000 of our towers. And for that we get minimum contracted payments, which are the majority of what we're going to get paid or these minimum contract payments. So what that means is that DISH can go on 20 or 20,000 of our sites and still have a minimum contracted payment, which leads us to think that economically, they're incentivized to use as many of those 20,000 as they can, because if that minimum payment stays the same over whether they be whether on 20, towers, 20,000 towers, the payment per tower goes down substantially, obviously. And I think that just positions us yet to get into be an outsize recipient of their work in the initial phase of their deployment.

Tim Long

Great, great. I don't think this is in any kind of numbers you've talked about, but how do you kind of see the cadence of this MLA playing out as we look out several years?

Daniel Schlanger

Yes, it ultimately is going to be up to DISH, how they want to deploy and how quickly they want to deploy. I think that the only thing we've been specific about thus far is that there's a limited amount of new leasing activity, from DISH incorporated into our 2021 outlook that we gave as part of our third quarter earnings. And that was done before we had announced the DISH agreement. But the activity levels we anticipate from DISH are in line with what we would have expected when we gave that outlook. Because as DISH is talked about, they don't expect to receive the majority of their equipment to put on the towers and to deploy spectrum until the second half of 2021, meaning we won't see a tremendous amount of activity and new revenue until then. So there's a limited amount in 2021. And we would expect it to ramp from there.

Tim Long

Okay, great.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, Dan, just kind of following up on one of the reasons you guys provided a unique opportunity for DISH in looking at, your fiber business. How should we kind of think about your small cell and fiber business as we move into next year? And going forward, how should we think about the growth there?

Daniel Schlanger

Sure. Like I said before, we believe the ability to offer a holistic set of solutions to our customers is a differentiating factor for us in the market. Our peers are focused more on towers, and any of the companies that would be focused on fiber, small cells don't have towers. So we think that we have a unique value proposition to our customer set, who is increasingly looking to try to deploy a network across all infrastructure, not just across towers or small cells whenever they can. And they try to -- they're thinking about it as a total network deployment. And that gives us a lot of confidence in the long term trajectory of our small cell business.

Into 2021 and talking through what the direct question, we believe that the growth in 2021 in our small cell business will look a lot like the growth in 2020, where we believe we'll add around 10,000 nodes and grow the revenue and mid-teens percentages, year-over-year. We think that will continue going into 2021 on the small cell side of our business.

And that's largely because we have those bookings in hand and understand what our appointment schedules are and believe that we will meet those targets again. On the fiber side, where we're talking about fiber solutions for enterprise fiber, during 2020, we've been fortunate enough that business has not been impacted significantly by COVID, either positively or negatively. So we continue to anticipate that in 2020, that business will grow in a neighborhood of 3% at the revenue line. And then going into 2021, that we maintain that growth percentage at around 3%. And that's, that's net growth. So that's after any churn on that business.

And what we've seen in 2020, has been on the fiber solutions business that there hasn't really been a significant change either in our bookings or our churn levels, those have remained very close to what we would have anticipated before COVID. The only thing that has really impacted us has been an elongation of the time from the time we understand that there could be some demand for a customer to when we sign a contract and put it on air that time has elongated because it's harder to be in front of people. And that is making the sales cycle a bit longer, just made it a little harder for us to meet some of our bookings targets. And it hasn't been a significant impact. But it has been something that has been noticeable for us. And just the reality of the world we live in at this point is that you just can't sit face to face with your customers, and as most salespeople know that is a very effective way of developing the relationships necessary to make those sales occur.

Unidentified Analyst

And then just quickly, following up on the small cell fiber business, kind of with the network densification happening across all carriers and this move to 5G, what should we look for in terms of when the business will see an inflection point? Are there anything we should have with the backlog grown to a certain point? How should we kind of think about the business in terms of 5G?

Daniel Schlanger

Yes, we believe very strongly that the backlog will grow. That will be obviously it is dictated by the pace at which our customers want to order small cells from us. And we believe that going into 2021, we're in the very early stages of real investment in 5G. And what we like to see as an infrastructure provider and what has been so important for us as a tower provider is to see that that our customers have spectrum that is available for them to deploy. And we can see that across all three. And what will be four of our customers are is now four of our customers with DISH, they all have spectrum that is available to be deployed. And they are seriously contemplating adding more from the CBN auction that just started. So we see that kind of the first criteria of what an increasing activity level would look like could look like is that their supply or there is supply of spectrum that is sitting with our customers that they can deploy relatively quickly.

The second thing you need is the other side of that is demand. Where we have seen that grow consistently in the U.S. for wireless data is growing at 30% to 40% per year. And over the last 10 years wireless data demand is 96 times what it was 10 years ago. That's a huge amount of end user demand. That is requiring that spectrum to be deployed. And then the last piece that we like to see is devices out there that accommodate the new technology. So the fact that Apple and Samsung to put out 5G phones really does push are the ultimate the end user to want the 5G experience which pushes our customers to carriers to spend to deploy that spectrum is there.

When that combination of events happens, that's usually been a very good thing for infrastructure providers. It's been good for us as a tower company in the past. And we think it bodes really well for the small cell business going forward, because in order to deliver those benefits that have been promised in the 5G world, the density of the network needs to increase substantially, that we've already split the cells many times in order to get closer and closer together on towers. But ultimately, that amount of demand in dense urban areas cannot be accommodated only with towers, they can't get close enough together, there's a requirement to move on to small cells.

So it is not a and if small cells will be required if when. And one of the things that's always been difficult in our business is predicting that win. So you had mentioned an inflection point of when we think we might be able to see incremental demand on the small cell side. And it's really hard for us to predict the win part because our customers have so many different priorities with regard to their capital. And it is a matter of how they prioritize what uses of capital are going to win out in any given period. And then whether that if that is ultimately the network, whether that's going to be towers or small cells, and to try for us to try to pinpoint that has always been difficult.

But what I can say is that even though it's hard in any given year to say yes, that will happen or no longer, that over the next five to 10 years, it is clear that we are going to have a tremendous amount more small cells in the future, for all the reasons I was talking about earlier, they're required to deliver the density, necessity density necessary to provide 5G experience. And so, 5 years, 10 years from now, there's going to be a tremendous amount more small cells in the U.S. than there are today. And we are really excited that we're well positioned to take advantage of that growth.

Tim Long

Thanks, Dan. I did want to follow up on this. I mean, obviously, there's a little bit more investment in the fiber small cell businesses more immature than a tower business. So returns margins, whatnot are, are lower. What you guys have given some pretty good information on maturity of some markets and different mixes of fiber and small cell, which, which was very helpful. But when you think out, as is scale that's needed for this business to start to match or approach economics of towers, do you think it'll fully get there at some point? How do you think about kind of a longer term view of, of the business from a profitability return lens?

Daniel Schlanger

Yes. So I think the best way for us that we think about that, is thinking about the return that we're getting on the asset as we deployed. So we talked about that in the definition of the yield, where's the cash flow generated by that asset a year divided by the capital that we have, we have invested in the asset. On the tower side, when we were building and buying towers at the beginning of our company's life and the beginning of the kind of explosion of tower in the U.S., we were doing that at somewhere between, 2% to 4% yields.

And as you add a second tenant to a tower that gets those yields turn into a high single digit type deal. And then as you add a third tenant, you get into the mid-to-high teens. So when we look at what the small cell businesses, it compares favorably to towers that the initial yield for an anchor build is in the 6% to 7% range. And with a second tenant, we get into the low double digits. And when the third tenant, we get into that same mid-to-high teens.

So if you think about how long it takes to do that, we believe on both towers and small cells we had about a tenant every 10 years. And it has taken us until now to develop the business and the towers. And because it started at that kind of 3% in the range of 3% yield position is taken up until now to get that into the double digits. As we look out at small cells, because we start higher, it does help us that we get into those low double digits after the first tenant. It reduces the risk profile of the business while still allowing us to significantly reduce the cost of operation and implementation for our customers. And that combination is really helpful for us is that we still provide the value and we're still able to provide returns to our shareholders in what is in this business, which is very long term business or relatively near term over 10 years.

But like I said, after you get to the third tenant towers and small cells look very similar. So we do believe the small cell business will look a lot like a tower business over time. And that's the same counterparty, same end user and the wireless user. The same general function of having height and projecting an antenna or having attended high protecting a signal. And then long term contracts with escalators and very little churn. And when you add all that together, we think that they are very similar businesses that are going to develop very similarly. It's just that we see the growth rate in small cells being greater over the next 10 years given how small the business is now and what we know the density will ultimately have to be to accommodate 5G in the future. And a lot of that will go on small cells, some of it will go on towers as well and I'm not taking anything away from the tower business being a great business it will continue to have tremendous growth over time. We just think in the next several years it's going to grow more at the small cell we will grow more small cell revenue line than we will at tower…

Tim Long

Okay. Great, thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Just kind of switching gears here. Bit and kind of looking at M&A. The past few years your M&A has mostly been focused in the fiber small cell business. But this year, we've seen a lot of activity in the international markets, especially over in Europe. Is there anything you guys have repeatedly mentioned that the U.S. is the best market for you to be in? But is there anything in terms of international opportunities that we should expect or think about for Crown Castle?

Daniel Schlanger

Yes, we still -- to answer the question, which is we think the U.S. is the best market in the world for wireless infrastructure ownership. So we are focused on the U.S. purposefully both because we think it is the best. And we believe that it generates the lowest risk adjusted returns that you do not take some of the risks that you take is going into international markets, whether that's foreign currency risk, or underlying business performance, risk, or sovereign risk. So we can we can generate really great returns and not take those risks. And that's better for us, we've been very purposeful about trying to deliver that risk adjusted return.

Having said that, we would look at international expansion into markets that are developed that are in developed countries. We would not in emerging markets for all the risk reasons I just talked about. But in developed countries, we would look at them, just as we see those portfolios coming up, when we look at the growth potential in those portfolios and compare that to what the pricing is, is for those for those assets, we can't make the returns work. And we see a lot of companies going into those markets and paying what we think is too much to get to lower returns and higher risk than we can get in our U.S. business. Yet the multiples are very similar.

So in the current environment, we did not see any expansion in the international markets wouldn't rule it out over time, and things changed a bit. But we want to focus on where we can generate, like I said, the highest risk adjusted return, we clearly think we have those opportunities in the U.S., particularly given our differentiated positions and also business.

Tim Long

Dan wanted to touch on the anticipated C-band auction I think it's starting this week. So how much of an opportunity do you see there? Is this the type of thing where tenants have already been, having discussions on it? And what would you likely normally see as a kind of a lead time for new spectrum like this hitting kind of the financials of Crown?

Daniel Schlanger

Yes, it's really hard for us to answer that question, because as you just mentioned, the auction started yesterday. So we don't know who's going to win, and whoever wins is going to have their own deployment schedule. And we can't predict that very well. I would say that in a broader point, we are generally agnostic to the spectrum band, what we want to see, like I mentioned earlier, is just a lot of spectrum that our customers hold that needs to be deployed.

And this auction will add to that trove of spectrum that is sitting on the customer's balance sheets and not yet generating return. And that means they're going to have to spend money putting antennas up on towers in order to deploy the spectrum. And that's exactly what we're looking for. So we're really excited about the C-Band auction, that it will help us. But we're excited to have any spectrum as option. And as we sit today, there's plenty laying fallow within our customer base, which means that that the C-Band just this helps us even more, but we got a lot of room to grow here, regardless of which band is going to be deployed and when. And so when we think about the timing of all of the spend that happens in our market, as we like, like we said, going into 2021, we're really excited that our tower business is going to grow at 6% per year, or 6% in 2021, over 2020.

And in 2020 we expect that growth to be 5%. So we've seen an accelerating growth trend in our tower business. And like I mentioned before, that's before we really see a tremendous amount of incremental spend going to 5G. So we think we're well positioned for what looks like it could be a decade long investment cycle by our customers to invest in a new generation wireless technology.

Tim Long

Great, great. I think we're running close to the end here. I did want to ask one last one. Do you see any potential changes with the change in administration? Whether it be relative to taxes or regulatory regime or anything more or less favorable towards the communication industry or any impact on towers, small cell fiber?

Daniel Schlanger

Yes. It's hard to tell obviously, what's going to happen until that till we see a little bit more about what the priorities are of this new administration. I would say that as a tower of small cell provider. We don't -- we don't think there's a significant change because what we're doing is allowing access to wireless communications. And that's something that regardless of party affiliation, everybody wants more of in the U.S., particularly in underserved populations. And we're able to do that both with towers and small cells.

And as long as we continue to focus on being the absolute lowest cost option for deploying that spectrum, and for reaching and for giving people connectivity, that then it will ultimately result in having consumers pay less over time because we're lowering the cost of implementation and operation.

As long as we can keep that as our as our core focus, we believe that the regardless of administration, it really won't matter very much. It will all be very supportive of what we're trying to do.

Tim Long

Okay, the dog likes that too. Okay, Dan, thank you. Thank you very much for your time. Thank you, everybody, for joining. Have a great day and we will speak to you again soon.

Daniel Schlanger

Thanks very much. It's great talking to you. Appreciate it.