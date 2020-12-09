Sand In My Shoes - November Update

Dividends for 2021 should finish well over $5,000, putting me more than halfway to my long-term goal.

This portfolio, which at present is about 65/35 stocks to bonds also finished much higher, up more than 9%.

I think we are seeing the beginning of the end of this virus with the United Kingdom approving a COVID-19 vaccine for use, with reports it will soon be approved by the United States. During much of the month the market popped on any positive vaccine news with the biggest pop on Monday the 9th. On that day, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gapped up 1,000 points on news one of the vaccine candidates was over 90% effective exceeding all expectations.

So of course stocks had a record month with the DJIA closing above 30,000 for the first time ever. Small and mid cap names fared even better, up 18% and 14% respectively for the month. Even international equities got in on the fun, up 12.5% in November. My fixed income investments were up low to mid-single digits as every asset class in my portfolio finished higher than they started. An excellent month all the way around.

But as you may know if you've been reading my updates for a while, this portfolio is all about the dividends. Things went well on that front too with November being a record month. I just barely missed cracking the $500 mark for the first time. Let's take a closer look.

November Dividends

Got my first dividend since I greatly increased my Citigroup Inc. (C) position though I will not get the Bank of America Corp. (BAC) dividend next month since, you know, that's how I greatly increased my C position (I sold my BAC). Other than that, my additions to Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) and AT&T Inc. (T) really paid off this month.

Below you can see the new record, just a hair under the $500 line.

November Performance

Last month I mentioned it would take a nice rally to pull back to even for the year. Well I suppose you could call 9%+ in a single month a "nice rally".

Not only have I pulled back to even but as of November 30th my portfolio is up 4% since January 1. Never could you have convinced me of that back in March with the DJIA trading below 19,000.

Individual Stocks

Below are my individual stock positions as of close of business November 30th, 2020:

I have added some green shading to the table above so you can quickly see which positions I added to in the month. I'll go into that in more detail below, but if you only just want to take a quick glance now, you can quickly see where I made purchases.

Of course, most of my stocks performed very well for the month and in fact I only had two stocks out of thirty-three with down months. Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) and Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) were each off around 3%. Two of my three largest gainers were stocks that I purchased near the end of October so that's working out pretty good.

My shares of Citi are up 34% since I purchased them on October 28th and the shares of AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) I purchased on October 20th are up 25%. There were a few other stocks that finished November up more than 20% including a fairly recent addition, Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG), which finished the month up 23%.

Projected Dividends

Since there is only one month left in the year and the projected total hasn't changed since last month, I am just going to leave this alone. I should end the year at $4,573.39. We can get much the same information in the Forward Looking Dividends section below.

Sector Diversification

Current Weight Target Weight Consumer Discretionary 10.0% 10.0% Consumer Staples 8.1% 8.0% Energy 6.1% 7.5% Financials 10.6% 10.0% Health Care 11.5% 12.0% Industrials 7.3% 8.5% Materials 10.0% 5.0% REIT 7.8% 7.5% Technology 15.1% 15.0% Communication Services 7.6% 9.0% Utilities 5.9% 7.5% 100% 100%

Energy is rebounding a bit with the sector up a mere 28% in November as the market expects increased economic activity in the near future. This rebound means the energy sector, while still underweight, is not the most underweight sector in what seems like a long time.

That honor now belongs to the utilities sector, which was up for the month but was up less than 1%, making it the worst performing sector in the S&P last month.

Asset Allocation of the Portfolio

As mentioned, every asset class in the portfolio was up to one degree or another but the equities far outperformed the fixed income investments I hold. That means the fixed income portion of the portfolio has dropped to 34.1% vs. a target weighting of 40% and down from 35.3% last month.

Sales and Purchases in November

By November 16th, I had collected all of my dividends and ETF distributions for the month except for the $24.99 dividend from Citi. I used the $825 I had collected and picked up 14 more shares of T at $28.12 per share, bringing my total share count up to 225 shares. I also added nearly $500 to my international fixed income holdings, this time picking up a new ETF for me - an emerging markets high yield fund, which was yielding about 5.6% at the time I bought it.

On November 25th that healthcare stock I was talking about last month finally did dip into my buy range and I scooped up 5 more shares of Amgen Inc. (AMGN) for $219.15 per share. International fixed income was still in need of some cash so I added a further $500 to that same high yield fund. In order to get the cash needed for these two purchases, I sold $1,800 worth of my S&P 500 Index ETF.

Forward Looking Dividends

As discussed last month, my expected dividends over the next 12 months have now eclipsed the $5,000 mark for the first time. So with my purchases of T and AMGN, along with a dividend increase my future annual retirement income increased by $78.44.

The lone dividend increase announced in November was a bit of a disappointment. Hormel Foods Corp. had a fantastic five year dividend growth rate (DGR) of 16% which is one of the main reasons I initially purchased it. The yield usually hovers around 2% but with such an amazing DGR it was a buy to me. When I first purchased the shares in 2017 they paid $0.17/quarter. The most recent raise was to $0.245/quarter. So not bad! The "yield on cost" of my initial purchase a bit over three years ago is 2.9% now, but the most recent 5% raise is just a little bit lighter than I hoped for.

Still, that raise added $4 to my future retirement income. Here is the detail for all of the increases:

Added 14 shares T $ 50.44 Added 5 shares AMGN 24.00 HRL dividend increase 4.00 $ 78.44

And here is the chart after I blew the top off of the $5,000 mark. The curve has flattened a bit after my very active month last month, but it is still trending in the right direction. Looking at the chart now I see that I've more than doubled my forward dividends in a little over two years. Very satisfying...

Final Thoughts

I stuck by my plan of adding cash to whichever asset class was furthest from their target on a percentage basis. Refer to last month's article if you want to see what I'm talking about. Twice I added ~$500 to my international fixed income investments, purchasing emerging market high yield debt for the first time. The value of the investment is up a little over 1% as I type this and yields 5.5-5.6% so we'll see how it goes. It's just $1,000 at this point (0.3% of my portfolio), but I'm pretty excited about it actually.

This month, I added to the communication services and healthcare sectors as they were the furthest from their respective targets at the time. As of the end of November the communications services sector was still one of the farthest away from my target despite IPG being up 23%. Verizon Communications (VZ) and AT&T did lag the market with both of them being up "only" around 6%, so that is probably the cause.

Going forward I plan on continuing to add around $1,000 to whichever asset class is most in need, which as of now will almost certainly be one of the fixed income asset classes. The sectors as of now that are most underweight in my portfolio are communications services, utilities, and energy. I expect I will be purchasing some stock in one or more of these sectors in December.

Industrials is also a little light. Not as much as the other three but I could definitely see myself adding to an industrials stock if the opportunity presents itself.

All in all a pretty good month. I am very excited to have topped the $5,000 mark and I'm looking forward to my first $500+ month in February. I hope you are all making progress towards your investment goals. It is hard not to smile after a month like that. Thanks for reading the article and if you want to follow me on my journey, remember to hit that big orange "Follow" button.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, ABBV, AMGN, APD, AVGO, BLK, C, CSCO, CVS, ED, EMN, GPC, HD, HRL, IFF, IPG, ITW, JNJ, LEG, MMM, MMP, O, OHI, PEP, PPL, PRU, SO, T, TXN, VZ, WMT, XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.