This article reviews Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund that invests only in bonds whose interest is exempt from the AMT calculations. I give it a Bullish rating.

For others, most "tax-free" income from state and local bonds counts toward the limits that kicks one's tax return into the AMT tax quagmire.

For investors not concerned about the Alternate Minimum Tax, known as AMT, there might be better quality Municipal Bond funds to consider.

Introduction

Higher-income individuals or couples might find their tax return has entered the AMT Zone. Enacted in 1969 following testimony by the Secretary of the Treasury that 100+ people with adjusted gross income above $200,000 had paid no federal income tax on their last returns, its purpose was guaranteeing everyone paid some income tax.

Before we explore the CEF designed to avoid the Alternative Minimum Tax, known as the AMT, let us briefly explore what it is all about.

The Tax Policy Center defines the AMT this way:

The individual alternative minimum tax, or AMT, operates alongside the regular income tax. It requires some taxpayers to calculate their liability twice 0 -once under the rules for the regular income tax and once under the AMT rules - and then pay the higher amount. Originally intended to prevent perceived abuses by a handful of the very rich, the AMT affected roughly 5.1 million filers in 2017. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act dramatically reduced the reach of the AMT, albeit temporarily, so that the tax will hit only 200,000 filers in 2019.

The site provides the following history and chart showing the number of returns affected.

Congress enacted the modern alternative minimum tax (AMT) in 1979 to operate in tandem with the add-on minimum tax. The main preference items, including capital gains, moved from the add-on tax to the AMT. Congress finally repealed the add-on tax, effective in 1983. The original minimum tax and the AMT affected fewer than 1 million taxpayers annually through the late 1990s. In 2001, Congress passed the Economic Growth and Tax Relief Reconciliation Act, which substantially reduced regular income taxes but provided only temporary relief from the AMT. Over the following decade, Congress repeatedly passed legislation-often at the last possible moment-to temporarily "patch" the AMT by increasing the AMT exemption amount. Although the patches prevented an AMT explosion, the number of taxpayers affected by the AMT continued to grow throughout the decade (figure 1) because (1) the regular income tax was indexed for inflation, but the AMT was not; and (2) Congress enacted substantial cuts to the regular income tax. The American Taxpayer Relief Act of 2012 enacted a permanent AMT fix by establishing a higher AMT exemption amount, indexing the AMT parameters for inflation, and allowing specified tax credits under the AMT. As a result, the number of AMT taxpayers fell from 4.5 million in 2012 to about 4.0 million in 2013. That number grew modestly to 5.1 million in 2017.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), passed in 2017, drastically reduced the impact of the tax by enacting higher AMT exemptions and a large jump in the income at which the exemption begins to phase out. The Tax Policy Center estimates that the number of AMT taxpayers fell to just 200,000 in 2018 but will jump back up as the TCJA expires in 2025, as will regular income tax rates.

Tax-free bonds and the AMT

Muni Bonds deemed to be "private activity" are subject to taxation for AMT taxpayers. Bonds issued for such purposes as diverse as health care, housing, airports, and football stadiums fall under this designation. FINRA regulations require an AMT disclosure to any investor of such bonds. Whereas the AMT calculation includes the interest from these bonds, regular taxpayers are not subject to taxation on their income from AMT bonds. In the years immediately preceding the implementation of the new tax law in 2018, according to Wells Capital, the spread in yield between AMT and non-AMT bonds varied between 0.15% and 0.75%. I suspect the gap has narrowed since. Even so, since owning AMT-free Municipals, generally, yield a lower income return than a similar AMT bond, logically, only those expecting to be under the AMT rules might want to consider them or this CEF.

Exploring the Nuveen AMT Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA)

The Fund seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax, or AMT, applicable to individuals, by investing in an actively managed portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities. Up to 35% of its managed assets may be rated BBB and below at the time of purchase or, if unrated, judged to be of comparable quality by the Fund's portfolio team, and the Fund uses leverage.

Basic important information:

Net Assets: $4.4 Billion

Current Discount: 6.86%

Leverage: 37.54%

Fees: 2.4%, including 1.47% leverage interest

Yield on price: 4.75%

Average non-zero bond price/par: 102%

Effective Maturity: 18.58 years

Leverage-adjusted duration: 10.44

Remember the great tobacco settlement states entered into? Three of the largest holdings are funded by those payouts. Almost all the remaining Top 10 holdings are related to transportation projects. Here, on the East Coast, states have raised tolls to offset the lower traffic volume, income used to pay the interest on those bonds.

An important consideration in any bond fund is the quality of the bonds held. The above chart shows the distribution, with 76% rated investment grade. Morningstar assigns a weighted rating of BBB to NEA's holdings.

State allocation is important as any bond issued by your home state is also exempt from state taxes. Considering Illinois has one of the lowest state bond ratings, a deeper look at those holdings would be prudent. Considering the rating distribution, the bonds actually owned might carry better ratings. About 40% of the bonds are callable over the next four years.

Performance Review

While buying at a discount is preferred over at a premium, the current discount is below all the listed averages and this is reflected in its positive Z-Score. This doesn't mean it cannot continue to shrink, but NEA also hasn't sold at a premium since late 2012. I say all that because some CEF buyers look for enhanced ROI received by the discount going down.

With hundreds of Muni funds to pick from, how NEA compares to its peers will help an investor decide if this is the one they want to own. While longer term (10 years), NEA trailed its peers, over the last five, it has provided superior performance most of the time.

I mentioned earlier NEA is designed for investors facing paying the AMT and such bonds carry lower coupons. That said, the return over a similar quality fund from Nuveen (NYSE:NAD) shows the CAGR easily offset that difference. NEA's CAGR also matched up well with those investors who chose Nuveen's HY Muni bond fund (NYSE:NMZ).

Along with interest rates (historic lows), flows into Muni funds can affect bond prices, thus the NAV of all such funds.

These have been positive most weeks since August, a good sign of investor demand. There is concern the AMT boundaries could be reduced under the Biden administration sooner than 2025, which could be fueling the recent demand.

Lower interests have caused NEA, like most bond funds, to cut back on their distributions. Surprisingly, since last spring, many of the Nuveen funds, including NEA, have started increasing their payouts. NEA pays monthly except for December when the distribution is for two months, thus the spikes and white space.

Conclusion

Glancing at the full holdings report shows Illinois exposure tends toward hospitals and state universities, both going through interesting times with the virus affecting their operations but many bonds had at least an A- rating. With bonds currently selling above par on average, that helps limit the damage when interest rates start to rise. Until that happens when the economy strengthens, which should cause revenue streams to improve, resulting in bond rating upgrades which again would offset the drop in prices caused by rising rates.

Because of the above and the fact NEA's five-year returns matched that of the higher risk NMZ CEF, I am placing a Bullish rating on NEA. Since it has also vastly outperformed its sister quality Muni fund, I would say it is a buy even for investors not in danger of reaching the AMT quagmire.

In my last article reviewing NAD, I explain several factors that affect the municipal bond market. Here is a link to that article.

Complete NEA Holdings report: Holdings

State bond ratings: Link

Nuveen's Muni Market outlook: Link

Disclosure: I am/we are long NAD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.