The corporate structure is in place with the impressive Dr. Geeta Gupta-Fisker as CFO. However, Fisker is downplaying operations as Dr. Gupta-Fisker will attempt to juggle that role too.

Fisker is once again making an attempt in the EV market. There are obstacles even before considering hiccups of past.

Here we go again in the World of EV with a company that has a single concept vehicle model and a promise to solve all the woes associated with the ICE vehicles. The Fisker (FSR) Ocean has generated so much euphoria in a sea of EV that it has amassed a market cap of nearly $5B since its merger with Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and capital raise through a special purpose acquisition company offering, which debuted as FSR on October 30.

Image of Ocean courtesy of Fisker website

Now we, as investors, are supposed to invest on the premise that Fisker will completely telegraph the same unreasonable and irrational success story that Elon Musk pulled off with Tesla (TSLA). The EV investor space is probably crazy enough to put up a 10X price/sales multiple based on sales expectation 10-years into the future with unproven results across multiple fronts. Maybe we will all be purchasing two new EV cars per year to support the lofty expectations.

Below is some food for thought if you as an investor are still compelled to own Fisker, the perennial EV startup, but are still a little unsure. Here are the many reasons to shy away from FSR followed by a compelling offsetting factor that may override the unknowns and negatives.

Designing for the consumer and not the niche

Henrik Fisker is a great designer that visually, ergonomically and emotionally portrays his vision into the various product designs that are associated with him. His passionate and creative mind comes through loud and clear with every line and every detail. One can get a clear sense of the artist's vision when looking at everything from Fisker's beautiful sketch work to the refined details of the exotic lines and curves of his finished vehicles. Many artists and creatives truly feel that everyone share the same desires and ideals as they. Finding that balanced emotional connection between the creative, the product and the consumer becomes the daunting task that is psychologically painful.

Having the creative artistic mind on your team will surely generate extremely fruitful and at times earth-moving results. However, many times the issues are not with the lack of innovation or creativity when working with or for the creative geniuses. It is the actual working with or working for these strong-willed minds that is the issue, as they commonly manage through emotion and passion. It is clear that Fisker has an affinity for the exotic, the sleek and the beautiful. His passion also carries through to the environmental aspects of humanity as well. All of these aspects of Henrik's passion and style are clearly displayed in his work and influential design as shown.

Images courtesy of Henrik Fisker website

Now to be clear, although Fisker's forays into the business of producing cars seemly failed more than once and Car and Driver lists the Fisker Karma as one if its 20 Biggest Automotive Flops of the Past 30 Years, it is not a prelude to how the Fisker of today will fare.

Citing failure with respect to Karma is a severe dis-justice to Henrik and everyone on his team. Investors should go with the premise that the Karma business venture was merely a learning step in the long journey on route to an ultimate success story. Henrik Fisker himself understands he is on this journey to do, evaluate, learn then start again. He even sells the 'never give up' tee shirt on his website. Let us all remember how many times Walt Disney needed to pick himself off the floor on his pursuit to his iconic stature. The Ocean does appear on the surface to be a first step towards the needed open mindedness needed to balance artistic vision and the consumer connection.

Courtesy of henrikfisker.org

Henrik Fisker must empower

However, compromising the flair and the exotic niche of the super-car in lieu of an equally eye pleasing but the more consumer utilitarian portrayal of the designer's vision alone won't make this Ocean endeavor a resounding success. Creating a corporate environment that brings the multitude of disciplines and facets together is priority one for any CEO. The complexities of that daunting role are only exasperated by infinite measures when the CEO is emotionally attached to one aspect of the aspiring company, in this case design. Henrik Fisker will need to strategically separate himself from that role and only be there as more of a coach. As he will need to use his time to ensure all phases of development from the clean sheet of sketch paper, through operational efforts all the way through the future service needs of their most loyal customers are all driving down the same sheet of pavement. To be cliché, one weak link renders a chain useless.

If we look at the corporate structure as a link in a chain, it isn't difficult to conclude that Fisker must meet the multitude of unforeseen challenges to create a sustaining company. So as mentioned, having a team that can execute a game plan put forth by the CEO is the only way any company can excel and keep thriving for the long haul. Surviving times of great demand is equally as stressful and trying as are times of hunkering down in re-trench survival mode. Henrik Fisker hasn't experienced anything much beyond the struggles of product launch, which put his company at a huge disadvantage. So Fisker as the inexperienced CEO must quickly adapt and remove the designer's hat and manage from the 30,000 ft level while empowering the team around him.

Strong finance presence but operations by committee won't suffice

Dr. Geeta Gupta-Fisker is quite possibly the single most capable executive on Fisker's team. She has extensive finance and investment experience. Her bio on Fisker's website is impressive as she is very accomplished.

Dr. Geeta Gupta-Fisker is Co-Founder and Chief Financial Officer of Fisker Inc. She was crucial in securing and assigning Fisker trademarks and associated goodwill in 2016 to Fisker Inc. She is responsible for operations, finance & planning, purchasing & supply chain management, insurance, treasury, tax, intellectual property management, and preparing Fisker Inc. for GAAP compliance and public market readiness. Dr. Gupta-Fisker has 20 years of experience in technology and finance. Prior to co-founding Fisker, she managed Fisker family business and investments, and served as an Investment advisor at the Alfred Mann Foundation. From 2007-2011, she held investment roles at a multibillion family office in London. She joined Lloyds Banking Group in 2004, where she learned the foundations of debt and equity. Dr. Gupta-Fisker started her career as an academic at the University of Cambridge, UK earning a PhD in Biotechnology in 2001 and post-doctoral Fellowship at Cambridge in 2004. She obtained her master's degree in Biotechnology from the University of Kent at Canterbury in 1998 and her Bachelor's Degree from University of Delhi in 1996.

I am sure that Dr. Gupta-Fisker was extremely instrumental in the various partnerships and financing activities that have Fisker where they are today. In fact, if she has the autonomy to perform the CFO role the way she sees fit, Fisker will be in good hands on that front. From a broad brush perspective, her background in biotechnology, investing and finance would suggest that her mind will rely on data driven analysis for decision making versus the emotional passion driven approach mostly employed in the mind of a creative. Dr. Gupta-Fisker will need to manage up to ensure the company stays focused over the long haul.

Unfortunately, Dr. Geeta Gupta-Fisker's role is not risk free as she is leading operations as well according to the company's website. Now there is no knock as to whether or not Dr. Gupta-Fisker is operations capable or not. The point is, at this stage of the game Fisker will need to be on top of the operations front. The entire organic skeletal foundation needs to be defined and implemented.

It is almost like Henrik Fisker's past business ventures all live by the same mantra where the company produces a concept vehicle then builds out a limited run of vehicles as if that is the complete product life-cycle. The missing link of operational excellence, not bad luck, is the primary reason for the lack of longevity and more importantly profitability. It's called operating income for a reason. The Fisker team needs to push planning and operational implementation beyond the concept vehicle and limited run mantra. Keep in mind that in product development, creating concepts and small production runs is clearly the most exciting aspect of the process. The painful work comes with sustaining momentum into the mass market. Unless the sole purpose of this business is to produce a few collectables, the lack of dedicated operational leadership must be addressed. It may be that operations is the scariest aspect of the business for Henrik to hand over to someone else.

An ocean of competition vying for market share

Although there is no shortage of EV competitors that will surely do everything in the name of differentiation in an ocean of me-too participants. The fact that the major auto producers sat watching from the sidelines in disbelief for so long is really quite amazing. They all have cursory product offerings that complement the vast line of ICE vehicles that continue to be the focus. Disruptive innovation is an extremely brash in-your-face animal at times. Like many disruptions, it is an amazing spectacle to watch every step of this current automotive shift happen while the big players continue to cautiously dip their collective toes into the water as if this EV thing is just a fad.

The transition to EV will take many years giving the auto industry some catch up time, which does pose additional risk to the startups that are just beginning to take off. If any of the big ICE manufacturers decided to put 100% focus on becoming a serious EV contender through an extreme and aggressive pivot or more realistically, a spin-off business, entry would become more difficult for startups such as Fisker. The window remains open but is starting to close.

The collective market cap of the major industry players needs to be considered. This is significant as the overall number of cars sold regardless of mix of ICE, fuel cell and EV won't increase just because EV gains market share over time. In fact, an argument can be made that the overall demand will ultimately drop as this evolution progresses as EV components will outlast ICE components due to the fact that the electric motor concept is much more robust and less complicated than its outdated counterpart. However, the impact from extended longevity with EV verses ICE is so far down the road it doesn't need much consideration at this point.

Taking a snapshot look at a basket of automakers provides a good representation of the industry's overall market cap and its relationship to share price and market share availability.

Tesla market cap is $567B with last reported quarterly revenue of $8.7B. Price to sales ratio is approaching 20X as shown below. Tesla is clearly the EV industry leader, at least in terms of valuation.

Source: SA TSLA charts

Ford (F) market cap is $37B with last reported quarterly revenue of $37.5B. Price to sales ratio of roughly ¼ X. Ford is taking a multiple irons in the fire approach as they remain agile in their development efforts with new ICE, Hybrid and full EV models under development. The Barron's December 4, 2020 article, Ford Motor Is Charging Into EVs. in a Different Way goes into detail,

Ford's chief product platform and operations officer, Hau Thai-Tang, presented at a virtual conference held by Goldman Sachs Friday morning. His talk made it clear that Ford believes hybrid vehicles are part of the answer, while others put all their chips on battery-only cars. Thai-Tang says all types of electrified vehicles will be needed in the near future because different regions will adopt battery technologies-hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery-powered systems-at different rates. As battery costs fall, hybrids get cheaper too, so the perceived cost penalty from having two propulsion systems is a "moving target," says Thai-Tang. "We've benefited from having a full suite" of EVs, he says.

Source: SA F charts

General Motors (GM) market cap is $63.5B with last reported quarterly revenue of $35.5B. Price to sales ratio of roughly ½ X. GM is beginning to take the full EV transition a little more seriously as they are investing heavily as of late. Taking a multi front approach consisting of both partnership and organic paths. The December 4, 2020 article Here is Why General Motors (GM) Could Make the Most of EV Boom points out GM's effort runs deep into their line of vehicles,

By 2025, General Motors plans to roll out 30 electric vehicles globally, more than two-thirds of which will be available in North America. The vehicles will encompass the company's entire brand portfolio including Cadillac, Buick, GMC and Chevrolet in varying prices. Among the first EVs to be unveiled by the auto giant, the GMC Hummer all-electric pickup and the Cadillac Lyriq SUV are scheduled to go on sale in late 2021 and during the first quarter of 2022, respectively.

Source: SA GM charts

Honda Motor Co. (HMC) market cap is $52B with last reported quarterly revenue of $34.6B. Price to sales ratio of roughly ½ X. Honda is another company pushing the low carbon limits with a multi faceted development approach. They are working towards the elimination of emissions via any means necessary whether it be full EV, hybrid or hydrogen. Dunya news reports that, Honda to stop selling gasoline, diesel powered cars in Europe by 2023,

According to Honda senior VP Ian Howells, the Japanese carmaker wants to phase out pure internal combustion engine models from its European range by 2023, as part of a multi-pathway approach to reducing its carbon footprint... It [the line-up] will be a combination of full electric and hybrid...

Source: SA HMC charts

Toyota (TM) market cap is $193B with last reported quarterly revenue of $64.2B. Price to sales ratio of roughly ¾ X. Remarkably, Toyota, the company that first made a significant impact in the low emissions race by bringing the world the first successful and embraced production vehicle with the Prius, is putting much more effort in hydrogen fuel cell technology. Engadget's November 30, 2020 article, Toyota's new Mirai FCEV is better looking, with a longer range, reviews these efforts but also questions practicality of access to hydrogen,

Toyota is one of a few companies trying to turn hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs) into a viable option. Its first production FCEV, the Mirai, was sold in limited quantities (11,000 cars sold as of September 2020) in the few places you could actually get your hands on one. Now, the company has announced an improved second-generation model, which is cheaper, better looking and more efficient. But the car's practicality still hinges on access to hydrogen.

Source: SA TM charts

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) market cap of $94B with last reported quarterly revenue of $69.6B. Price to sales ratio of roughly ⅜ X. Volkswagen was the first major company to take the EV evolution seriously putting them in the driver seat for the earliest EV profitability trajectory. The article from Reuters on November 27, 2020, Volkswagen plans small electric car for the masses, states,

Volkswagen is bringing forward the development of a small electric car for the mass market in anticipation of tougher climate regulations, according to plans seen by Reuters, as it seeks to boost sales in a new green era.

Source: SA VWAGY charts

As shown with the market cap and share price data from the basket of automakers, there is clearly a disconnect between Tesla and everyone else. Even as we understand that Tesla does have a contributing revenue segment outside the auto industry in the Powerwall systems. However, Honda also has significant revenue generation outside of the auto industry but still falls in line with the other legacy automakers' price / sales ratios.

Rather than looking at this basket of automakers individually to point out how Tesla is so seemingly disconnected with the realities of the legacies, let's look at them as a whole. Now obviously just taking a P/S average of the six companies listed wouldn't rationalize anything as the collective revenue dollars wouldn't be allocated properly. When looking at the basket as a whole, the spreadsheet below shows that the P/S ratio comes in at 1.09 even with Tesla's lofty valuation factored in. Keeping in mind that this represents a small basket of automakers making up approximately a trillion dollars in annual sales.

Author generated table

As the industry ebbs and flows into the EV foray, there will be automakers that hit home runs while others strike out. The state of the P/S clearly shows that the market believes that Tesla will be standing at the end of the day as a significant player. All other manufacturers are pretty much running in a dead heat. We need to continue to watch this ratio as we move further along to see who will be rising and who will be falling behind. Although total industry revenue may not change over time, market share between all of the players is clearly up for grabs.

The following image from 2019 Daimler presentation as shown on partsgeek.com puts into perspective how large and how many companies are competing for consumer dollars in the automotive market. This graphical representation will certainly look much different over the next decade or so as market positions will change and new entries will appear.

Courtesy of Daimler presentation slide as shown on partsgeek.com

Fisker can succeed in spite of it all

The single most compelling bull case for Fisker is all about the manufacturing plan and their partnership with Magna International (MGA) to pull it off. Magna is a global parts supplier that is no stranger to producing fully assembled vehicles. My article dated November 16, 2020, Magna International: Innovative EV Start-Up Collaborator Disguised As An Old Dividend-Paying Parts Supplier, puts forth a bull case for this virtually unknown and budding EV manufacturing powerhouse.

As the World begins to take its first steps into a future where electric-powered vehicles will ultimately take over the market from the internal combustion engine predecessors, this many decades-old company is at the forefront. Remarkably, it is almost like the history and experiences that Magna has gone through over the many years was all in preparation for this moment in time.

Fisker partnering with such a capable manufacturer adds a dynamic element that is best summed up in the October 19, 2020 Autoweek article, Fisker Strikes Deal with Magna to Build Electric Ocean SUV with,

Of course it remains to be seen if Fisker can stick to its planned starting price for this model as well as several other planned specs, as the company has made some ambitious claims in the past. But one good outcome of this deal is that buyers probably won't have to worry about assembly quality because an EV startup won't be learning about manufacturing from scratch.

The agreement between Fisker and Magna alone doesn't guarantee success by any means. Especially considering the starts and stops of years gone by resulting in the lack of success for Henrik Fisker's previous ventures. However, the team at Fisker led by Henrik and Dr. Gupta-Fisker sweetened the deal with roughly 6% equity based on milestone criteria.

The deal as filed with the SEC spells out the Fisker ownership structure as well as the Magna equity agreement (in bold) and required milestones.

The Historical Rollover Stockholders other than Henrik Fisker and Dr. Geeta Gupta will own 29,905,443 shares of our Class A Common Stock, which will constitute 8.8% of our outstanding Common Stock

Henrik Fisker and Dr. Geeta Gupta will own 16,413,516 shares of our Class A Common Stock, assuming they do not convert any of their Class B Common Stock to Class A Common Stock, which will constitute 4.8% of our outstanding Common Stock (including 918,637 shares of Class A Common Stock issued to HF Holdco and 15,494,879 shares of Class A Common Stock underlying options to purchase Class A Common Stock held by Henrik Fisker and Dr. Geeta Gupta);

the public stockholders will own 73,600,000 shares of our Class A Common Stock, which will constitute 21.6% of our outstanding Common Stock;

The New PIPE Investors will own 50,000,000 shares of our Class A Common Stock, which will constitute 14.7% of our outstanding Common Stock;

the initial stockholders will own 22,718,824 shares of our Class A Common Stock, which will constitute 6.7% of our outstanding Common Stock; and

Magna will own warrants to purchase up to 19,362,930 shares of our Class A Common Stock (subject to vesting as set forth in the agreement governing such warrants), which will constitute 5.7% of our outstanding Common Stock; and

Henrik Fisker and Dr. Geeta Gupta will own 129,122,242 shares of our Class B Common Stock, or 100% of our outstanding Class B Common Stock, assuming that the Class B Common Stock is not converted to Class A Common Stock, such that as of immediately following the completion of the business combination, taking into account all of their Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock, Henrik Fisker and Dr. Geeta Gupta will collectively have approximately 85.9% of the voting power of the capital stock of New Fisker on a fully-diluted basis.

The agreement between Fisker and Magna has three key milestones that are equally weighted and come with an exercise price of $0.01 per share. The milestones per the SEC filing are as follows;

33.3% (i) Achievement of the "preliminary production specification" gateway as set forth in the Development Agreement; (ii) entering into the Platform Agreement; and (iii) entering into the Initial Manufacturing Agreement 33.3% (i) Achievement of the "target agreement" gateway as set forth in the Development Agreement and (ii) entering into the Detailed Manufacturing Agreement, which will contain terms and conditions agreed to in the Initial Manufacturing 33.4% Start of pre-serial production

Using milestones to entice focused attention and timely progress is an extremely effective tool. The irony falls with respect to this partnership's situation, which is like the child putting forth a reward for good behavior onto the parent. Fisker doesn't need to worry about Magna performance. I would like to see a second tier equity bonus for Magna beyond the 6% milestone that would reward for beating production scheduling in both timing and scale.

Conclusion

There is always risk when investing in a new and unproven company, especially when the company has had prior difficulty with the same. The window is cracked open and Magna seriously improves the prospects that Fisker will have a product to market in a timely and cost effective fashion. Now, what happens with Fisker after that remains to be seen as continued operations will quickly become the name of the game. Controlling supply and demand, inventory control, capital expenditures and all of the day-to-day management issues cannot be an afterthought.

I am long the EV market through a long position in Magna as it is the rationale position at this time. However, Fisker does offer some additional reward per risk acceptance.

Please hit the orange "Follow" button and check out my profile page if you would like to read some of my other articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MGA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.