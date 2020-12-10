How Deficit Spending Increases Inequality, And Why That Matters Today

I show why this is and finish with a discussion of why the stock market is more disconnected from reality than it has ever been in US history.

But there is a third and perhaps more insidious way that persistent deficit spending diminishes GDP: by increasing inequality.

It can also weigh on GDP growth when inflows of foreign dollars go toward funding the fiscal deficit instead of buying US goods or being invested in US assets.

National Debt: To Worry Or Not To Worry

On November 30th, economists and Obama administration alumni Jason Furman and Lawrence Summers released a study called "A Reconsideration of Fiscal Policy in the Era of Low Interest Rates." In it, they argue that concern over the skyrocketing national debt is unfounded. Clearly it is, they say, because the market has awarded the United States federal government with lower and lower rates over time even as the public debt load has risen.

Even the forecasts of future national debt levels, as measured against GDP, seem to make no difference to the rates at which the federal government can borrow. Just look at a comparison of 2000 and 2020:

Source: Furman And Summers

Of course, Furman and Summers' analysis doesn't acknowledge the fact that the US Federal Reserve has soaked up an increasing amount of Treasury debt using digitally created dollars. Not to mention the Fed's influence on the overall Treasury yield curve through its full control of the overnight rate.

In response to Furman and Summers' study, Maya MacGuineas of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget issued the following statement:

Debt is now larger than the economy for the only time in our history outside of World War II, and its slated to double over the next three decades. As a result, the Congressional Budget Office has estimated the economy will grow 20 basis points slower each year, income per person will be $6,300 lower by 2050, and interest will be the single largest federal program by the mid-2040s. ...Furman and Summers argue against focusing on debt-to-GDP, the metric used by economists and scorekeepers around the world to measure fiscal burden. Yet the alternatives they put forward understate the risk associated with high debt. Even a 1% increase in interest rates, for example, would increase debt by more than $3 trillion over the next decade and almost 70 percent of GDP by 2050. With constant new borrowing and debt roll-over, interest costs can rise quickly, while debt can only be controlled slowly.

In my estimation, MacGuineas is right to worry about the state of the nation's finances, but her emphasis on the risk of rising interest rates is misplaced and plays right into Furman and Summers' short-termist argument that rates aren't a concern for the foreseeable future.

Fed monetary interventions aside, longer duration interest rates across the public and private sectors are basically a function of GDP growth and inflation expectations. If the market very little economic growth and inflation for the foreseeable future, then longer term yields will go down or remain low. If economic growth and/or inflation are expected to rise, then investors will demand a higher yield to compensate.

Negative interest rates make sense only if the market collectively expects deflation. And, of course, the market's expectations can be exacerbated by central bank balance sheet expansion.

The biggest threat of an onerous national debt load and persistent deficit spending is not the risk of a sustained rise in interest rates. Rather, the biggest threat posed by this fiscal indiscipline is a point MacGuineas only briefly mentions: severely diminished economic dynamism and growth.

In what follows, I will discuss the effect sustained deficit spending has on private investment and net exports and finish with a longer discussion about a third and under-appreciated effect deficit spending has. That is, it increases inequality and ultimately suppresses economic activity. In the conclusion, I'll briefly discuss the impact on investment.

Backdrop: Deficit Spending Crowds Out Investment And Exports

As I've explained multiple times before (e.g. see here and here), unproductive government spending that is financed by debt — that is, spending for current consumption or anything that does not produce a return sufficient to repay principal and interest — crowds out private investment over time.

How so?

Think about how a nation's credit market works. Essentially, money comes in from savings and goes out in the form of loans. Savings come from one or a combination of private individuals and businesses, governments, or foreigners. In the US, the government runs a fiscal deficit, which requires the savings of the private sector and foreigners to fund.

Source: Saylor Academy

The money available to go out in the form of loans is not infinite. It is limited to the amount of money coming in as savings. All else being equal, if government borrowing (via deficit spending) increases, then the money available for private sector loans decreases.

In other words, public deficit spending crowds out private investment.

As an illustration of this, compare US net national saving (private savings minus public deficits) and net capital formation (a proxy for private investment) to GDP:

Notice the way in which they tend to move broadly in tandem, and how they simultaneously dipped into negative territory for the first time during the Great Recession.

Moreover, over the preceding decades, the percentage of businesses that are "zombie companies," unproductive and unable to service their debt without taking on more debt, has continued to rise. And, at least up to the COVID-19 pandemic, corporations increasingly diverted profits from productive investments to share buybacks.

Hence we find from a 2014 study conducted by the Congressional Budget Office:

CBO concludes that for each dollar’s increase in the federal deficit, the effect on investment ranges from a decrease of 15 cents to a decrease of 50 cents, with a central estimate of a decrease of 33 cents.

Since private investment is a component of GDP, one that tends to have a long-term positive effect on the economy, deficit spending's crowding out of private investment has a dampening effect on economic activity and dynamism in the long run.

But there is a second way that deficit spending diminishes economic growth. Remember that one component of GDP is net exports, or exports minus imports. The US has a big trade deficit, meaning that it imports far more goods than it exports. But if you consider US dollars as a kind of "good," then the ledger balances and there is no trade deficit.

What do foreign holders of US dollars do with those dollars? Their choices are not unlimited. Since government bond yields are even lower in many foreign developed nations than they are in the US, much of the trade deficit ends up funding US federal debt issuance.

Well, what happens if the US government reduces its deficit and thus issues less debt? Those US dollars in foreign hands have to find other uses. One potential use would be to buy (import) more US-made goods. Another option would be to invest in more US-based assets such as stocks and real estate.

The trade deficit helps to fund the fiscal deficit. If the fiscal deficit was reduced, the trade deficit would either moderate accordingly (as foreigners use their USD to buy more US goods), fund private investment by flowing into other US assets, or be used for some other international purpose. Since at least some of those dollars would go to either US exports or US assets, we might say that fiscal deficits crowd out exports or private investment or both.

This, in turn, means that deficit spending ultimately diminishes economic dynamism and growth.

How Deficit Spending Increases Inequality

Several economic studies produced in the last decade conclude that increased income and/or wealth inequality leads to decreased economic growth.

A 2014 OECD study found that "countries where income inequality is decreasing grow faster than those with rising inequality." A 2015 study put out by the World Bank argued that "greater income inequality raises the economic growth of poor countries and decreases the growth of high- and middle-income countries." Both studies highlight the importance of human capital in one form or another for GDP per capita growth, but the only relevant point for our current purposes is that increased inequality correlates with decreased economic growth in advanced countries.

With that in mind, let's think about the mechanics of fiscal deficit spending.

The first data point to note is that government bonds are mostly held by the rich. Political scientist Sandy Brian Hager notes in a 2013 study that evidence for the existence of a wealthy "bondholding class" goes back hundreds of years. However, the share of public bonds held by the rich ebbs and flows with wealth inequality.

Over the last fifty years or so, the rich have dramatically increased their ownership share of all government debt securities. In 1970, the top 1% of earners owned around 15% of public debt securities. By the mid-2010s, the percentage of public debt held by the top 1% soared to around 45%. Hager concludes that "the bondholding class is still alive and well in contemporary US capitalism."

It makes perfect sense based on everything we know about the widely varying savings rates of various income levels. The richest 10% of the US population has regularly saved 10-20% of their income for the last hundred years, while the top 1% of earners have regularly saved 30-40% of their income.

Source

Where do these savings go? Surely they go a great many directions: to private businesses, publicly listed stocks, bank savings, real estate, art, vehicles, and philanthropy. But a large chunk also goes to the safe asset class of public debt — Treasury securities.

Treasuries are more than just a store of value. They are an investment, or at least they traditionally have been. Until recently, Treasuries yielded a positive real interest rate, which means they have increased the wealth of their holders. And remember, despite newly issued debt this year having negative real yields, most of the Treasury debt in existence has positive real yields to par.

Likewise, we know from government data that corporations and other private institutions own a significant share of Treasury debt.

Source: The Balance

Since wealthier Americans own most of the equity in banks, insurance companies, and mutual funds, the benefit of the interest payments on public debt ultimately accrue disproportionately to them.

What about the Fed, which is a governmental buyer of public debt? Consider this: the Fed buys all of its Treasury debt from domestic institutional holders. This benefits the private institutions and all other holders of Treasury debt by adding demand to and/or removing supply from the market.

In general, as interest rates fall, government bonds with higher yields to par become more valuable and are then bid higher in price. Thus, there is a second mechanism by which holders of public debt have been made wealthier over the past forty years or so — falling interest rates, which have produced capital gains in addition to real yields on their Treasury securities.

There is also a generational gap in Treasury debt ownership. Notice that pensions hold a significant chunk of Treasury debt. This is relevant because roughly 82% of federal taxes are paid by those under 65 years old.

Source: Tax Foundation via IRS Data, cited by CNN Money

While tax receipts are derived disproportionately from people younger than 65, interest payments accrue disproportionately to people 65 and older. This is an age group that also spends less money on most things, even though they spend more on healthcare.

Now consider that the vast majority of federal spending is not for what might be called "investment," but is rather used to fund mostly current consumption in various forms. Future generations, then, have to pay interest on the debt of previous generations' consumption spending, from which they did not benefit.

In sum, debt-financed deficit spending has benefited older, wealthier Americans at the expense of younger, moderate-income Americans.

The tax system would need to be equally as or more progressive than the benefits accrued to the wealthy from holding bonds in order to offset this regressively redistributive mechanism. But it isn't. According to the Tax Foundation's analysis of 2017 IRS data, the top 1% of earners paid 38.5% of federal income taxes. And yet, you'll recall, this same group of ultra-wealthy also own around 45% of federal debt.

Besides, it's plausible (though debatable) that higher effective tax rates on high earners would likewise cause GDP growth to decline by reducing private investment and increasing tax avoidance efforts.

In any case, we can summarily conclude that debt-financed deficit spending has increased inequality over time and will likely continue to do so — through capital gains if not real yields. Hence we find this 2012 study by economists from the Bank of France and London School of Economics advocating none other than fiscal austerity as an effective method of reducing inequality. The study concludes:

Fiscal austerity plans that succeed in bringing public debt to a sustainable path seem to be more likely to reduce inequality.

Conclusion

By increasing the net worth of the already wealthy through real yields and capital gains and suppressing the net worth of the non-wealthy by crowding out private investment and decreasing exports (i.e. diminishing growth), sustained deficit spending increases inequality.

Why does that matter? Because, as we mentioned at the beginning of the section on how deficit spending increases inequality, heightened inequality in advanced economies is associated with weak economic growth. When prosperity is spread more equally in the population, there is more total consumption, which spurs more business investment, leading to higher productivity and wages in a virtuous cycle.

Why does this matter to investors specifically? Because corporate profits, or earnings, cannot remain disconnected from GDP for a sustained period. And, in turn, stock valuations cannot remain disconnected from earnings for a sustained period.

By several measurements, the valuation of the stock market as a whole is currently more disconnected from earnings as well as GDP than it has ever been in history.

Though the S&P 500 P/E ratio based on trailing twelve month earnings has been higher than today (mostly due to depressed earnings), it is currently the highest it has been at any point since the Great Recession.

Data by YCharts

Likewise, the Shiller cyclically adjusted P/E ratio, which averages earnings over the last ten years, is higher than it has been at any time in recorded history besides the Dot Com bubble of 2000. Notice that the Shiller CAPE is higher now than it was even in 1929 before the dreaded stock market crash preceding the Great Depression.

Source: Guru Focus

Finally, the US stock market's total capitalization to GDP is currently higher by a wide margin than it was during the Dot Com bubble or even in the months just prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Data by YCharts

While the fundamental data points to many more years of sluggish growth due to persistent fiscal deficits crowding out private investment, reducing exports, and increasing inequality, the stock market is pricing in a phenomenal economic recovery and a boom the likes of which this country has never seen.

The stock market is profoundly disconnected from reality.

This does not mean that the stock market will correct tomorrow, or in the next few months, or even in the next few years. An overvalued stock market can remain so for a very long time, especially with the help of supportive central banks and interest rates at zero.

However, if history can be counted on as a guide at all in these unprecedented circumstances, then it would be wise for investors to gradually raise cash levels until another market correction offers the opportunity to deploy that cash.

