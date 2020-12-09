Being Warren Buffett isn't as easy as you might think. He doesn't worry about where the next meal is coming from or whether he should splurge on...pretty much anything. In some important ways, however, his problems resemble yours and mine. An investor is an investor, and we are all sailing against the wind for the foreseeable future. Inverting this fact for the more familiar view, the market for all assets has been sailing with the wind at its back, and that creates a problem with prospective future returns.

The problems facing investors have been building for several years, and all of them were created or exacerbated by low and declining interest rates. Low rates drive up the prices of assets. The undeniable result of higher asset prices is that prospective future returns get pulled into the present. It's easiest to see this in fixed income where the coupon yield is fixed, so that when the price of a bond goes up the yield to maturity goes down. This has been happening for almost forty years since 1982 when the yield on 10-year Treasuries exceeded 15%. Yield on the 10-year Treasury reached a low of .318% this March in the dark early days of the pandemic. It is still less than 1%.

If you think of stocks as "equity bonds," a term Buffett used, you will grasp the impact this has on stocks. Over the last forty years the long term average price earnings ratio of the S&P 500 - average, over decades - has drifted up from around 13.5 to about 16. The impact of a change like this is a little like the way a rise of a few degrees in ocean temperature melts the polar icecaps. We can't really know when there is an endpoint to this - or if there will be one in our lifetimes - and that's the dilemma posed to old guys like Buffett (90) and me (76). It also matters to a lot to much younger folks who have to build a nest egg to pay for children's education and/or retirement within a limited time and can't find a reasonably safe investment with enough return.

The problems of 2020 have been devastating for many workers and difficult for investors. The proximate cause is the pandemic which seemingly fell on the planet like a large asteroid which had somehow been hidden from view. The underlying cause is a related set of economic phenomena which have crystallized as a growing crisis during the last decade - low productivity, low growth, low rates, low inflation, and falling prospects for future returns. It's a problem of many origins including the deflationary impact of new business models, poor demographics, and naturally low interest rates. It has impacted everyone in the increasingly meager prospective returns available apply both to ordinary. Working folks who save in CDs or banks now face basically zero returns while sophisticated investors like Buffett must deal with a picked over and expensive market.

Buffett's problem is on a much grander scale, of course, and although he'll never stand in line for food, he has responsibilities like everybody else. Hundreds of thousands of people have come to depend upon him, and as you could sense if you watched carefully at Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A)(BRK.B) you could see how seriously those responsibilities weigh upon him. Buffett has served for some years as America's national grown-up, and seeing him perplexed and troubled is like seeing your father come home from work with bad news.

Low and declining rates, and the accompanying scarcity of assets with decent return, have been a thorn in the side of Buffett for at least five years. It was 2015, in fact, when Buffett closed his last acquisition of a whole company, Precision Castparts, paying a slightly rich but reasonable price at the time. This year PCP had two its three divisions bushwhacked by the lockdown so that Buffett wrote off $10 billion of its $37 billion purchase price. Subsequent reasonably priced and solid assets were snatched from his hands - in 2017 ($9 billion of Oncor's utility assets) and in 2019 a bid around $10 billion for Tech Data. Both overbids were by hedge funds which are more comfortable squeezing the margin of safety to the brink of invisibility. Buffett stuck to his core principle of not getting into bidding wars.

Buffett has been presented with abundant evidence that acquiring companies of significant size is virtually impossible under the prevailing conditions. Confronted by this fact he pulled off one of his great coups, quietly building a $50 billion position in Apple (AAPL). That made Apple a portfolio position exceeding in size his largest acquisition. He made the decision on Apple the old-fashioned Buffett way, seeing some combination of things in Apple that didn't fully register with others - including great brand power, great management, friendliness to shareholders, cash flow needing little new capital expenditure, and an ability to build upon its unique position via expansion of its services. It was big bet on a battleground stock and Buffett won big.

The problem with Apple now is that it trades in the public market and has more than doubled from the price Buffett paid. This seems good in the obvious sense, but Apple stock has risen without equivalent improvement in fundamentals, leaving Buffett with a problem. Buffett famously prefers for an asset to remain cheap or at least fairly priced. Apple has become what Coca-Cola (KO) was at the market peak in 2000, a part of his portfolio that is radically overpriced so as to leave him with a tough decision about selling or holding. Last quarter he trimmed the position by a modest $4 billion, which looks like a holding action for deeper thought. While Apple looks overpriced with a PE in the middle thirties, it is not impossible that a large product upgrade could justify the price. In any case, Apple would seem to be a one-off, although he may be buying something interesting - something deeply hidden which Buffett received an SEC waiver to keep secret in his latest 13F filing.

Meanwhile rates have remained low, asset markets continue to look picked over, and the easy and obvious choices are off the board as Berkshire's cash position has continued to grow a couple of billion a month. During the Q and A portion of the 2017 Annual Meeting he had focused specifically on Berkshire's cash hoard:

At a point, the burden of proof really shifts to us, big time. There's no way I can come back here three years from now and tell you that we hold US $150 billion or so in cash."

That number loomed at the end of 2019. On November 11, 2019, I published a Seeking Alpha article entitled "The Conundrum That Puts Buffett And Berkshire On The Clock: Buy Now Or Hope To Buy Better Later." The gist of that article was the question of how long to wait in the hope that you might be able to buy quality stocks in a market with a trailing PE of 16 (as against a forward PE of 23 both in 2019 and now). How much time should you allow before accepting an investment that is inferior because of either lower prospective return or higher risk or both? Meanwhile, Buffett waited in short T-Bills which paid about 1.5% in November 2019. The economy didn't look too bad at the end of last year either, and there was always the possibility that rates were about to turn around.

Then the pandemic struck.

Acknowledging Changed Circumstances

Buffett got it. Immediately. He didn't fiddle around hoping that the world would right itself. More than anyone else at that time he grasped that the world had changed. Fundamentally. For a long time. Many parts of the economy would never be the same. A large number of businesses weren't coming back to what they had been. As for the low yield problem, the short T Bills in which he held Berkshire's cash almost immediately fell to a yield of virtually zero (now 8 basis points).

When something like a pandemic combined with massive lockdowns occurs, you must get your hands around the implications as fast as possible and act immediately. Three of Buffett's market actions going back as far as 2016 went bad in an instant. His purchases valued at roughly $10 billion in the four major airlines took a precipitous drop and his $10 billion preferred stock loan supporting Occidental Petroleum (OXY) in its purchase of Anadarko (APC) was instantly in trouble as OXY stock quickly dropped by more than 50%. Looking at the plight of airlines he realized that his $37 billion 2016 acquisition of Precision Castparts (PCP) was going to have serious problems in the two divisions which made parts for commercial aircraft (the third being aerospace and defense). Why the rest of the market hasn't fully digested the long term damage to Boeing (BA) is beyond me. Their customers have no customers and won't get their customers back any time soon.

Buffett quickly sold the airlines, and began taking the actions available to reduce the OXY exposure. There being nothing further he could do, he wrote down $10 billion of the Precision Castparts purchase price carried on Berkshire's books under Goodwill. His critics were to quick point at these investments as failures, especially in the case of the four airline stocks. Why didn't he at least wait for a bounce?

The answer is one of the most fundamental selling rules. If the underlying premise for an investment ceases to be valid for any reason, you sell. The rationale for buying the airlines - that the airlines had come to their senses about competition by price - remained intact, but a more fundamental premise behind their business had disappeared. The ultimate impact of an event like the pandemic could not be fully assessed any more than the damage to cruises, hospitality, and even for another stock which does not in my view fully reflect the damage, Disney (DIS). "Wishing and hoping," in wise words a commodities trader once told me, is not a strategy.

Here's how Buffett explained his quick sale of the airlines on May 2, the date of Berkshire's virtual annual meeting.

The world has changed for the airlines. And I don’t know how it’s changed and I hope it corrects itself in a reasonably prompt way,” he said, adding that events like the coronavirus were "on the lower levels of probabilities" that necessitate a quick change." Buffett said further that he admires the airlines, but that sometimes there are events like the coronavirus “on the lower levels of probabilities” that necessitate a quick change. He added: “When we sell something, very often it’s going to be our entire stake: We don’t trim positions."

Buffett further expressed doubts that passenger miles flown by the airlines would recover within three or four years, and alluded to shareholder dilution which would surely result from government aid.

The two reasons Buffett did not buy immediately were made clear at the annual meeting. The market had crashed over the shortest period of time in history as the S&P 500 fell by 32% over 28 days. A lot of things were dirt cheap at the bottom, but the the bottom lasted less only a few hours before the market began to shoot back up. Buying a handful of stocks on March 24, the day following the bottom, I paid up by roughly 10%. There was simply not enough time for Buffett to buy anything in size. The decline was so fast and unexpected, Fed intervention so decisive, and the rally from the bottom so fast that it was hard to build a meaningful position. Like most value investors, Buffett prefers the slow thinking model.

In March Buffett still had more critical matters to deal with. It was apparent at the annual meeting that Buffett still had a few concerns about the damage to Berkshire subsidiaried which he had not quite sorted out. The sort of thing that he had obviously worked hard to get his arms around was the level of vulnerability to "business interruption" suits Berkshire's property and casualty businesses might incur. He seemed fairly confident that most of Berkshire's business interruption policies specifically excluded losses due to a pandemic, but it was too early to have a good grasp of what courts might decide to do. What a contract actually says is often just a starting point to lawyers. Damage assessment was still going on in other Berkshire units as well, and a cautionary approach suggested avoiding immediate large actions and maintaining a high level of cash until the risks were clarified.

Within days of the final low in rates the Fed had taken over the emergency need to provide cash to viable companies (and many that may prove not to be viable). Having been overbid and lost deals for Oncor assets and Tech Data when hedge funds topped an offer he considered adequate and appropriate, he found himself blocked by the largest hedge fund of all - the Federal Reserve. Its modus operandi was the preemptive bid.

The frustration must have tempted Buffett's iron will. He still had problems to think about within Berkshire and no role to play with companies with which he might have made a deal for cash. Meanwhile the moment he had been waiting for - a reasonably priced market for publicly traded assets - had come and gone in a matter of days. At the virtual Annual Meeting his hair was uncut and uncombed, and he looked a bit like Marlon Brando as the Godfather who had come downstairs to hear the bad news of his son's assassination. Like Don Corleone, however, he may already have had in mind a course of action.

Buffett Pulls Up His Socks And Takes Action

After quick action to put his house in order Buffett returned to his recent patterns for buying. This is a point worth noting. It makes clear that he sorted through the disaster with the airline stocks in particular and saw that his underlying premise - that the airlines had transformed themselves by letting go of destructive price competition - was sound. Buying the whole sector was also sound. He had mentioned at the time he bought them that they remained a risky sector. What wrecked them was an event with such a low probability that protection against it would have been hard to include in the calculations for a stock portfolio.

The concept of the airline purchases was a new one for Buffett. Instead of a single stock, he had bought an sector. This departure from his previous detailed focus on individual stocks bears the clear implication that his premise was based on sector-wide prospects and low valuation and their minor differences did not warrant an effort to discriminate among them. Buying sectors would clearly reduce single-company risk, but his main reason was clearly the ability to own a good idea on a larger scale. It backfired when the risk proved to be sector-wide, but a repeat seemed unlikely. After careful thought, I'm sure, he continued with the sector model which he was had already been using to build a position in five Japanese trading companies which he announced on August 30. In Q3 he built in a position in four pharma companies.

The purchase of the five Japanese sogo shosha amounted to dipping his toe into Asian markets. The Japanese market is dirt cheap, being still 30% below its 1990 peak, and Japan's demographics are grim, but the central bank is buying Japanese equities furiously and you generally do well on the same side of a trade as central banks. The trading companies were beyond cheap with PEs below 10, good dividends, and initiatives under way to create more growth and become more shareholder friendly. Japan itself provides a trading window into Asia from the Asian country with the best rule of law, human rights, and property rights along with increasing emphasis on shareholder return. Seeking value and prospects for modest growth in a society resembling the US was a predictable way for Buffett to make his first investment in Asia.

(I wrote about the trading company buys here and named Itochu (OTCPK:ITOCF) as my favorite. In the past two weeks I saw Itochu breaking out on the charts, though still with a PE under ten, and bought it in several family accounts. I remain very bullish on Itochu.)

On November 16 Buffett's 13F revealed his similar sector buys of four pharma companies - Bristol Myers (BMY), Abbvie (ABV), Merck (MRK), and Pfizer (PFE). I have known these stocks so well for so long that I didn't need to look up the tickers although I haven't owned them since the 1980's despite the fact that all of them, especially Bristol Myers and Abbvie, are now very cheap. My son has owned several, partly for call writing, and that's adequate family representation. Buffett bought a total dollar amount of about $5.5 billion.

The problem with the pharma industry is that success with blockbuster drugs is uncertain and often finds quick competition even with successes. Experts can place probabilities on drug pipelines but I don't feel able to do that and I'm pretty sure Buffett doesn't either, so he just fired a scatter at a cluster of them. Perhaps the pandemic brought them to his attention. The sizes in which he bought were interesting - more than $1.8 billion for Bristol Myers, Abbvie, and Merck, but only $136 million of Pfizer. I suspect that his reasons accord with my own view that COVID vaccines will provide a nice one-time pop and some good PR for the successful companies but probably nothing transformative in the long run despite having driven up the stock prices a bit.

Both the Japanese trading companies and the pharmaceuticals are bond-like stocks with much of the return likely to come from dividends along with the possibility that one or two in each category will produce moderate growth or an upgrade of PE. Buffett explained his airline purchases in more or less the same terms - dividends and buybacks even without passenger and revenue growth. In buying on this basis, Buffett reveals that for some of Buffett's cash the time has come to accept that time is up for deploying cash and a moderate improvement on the zero return of short T-Bills, maybe 4-5% after taxes, does not have to equal Berkshire's own internal return of 9% or so.

The third major purchase so far in 2020 was a gas transmission and storage asset bought from Dominion Energy (D). This was a $10 billion deal ($4 billion cash plus assumption of debt) announced on July 5. It followed a series of similar bolt-on additions to Berkshire Energy - very much a typical Buffett/Greg Abel deal. Gas is out of favor, of course, but this has the upside that it's going to be hard to build new pipelines. An insider in the area of clean energy informs me that as gas usage recedes, the pipeline structure will have an important and profitable role in carbon capture by moving CO2 to storage. Berkshire had information and knowledge of the sector at least equal to that of the seller - a motivated seller in any event. Statistical examination of the deal from the perspective of both buyer and seller suggests that Berkshire had much the better of it.

Those are the major purchases of external assets so far in 2020, but it's far from the whole story.

Addition By Subtraction

The difficulties in making large or even middle sized acquisitions in the past four years has delivered a clear message. Other acquirers, specifically hedge funds, are willing to pay more for a company or other asset than Buffett is willing to pay. That's the lesson of Oncor and Tech Data, the two public instances in which Buffett was overbid. Hedge funds clearly believe the current low rate environment will persist for a while and are willing under those circumstances to pay a premium.

This is an argument that can be turned upside down. If those companies are worth a premium, what about Berkshire itself? Buffett has been steadfast about not paying more for Berkshire shares than business value less a large margin of safety. But looking at Berkshire from outside may have provided a slightly different view of Berkshire's value in context of the current environment. My November 11, 2019 SA article cited above used the name MiniBerk for a buyback in a size comparable to an acquisition. In any case Buffett has bought back $16 billion of Berkshire shares so far in 2020 as of the Q3 interim report. That would be the equivalent of a very substantial acquisition. Calculations using shares outstanding leads to an estimate of a further $2.4 billion in October. That would be something like 3.7% of Berkshire's market cap assuming the buybacks were done at a price around $205.

Here's what an $18 billion dollar buyback looks like from a few perspectives:

Assuming an average buyback price of $205 Buffett appears to have bought back about 3.72% of Berkshire's market cap so far in 2020. Continuing shareholders owned 96.28% of $37 billion in cash flow, or $35.62 billion before the buyback. Continuing shareholders own 100% of $37 billion in cash flow, or $37 billion after the buyback. Continuing investors are thus 3.87% better off after the buyback. That's the equivalent of a dividend yield of 3.87%. Continuing investors can sell enough stock to equal that 3.87% yield without having their percentage of ownership decline from what it was before the buybacks. Departing investors get the market price for their shares which may be a bit more than they would have received without the underlying bid. Book value drops by $18 billion. Return on book value goes up just as it would have if Buffett had paid cash for an $18 billion acquisition. As of Q3 ROE is up from 8.45% in 2019 to 8.83%. Book value becomes less important as a criterion for value.

It is in the ROE number that Buffett's decision to accelerate buybacks can be seen from a different perspective than the more facile interpretations. It's not just that it provides a way for continuing shareholders to maintain their percentage of ownership and also have the dividend that a few have requested. The heavy buybacks also present an acknowledgment by Buffett that the balance in the choice between acting now and waiting for a better opportunity has shifted. Time is up for a strategy of waiting. The solution was hidden in plain sight: buying back Berkshire shares in acquisition size. Buffett is happily positioned to know that Berkshire is among the least risky and most reasonably valued companies on the market. Perhaps even more important, it's the one investment with which as buyer he could be confident of knowing more about the company than the sellers.

The Buffett of the virtual Annual Meeting was the most risk-conscious version of Buffett that I can recall as he ticked off the scale and probability of the several risks he saw for Berkshire. There were quite a few risks which had arisen or increased as a result of the pandemic. If you listened carefully, however, it was clear that Buffett was confident that in the larger picture of Berkshire's future the 2020 disaster was a hiccup. Stepping up buybacks was much less a response to the views of critics clamoring for a dividend or other return of capital than a recognition that he could safely look inward toward the company whose risks and future prospects he knew the best. An internal solution was clearly a superior way to approach the cash problem.

Whittling down excess cash removes an obstacle to recognizing the true nature of Berkshire and suggests its true core profitability once the cash position is reduced to appropriate size. Buffett is well aware of the fact that unused capital on the scale of the Berkshire Cash "subsidiary" drags down Berkshire's return on equity. You can see this clearly for yourself by looking at data under the heading for Profitability in the column of data beneath the Berkshire chart here at SA. The current Return on Equity Capital is listed as 8.82 versus the five year average of 9.36. That's up about 4.4% from 8.45 at the end of 2019 thanks to the $18 billion in 2020 buybacks and Buffett's other successful buys. By the end of 2020 the ROE may be greater than 9%, the number most often mentioned in recent years, and with a few more years like this it may reach double figures.

If you are checking my cash flow number against the Berkshire financial statement, you may have noticed that the free cash flow number is lower than the $37 billion number I am using. Berkshire's cash flow includes the sum of the free cash flow number of very roughly $24 billion and the capex number which has recently averaged very roughly $12-15 billion which is added back to the free cash flow number. That's the amount of capital that Berkshire is able to deploy internally, much of it attributable to capital-intensive subsidiaries such as utilities and BNSF railroad. These units are required by regulatory authorities to make certain expenditures but the same regulatory authorities more or less guarantee a solid and dependable return on these expenditures.

Moving cash to more constructive use improves the rate at which that $37 billion of total equity capital compounds. Buying external assets raises the numerator by replacing the T-Bill rate of zero by the amount of new cash flow coming in. Buying back shares has its impact on the denominator, reducing the number by which top line results are divided: thus addition by subtraction.

There's something a little magical about the fact that taking shares off the books decreases book value and increases ROE, but the two sides of the transaction are in fact reciprocal. It's even more magical and a bit counterintuitive that the $10 billion write-down of Precision Castparts had the same effect, despite the fact that it was a result of the unhappy realization that PCP's business value had been damaged. On the balance sheet you will see the $10 billion write down as a reduction in Goodwill. Goodwill is a more or less fictive book entry created to offset the price paid for an acquisition. The fact that Goodwill is a "fiction" of sorts is reflected in the fact that it is not included in the number for tangible book value. It does, however, reflect the fact than an amount of the original purchase price has gone bad. The significant contradiction lies in the fact that while the purchase price of an acquisition may be written down, it cannot be written up even if the business is wildly successful. This is one of the reasons that the business value of a company like Berkshire tends to increase faster than its book value.

Conclusion

In 2020 Buffett revealed more of his human side than we have seen, but it was clear that the cold steel was still present under the surface. He managed to convey that he fully understood the scope of the problem but also understood how to address it. The message: Don't worry, I've got this.

The year 2020 started painfully for Buffett with the sales of airlines at a loss and a write-down necessitated by the pandemic, but it may prove to be the year in which Berkshire reversed several years of decline in return on equity and found the solution to reduce the level of excess cash. Looking back on 2020 Buffett and his shareholders may come to see it as the year Berkshire turned a corner and addressed its major problems.

Buffett's actions in 2020 make it perfectly clear that he is not sanguine on the prospects for the market as a whole at present prices. His major deployments of cash this year have involved a bolt-on addition to utility assets from a motivated seller, an investment in Japan on particularly favorable terms, some idiosyncratically cheap pharma stocks, and a calculated stake in tech IPO Snowflake (SNOW).

Who knew that Buffett had a discerning eye for sophisticated tech IPOs? Maybe one of his lieutenants whispered something in his ear, like Let's buy a little call option on the future now and then.

I am at ease with each of these buys. One of things that impresses me most and has the most useful information for you and me is the fact that he did not let the disaster which overtook the airlines invalidate the principle of cheap sectors. Nor did any of the events of the year appear to damage his self confidence or cause him to abandon his major principles. As for the future, I will be interested to see how aggressively he will continue buybacks with Berkshire up 20% or so from his last known purchase prices and also to see if he will expand his investments in Japan and ultimately in Asia generally. The best thing about the year may be that Buffett continues to evolve and adapt and maintains the ability to surprise us.

Buffett may soon surprise us with what he has been doing with that SEC waiver on a position he has kept secret, but my guess is that it will not reflect broad optimism about American markets at the current price. What Buffett clearly believes in, despite the difficulties and newly demonstrated risks of 2020, is Berkshire itself. I agree. It's a strong buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK, B, ITOCF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.