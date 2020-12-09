Weather And Commodity Review Plus Arctic Sea Ice And Natural Gas

This week's commodity weather review

My latest video talks about everything from the soybean market and South American weather to Vietnam coffee harvest delays and why natural gas prices have collapsed.

The melting Arctic, warm late fall, and collapse in natural gas prices

While some news and commodity advisory services keep touting that strong LNG exports and an eventual cold winter will support natural gas prices, these same services do not know how to incorporate melting sea ice, La Niña, and other teleconnections into their commodity price projections. In addition, you have a number of weather services that have no clue about climate change and have ignored everything from the historical Australian fires a year ago, which killed millions of animals, to the devastating fires out west in the US.

The Arctic is warming more than twice as quickly than the global surface average. This phenomenon is known as “Arctic amplification”. In part, this stems from the rapid loss of sea ice cover in the region. As Arctic sea ice diminishes, energy from the sun that would have been reflected away by the bright white ice is instead absorbed by the ocean, causing further warming (declining snow cover over Arctic land areas has the same effect.)

The idea of a link between Arctic conditions and mid-latitude weather goes back a long way. Prof James Screen, an associate professor in climate science at the University of Exeter, says some of the earliest research on the topic was published by Swedish meteorologist Professor Hugo Hildebrand Hildebrandsson in 1914 and Russian oceanographer Wladimir Juljetitsch Wiese in 1924

The earliest modeling study to investigate the links between sea ice and winter weather in the US and Europe could be a 1978 paper in the Monthly weather review by a pair of Nasa Scientists. The study used an early climate model to show that sea ice changes are “capable of altering local climates in certain regions of the high and mid-latitudes”.

In 2005, Dr. Judah Cohen, director of seasonal forecasting at Atmospheric and Environmental Research (AER) authored a paper that proposed a direct connection between climate change, declining Arctic sea ice, and different phases of the Arctic Oscillation.

The warming Arctic last fall caused stronger winds at the North Pole, which has kept the polar vortex well to the north. Notice how my in house Climate Predict analytic forecast program predicted a warm (red) late fall and early winter weeks ago. Since then, natural gas prices have collapsed. This was based in part on projections from my program of the Polar Vortex staying mostly over northern Canada and the North Pole (a positive AO index). The analog years of all positive AO events are listed to the left.

Source: Jim Roemer's Weather Wealth Newsletter

Pay attention to what happens with La Nina and the AO index in the months ahead. This will have a huge effect on everything from grains to natural gas and soft commodities such as coffee and sugar. There are some signs that the AO index (Arctic Oscillation Index) will begin to turn more negative deeper into December and January. However, once again because of melting sea ice the odds of consistent major cold weather is probably not in the cards for at least the first half of the US winter.

Conclusion

If you refer back to an article I wrote last October on Seeking Alpha, I mentioned my overall bearish view in natural gas and to buy the bearish 2X inverse natural gas ETF KOLD. This ETF is up to some 50%+ over the last 6-8 weeks. However, La Nina may not be as strong as others are forecasting and this could act to displace the Polar Vortex further south, even though, again it is weaker than normal due to what I discussed in my article, above.

Some of my research in my newsletter and for clients does suggest more frequent January or February cold spells. This may result in a short-covering rally in natural gas. While it is a bit too early, again, to get wildly bullish natural gas due to COVID-19 winter demand worries and more warm weather for at least another week or so, it is also probably risky at these price levels to get too bearish (UNG) at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.