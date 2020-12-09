Since I put out my latest bearish call on 8x8 Inc. (EGHT), the shares are up about 41% against a gain of 22.5% for the S&P 500. This dramatic price action in such a short time has me intrigued, so I thought I'd look in on the name again. The company has published financials since I last wrote about them, so maybe there's something here that makes the enterprise investable. I'll try to determine whether it's a good idea to buy at current levels or not by looking at the updated finances and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the business. In addition, I recommended that people switch from owning the shares to particular call options, and I need to write about how that trade has done. Hint: I'm really looking forward to writing about it because I think it's done quite well, and I really like having the opportunity to brag because I'm just that childish.

I'll come right to the point, dear readers. The problems I've been complaining about for years linger. The more this company sells, the more it loses. How is this a winning long-term strategy? I would, therefore, urge investors to continue to avoid the name. That said, I can understand why someone might be skeptical of my ongoing bearishness here, given that the shares have risen rather dramatically since my latest "sell" call. I would urge such people to consider replacing the shares they own with some call options. These deliver most of the return taste at a fraction of the risk calories.

Financial Snapshot

Since I started writing about this company, I've been saying (droning on about?) the same thing. Rising sales are only good when they generate earnings. This is so because owners of a business (i.e. shareholders) are compensated by whatever is left over after the employees, landlords, government, and every other supplier is paid. It's almost tautological, but I feel the need to express it here because it seems that so many investors don't believe it for some reason. Throughout 8x8's history, the firm has generated impressive sales growth but has not cracked profitability since 2015. In my view, when sales have grown at a CAGR of ~19.5% over the past several years, but losses are actually greater, something is wrong.

This theme persists when we focus on the most recent period compared to the first six months of 2019. In spite of the consistent sales growth of just under 22%, losses were ~$5.1 million greater than the same period a year ago. This prompts a question that has remained unanswered by the bulls in my estimation: If sales growth of this magnitude doesn't lead to earnings, what will it take? What chasm has to be bridged to make this company profitable?

I've never met a dead horse that I wasn't fond of beating, so I'll make the point again in order to hopefully drive it home. In the most recent full year, revenue was up by ~26.5% or just over $93 million. In spite of that, losses ballooned by 94% or just under $84 million. I'd remind investors that, which cannot be sustained will not be sustained. Based on the consistent inability of this firm to turn a profit, I think it should be disqualified from consideration.

Source: Company filings

That said, I can sympathise with the longs here who might remind me that I was bearish just before the stock rose dramatically in price. That's a very fair critique in my estimation. The market obviously disagrees with me, as these shares have been aggressively bid over the past several months. For that reason, I feel a need to look at the stock. As I've said repeatedly, a troubled business like this one has the potential to be a great investment if you can pick it up cheaply enough. After all, the people who bought shares at $15.59 when I told everyone to sell have done very well. Will people who buy now do just as well?

I'll tackle this question by looking at the same metric I looked at last time. I usually look at the ratio of price to earnings, or free cash flow, but that's obviously not possible in this case. Trivial things like "earnings" and "free cash flow" can only be dreamt of by owners of this company. Instead, I'll look at what the market seems to be rewarding these shares with: sales. In my previous missive, I noted that the price to sales was then about 3.5. In spite of the fact that sales growth has been amazing, the shares are currently about 29% more expensive on a price to sales basis per the following.

Source: YCharts

I don't think history repeats, but it certainly rhymes. I would note in the graph above that the last time shares traded near current levels on a price to sales basis, they went on to perform rather badly. This leads me to conclude that there's more downside than upside from current levels, and for that reason, I think investors should avoid the stock.

Options Update

My regular reader victims know that I'm a fan of options. Although I usually recommend writing put options at strike prices that represent great entry prices, I also recommend long calls in certain circumstances. Specifically, calls can be a great alternative to shares when the shares are particularly speculative, and when the investor isn't foregoing a dividend. I particularly like options for people who insist on buying these companies for which the idea of profits is a fever dream.

In my previous article on the name, I recommended replacing the shares with February 2021 calls with a strike of $15. At the time, these were bid-asked at $3-$4.20. These are currently bid-asked at $7-$7.20. For context, at the time I wrote my article, 8x8 was trading for ~$15.60 and closed at $21.92 tonight. So, the person who purchased the call in lieu of shares has conservatively earned 44% of the upside while risking only ~27% of the capital. I think that performance demonstrates the power of using call options as replacement for stocks that are literally years away from paying a dividend. In addition, my history with this business started in July of 2018. In the time between my first and second bearish articles, the shares underperformed the S&P 500 by about 14%. From the time of that second bearish article to my most recent one, the shares underperformed the S&P 500 by ~23%. This would be less painful a situation if the investor simply purchased calls in lieu of shares, in my opinion. In other words, I think calls protect on the downside and offer much of the return at a fraction of the risk when shares are rising.

For those people who bought the calls I recommended previously, congratulations. I think you've outperformed shareholders quite well on a risk-adjusted basis. For those people who are just coming to this party, I recommend the June 2021 8x8 calls with a strike of $22.5. These are currently bid-asked at $2.75-$2.95. The investor who purchases these in lieu of shares catches much of the upside over the next seven months for only about 14% of the capital at risk. Given the volatility of this name, I think that trade makes much more sense than share ownership.

Conclusion

I think the 8x8 stock is fully unmoored from the 8x8 business, and this never ends well, in my opinion. I've been complaining for years that there's a very strong negative correlation between revenue and net income here. I also think that the market has frequently punished these shares in spite of the impressive sales growth. For that reason, I think holding calls in lieu of shares is the best strategy for investors, in my opinion. For people who insist on staying long here, call options generate much of the upside at a small fraction of capital at risk. Given how important it is to not lose capital, I think this is the winning strategy for longs here. I'll continue to avoid the shares, but if you dismiss my perspective because of the recent share price appreciation, I urge you to choose a different option (see what I did there?) than simple share ownership.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.