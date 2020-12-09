A Short-Term Top Might Be In (Technically Speaking For 12/9)

Intermarket analysis is showing a bullish sentiment. The idea behind intermarket analysis is that the combined reading of all markets provides a more complete view of the investing environment. Please see John Murphy's Intermarket Analysis for additional insight.

All charts are six months.

Commodities (left) rallied in the summer, consolidated in the fall, and started to rally again at the beginning of November. Stocks (second from right) follow the same pattern. Bonds (second from left) started to sell-off in early August. The dollar (far right) is near a 6-month low. The combined reading of commodities, bonds, and stocks is that traders are positioning for economic growth.

There is more positive news on the vaccine front. First, Canada has approved Pfizer's vaccine:

Canada has approved Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, its drug regulator said on Wednesday, opening the possibility that Canadians will start receiving it next week. The regulator, Health Canada, said that it completed a full independent review of the data on the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness. While Britain approved the vaccine earlier, it did so on an emergency basis and largely relied on Pfizer’s analysis.

Second, the UAE has approved the Chinese vaccine:

The United Arab Emirates approved a Chinese coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday, citing preliminary data showing that it was 86 percent effective. The move, the first full approval of a Chinese vaccine by any nation including China, could bring the vaccine a step closer to widespread use around the world.

This is the continuation of the trend started with Pfizer's announcement at the beginning of November. Now the issue becomes vaccine delivery.

Does valuation even matter? Several commentators have referenced the Buffet indicator, which measures total stock market capitalization to GDP: This indicator is now at its highest level. The market's P/E is also very stretched. But does this matter? The market is notorious for overlooking valuation for an extended period of time so long as bullish sentiment remains strong. From a fundamental perspective, the economy is on fairly decent footing. Yes, there are issues with virus cases and labor market weakness, but most other economic metrics have rebounded pretty strongly. The Fed is very supportive and there is renewed talk of a stimulus bill sometime in the next 3-4 weeks. I'm not saying valuations should be ignored. But without a very strong selling catalyst, and fairly bullish fundamentals, they are likely less important than we'd like to think.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables: The QQQ was today's worst performer, thanks to the anti-trust lawsuit filed against Facebook. But all the averages were down; the only difference is the degree. Interestingly, the indexes are intermixed; small-caps are interspersed with large-caps. Technically, four sectors were higher. But all four were up marginally. Again, thanks to the anti-trust lawsuit against Facebook, tech and communication services were the big losers.

When I mention short-term top in the title, I'm looking at the 15-30 minute time frame. Let's start with today's charts of the SPY and IWM:

SPY 1-day

The SPY spent most of the day trending lower. It hit a daily low at 2 PM when there was a noticeable pick-up in volume. Prices consolidated sideways into the close. The index tried to rally into the close, but there was a large move lower at the end of the session.

IWM 1-day

The IWM opened higher and, at one point this morning, was up 1%. But it sold off with the broader markets. The index formed a head and shoulders formation mid-afternoon and moved modestly higher into the close.

One of the reasons chart watchers look for patterns before making a call is that certain patterns occur at tops and bottoms. During the last two trading sessions, larger-cap indexes have formed rounding tops: SPY 30-day

Yesterday and today, the SPY formed a very clear rounding top. Today's sell-off broke the 5-day trend. QQQ 30-day

The QQQ also formed a rounding top. Notice the degree of today's sell-off which was accompanied by a large uptick in volume.

IWM 30-day

The IWM didn't form a clear pattern. But today's sell-off was a very clear short-term trend break.

Today's action is hardly the end of the world. The markets have been moving solidly higher and are in need of a sell-off to cool off. A few days of lower moves would be welcome.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.