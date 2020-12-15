Listen and subscribe to the Marketplace Roundtable on these podcast platforms:

Mark Kremin and Scott Gayton, CEO and CFO of Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) a leading LNG shipping company, joined J Mintzmyer's Value Investor's Edge Live on Nov. 13, 2020, to discuss the LNG shipping markets and forward opportunities and capital allocation priorities for Teekay. This interview and discussion of the underlying LNG global markets is relevant for anyone with LNG shipping or LNG export infrastructure investments, including Cheniere (LNG), Cheniere Partners (CQP), Flex LNG (FLNG), GasLog (GLOG), GasLog Partners (GLOP), Golar LNG (GLNG), Golar LNG Partners (GMLP), Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP), and Tellurian (TELL).

Topics Covered

(<1:00) Intro/Disclosures

Intro/Disclosures (1:15) Current state of LNG markets, TGP positioning?

Current state of LNG markets, TGP positioning? (4:30) Updates on LPG business? Multigas noncore vessels?

Updates on LPG business? Multigas noncore vessels? (7:00) Discussion on midsize LPG rates and sensitivity.

Discussion on midsize LPG rates and sensitivity. (7:50) Any shift to your target leverage range?

Any shift to your target leverage range? (11:15) Any improved guidance for 2021-2022? EBITDA levels?

Any improved guidance for 2021-2022? EBITDA levels? (14:30) Primary purpose of recent unsecured offering? Repurchases?

Primary purpose of recent unsecured offering? Repurchases? (18:30) Willingness to repurchase preferred equity at a discount?

Willingness to repurchase preferred equity at a discount? (20:15) Distribution commentary? Plans to raise next year?

Distribution commentary? Plans to raise next year? (21:40) Payout related to unit trading price? Target earnings coverage?

Payout related to unit trading price? Target earnings coverage? (24:35) Commitment to distribution regardless of unit pricing?

Commitment to distribution regardless of unit pricing? (26:15) Plans to publish more charter disclosures? Data kit?

Plans to publish more charter disclosures? Data kit? (30:15) Commentary on growth opportunities and timelines.

Commentary on growth opportunities and timelines. (32:10) Any interest outside traditional LNG transport?

Any interest outside traditional LNG transport? (35:00) Any update on Qatari orders and potential timing?

Any update on Qatari orders and potential timing? (37:15) What differentiates TGP from peers? Investment pitch?

What differentiates TGP from peers? Investment pitch? (41:00) Closing comments & push on distribution/repurchases.

Full Transcript:

J Mintzmyer: Good morning, everyone. Good afternoon, if you're joining us from Europe. We're hosting another iteration of Value Investor’s Edge live today, we are recording onto 13th of November 2020, about 11 AM Eastern.

We are hosting Teekay LNG Partners, specifically their CEO, Mark Kremin and their CFO, Scott Gayton, to discuss the LNG markets overall. But more specifically, TGP’s positioning with their almost $10 billion backlog and the stuff they see in the markets where they're focusing their capital allocation, how they're dealing with the constraints and challenges of COVID-19.

And any other stuff that we can learn from the firm. A disclosure before we begin. Nothing on this call constitutes official company guidance or investment recommendations of any form. I have no current position in TGP. But keep in mind, this is being recorded on the 13th of November. So if you listen to recording at a later date, look for the latest disclosures.

Mark, and Scott, thank you very much for joining us this morning.

Mark Kremin: Thank you very much, J. Appreciate it.

Scott Gayton: Yeah, thanks very much.

JM: Absolutely. So, let's first talk about the LNG markets writ large. I know TGP is basically 100% covered for the next year or so and moved over 90% covered even further into ’22. But let's talk a little bit about the big picture of LNG markets, where are we at with the balances? And then let's talk about kind of part 2 of that question. What can TGP do to continue to firm up those balances, as we look out to maybe ’22 ’23 and so on?

MK: Well, in a nutshell, we've had a think a surprisingly good Q4 that we're in now as results of, I think we were expecting a little less during COVID. So, the markets are very strong. They are over $100,000 per day on ships. And that's fixing at the end of December, and now starting into January, even starting to see folks that are seeing 2021 spot rates in the well over $100,000.

So the market is now good. There's a number of reasons for that. The arbitrage is obviously, I should say obviously, but there's a good arbitrage for selling LNG not just to Europe, but also to Asia. So it's around - by around $30 in the United States and sell is around $5 in Europe or around $7 in Asia. So there is an arbitrage there. And it allows for a fair amount of a shipping cost, which is what we are concerned about.

We're not too exposed to that. In fact, as you say, J we're not at all, we're 100% fixed now of these recently fixed through February. And then we take exposure again in the market. Next year, we're about 96% fixed and the hallmarks of Teekay LNG is we have these fixtures, we have fixed rate, fixed period fixtures, is really our hallmark.

So looking into next year, we do think it'll soften. Not necessarily because the cargo won't be there. Hopefully, we have a widespread vaccine and things are recovering. But we think, there are probably too many ships for the next couple years. So, the end of or I should say 2021 ’22 maybe even ’23 we think are a little bit more lean shipping overall.

They'll always have your seasonal ups and downs. But on the whole, we think it's going to be a little bit soft. That's why we're contending to be to be fixed. We talk about our backlog of sure. But we're more about the market but that's a background J.

JM: Yeah, of course one of the things that differentiates TGP from some of the other LNG plays is that you're almost not quite 100%, but almost 100% fixed for ’21 and a similar 90% type ratio for ’22 and beyond.

So, I think, in some ways it's worked against you because, when the broad market falls, when shipping is unpopular, energy is unpopular, your stock kind of falls alongside, but when there's like euphoria about near term spot rates, you don't benefit from that. So, it's been challenging, but that is, of course, the upside or the I guess high point of TGP is that everything's fixed.

Let's talk about the LPG side of the business, because that's a little bit more variable, right. There's a little bit more charter roll exposure and some upside there. So any updates from the LPG like the EXMAR pool on those charter rolls, and any sort of updates on those multi-gas ships that are non-core?

MK: Sure, on the EXMAR side, well, I should say the LPG side, if LNG rates are around $100,000 a day or over the LGCs, very large gas carriers, LPG carries around 50 and the market that we're in, which is medium size doesn't go as volatile as the very large size, but it's in the 20s.

And again, it's held out pretty well. Certainly better than oil tankers, or bulkers, or container ships, other types of sectors. This year, we've been pleasantly content with how the rates have held out on LPG. We're learning as they say on the EXMAR side, which is a joint venture, we have 50% with EXMAR with the medium sized. We're earning a $20,000 per day, doing a fair amount of renewals on that.

For that sector, we're relatively fixed out. For that sector, I forget the exact percentage, I'll get them during this call, as they look through my notes. Maybe Scott has them, but we're relatively fixed out and feeling good about the EXMAR side. The other side of our business is non-core. We, as some investors know, repossessed a petrochemical fleet, seven small ships, the total fleet is worth a little over $100 million, about half the amount of an LNG carrier.

And the rates have not firmed, like the LPG side or the LNG side. And there, we're still earning around $10,000 a day or so. As I said, we don't have a lot invested. We don't have a great outlook on it. And it is non-core. So, although we're large enough not to have to be too excited about selling the ships until there's a right price.

When there is a right price and I don't expect that this year, maybe not even next year, hopefully in the next year, we'll look to sell the ethylene fleet.

JM: Yeah. Thanks for the update there. We were hoping I think that the mid-size LPG rates would be a little bit stronger that they would sort of try to meet the higher VLCC rates. We haven't seen quite as strong returns there, but definitely an improvement in the broad market as opposed to maybe like 2017 2018.

MK: Can I just make one comment on what you just said about VLCCs? You're right, there is an unnatural arbitrage between what the MTCs are earning than the VL. So I think something's got to happen. Either the VLs got to come down, right, or more likely MTC for lag. And hopefully, the MTCs will go up to close that arbitrage between the two sizes.

We are over 63% fixed next year. So, this comes to the sensitivity that I think we can expect next year will hopefully be the minimal and that's where we're at.

JM: Let's talk a little bit about capital allocation and your leverage targets. You've had this sort of target range of 4.5 to 5.5 for about two years now. Is there any shift to that target leverage range? Is that still valid? Or do we need to start thinking about something more like 4 to 5 or 4 to 4.5?

SG: Yeah. Thanks, Mark. So J, on our leverage targets, you're right we have for the last couple of years now been pointing to a net debt to or an EBIT-to-debt leverage target of 4.5 to 5 times and we haven't made any changes to it. We are still grinding our way towards it, making good progress. We're delevering by I think this quarter alone, it was about $100 million. And we do see around $300 million on a total consolidated basis.

So, including all of our joint ventures which is how we measure our leverage targets. And we are making good progress towards that. I do think that we're going to be within the upper end of that range sometime next year. And then, we'll continue to make our way through that leverage target just simply through the regular amortization that we have, that goes on every day and every year.

And then, have there been any changes to it? There’s no change to it. It's something that we do evaluate, probably every year. And we're trying to make sure that we're being thoughtful and being consistent the way that we apply it. We have seen and have heard from some, I would say, more U.S. pipeline based investors of is 4.5 to 5.5 the right range should that be lowered, and we still carrying too much leverage at that level.

And I think that after we explained that, this is a very different business. We do have zero commodity exposure, and I think a lot of it online pipelines have kind of shown that they do have a little bit of pipeline or a little commodity exposure. Our assets are movable, and our contract lengths are a lot longer. And so, if we look right now, we're over 10 years in contract length with the backlog that we have.

And so because of that, we do think that we can carry higher leverage than your average other MLP, which are really working towards a lower level. So, right now, we're feeling pretty good about our ability to meet the goals. And we haven't moved those goalposts at all, despite the volatility that we have seen in the broader energy markets.

Because our business is, as we talked about yesterday, has actually been very resilient. We expect to meet our 2020 guidance that we put out almost to the day, last year. So you can imagine the craziness that ensued since that time. And here we are just quietly going about our business and expecting to meet guidance that we put out a year ago.

So because of that stability, I think we feel pretty good about the leverage range that we've got.

JM: Yeah, certainly makes sense. And of course, we would hope you would hit your targets in terms of EBITDA and whatnot, considering the high percentage of fixtures. Right. I mean, it would be surprising and unfortunate if we didn't.

Is there any sort of, can we just assume since you mentioned guidance for 2020 and hitting that guidance of course, when should we expect to see any sort of formalized guidance for maybe like ’21 and ’22? I mean, you have such a high percentage of fixtures that you can give a very reasonable range.

I mean, investors with savvy models can kind of do this at home. But it helps to see it in sort of a presentation, would that be something we could potentially expect to see by next quarter's results?

SG: Yeah, we did mentioned on our call yesterday, and I'm happy to do so again that that we do expect 2021 to be in line with the 2020 numbers that we're expecting to come out at. And we do provide pretty decent guidance for what Q4 is expected to be, which is slightly higher than Q3. So, it's not hard for people to figure out where we should come out for 2020, which is within the low end of the range that we could put out.

As for 2021 guidance, we're not going to be putting out anything formal. Right now we're feeling comfortable just to give some directional guidance. And for the background there is that, when we actually started providing guidance, I guess it was in 2018 for the fiscal 2019 year, we were in the middle of a $3.5 billion growth program.

And a lot of that was delivering. And I think one year, we had six ships delivering and it was very difficult for the analysts, and investors to figure out and determine what our future earnings and cash flow profile is going to look like. For example, we went from $88 million of net income in 2018, to nearly $170 million to 2019. And trying to price that in was very, very difficult.

We ended up with estimates that were wildly all over the place, and people weren't able to nail that down. So we said, look, let's give the guidance and let people know where we think we're going to be coming out and let the analysts community tighten their models up so that we're in line. And I think what we've seen over the last couple years is the analysts have really come out and really done their work. And right now we're in a pretty tight band.

I think this quarter, we were $0.59. I think Bloomberg has $0.60 and FactSet had $0.58 so within a penny either direction. So the analysts have really stepped up and done their job. So because of that, I don't think we're going to look at putting out 2021 guidance other than just to compare back to 2020 like I said.

JM: Yeah Scott, understandable that you don't have to formalize it too much, but of course, with the 96% fixtures and whatnot you can you can sort of see what's going to happen there. Looking at your recent capital raising and back in August, you did a small knock bond, I guess. I mean, small and it depends on I mean, $112 million is not small, but smaller knock bond issuance at a very attractive rate 5.74% fixed and for basically unsecured debt, right.

So, how do we think about that in terms of your liquidity? You're liquidity is very high. But at the same time, you've kind of paused on share repurchases, you've been very focused on just delevering. The delevering kind of naturally happens, right? It doesn't need to be, there's no like pre payments or anything like that.

You gave a very clear slide in your earnings that showed all your upcoming debt maturities, none of which seem too challenging for you. So how can we think about applying that capital? I mean, 5.74%, unsecured very attractive interest rate, your shares are trading at a huge implied, whether you use price to earnings, whether you use DCF distributed cash flow.

I know you've started to move away from that, whether you use free cash flow, or whatever it might be the yield on your shares is significantly higher, 4 to 5 times higher than the yield you're getting on these unsecured bonds. So how can we think about that?

SG: Yeah, no, you're absolutely right. It was a, I think we almost bought them checked the Treasury market, so I was looking at it in preparation for yesterday. We not only going to very low spread, but also just extremely low base rates. And so, we're very happy with that for that price. And that does provide us with a lot of opportunity to add some real value, as you said with the common trading and the 8.5 to 9 range in the preferred trading, probably around the same level.

But it does give us that ability to deploy some of that capital. And, not only add equity value, but also free cash flow, just do the arbitrage between the cost of the various securities. And I think as we look out, and we have done a bunch of stock buybacks in the past, there's some expectation for dividends in 2021, and where that's going to go.

And then there's just that that Boogeyman that's always around the corner of that future equity and bond market volatility. And I think that was part of the reason that we went out and raised the NOK Bond was to give ourselves that firepower that when the world fell apart in February and March of this year, I don't think that we had that confidence.

We didn't have that sort of cash in the bank ready to put out and repurchase securities, whether they be our bonds to a lot of bed, they were pretty, they got hit pretty hard in Norway, if we had had this money sitting in the bank, I think we would have been more aggressive buying back those bonds, I think at one point, they were 13% to 15%.

Yields preferred they got down to 12 bucks 13 bucks. That would have been a great buy. And then common obviously went down as low as 7. So it would have been great if we had had the liquidity that we do today and the confidence in our business and that liquidity position to, to really step in. So, I think what you're going to see is we're going to be patient. We've seen the markets recently hitting all-time highs.

And I think, stepping in at these levels, it does make sense. But it makes even more sense to step in, should our securities end up in those distressed positions due to some serious market dislocation. So I think we'll be patient. But we understand the math.

It's not costing us a lot, because we're able to pay down revolvers and so the net impact is very small in our overall business to have this extra cash and liquidity sitting around. And, we're looking forward to a headset, but we're looking forward some dislocations when we can really add some value.

JM: Yeah Scott, it's good that you have that higher liquidity balance. Of course, investors who are longer term holders of TGP are looking at the shares. And, of course, they're down 25% 30% year-to-date. And so, yeah, the market itself, the broad market is that as you mentioned record highs, but that doesn't really translate to your shipping valuations or energy valuations.

And of course, TGP is kind of a bit of both, right? I mean, you really have energy transport companies. So you kind of are split between these two sectors that have had such a terrible year. So, yeah it would be great if you were able to repurchase a lot, if the shares dipped, again, the unit's dipped again. But at the same time, they are significantly cheaper than they were at the start of the year at the end of last year.

So, I guess just a follow up on that. We talked about in the past, but the preferred right, repurchasing preferred if they ever dip again to 15 bucks 16 bucks or whatever it might be, is instantly accretive. Right. I mean, you can debate repurchases at NAB and so on. But buying a preferred or buying a bond at a discount is instantly accretive and as long lasting, right.

It's a permanent elimination of a liability. Are those included on your repurchase authorization? Are you able to theoretically buy those in the next weeks or months if that opportunity came up?

SG: Yes.

JM: Nice, simple answer to that.

MK: Simple answer, I can elaborate, but you nailed it. We do look at our preferred as debt. And that coupon actually made in under almost any circumstance. And from that point of view, it does feel a lot like debt. And really, if you look at our debt that we raised in Norway, it's essentially it is like debt, but it's almost like a shorter term equity, because there are extremely flexible covenants on it.

But to the extent that we basically call the covenant free, and so, we do really look at them similarly. And when those dip heavily, it's actually easier probably to buy those and it is to buy the bonds because the bonds have gotten swaps, which can complicate things.

So no, you’re 100% correct. We look at that arbitrage and say, this is something that we should try and step in. So yeah, the short answer is yes.

JM: Excellent. Looking at your dividend, I've always thought it was kind of weird. I understand why you did in the past, but I always thought was kind of weird that you would almost like declare your dividend for May back in like November, right. It was kind of weird to telegraph six months ahead like that.

That being said, you've changed that policy this year, you said, A, we're going to look at it later. We'll update you guys next time, which I suppose would be probably February, early February with the Q4 results. Is that fair? Is that correct reading of that, is that in February, we should expect to receive the updated distribution?

MK: Yeah, you're right. Last time we did it was last year. And you'll recall, we had an Investor Event in New York, I think was right around this time. And so we did, we probably came out earlier than we needed to, but it was one of those when you have an investor event, we’d like to give some people something to so they can go back and say I'm glad that went because this is what I learned.

And I think, it was more of a coincidence. So that was done in time with where we were in November, the prior year. So I wouldn't look at it as anything more than a coincidence. We, we continue to talk about it with the Board. We do talk every quarter about it. And we will look at doing something next year. And I think that that February timeline, I think we report Q4 at the end of February is probably about right.

And you're right, it was always done way in advance, because that first dividend isn't paid till May. But it was part of that trying to give that future comfort and future guidance. And this time around, we're just going to wait a little longer, and then come up.

JM: Regarding the dividend when you come out whether or not it's February -- early February or whether or not you wait until the actual Q1, what have you. Does that dividend payout, is that based on the underlying cash flows of the business and the underlying performance of the business? Or does it relate in any way to the unit trading price when you make that decision?

SG: Yeah, no, I don't think we look at the unit trading price. We look internally first, and the market is going to do what it's going to do. So we don't target a yield. For example, if I was, I'd be targeting 3%. I think that'd be a fantastic yield for us.

But that doesn't mean I want to go out and put out a dividend that then converts to a yield of that price. We would like the unit to trade there because it's a good value. And people look at that versus other securities. So no, we look internally look at the business, look at where we can deploy capital and look at a fixed rate nature of it. And then we would look at doing that.

And then, I think we also looked at that trajectory of year over year increases, not that we can do 30% per year, like we've done the last two. But I think with the benefit of hindsight, if we can come out and say that we've raised it every year for the last three, four or five years in a row and done it in a sustainable manner I think you're seeing a lot of energy companies out there that are basically cutting CapEx and burning up the furniture in order to continue paying that dividend.

And that's not something that we want to do. So when you look at us reporting, we say here's how our dividend is covered by earnings, not by cash flow, not by distributable cash flow, real good hard earnings to make sure that that we're on the right side of that ledger. And I think that we admittedly, and others have been caught in that game before. And we do not want to get back there. So sustainability is a huge part of that for us.

JM: What sort of, in terms of earnings, so I know you've shifted to an earnings coverage. And obviously, that's a lot more robust than a DCF coverage. What sort of coverage ratio is comfortable? Is it like 1.5, 2 times what should we think about in terms of earnings versus distributions?

SG: Yeah, I don't want to go any further than I have because that'll be basically back into what we think the dividend will be. I've already told you that earnings are going to be certainly stable. So, I think I'll wait until we have that discussion with the Board in December and then come out like we said, sometime early next year.

JM: All right, Scott. Well, I know you're not nearly taking my solicitation but 25, nice round number easy to understand. 30, nice round number, easy to understand, easily payable, so if you want to make me happy I know that's not your goal. But $0.30 a quarter is a beautiful number. Obviously, you’re the only ones…

SG: Always open to feedback.

JM: Feedback, yeah, $0.30, that'd be, I think everybody would be very pleased with that.

SG: Well, we'll put you down.

JM: Thank you, Scott. That's my vote. So look, I mean, you're one of the only firms to raise your distribution in 2020. I think a few firms, a good handful, were able to maintain their distributions and an even larger number unfortunately, cut their distribution.

So that's why I bring up that unit price question. And I brought it up earlier this year, because, you have this, there's this nasty cycle where executives will say, we're not getting properly compensated or this yield doesn't make sense, we can't pay at 12% yield or 15% yield. So we're going to cut your distribution.

Can you confirm both you and Mark still, that that's not the way you think? I know, you kind of sort of said that already. But you're not going to cut the distribution, because of your unit price. It would have to be because of some sort of business impact.

SG: Confirm J, and we don't see any of that coming.

MK: Yeah, that's right.

JM: Absolutely. Yeah, you made it fairly clear on one of your earlier calls that, you get paid for your charters, regardless, right. Regardless of whether the ship is picking up gas, or whether it's idling or whatnot. It's basically a take or pay type contract on those ships.

I think that gets lost a lot. And I think when TGP gets comp to pipeline companies, as you mentioned, pipelines have a lot of commodity exposure, TGP has none. Pipelines can't move, right. So, they're slaves to that basin whereas of course, your ships can move. And of course, your customers are the ones responsible for positioning those ships and exploiting those.

So that's important, the more you can -- I think, the more you can do to I know you're doing your best, but the more you can do to explain that story to institutional investors and in your presentations, I think would be helpful. On that line, in terms of helping folks understand, there's been a lot of different models out there from different analysts in terms of what your NAV is, what your forward cash flows will be?

When I say forward, I don't mean 21. I think 21 is pretty obvious. But 22, 23, 24, there's been a lot of kind of uncertainty and confusion regarding the valuations of your ships and your charters because you have almost a $10 billion backlog. So there's a lot of value that is included in that backlog in those charters. Is there anything you can do to improve? I guess, the transparency of that? Is there any plan for like a data kit or a charter book or something that you could release to analysts and investors?

MK: I recently saw some questions about a data kit. And I'm actually not sure where that came from J. I don't recall, Scott, that we were anticipating doing that.

SG: Yeah, we've seen it from some others have done it. And a lot of it has to do with putting out some of the debt details that so that people can apply that on a per vessel basis. So that is something that we are looking at and J as you know, we think that our joint ventures are still something that is difficult for people to value.

And we actually put out a slide in our earnings that showed if we're valued on just the cash flow that we have, that comes out on the balance sheet, I think we're at about 9.7 times whereas if you add in all the cash flow that accrues to us from our joint ventures, it's actually about 7.8 times.

And so that is a fairly wide arm, I think it leads you from $11.5 stock to like a $27 stock. So illuminating and getting that full credit for the joint venture cash flows is something that we are working on. And we're always open to suggestions and trying to find a way to get people comfortable with that value.

Another way that we've done it is, is sometimes we point to the dividends so we expect from the joint ventures of $85 million to $100 million. And if I do that consolidated cash flow plus the $85 million to $100 million of dividend cash flow per year, it actually gets me to about an 8 times that trick. So, that still is a very comfortable and what we think is still a good value.

JM: Yeah, thanks, Scott and Mark for addressing the data kit. Yeah, I've seen some references to that. I'm not sure, I didn't see it in your quarterly results or conference calls. But I know there are have been a few of your peers in the market, both pipeline companies and shipping companies who have been a little bit more transparent in the last year or two on disclosing.

This is 10 year charter on the ship and the range is because sometimes you can't give out the exact TCE, a time charter equivalent rate on a contract, but sometimes you can say, we expect to generate per annum $30 million EBITDA or what have you.

And I think when folks are looking at those Yamal vessels, for example, you got a very high unlevered return on those Yamal ships, partly because primarily because probably the political risk involved right of doing something like that. And, I think now that that project has been mostly success, right. There were some bumps in the road a year ago with the sanctions and stuff, but that's been resolved. That's been cleaned up. That projects to success.

And I don't feel like you get credit for having successfully delivered all those ships and the backlog, the lucrative backlog that's attached to those, or, for example, your Spanish LNG carriers that are on contracts, ranging from 23 up to 27. And those are at rates which are massively above kind of what you would expect if you had to buy that ship today.

And those are the kind of things that I don't think the market gives you credit for. So, I guess I'm lobbying at this point but any sort of data kit, or any sort of things you could do to be more explicit about some of those longer term sources of EBITDA would definitely be helpful.

MK: As Scott said, thank you for the feedback, and certainly something we'll take on Board. So, absolutely...

JM: I'm looking at kind of pivoting a little bit now, shifting towards the growth opportunities, because those you can deliver, you can pay a distribution, you can do share repurchases, you can also focus on growth opportunities. So any updates on that, I know the last time we talked, you were mentioning how a lot of these projects were getting pushed kind of further and further back. What what's kind of the soonest decision point for the next stage of growth?

MK: Well, in terms of organic growth, at least it has been pushed back. As you say, we were expecting to have noncommercial bids, tendered by Qatar this year, with priced bids within the first half of next year. I'm beginning to wonder whether the tender will be this year.

I have very little doubt that it will be next year. But I kind of foresee it sliding into the second half, rather than the first half next year. And apart from Qatar, we're not hearing a lot of noise on other tenders that are coming out yet. The SIB's are still on the fence, with COVID stuff will be sorted. There is a tender right now by an Asian charter - large Asian charter that is mostly being bid by the Japanese.

It is a competitive tender. We've declined on it. Because it is a very - looks like competitive Japanese financing might win that. And then the other one out there is Arctic II that you can participate in on a joint venture basis, perhaps, as we've been saying for quarters and I think maybe years now, we've taken a pass on Arctic II because as you say, we have some really good demo charters out ready, probably enough given the geopolitical risk.

So, it's kind of a - it’s a slow spot to be very honest with you right now on organic growth J, on the LNG side, at least.

JM: Thanks, Mark. Are you focusing primarily because the two projects you mentioned are very kind of traditional LNG transport, which is your bread and butter, over 90% of your business? Are you focusing basically exclusively on that or is there any interest in some of the more fixed assets like import terminals or the FSR use or floating storage or power generation, anything like that?

MK: We look at pretty much everything. The bread and butter is now and I think we’ll foreseeably always be the point to point to LNG. So the guitars the tenders that are down the fairway. On the other hand, we do want to sprinkle in a fair amount of risk adjusted, better rewarding projects, Yamal would be a great example.

Another example would be the Bahrain Import terminal. So we're certainly not adverse to these. It is on a case by case. We want some credits with decent risk there. We have two small LNG carriers right now. We’re part of the foreclosure we did on the petrochem. So we're currently trading ethylene on those, but we use those to look at small scale projects.

Small scale projects are, they take time to get developed. So that's the issue. We haven't been able to deploy those on an LNG basis. But thankfully, they carry ethylene juice as well. We look at the FSR use, that's pretty easy adjacency, unlike FLNG, which is technically very complex, and a fixed asset almost. Because we use our, I think a good business.

The problem they have is, in my opinion, is they're over built right now. So that's a matter of timing. I think it's going to take a while for the projects to catch up with the amount of spectrum of ships that were ordered, but it's certainly something that we would look at bunkering, LNG bunkering. We're not necessarily taking a look at VLCCs, is another one.

If we look at VLCCs, that's the very large ethylene carriers, that we can easily do with our EXMAR LPG JV. I think that's a great opportunity. So, if we could get a decent credit on the long term charter, very large ethylene, that’s as interesting to us probably as maybe LNG. But to get back to your point, no, it's right now all we're kind of seen realistically and not even seen that much of it now, organic growth is down the fairway LNG carriage.

JM: Yeah. Thanks for running through this market. Yeah, there's a lot of different stuff going on. But it's all been, it seems like mostly put on pause during 2020. Like, we were expecting just a landslide of FSRU deals done in 2020. But then COVID happened. So it's just a big, and I say we, from my side, I don't know what you were expecting. But, there seems like everything's been just put on pause, and there hasn't been a lot of FSRU progress.

So I'm hoping there'll be like, kind of a landslide and a rebalancing of that market in ’21. But yeah, we'll have to see and obviously not a core business at all, for you guys at this point. I think Atari orders have been just this huge overhang on the market for years. I mean, they've been talking about this order now for like three years.

And I know there’s some generally getting push back, can you remind us from your perspective, because I think you are a little bit more informed than I would be, our listeners would be on average, can you remind us a little bit about sort of the timeline and scope of those planned orders or what they kind of look like today?

MK: Sure. So you've seen the Qatar use book, a number of slots, over 60 something slots in both Korea and China. And I think the game that they'll play is that they won't necessarily book all those, but they've reserved, they won’t all those but they've reserved all these slots. And build now in the next phase, go back to the yards and say, you're going to get X amount of your reservation, if your price is Y.

Now prices have been dropping a little bit. We're down to about $180 million or so on a on a two stroke LNG carrier, a 174 something thousand cubic meters so which is what the Qatar is seem to be looking at. And that's good for I think bidders. Ultimately, they're going to have residual risk at the end of the Qatari chartered. So you want to buy it at as low as possible.

The -- it was, again, it was expected that we would have some technical commercial stuff going on right now that's been pushed back. And, it's been an overhang frankly. The yards are frankly, are fortunately starting to get some other orders. They're getting VLCCs. They're getting containerships. So they're starting to see some other businesses but they’re waiting like everyone else for these tables to come through.

JM: Yeah. We’re still, I guess we're all waiting really to see what transpires and it really turned. LNG was a very bullish sector just a year and a half, two years ago and the fall of that huge overhang of potential orders has really dampened the enthusiasm. And in some ways, that's good. It keeps other owners from going out there and ordering speculatively, but in other ways, it kind of scares away investors.

So, Mark, Scott, thank you so much for joining us today. Before we close, I just want to give you one chance here, what differentiates TGP from and I even alluded to it a little bit, but what differentiates TGP from some of these other shipping companies, or some of these other energy companies like you get comped a lot to pipelines. Right? And pipelines have not been a good place to invest in 2020.

So, what differentiates TGP and what should investors be focusing on in ’21 and beyond?

MK: Scott, do you mind if I give it a try and then you have to you'd come in?

SG: There you go.

MK: So I guess, importantly, J, we -- as you know, we've been reporting record quarters. Now this was a little down. But we expect fourth quarter to be good again, up again. And we expect to record views. So that's happening during COVID. That's happening this year.

When others cut their guidance, earlier this year, we have reaffirmed ours, and I think we're going to hit as he said, and that's all because we have these long term contracts. And I think that’s, it is diverse portfolio which is missing from the rest of the LNG industry. We're 100% fixed this year. We're 96% fixed here. We have an average remaining charter period of 10 years.

This is a stable business. And you could argue that maybe we've missed the upside on the half a ship or two over this winter. But overall, it's just this force of long term contracts that we have and the results of that, as we say J, we've been lumped in with the rest of energy and be traded down almost as much as others. And we're trading at a low PE despite this backlog, and we're delevering and I just, I'm getting a little frustrated.

We have a fair amount of decent liquidity. And I think both Scott and I are feeling a little under undervalued. So I heard at the start of the call that you weren't in TGP. But hopefully this has all changed your mind. Hopefully has change the mind of others who are listening today. Scott, I'm happy to turn it over you.

SG: Yeah. Sure. Thanks. I was just going to comment J, you mentioned the whole MLP space and it's one that we do watch. And I think that while we still are structured as an MLP, as you know, we are now a 1099 filer, there wasn't confusion that we were a K-1 filer, so it makes it easier for well, for individual investors as well as for institutional investors to own us.

So, from that point of view, we run ourselves like a C Corp. I think when you look at our distribution and our dividend, both the level that we're paying as well as the capacity, we're running ourselves a little bit more like a C Corp than a some of these pipelines that are actually paying out way more than they actually earn. So that is not our case.

And we also don't have to grow in order to meet our dividend, the old model of razor distribution, go out CapEx to work raise again, and we almost have to be on this treadmill in order to meet our dividend was to continue growing. We don't have to do that. We can sit in this position for years and maintain this dividend.

And then that leads me to my last point is, we don't have any unfunded CapEx. A lot of the question marks that come out of the MLP spaces, well, if you do have to keep growing, how are you going to be able to do this when your equity price is so low, and so therefore the cost of equity is so high? We don't have any unfunded CapEx.

We’ve a very low burn, it's about $30 million per year, is what we put into dry docks, I use the analogy, it's like a building, it costs a lot to build it. But once it's up, it's pretty cheap to maintain and ships very much the same way. So we don't have any unfunded CapEx, we don't need to use our equity price in order to grow and in order to sustain our dividend. So, I think that's a difference as well, from us versus the MLP space abroad.

JM: Yeah, thanks for breaking that down market and then Scott as well. Yeah, I think, TGP is very interestingly positioned. I think, you asked about my personal position, it's a matter of you look around the shipping space and you see stuff down 75% or 60% versus you've performed, you've actually outperformed basically everything in shipping the share.

So, if you were positioned in TGP versus peers, we won't name names on peers, but TGP versus some historical peers, you would have done a lot better with your stock. So of course, that might change going forward. One of the things I would like to see, like, I guess I'll end it on a lobbying note and write it down or ignore it as you will, but continuing to raise that distribution, and sending that strong signal to your investor base I think would do wonders.

I think, raising, I like $0.30, it's a nice round number. It's easily payable, easily covered. I like that number. It's a nice one. I know it might not be there. In terms of repurchases, yeah, you trade at 5 you mentioned in an earnings call, 5 times earnings, 8 times cash flow, repurchases at this point are far more accretive than delevering.

I know you need to delever, we understand that. But some sort of balance would be appropriate. So those are my kind of Christmas wish-list, a month and a half early. But as always, it's always great to host you guys on here and get your updates on the market. Thanks, Mark and thanks, Scott.

MK: Thanks, J.

SG: Thank you very much.

JM: This concludes another iteration of Value Investor’s Edge Live. We are recording about 11:45 Eastern Time on 13 November. We hosted Teekay LNG Partners CEO, Mark Kremin and CFO, Scott Gayton to discuss the LNG markets as well as TGP’s position. As a reminder, nothing on this call constitutes official company guidance or investment recommendations in any form.

Profit From Post-COVID Rotation Markets are offering unprecedented value investment opportunities and recovery trade setups, as volatility is decreasing and buyers are returning to the sector. Maritime shipping can be challenging. Strong research is more important than ever to select quality firms and deliver consistent outperformance. We've identified top-tier setups for the global recovery and have updated our model portfolios to maximize the benefit from the post-COVID rotation. Our Top Picks for 2021 will be out soon! Link to Zero Obligation Two-Week Free Trial

Disclosure: I am/we are long FLNG, GLNG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.