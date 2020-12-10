The reason for the cheap share price is not the financials, though. It is a history of management destroying shareholder value in a pursuit of becoming the next Netflix.

This has been puzzling me lately: The market is valuing Zoom Video Communications (ZM) with currently $777 million in quarterly revenue and $388 million in free cash flow at $116 billion, while AT&T (T), a juggernaut with $42.3 billion revenue, of which they made $8.3 billion in free cash flow and paid out $3.7 billion as a dividend in the last quarter, is valued at only $211 billion. As a convinced Zoom shareholder, I can somewhat smile about this fact, but I can also empathize with shareholders of AT&T. This seems so wrong. It seems unfair.

With a forward PE of 9 and a juicy 7% dividend yield, AT&T is one of the most attractive value stocks out there. There are more than 500,000 individual investors following AT&T (T) on Seeking Alpha (Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) is followed by less than half that) and 75% of the last articles on Seeking Alpha were bullish. However, the stock is down 24% YTD and down 13% over the last 5 years, and the median price target on Wall Street is at $31, only slightly above the current stock price of $29.5. It is safe to say that Wall Street really hates the stock, which is exactly why value investors love it.

But is the market right to hate AT&T this much?

Income Statement Is Not The Problem

My first step to evaluate AT&T – or any business for that matter – is to check the financials. Looking at the income statement, it became immediately clear to me that AT&T has very solid financials. However, it is also a very complex company to analyze and I won't attempt to make a financial deep dive in this article. What stood out to me, though, was that revenue is somewhat stagnating (between 2016 and 2019 it was up by 11%; 2020 will likely see a decrease of 6%) and they make tons of cash on a consistent basis (free cash flow yield of 19.6% in Q3 2020). To put it in words, AT&T is a mature company, certainly past its prime but still very profitable.

For a company at this stage, the most important metric for shareholders is earnings per share. Here we are seeing a somewhat concerning development, which could already be one of the reasons for the languishing stock price. While adjusted EPS have increased in the last years (from 2016 to 2019 it went up from $2.84, to $3.05, to $3.52, and $3.57), analysts are expecting decreasing adjusted EPS of $3.16 for 2020 and $3.20 for 2021. This 10% drop in adjusted EPS from 2019 to 2021 is not the reason why the shares are trading at a forward PE ratio of only 9, though.

Large Debt Weighs On Shares

The real elephant in the room is not found in the income statement but in the balance sheet: Debt. As of Q3 2020, the company has a net debt of $149 billion. This has two implications: Firstly, the forward PE of 9 is a bit misleading because it doesn't factor in the debt one had to pay if he or she acquired the whole business. Factoring in the huge debt load the debt-adjusted PE (the EVE, if you will [Enterprise Value to Earnings]) would be at a more reasonable 15, not 9. Secondly, and more importantly, this huge debt load is a big burden for the business. As Randall Stephenson, former CEO of AT&T, put it after the $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner in 2018: “If you hear nothing else this afternoon, I want you to hear me on this. Our discretionary cash flow is going to go to one place. It’s going to be paying down debt.”

I know some investors will argue that debt is not a problem for this company and I tend to agree broadly. AT&T's business model revolves around laying out huge amounts of money upfront (network infrastructure and content costs) which have to be recouped at a later time. This is actually a big part of their competitive advantage because very few companies in the world can afford this level of capital expenditure. Debt per se is not a bad thing for the business.

But there is a difference between "having debt" and "having $149 billion debt when your market cap is only $211 billion" – to say the least, it limits your ability to invest in important areas of the business. This is even more true for a business in secular decline, that has dividend-hungry investors at its back, and is in the process of a huge reorganization.

Data by YCharts

Difficult Legacy

This brings us maybe to the heart of the problem: AT&T's strategic struggles especially when it comes to its cable business. I imagine the idea was quite simple in the beginning. AT&T saw that their cable business was in secular decline and that the world is going towards streaming. They also probably realized what a tremendous opportunity it was to build a global content distribution network à la Netflix. When they decided to buy the content juggernaut Time Warner (including HBO) in 2016, then-CEO Stephenson had the vision to combine content and distribution and follow in Netflix's footsteps. That, however, never happened – at least not for Stephenson who retired in July 2020.

Buying Time Warner for $85 billion was not the only big decision by Stephenson during his tenure, though. He tried to buy T-Mobile in 2011 – a deal that ultimately did not materialize and cost the company $6 billion. He also acquired DirecTV for $48.5 billion, or actually $66 billion including debt. As we know since today this was an even worse deal for shareholders: According to reports AT&T just received bids for its DirecTV unit valuing the satellite-TV service at more than $15 billion including debt. In other words, management burned more than $50 billion on this deal in 5 years, not counting the opportunity cost.

Strategic And Execution Mishaps Continue

You may take heart to the fact that Stephenson is gone now but in my opinion, AT&T is still struggling because of a fundamental problem – I would call it a lack of a clear strategy and the ability to execute. For example, newly appointed CEO John Stankey reportedly still wants to "crush" Netflix (NFLX). Stankey did not confirm that statement on CNBC – he was somewhat evasively using the "there will be multiple winners in streaming"-phrase. Whatever Stankey really said or believes, management's overestimation of their (potential) competitive position in the streaming market is still kind of obvious.

Yes, there will be multiple winners in streaming – there already are – but the way AT&T is going about to "take their share" is very risky, to say the least. As fellow contributor App Economy Insights laid out in a beautifully written article on SA in July, the streaming wars are very multifaceted. In fact, I think the term "streaming wars" is extremely misleading. It is not only about Netflix against big-tech and all the other legacy cable companies. First and foremost, one has to realize, that we live in a world where distribution is basically free and content is limitless. This means that all content providers are competing for consumers' attention, and it has never been harder to do so.

This reality makes one of John Stankey's comments – switching from HBO to HBO Max is akin to an IQ-Test for the consumer – very problematic. Today more than ever it is not the consumer's job to discover your content, it is your job to seduce the consumer to spend time with you. What AT&T's "streaming-strategy" up until now is basically telling you about management is that they know they have great content (which is 100% true) which they think everyone wants to see (which is a bit less true) and that just making it available over a streaming app is all you need to do (which is not true at all).

AT&T had to learn very quickly that just "putting it out there" does not do the trick. Tough negotiations with Amazon (AMZN) and ROKU (ROKU) are evidence for the fact that power in the streaming market is not distributed in favor of AT&T, weak subscriber onboarding to HBO Max (only 8.6 million have signed up yet) in an undeniably favorable stay-at-home-environment show that execution is clearly lacking, and recent reports by CNBC indicate that the company is not aligned on the strategy internally.

Who Is Your Customer?

Showing their commitment to the streaming-strategy AT&T just announced to smash the 2021 theatric release window. This is no doubt a bold move but it comes with a caveat: The new movies are only going to be on HBO Max one month after the release and the company has no plans for after 2021 since this was explicitly a pandemic-related decision.

The real (unknown) question here is: What will AT&T gain and what will they lose from this deal? I am sure that AT&T will add streaming subscribers from this move in 2021, but will it be enough to offset what they lose both in money and relationships with traditional distribution channels?

What bothers me most about HBO Max, though, is that AT&T seems to be unaware of who their customer is. HBO is producing premium content that, by definition, only a certain subset of the population wants to consume and pay for on a regular basis. This means the market for HBO's premium content is somewhat limited. Netflix often is criticized for its "crappy" content but said crappy content, together with everything else they have, is exactly the reason why Netflix can capture such a large share of the population.

No, AT&T and HBO Max will not crush Netflix. It simply will not happen. What should happen, for the sake of AT&T's shareholders, is that AT&T stops dreaming about beating Netflix at their game and starts working out a strategy that is both worthwhile and doable.

They could, for example, take Disney (DIS) as a blueprint. The company is being praised, rightly so, for its great Disney+ launch, growing to more than 73 million subscribers (including Hulu and ESPN) in only one year. What is more, Disney seems to understand the benefit of a direct-to-consumer streaming service to both its customers and its overall strategy, and it makes intuitive sense to everyone thinking about it for 5 minutes.

Conclusion

If I was an AT&T shareholder I would really be worried that by trying to copy Netflix, AT&T is ironically creating the exact opposite of Netflix's positive feedback loop: Reducing the number of viewers by restricting its content, which could incentivize creative talent to go to other platforms, which in turn would reduce the quality of their premium content, leading to less viewers, less revenue, and so on...

Don't get me wrong. As a consumer, I actually wish AT&T and WarnerMedia all the best and hope they will continue to create great content. And the last word in streaming has not been said yet. But from all I have read while preparing and writing this article I find it hard to find a lot of positives. AT&T's strategy woes in streaming are summarized best by an unfortunate quote from WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar on CNBC. He said:

"We haven’t spent one brain cell on what the world looks like in 2022."

AT&T is currently on a path to burn a lot of capital in a pursuit that might have been doomed from the very beginning. This is really a shame since the other part of AT&T's business that I have not written about at all – communications – is actually a business fit for the future. But this is the other danger in disguise: By binding their resources to streaming, possibly even subsidizing streaming via their communications-business, they might risk falling behind on that side of the business, too.

In other words, Wall Street's disfavor of AT&T has probably little to do with their current financials, which still look good, but is much more a reflection of mistrust in management and their tendency to destroy shareholder value.

My article does not really explain why Zoom is so richly valued and it also does not go too deep into AT&T's cheap valuation. But the article should open your eyes to a misconception many individual investors have about the market: That the market is short-sighted and moody, often crazy. That might be true in some cases but looking at both Zoom and AT&T you can see how long the market's time horizon really is. For Zoom, the market is looking beyond the still tiny cash flows and values the tremendous market opportunity ahead. For AT&T, the market is looking beyond the still very solid financials and valuing a decaying business that possibly is decelerating further. Thus, there might not be "a share price too low" for the company at the moment. Shareholders can only hope that the recent bad press around Warner Media will be a wake-up call for the whole company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, NFLX, ZM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.