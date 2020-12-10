The new OCSL's portfolio, following the merger close in Q1 2021, will offer investors the NAV discount and a 8% yield moving forward.

Trading at a 14% NAV discount, OCSL has shown itself to be one of the best BDCs coming out of the pandemic.

OCSL’s quality has shined through the pandemic due to its portfolio’s conservative approach, which has led to low leverage and low non-accrual rates.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) and, Oaktree Strategic Income (OCSI) are expected to merge in Q1 of 2021. The resulting company is expected to generate positive synergies and operational efficiencies like most of the mergers taking place in the BDC space this past year.

Since the beginning of 2018, under Oaktree’s management OCSL has been increasing NAV while maintaining an impressive coverage of the company’s dividends compared to its net investment income. Following the merger, the new OCSL will have $2.2B in AUM, positioning itself in line with the new average AUM for the M&A-happy BDC industry this year. On top of the merger this year, both Moody's and Fitch have assigned OCSL investment-grade ratings. Things have and are moving in a positive direction for OCSL and, in this article, I continue to back my last article's bullish status on OCSL moving forward.

A Quick Summary of How BDCs Should Operate

For those unfamiliar with the BDC market and business model, a BDC borrows money from a major bank at say 2-3% and then lends out that money to US middle-market companies that the banks won’t lend to at an interest rate, on average, of about 7-10%. Expenses for good BDCs generally consist of only payments on loan principal, interest expense, and the firm’s management fees. The income for the BDC is generated from the underlying loan portfolio that consists of loans and various debt structures to US middle-market companies. BDCs are essentially publicly traded private equity/debt firms. The bonus to BDCs is that, like REITs, they have to pay out 90% of their income to investors in the form of dividends.

Optimally, investors are looking for a BDC that has a solid portfolio that helps the company maintain or increase the firm’s underlying NAV and generates enough income to cover investors' expected dividends. OSCL has done this since Oaktree took over in 2018. This latest merger will continue to keep OSCL relevant in a BDC industry where economies of scale are increasingly becoming a necessity.

OCSL Company Overview

Depiction of Ownership and AUM Created by the author.

OCSL and OCSI emerged out of a pair of BDCs that Oaktree bought back in 2018 from Fifth Street. OCSI emerged from Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate and OCSL from Fifth Street Finance. Oaktree Specialty Lending and Oaktree Strategic Income are both externally managed and administrated by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. (Oaktree), which manages over $140B in AUM. In September of 2019, Brookfield Asset Management acquired a major stake in Oaktree. Together, both Brookfield and Oaktree have over $515B in AUM focused on alternative investments. The OCSI and OCSL merger streamlines management operations for Oaktree and will reduce expenses for the new OCSL. The new OCSL will have over $2.2B in AUM, a small but important portion of Brookfield's and Oaktree's entire management portfolios.

BDC Industry Context

The below table is from my FSK merger article and gives readers context for mergers in the BDC industry so far this year and where the new OCSL will fit into the picture.

Created by the author

This merger, like the other mergers I have covered in the BDC industry, continues to reinforce the M&A trend in the BDC industry "where investors are seeing consolidation due to the tight yield environment and managers anticipating that portfolios of scale will provide their BDCs with many synergies, including deleveraging of assets, maintenance of net income, expense efficiencies, structural streamlines, and other portfolio synergies."

Other major mergers to note from this year for the BDC industry, most of which I have covered, have been MVC Capital (MVC) and Barings BDC (BBDC) agreeing to a merger, Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) and privately traded Goldman Sachs Middle Market Lending LLC (MMLC) merging, and FSK Capital (FSK) and FSK Capital II (FSKR) merging.

As I have noted before, expect some more mergers in the industry for 2021 as the industry continues to consolidate.

Merger Estimate

The merger between OCSL and OCSI is a classic “NAV for NAV” exchange that we have been seeing in the industry of late. As a result of the merger, OCSI shareholders will likely receive between 1.3-1.39 shares of OCSL for each share of OCSI they hold. The table below highlights the combination of the two companies. The resulting NAVPS is roughly $6.49. The merger is almost perfectly priced into both companies right now so there is little opportunity for arbitrage investors here.

The combined new OCSL will have a $1.2B NAV and a market cap of roughly $1B representing a 14% discount to NAV.

Created by the author, numbers sourced from OCSL's and OCSI's 10Ks

Stock Price and NAV Evaluation

Data by YCharts

Since 2018 OCSL has seen its NAV grow from $858M to $914M. The recent reported NAV is down $16M from the start of 2020 which has been a wild year as we all know representing a minuscule 1% loss on NAV for the year. This is on top of the fact that they have not devalued equity holders' ownership of NAV by introducing new shares. Since 2018, its NAVPS is up 6.5%. Investors have started to recognize solid performance in this hectic year and the company is now trading at a slight premium to its solid 2019 performance.

Created by the author, numbers sourced from OCSL’s 10K

In contrast, OCSI has not seen as good of performance in terms of NAV but its stock price has enjoyed a bump over the last two years of about 10%. Over the last 5 years, OCSI's stock has generated total returns of 81%, representing a 16% return each year. The stock’s performance is a good demonstration that fund stocks, in the long run, will seek to normalize their trading values around 1.0x price/NAVPS or a reasonable market held discount. Investors start to understand why the BDC space can be appealing, especially if those returns, consisting primarily of dividends, are held in a retirement vehicle such as a Roth IRA, where the returns can compound or be distributed to retirees.

Created by the author, numbers sourced from OCSI’s 10K

Combined Portfolio Composition

In December 2019, Fitch assigned a BBB- / Stable rating and in January 2020, Moody's had assigned OCSL investment-grade credit ratings of Baa3 / Stable. OCSI is not rated, however, Fitch recently stated that the merger between the two companies will not affect OCSL’s stable rating. This is also positive for investors looking for a stable high-yield investment exposure option.

The new OCSL portfolio will consist of 148 companies with a cost of roughly $2.20B and an FMV of $2.08B. After combining both companies' portfolios' industry investment classifications from their respective 10Ks, below is the concentration by industry of the expected portfolio for the new OCSL. As investors will note, the new OCSL looks very similar to a private debt market ETF with a strong diversification but a 10% concentration in software investments.

Chart created by the author

Using the company’s merger estimates, the portfolio is expected to have a borrowing rate of 2.8%, with a weighted average yield of the portfolio of about 7.5%. OCSL’s investments will represent close to 75% and OCSI’s investments 25% of this new OCSL’s portfolio. Below is the summary of the company’s portfolio concentrations by investment types. Investors will note a 10% concentration in joint ventures. I will explore these JVs in another article later if readers are interested and comment below on a desire for this level of insight. For now, let's explore the low leverage of the new OCSL.

Sourced from the company’s merger presentation

Portfolio Leverage

The new OCSL will have a Debt/Equity ratio of approximately 85%. This is the result of OCSI having a Debt/Equity ratio of 104% and OCSL having an industry-low ratio of 80%. The new OCSL will continue to remain in the bottom quartile of the industry in terms of leverage which for some investors could potentially be seen as very positive.

Created by the author, numbers sourced from OCSI’s and OCSL's 10Ks

NII and Dividend Evaluation

OCSL’s quality in terms of its portfolio really shined through in 2020 as it was able to continue its three-year streak, since Oaktree took over as manager, of increasing NIIPS and covering its dividend distributions with NIIPS. OCSL is currently trading at a forward dividend yield of 7-8% and from this chart, it looks almost as safe as a 10-year treasury.

Created by the author, numbers sourced from OCSL's 10K

If readers haven’t figured it out by now, it seems that OCSI investors are definitely getting the better end of the merger in terms of security for their investments. The company has seen shrinking NAV and this past year OCSI will just slightly miss out on covering its dividend distributions with NIIPS. This is partially due to the fact that OCSI has a portfolio that is more concentrated in senior first liens and the portfolio as a whole has a weighted average yield as a result of 6.5%. It seems clear that Oaktree is hoping that combining these BDCs into one company will help reduced operations expenses for OCSI investments, and improve diversification for OCSL, to help bring about a win-win for both companies that will help prevent missed fundamentals, such as NII coverage of dividend and NAV maintenance.

Created by the author, numbers sourced from OCSI 10K

Expenses Evaluation

What has been exciting for OCSL investors since the beginning of Oaktree's management, and should be expected to continue under the new OCSL, has been the steady reduction in expenses and an increase in NII as a proportion to NAV.

Created by the author, numbers sourced from OCSL's 10K

OCSI has also seen a reduction in expenses over the two-year timeline. But these reductions of expenses have not been as great as OCSL, and OCSI investors will definitely be excited about the reduced expenses under OCSL.

Created by the author, numbers sourced from OCSI 10K

Below is a chart of the combined five-year OCSL+OCSI entity and a visual of the declining NE/NAV ratio. Along with improved expense ratios, investors will be very pleased with the NII increase of the estimated combined entity over the last three years since the beginning of Oaktree’s management. OCSL’s management fee structure is not expected to change following the merger, and this is positive.

Created by the author, numbers sourced from OCSI’s and OCSL's 10Ks

Risks

The new OCSL will have an extremely low non-accrual rate of 0.2%, according to the merger presentation and confirmed by the 10Ks, where only one portfolio company is paying in kind for OCSL. On top of the low non-accrual rate, in the new OCSL, current OCSL investors will be getting a higher concentrated portfolio in first-lien loans, as previously mentioned. This is positive as it means reduced risk in the underlying portfolio but this portion of the new OCSL portfolio will likely only generate a weighted average yield of 6.5%. The deleveraging though should allow for the company to leverage up and potentially reinvest in higher-yielding loans.

Sourced from the company’s merger presentation

Overall, though, the new OCSL looks good from a risk standpoint as under Oaktree’s management the company seems to be doing the right things, as I noted in this article and my previous earlier article this year.

Declining interest rates will continue to squeeze BDCs and the financial industry as a whole; however, with the trend of continuing to reduce fees, I think OCSL investors can remain confident in management's actions that depict a BDC committed to investor-friendly BDC fundamentals.

Conclusion

As rated in my first article on OCSL, I continue to remain bullish on OCSL. Since 2017, Oaktree has taken special care to adequately manage these two BDCs. From a fundamental side, OCSL has made the most positive progress for investors. Even though OCSI has seen declining NAV, investors have recognized Oaktree’s positive management practices in the company’s stock price increase. By combining these two BDCs under one roof, investors will continue to see a solid BDC that is committed to produce solid cash-centered total returns for investors over the long run.

This merger is just the next step in helping OCSL continue to adapt its business model like the rest of the industry in a tighter-yield environment that has resulted in economies of scale making the most sense for financial institutions. Coverage of the company’s dividends by the NII, reduced expense ratios, and maintenance of NAV can all be expected to continue for the new OCSL. With the merger, investors can expect that OCSL will continue to be a very solid BDC stock, with a 16% NAV upside as the market continues to recognize the premium for investor-friendly fundamental BDC management and a 7-8% dividend yield.

