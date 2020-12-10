The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) Presents at 2020 Wells Fargo Virtual Midstream and Utility Symposium Conference (Transcript)

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) 2020 Wells Fargo Virtual Midstream and Utility Symposium Conference Call December 9, 2020 3:20 PM ET

John Chandler - Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Praneeth Satish - Wells Fargo

Before we start, just a quick reminder, if you want to ask a question, there is two ways to do it. You can either raise your hand in zoom, click that button, or email me at praneeth.satish@wellsfargo.com, and I'll ask on your behalf. But in the meantime, I've got a bunch of questions prepared. So John, maybe we can just jump into Q&A if that works for you.

John Chandler

Praneeth Satish

Okay, great. So I'll start with the recent announcement on the global resolution agreement with Chesapeake. Maybe if you can just provide some background to that? And also quantify how much rates were reduced in the Haynesville, and what you cutback [ph] for that in exchange?

John Chandler

Yes, thanks for that question. You know, for as long as I've been here, there has been a lot of questions around Chesapeake. And Chesapeake has been -- obviously fighting their leverage situation for several years. And that in itself has consequences for us as a company, just given the fact that they were capital constrained; that's never good for your producer to have that, to be in that kind of situation. But more broadly for us, you know, I think there was a concern about Chesapeake's impact of bankruptcy on us. You know, all along we've said that, to the extent -- and this is -- across the board, to the extent you're connected to the wellhead, and to the extent you have substantial system, it gives you a lot of power or significant standard to table relative to your agreements, an indication of bankruptcy. A lot of people heard that but I think wanted to see that play out; so we're -- that's the good news around this resolution is that demonstrates in slides. And so you can think about the resolution that we have a Chesapeake, of course, it's still subject to bankruptcy court approval, which we hope will happen here in very short order.

But as it relates that resolution, in the Eagle Ford, we have wellhead connectivity there, very substantial system; we had a cost of service agreement with Chesapeake that we converted to an MVC last year, a very sizeable MVC payment that we're receiving from Chesapeake. And we had a rate increase, and so -- but Chesapeake has agreed that they're not rejecting that contract, they really can't; I mean it's a substantial system, again, connected to wellhead, it will take a very long period of time for somebody to replicate the system and build a new system after the reserves already been produced somewhat out of the basement, just -- it would be hard to [indiscernible] the rates too. So that's good news, so they've -- they will continue on with our contract and our MVC and our rates as already agreed to, and of course, will pay us for all past fee receivable. So we'll be brought currently and fairly soon on that. I'm not clear if that will happen here in the next week or two or will happen right at the beginning next year, it's kind of subject to board approval or the court approval of our agreement.

As it relates to the Bradford Supply Hub [ph], we've said there too it's great acreage that Chesapeake owns the cost of service agreement, they've been very successful and real at acreage and the rates as a result are low there, and we didn't think anything would happen there and nothing has been completed on there. Although we do hope and expect that you may see some more activity from Chesapeake, the [indiscernible], now that they are better capitalized. And so finally it brings us to the Haynesville; it's the only place where we really did change in agreement. And in the Haynesville, we had already offered Chesapeake, as well as a number of other producers in the basin incentive rates relative to our base rate to develop new acreage and bring new production to the system. Our base rate was higher than the market, we knew that; and so we'd already been offering this incentive rates. The only thing we haven't done is reduced our rates relative to the PDP production owned by Chesapeake. And so as part of this resolution, Chesapeake asked us to lower that rate, and -- so they could commit more activity to that market if we would do that, more drilling activity.

And so we ran that analysis and concluded that in lowering our rates, we believe there would be enough drilling to actually offset that; so we'd be NPV neutral, even just from the exchange of the rate for the new drilling, although we were not willing to take that bet just on it's face; so we did seek other sources of NPV. And so as a result of this resolution, Chesapeake did give us about 50,000 acres in the South Mansfield area, so it's in the southern part of our Haynesville system; there is existing production there today, about 130 producing wellbores there, so they're suggesting PDP production there today, and there is certainly a lot of acreage that can be developed. There's a lot of producers down in that area, smaller producers that are developing acreage, it gives us the right and the ability to actually determine who's going to own this acreage long-term. You know, we're not going to be in the business with owning unnecessary acreage, that's not what we want; but we do want to control who is drilling that, and it will give us some nice NPV uplift. And so likely, the structure that unfolded in the South Mansfield area will be some kind of partnership. So the drilling partner, they will disproportionally pay for development capital, and overtime they'll eventually own the acreage or own a significant percentage of the acreage and we'll walk away from the acreage and still receive all the midstream value.

So when the dust all settles, at a minimum, we see this as an NPV neutral deal for us. But the reality is, if development can occur the way we think it can, it can be very, very attractive over the long run, but that's all subject to kind of developing activity. So again, when the dust all settles, I think the market side will breathe a sigh of relief seeing that in fact we've played out, like we've said, it was that we could -- we can hold our ground relative to our agreements with Chesapeake. I think a lot of people are asking us here, what kind of rate concession did we have to agree to; and I will tell you, in our rates in the Haynesville, we're in the middle $0.50 per MCF range. And market rates were about 40% less than that, so we did well on the existing PDP production; we've brought our rates down by about 40%. When the dust all settles, as we think about our EBITDA generation next year, there may be a slight dip in EBITDA at Haynesville, which we expect additional production. But at a lower rate, you may see a slight dip by 2020, we expect that to pick back up and we'll see where it's going to lead us [ph].

Praneeth Satish

Okay, that's very helpful. And that makes sense. I guess, maybe if you could turn to your -- just your overall G&P operations; what are you seeing from producers, just a quick overview on the latest developments there? And then, maybe any preliminary commentary you could provide in terms of volume expectations heading into 2021?

John Chandler

Sure. First of all, in our earnings call in the third quarter, we did say that we expected to see EBITDA growth into 2021 up of 2020. And we still see that and still believe that we're going to see that going into 2021. As we look at that that our basins that we operate in, of course, with the Permian associated gas kind of falling off as production is falling off there. And that certainly strengthened our Haynesville position and strengthened the northeast. But that's the good news, the bad news is we've got some well capitalized producers who say I don't like price, and I'm not going to release it without more significant price growth. So Cabot [ph], for example, is continuing to say they're going to operate in maintenance mode. And as a result, we would we would expect Susquehanna in the northeast to be generally flat from a volume standpoint. Chesapeake operating in the Bradford, we expect to see a little bit of a volume up there, but they pay a pretty low rate; so I wouldn't transpire that into significant EBITDA uplift but a little bit of EBITDA uplift from the Bradford supply.

Southwestern has said, I think in earnings calls that, you know, they need to see a more sustainable long-term gas price as well. And so they may operate in a maintenance mode and kind of the Marcellus. However, I would say they've been very active drilling, and we've seen significant volume growth this year. And so when they talk about maintenance, I think they're talking about exit rate from a volume standpoint; so what that means for us, we do expect to see a little bit of growth in volumes around the Marcellus Supply Hub. More importantly, that's liquid rich volume; and we've invested a lot in our processing capabilities, and some more in infrastructure in the area. So we do expect to see some EBITDA growth from additional processing volumes at our facility.

And then, finally I'd say around Laurel Mountain Midstream, you know, Chevron hasn't been actively drilling that over the last year while I've been in sales process EQT [ph]; it looks like we'll be the acquirer of that property, and of course, I think they would eventually start developing that again, when they feel like prices have stabilized. In the meantime, volumes will fall off a little bit there but it's subject to an MVC, so I mean with the standpoint were affected [ph]. So anyway, when we put all that together, we expect slight volume growth in the Northeast, nothing substantial, but we do see a little bit more slight volume growth in the northeast. In the West, we -- again we expect to see some volume growth out of Haynesville but it'll be at a lower rate, so it won't be a lot portion of EBITDA standpoint. The Barnett, we may see a little bit of growth out of the Barnett. And the Eagle Ford, you know, while volumes could be flat to down a little bit since there wasn't a lot of drilling activities from Chesapeake this year; but it really doesn't matter to us from an EBITDA standpoint because we're protected by an MVC.

So as we look to the West, in aggregate of all of our basins, we expect kind of flat to maybe slight growth in the West as well. And maybe -- but that doesn't mean our EBITDA will grow there, we hold different pipeline that we have on [indiscernible] pipeline that will be a little bit stuck out on our other pipeline system. So the West maybe down a little bit on an EBITDA, Northeast is going to be up a little bit from an EBITDA standpoint, and our transmission systems will be up a little bit just from the pipeline project right into service. And knock-on-wood, we don't have a hurricane season like we've had this year.

Praneeth Satish

Okay, that's very helpful. And if I could just tie that into just total EBITDA, which you expect to be modestly up in 2021; is there anything else that we should factor in here when you're looking at 2021 versus 2020?

John Chandler

No. I think, again, just some big things to think about. The hurricane activity had about $40 million impact [ph]; when I saw this hurricane and COVID and oil price shock at some of the producers, the Deepwater Gulf shutdown for a short period of time. So when you aggregate the impact of that, that -- with shutdowns at Gulf while that volumes return in the hurricane activity; it had about negative $40 million impact for us in 2020. We're not counting on that to happen again, so you should see an uplift worth of $40 million from that. Offsetting that though, we've had a tremendous year from a cost savings standpoint, and we started this back in actually 2019; we're very focused as a company on operating margin percentage which is the amount of EBITDA divided by our gross margin. And we look at that by franchise-by-franchise, and we insist with our management but we can't let that go backwards. And so we saw that going backwards in 2019 because our gas prices were going to be lower, we saw some form of revenue spending. And so we jumped into action and set $75 million in salary and wages out of our business in 2019. So that was already done by the time we got to the end of 2019. And we did that through a voluntary severance program and reductions in force. So while a lot of people are talking about cost reductions this year, we already did that.

In addition, obviously, COVID created cost savings, not nearly as much travel occurring within our company. And there were some other source of maintenance issues where sometimes it's just hard to get crews in the field due to the travel restrictions, even service providers are experiencing. So as we look to a total year, I think our cost savings could be in the tentative $110 million to $125 million, somewhere in that range for 2020 over 2019. And that, by the way, also includes after a pretty good uptake in operating taxes; so that's even better with us increasing operating tax. So we've done a great job in cost reduction, we think of that increase I'm talking about or decrease in cost to $110 million to $125 million, at least two-thirds of that instead. But there could be one-third of that coming back our way; it's just -- again, it's COVID-related, timing-related. How much of that comes back is going to be a function of how long are we going to continue to be in this environment. The crew is having a difficult time, you feel something like that.

So, I guess I'd say all that to say, you know, good news, the Deepwater Gulf Mexico should pop up from the last hurricane activity. Bad news is, we see our overall costs are down, but we should -- we could see a rebound somewhat as possible offset that. And overall, the growth of the Northeast -- and the growth will offset -- the growth in Northeast and some of the growth on our transmission systems will be more than that to offset any projects in the West.

Praneeth Satish

Okay, that's very helpful. We've seen G&P valuations improve over the last few weeks. I know in the past you've been looking to sell your West G&P assets. Where does that stand today? And do you think we can actually see a transaction next year?

John Chandler

Well, that's -- it's hard to know that when we would see a transaction. I'd tell you, we're still interested; if there was an opportunity to do something like that, we would entertain that but -- so there is some pluses and minuses. It's a good things that happened, when we were talking about selling an interest in our gathering systems in the West last year, we were having -- we were fairly far down the path of having conversations with a number of private investors -- private equity investors, who've had interest in that. They had a lot of the same questions that a lot of investors had about, what might their cash flows look like -- the Chesapeake bankruptcy filing? What about a tough commodity environment; how does all that shake out? We still have a lot of interest actually, even with those concerns. So the good news is, you know, relative to where we were at the end of the year, I think there is a lot of questions that have been answered for that which I think should add to confidence by those investors; that's the good news.

The another thing that happened, obviously, the high yield market disappeared, therefore a long period of time, it's kind of starting to resurface, maybe not as much for energy but it's starting to resurface. And so, any investor in a joint venture with us probably was going to back leverage their investment, we wouldn't want an investment to occur at the joint venture level; our debt, obviously, that would have counted on back leverage. So that market has got to improve, in my mind still, for first one -- to see a transaction that we would find attractive.

And the final thing I'd say, I think coming out of this environment there are some single basin, single producer midstream systems that have struggled here, and I think there is probably going to be some opportunities over the next six to nine months. And the question is, do you want to be selling an interest when there is distressed assets on the market, and the answer is probably no because we've got a quality system and quality cash flows. And so, we'll have to see how all that shakes out. The good news is, we're migrating towards our leverage target of 4.2; we think we'll be getting into zip code at the end of 2021, and certainly into 2022 we'll get there. And -- so, we don't have that kind of thing driving this. But I think, again, coming out of this environment that we've been in, and how our EBITDA is holding or I think it should create a lot of confidence.

And for what it's worth, a lot of people don't appreciate this but our gathering systems in the West are massive free cash flow generation machines. There is not a lot of reinvestment in well connects, and so we already have substantial systems connected to a lot of wells. And so there is a lot of EBITDA, not a lot of capital, and so that's what really attracts investors, it's a huge free cash flow generation coming out of these assets. So anyway, bottom line is, we'll stay in tune with that market. And who knows, maybe an opportunity to merge; I don't sense anything coming in the near-term but we're still interested, we're still talking to people. The conversations are twisted a little bit now, more towards would we entertain operating system that maybe a private investor might be interested in acquiring. And -- so those are interesting things for us to evaluate, and our desires there would be to create synergy value for existing assets if we feel good [ph]. And so we'll be looking at those probably more so in the interim to see if anything makes sense on that front.

Praneeth Satish

You've covered a lot of topics there, so I'll dig into some of it. So in terms of the -- your leverage, and getting to your target sounds like in either 2021 or 2022. Once you get there, you get this question asked a lot, but how do you rank buybacks versus dividend growth? And also in the context of the recent improvement in stock prices, has that changed your desire to do buybacks at all?

John Chandler

Well, no. Yes, I would say there's lot of sub-points to that question. What -- first and foremost, we see a lot of value in getting our leverage right. We think -- you know, we get a lot of questions from investors about terminal value, and I think embedded in terminal value is the ESG [ph] question, is natural gas a long-term fuel moving absolutely in any -- even the most aggressive renewable analyst acknowledges that gas has to be part of the solution, even in the long run. So, like that's part of the answer. And part of the answer is having your leverage right. So, you know, now we've targeted 4.2 as the right leverage metric, and we believe that's where we needed to get to be solid BBB with S&P, Moody's and Fitch. S&P and Moody's -- S&P and Fitch already have us there; we're having conversation from Moody's, we think we've done a lot to prove our stability of our cash flows this last year. And so we hope they acknowledge what the other agencies have partly acknowledged. And so what that says is, 4.2 or even something slightly higher than 4.2, it qualifies for BBB investment grade status; and that's what we want, we want people to have confidence.

Now the question -- the unfortunate alternative part of that answer is, we need new generalist investors, investing in the energy space. Today, you see a lot of siphoning of capital, it will trade up in Morgan, Minogue [ph], and Magellan, it may trade down, and then another day we trade down and they trade up, and I think it's just money moving around baskets. And we've got to break out of that cycle, and so we've got to bring general investors in. In that world, we're hearing from some that that 4.2 seems high on a relative -- relative to the broader industry -- investable industry. And so once we get to 4.2, I think we need to evaluate or do we have traction with our investors, do we see a solid price that's supportive. If not, if we believe we could bring in additional investors by bringing leverage down further, we'll do that. If we do think we're where we need to be, then from leverage standpoint or we believe that taking it down further isn't going to really attract new investors then I think share buybacks are brought in center and a legitimate question for us. And it's just hard to know, we're -- we feel like we should trade like utility today; I think we would debate our cash flows have shown maybe even more stability than utilities, that EBITDA would last several years. And our leverage is less, and our yield is higher; so we hope to attract those investors and drive our share price by the time we get to the end of next year. And if that doesn't happen, again, obviously, I think we see value in our stock.

The other thing I'd say to those; we'd have to evaluate this when we get here. There is a lot of projects that we don't see the value. I'd just say, use Transco as an example. Transco has significant capacity under it's rate base for us to invest in replacing facilities and modernizing the whole system. We choose -- chose not to do those today because they don't stand upto deleveraging, number one; and just our other capital projects that we look at. And if you think about the rate base, the returns embedded in those kind of projects; it's never really clear in a rate case somewhat -- what the rate was but I think most people read probably in the 12% to 13% range. So if that's the cut, and you press the equity piece of the rate settlement and the debt piece is 5% to 6%, you're looking at blended returns on those kind of investments in the 10% range or 11%. Not bad when you think about they are backed by utilities, A-rated credit utilities; and it's certainly related additionally with the EBITDA growth. So that's certainly another thing I think we'd look at. So I gave you a lot of words and not a straight answer and I think it's just going to be a function where we see our share price when we get there. And whether or not we're bringing those investors -- new investors, they are a lot to me [ph].

Praneeth Satish

If there is a lot in there; so I guess in the context of that, you're -- you are making investments into solar, converting your compressors to solar. How did the economics there stack up to paying down debt, deleveraging buybacks? Yes. I mean, does that stack up to the 10% or higher than the 10% rate that you quoted?

John Chandler

Yes, they do. Yes, those investments that we're making match up with our midstream investments we make otherwise. And it's because we're serving our own mode, the investments we're talking about on solar; becoming a solar developer, putting in solar and other company's assets, it's really about looking for where we have electric driven compression today. And let's get a -- and we've burned a significant power load in those markets; and what it would cost us to build solar and supplant that electricity that's serving those electric compression today. So the projects we've identified are around those facilities, and they absolutely are -- must stand up relative to our other midstream returns to do it. We've talked about [indiscernible] $200 million investment opportunities just to support our existing electric fire progression; and so we've put a team together to pursue that.

Now that doesn't mean, that doesn't make sense to bring people that could take advantage of the tax credits that are backing solar and other sources of energy. We can't take advantage of that, unfortunately today we're -- we're a non-cash taxpayer for several years, so we look to somebody that could partner with us, and of course that would bring our capital cost down pretty significantly if we had those partner [Technical Difficulty]. Today, the projects that we're looking at stand toe-to-toe with our mainstream investments.

Praneeth Satish

And -- so, it does sound like buybacks are still very much front and center, when you can get to the point that you do them. Is -- do you envision doing buybacks on opportunistic basis or setting kind of a programmatic formula based on your free cash flow?

John Chandler

I hate to even speculate on that. We've not -- again, we're laser focused on deleveraging on the last few years, and we have had some conversations about share buybacks for the board but it's never advanced to the point of talk about what kind of program we put in place. And I think that actually gets in front of the board on that.

Praneeth Satish

Okay, fair enough. We've got some questions that are coming in. One of them is, you're seeing various states/utilities make decarbonization pledges, hitting net zero by X-date. How does that impact the volumes on Transco over the long-term?

John Chandler

I -- thinking of these terms; a lot of the utilities that are doing that are doing it, A) they could be doing it by moving -- emissions reductions is really what those utilities are after, in part doing that by switching to -- switching off coal-fired generation or gas generation; that's one way that they're hitting net zero type emissions targets. Also, to the extent they invest in solar or wind generation, the reality is, until battery technology is sufficient, they have to have backup capacity with peaking plants to be able to supply power to the markets when the sun's not shining or the wind is not blowing. And they -- it makes no sense to have a peaking plant when we don't have capacity on transcode. And so, we -- it's just -- I think it's important for investors to understand we don't make money by volumes that ship on Transco, we sell we sell firm capacity. And we don't see that going away; utilities have to have firm capacity to back up their backup plans for renewable power. And I don't see that changing for the foreseeable future.

Praneeth Satish

Okay. So you've kind of shifted -- if you kind of put all this together, you've kind of shifted into this lower EBITDA growth mode. It's understandable given the environment but I'm wondering are there any larger potential initiatives that you're looking at that could kind of accelerate growth? Or is this just kind of the new norm, generate a lot of free cash flow, send it back to shareholders?

John Chandler

Yes. Well, first of all, I'd say we really haven't shifted to a lower mode. I mean, I guess it's been ejected upon us, as a company, and in part that's driven by few things. Generally, we have two or three major pipeline projects going on at a time, we have at least, historically, had that going. And we were hopeful that we would have the Northeast supply at hand, and some project we'd be working on how to supply New York; that fell through. But that would be a project we would have been working on with [indiscernible], you might see that probably at the end of 2021, and so we don't have that in front of us. In the meantime, though, we've got some other great projects on the horizon, we've got lighting south that will come into service late next -- late 2021. We're working on a project called Regional Energy Access, which is a project that serves kind of the Northeast area. And we think from a permitting standpoint, we're going to get that done reasonably well.

And so -- and then, we've got a number of other [indiscernible], the ACP pipeline, with the minds of the ACP pipeline; we already served North Carolina, South Carolina, and there was real demand backing that pipe, and certainly made sense for us to stepping aboard, and we can -- there is a number of projects we can do to take advantage of that demand. And, of course, there is a lot of power develop -- our power in the Southeast that's still on hold. And of course, LNG exports are starting to pick back up again. And on top of all that, I would say that you get -- you've had a weak gas price for the last year and a half, and you had globally a warm winter, not just in the U.S. but you had it across the world; so LNG was kind of weak here, for the better part of this year. And it will probably continue into next year a little bit, but I think the prognosis is that with a more normal winner, you're going to see gas demand really pick back up. And therefore, making the long story short, I think we see growth returning -- more healthy growth returning for our transmission systems, when you get beyond 2021, Deepwater is coming on, and we expect pretty significant increase [indiscernible] 2024 to 2025 timeframe in the Deepwater Gulf of Mexico.

And then around our gathering systems, we're in the best basins for natural gas and the lowest cost basins, some of the best producers. And so with a more normal winner and a return of LNG exports, I think we expect to see more robust growth coming out of there. Again, I'd say we haven't really shifted our focus, it's kind have been shifted on us and I think we see -- number one, the good news is, in spite of all that we see some growth and EBITDA next year. And beyond that, and with free cash -- we expect we'll probably be free cash flow positive, and then beyond that, we see a better coming back well again; so we feel good about hoping to [indiscernible].

Praneeth Satish

Okay. No, that makes sense. And then just on regional energy access, I think Chesapeake is part of the settlement, they -- it seems like they've made some commitments on this project as well. Does that bring it closer to FIB [ph] at this point? Do you have what you need?

John Chandler

It does. Yes, we're getting close to having what we -- we are trying to build commercial demand for the system, we've got a pretty good book of business behind that. Certainly, the Chesapeake commitment helps on that front. Obviously, lingering out there too is the Pennies [ph] project. I think to the extent that feels like that's not going to happen, there could be opportunities there, we walk asleep like that. I would say we're getting a lot closer with that at Chesapeake.

Praneeth Satish

Okay. And then last question, because we're getting short on time here. You've laid out some fairly ambitious plans as it relates to renewables, at least from a midstream perspective; one of the first to do so. To get to those targets, do you need to hire more people? Do you need to enter into JVs to get expertise or make acquisitions of renewable companies? How do you get from point A to point B?

John Chandler

Well, interesting enough, we started -- our missions target start with the Paris Climate [ph] timeframe, which is mid-2000s. And so we've already -- number one, we intended on setting a target, a lot of people are setting 2050 targets and those targets, they won't be around to see that; and we thought that's not serious in our opinion. And while we have a 2050 target of net zero, we have a 2030 target which holds us all accountable, that we're at 40% already. We would have been at 56% reduction of emissions by 2030, we're already at 40% and we've done that through a number of events from businesses that have higher emissions related to them. We have changed our procedures on how we evacuate the pipe when we're doing maintenance, we've put in cameras to look for methane leaks, on alarm system I think we're probably one of most advanced people doing that. And so it's more of that as we go forward continuing to tighten up our loss of primary containment or leaks, our maintenance efforts, the blow downs that we do in the pipelines. And yes, in the future, we -- I'm sure we will be making -- hydrogen will be part of that answer to the extent we invest in hydrogen blending on our systems for connecting renewable natural gas on longer systems, we have six facilities connected today, and of course, solar is part of that as well.

Again, we've kind of taken the first step there with all of our solar power compression. So it's an all of those things, it's investments on our systems, it's replacing compression on our existing system, even the gas-fired compression with -- we're working with our shippers on Transco to invest on our -- along our system to enhance our mission. So it's all the above but the good news is, I'd say we've already made significant progress and we just do a linear kind of calculation, that 56% reduction is what it takes to get to net zero by 2015. So we'll be well on our way.

Praneeth Satish

