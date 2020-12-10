Readers should focus on its segment financials, management's outlook for Q2 FY21 and should listen in on their comments around the power outage at one of their fabs.

Micron (MU) is scheduled to report its Q1 FY21 results in a few weeks. The chipmaker’s shares have more than doubled since April lows, and management did raise their revenue guidance for the said quarter last week. Now we’ll see how the company performed on a segment level and offset the impact of dropping average selling prices, and we'll get a glimpse of its next quarter results in light of the recent power outage at one of its major fabs. So, today, I’ll discuss some of the important items and numbers to watch in Micron’s upcoming earnings report. Let’s take a closer look at it all.

Bifurcated Performance

For the uninitiated, Micron’s management hiked their Q1 FY21 revenue guidance by 10% last week. They previously guided revenues to be between $5 billion and $5.4 billion, but have now raised the range to $5.7 billion and $5.75 billion. The chipmaker’s Q1 closed just two days after this press release was issued, which means this updated mid-point guidance of $5.725 billion is likely to be the final figure and has little room for fluctuation.

Having said that, investors should pay attention to the company's bifurcated revenue and operating margins. I say this because memory module prices softened during Q3. To put things in perspective, DRAM and NAND prices have variably dropped by 2-8% in the contract market in October. I had recently discussed why memory pricing environment is likely to gradually improve in the next three quarters, so I’m not too concerned about the soft prices in the last quarter. (Read: "Micron: Buy the Rally"). But it would be interesting to know how Micron managed to grow revenue amidst dropping prices.

For the record, Micron generates over 70% of its revenue by selling DRAM modules, while the rest comes from selling NAND modules. There are broadly three ways that it could have grown revenue while average selling prices (or ASPs) dropped. The company could have:

Shifted product mix from NAND to DRAM, or vice versa, to maximize ASPs, and/or;

Shifted product mix within the same product categories to maximize ASPs (ex: ship more of 8GB DDR4 DRAM and less of 2Gb DDR3 DRAM), and/or;

Discounted its modules in order to ship more bits and grow revenues along the way.

Understanding how Micron’s management navigated their way through this evolving landscape would allow us to better understand its competitive positioning. If the chipmaker didn’t have to do anything and business just continued to fall on its lap, then that would be a perfect scenario for the company’s management and its shareholders. But things are almost never that easy in the cutthroat semiconductor industry.

Micron’s management is guiding for a gross margin compression on a sequential basis anyway. The figure stood at 34.1% during Q4 on a GAAP basis, but it’s projected to shrink to 29% in Q1. Management acknowledged during the company's last earnings call that this compression will partly be driven by the soft memory pricing environment. But what we don’t know at the moment is how the chipmaker’s margins fared across different segments.

As far as my guesstimates go, Micron’s mobile division is likely to preserve its margin profile. I say this because the surge of smartphone shipments and a rapid supply chain recovery in Q3 and Q4 would have prompted OEMs to be more aggressive with procurement. The chipmaker’s other segments, on the other hand, may post a variable margin compression in its upcoming earnings report, and only time will tell what the actual figures are.

Business Outlook

Moving on, there are a few other recent developments which stand to impact Micron’s performance over the next quarter or two. For starters, the chipmaker is said to have experienced an hour-long power outage at one of its DRAM fabs in Taiwan on December 3. A production hiccup for about an hour in one full quarter doesn’t seem like a big deal. Also, one might think that it’s just one fab amongst many, so this point is probably not even worth discussing.

However, this is a prominent DRAM fabrication facility for Micron. It’s estimated to account for about 30% of Micron’s DRAM output and about 9% of the global DRAM supply. At this point, it’s unclear as to how much of its work in progress inventory had to be scrapped. In simpler words, a portion of its wafers undergoing treatment - etch, deposition or any other intricate process - in that span of one hour might have to be scrapped due to the break in process continuity. The amount of this wastage would determine the extent of Micron’s supply crunch and, accordingly, limit its revenue during Q2 CY21. So, investors should listen in on management’s comments around the same in the company’s upcoming earning call.

Another recent development was Intel’s sale of its NAND business to SK Hynix. I personally believe that this is a net positive for other major NAND manufacturers such as Micron and Samsung (SSNLF), even though they aren’t involved in this transaction. I say this because with this sale, there would be one less manufacturer that can impact the global NAND bit supply and it will consolidate power amongst the existing players. But we still need to listen in on Micron management’s comments around how this development is likely to impact the company's business going forward.

Overall, the company has several variables at play here, such as an evolving memory pricing environment, a possible NAND supply crunch and maybe even a margin compression as a result of the power outage. So, it’ll be Micron management’s Q2 FY21 guidance that’ll set the Street’s expectations straight, dispel speculation and dictate where the shares go next. At the time of this writing, a consensus of 28 analysts is projecting Micron’s Q2 FY21 revenue to come in at $5.38 billion, up 12.2% year on year.

Final Thoughts

I’d like to give credit where it’s due. The fact that Micron’s management has been able to raise its guidance, instead of succumbing to the pressures of supply chain disruptions and macroeconomic headwinds like the other semiconductor firms, is a truly commendable feat.

At the same time, there are a few variables that can affect the company’s financial performance in the near term. Hence, investors may want to track its segment financials and closely listen in on management’s outlook for the next quarter and their comments around how the power outage will impact Q2 numbers. These items are likely going to determine where the shares head next.

