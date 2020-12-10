There should still be upside from this driver.

We do some math to see how many credits are left in the ZEV credit piggy bank.

As you know we’ve been bullish on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) for some time now. Since I last wrote about the company, they've been included in the S&P 500, which has fueled another big run. On top of that, our fundamentals all point to upside. Our EPS numbers are way above the Street, and a part of our bull thesis is helped by one key piece of legislation: ZEV credits.

Bears hate it. We love it. Free money.

Tesla has made significant amounts of money from the sale of ZEV credits, but they seem to cause a lot of controversy. Apparently people don’t like it when companies get free money. On top of that, people assume revenue from ZEV credits will be short lived. I disagree. Legislation around green energy is just getting started, and Tesla has a big lead on the competition.

In this article I explain why that matters. I’ll explain what ZEV credits are, why they’re important, and I think most importantly try to estimate the value of Tesla’s accumulated ZEV credit piggy bank.

ZEV Regulation

The ZEV credit program, which started in California and has been adopted by 12 US states, is a state-level incentive program to promote the production of Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEV). ZEV regulation requires that auto manufacturers produce a number of ZEVs and plug-in hybrids each year, as a percentage of their total sales.

Requirements are calculated in terms of ZEV credits, which are estimated based on the type and range of the car. ZEVs are worth more than TZEVs (Partial zero-emissions vehicles). The more efficient and the longer the range a car has, the more credits it receives. One EV ≠ one ZEV.

Let’s look at an example of the calculation for the Tesla Model Y:

Source

UDDS (Urban Dynamometer Driving Standard): a test to determine city driving range.

0.5 is the constant for ZEVs. It’s the least amount of credits a ZEV can earn.

In this example, the Tesla Model Y is worth around 4.91 ZEV credits. The credit cap for a single vehicle though is 4, so in reality the Model Y only generates 4 ZEV credits. All Tesla’s are both long range and ZEV, so the max they generate are four credits per vehicle.

Image Credit

State ZEV legislation requires auto manufacturers sell a certain amount of ZEVs as a percent of their total sales. That percent increases by 2.5% per year, ranging from 4.5% in 2018, to 22% by 2025.

Credits not used for compliance in one year can be kept for future use or sold to other manufacturers. OEMs that don’t meet that standard have to pay a penalty or buy from another OEM that has excess ZEV credits.

Non-compliance leads to a fine, so car manufacturers with low EV sales have an incentive to buy credits from the competition. This is where Tesla comes in. Since every single Tesla is a long range EV, the company receives a large number of credits, but they only need a small portion of them to comply. The rest can be accumulated or sold to the competition.

For non-compliant manufacturers, the ZEV program is equivalent to a carbon tax. For Tesla it’s free money.

Revenue from Sale of Regulatory Credits

Sale of ZEV and other regulatory credits equals free money for Tesla. They don’t make any extra effort to acquire them, and they generate significant amounts of money by selling them. In the chart below, you can see how Tesla’s revenue from the sale of regulatory credits has evolved.

If you know me (subscribers do), you know I love this type of chart. And you telling me this is the free money chart, love is in the air.

Source: Tesla 10-K, 10-Q filings.

The exponential trend is clear. And as production continues to ramp, the generation and sale of ZEV credits should follow.

Free money boom.

In total, Tesla has generated $3.48 billion from the sale of regulatory credits. That’s $3.5Bn of free money. Money that has been used to expand their leadership in the EV space. And I expect it will only continue to grow, both because the EV requirements by state will increase as I previously said, but also because more US states and countries will likely adopt similar incentive schemes.

Tesla’s USA ZEV Credit Balance Estimation

Tesla does not disclose its ZEV credit balance, but it’s likely they’ve amassed a significant amount of credits over the years. Much of that has been recognized in their income statement. The following are my estimates of Tesla’s ZEV piggy bank.

At the moment, 12 states (California, Colorado, Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington) have adopted the ZEV program. However, only a few of them keep public records of ZEV credit balances.

Date of Report ZEV Credit Balance Source: California 31-Aug-20 448,913.46 1 Rhode Island 31-Aug-20 1,896.70 2 Oregon 31-Aug-19 9,053.98 3 New York 31-Aug-19 19,994.07 4 Massachusetts 31-Aug-19 31,921.31 5 Vermont 31-Dec-18 818.66 6

The most recent ZEV All-time cumulative ZEV Credit balance disclosure comes from California. According to the report, as of Aug. 31 2020, Tesla had a ZEV balance of around 448,913.46 credits. Other reports are not recent, but since California is Tesla’s largest market in the US, it can help us estimate the ZEV credit balances of other states.

First, we get the latest Tesla vehicle registration data for each state that has public records. We exclude California because they are our base for estimation, and Washington since they joined the ZEV program during 2020, so older data is not relevant.

Then, with historical delivery data, we can estimate what share of Tesla sales each state represents. In the case of California, it’s around 24.3% of all Tesla sales.

Tesla State Sales on RPT Date / Total Tesla Sales on RPT Date = Share

Tesla State Sales to RPT Date (Source) Total Tesla Sales to RPT Date RPT Date Share of Tesla Sales by State (As of “RPT Date”) Current Estimated Cumulative ZEV Credit Balance Oregon 9,400 987,480 20-Jul-20 0.952% 17,536 Colorado 12,200 1,126,780 1-Nov-20 1.083% 19,946 New Jersey 15,000 808,430 31-Dec-19 1.855% 34,181 New York 21,000 1,126,780 2-Nov-20 1.864% 34,334 Connecticut 750 196,310 4-Jan-18 0.382% 7,038 Vermont 526 896,830 31-Mar-20 0.059% 1,080

Then, we can estimate the current ZEV credit balance of each state using this formula:

(California's ZEV Credit Balance ÷ California’s Share) x State Share = Estimated ZEV Credit Balance For That State

This gives us an estimated ZEV credit balance for each state for which we have Tesla vehicle registration data.

Finally, for the states for which we don't have ZEV or Tesla registrations data, we can use total vehicle data to approximate Tesla’s ZEV credit balance in those states.

Estimated ZEV Balance = Proxy. ZEV Credit Balance * (Registered Cars / Proxy State Registered Cars)

Registered Cars by State (2018) Estimated ZEV Balance Proxy Maryland 1,922,463 21,324.81 Colorado New Jersey 2,754,253 30,551.39 Colorado Massachusetts 2,182,530 24,209.58 Colorado Maine 390,506 1,932.79 Vermont Registered Cars by State (2018) ZEV Estimate Colorado 1,798,177 19,946.17 Vermont 218,302 1,080.47 Source

The consolidated ZEV Credit estimates for Tesla would be the following:

California 448,913 Colorado 19,946 Connecticut 7,038 Maine 1,933 Maryland 21,325 Massachusetts 24,210 New Jersey 34,181 New Jersey 30,551 New York 34,334 Oregon 17,536 Vermont 1,080 Total 641,048

In total, our estimates indicate Tesla has around 640K ZEV credits available for sale in their ZEV credit piggy bank.

Bear in mind, these are of course our estimates, the actual numbers differ. There's no official and up to date data for all states. Tesla also does not disclose its total ZEV credit reserves. This is our guess.

Value of ZEV Credits

Using the California data as our core base, we’ve estimated that Tesla has a total balance of around 640K ZEV credits. That's net of what they’ve accumulated minus what they’ve used or sold. But since there's no open market for these, the value of these credits is hard to determine.

It was estimated in 2017 that Tesla sold each credit then for around $1.6K, and the report also noted that the fine for non-compliance is around $5K. So $5K is the unreachable upper bound.

We can assume that, since regulations have tightened, demand for these credits probably has gone up. Going forward, their value could be at midpoint between the previous numbers versus $5K, so we just used a midpoint to guestimate each credit is worth about $3.3K.

For other OEMs, anything below $5K is better than paying a fine.

640,000 X 3,300 = $2.1B

Tesla has an asset worth about $2B versus being on track to recognize about $1.6B in regulatory credits this year. Or, said another way their ZEV credit piggy bank stands at about $2.00 per share.

Free Money Per Car

Clearly Tesla’s ZEV piggy bank is great, but the bigger story here is the trend.

Going forward, if Tesla can earn around 4 credits per car sold in ZEV states, and sell them for around $3.3K each, that’s an incremental revenue per car of around $13.2K in ZEV states.

Image Credit

Assuming 1 million cars delivered in 2021, here’s how the math would play out:

In 2018 and 2019, 60% of Tesla’s revenue came from USA sales. Around half of that is from ZEV state sales, mostly due to California. With new factories in both China and Europe, demand should ramp there. So instead of 60%, we can assume around 40%-50% of sales in the US and around 30%-40% of those coming from ZEV states. On top of that, 12% of ZEV credits will be needed to comply with regulations, so 88% can be sold.

Low estimate: 1MM*0.4*0.3*0.88 = 105.6K cars = 422.4K credits.

High estimate: 1MM*0.5*0.4*0.88 = 176K cars = 704K credits.

Assuming around $3.3K per credit, that’s an additional potential amount of $1.86Bn in ZEV credits earned just in 2021 from the US. That would equal around $2.20 per share just from USA ZEV credits, while The Street’s earnings estimate for 2021 alone is $3.90.

This is just the start. ZEV credit requirements in the 12 US states will continue to grow by 2.5% per year, and more states will likely join the program. On top of that, Europe also will contribute. So there's a significant margin for growth.

Europe is harder to estimate, since they don’t have a ZEV program. But they do impose fines on car makers that don't comply with CO2 emission standards. One workaround to this is “pooling sales.” That is, companies with a low CO2 footprint, like Tesla, can “pool” their fleet with non-complying competitors so that in average they meet CO2 regulations and avoid fines.

For example, we can look at deals with Fiat Chrysler and Honda.

According to this 2019 report, Fiat Chrysler agreed to pay Tesla hundreds of millions of euros to “pool” their sales in Europe. It’s also been reported that Honda could strike a similar deal, with the contract estimated to be in the $100 million a year range.

So while Tesla might not be accumulating credits in Europe, they can leverage their EV sales to generate extra revenue.

Adding $1.86Bn from USA ZEVs and an estimated +$0.2Bn from Europe could equate to around $2Bn in profits in 2021.

Whether you believe in climate change or not, the reality is that there's significant pressure on politicians to create government programs that aim to reduce pollution and promote green energies. Tesla, one of the leading companies in this space, should continue to benefit.

Energy traders and hedge funds are betting that green incentives will continue to grow in the coming years.

Model and Price Target

At the moment, our 2021 EPS estimates for Tesla are around $14.07 (full model:paywall). This is way above the Street’s estimate at $4.

Assuming a very conservative PE of 55, that would give us a 12-month price target of around $774. With current prices around $650, that gives us around 14% 12-month upside. The market will probably value Tesla at a much higher PE, so if our earnings are correct than upside could be huge.

Conclusion

Our bullishness on Tesla is as strong as ever. In my previous report I explained on a broader scale why I’m pumped about Tesla here and now. The fundamentals are lined up, and the inclusion in the S&P 500 has fueled a big rally. One important aspect of my bull thesis is based on ZEV credits. The company has accumulated a large amount of ZEV credits, and they should continue to generate even more. ZEV credits. That’s free money to the tune of $3.5Bn so far with much more to come. This money can be used to fuel further growth, and expand their lead in the EV space.

