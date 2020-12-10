Autonomous Vehicle Investment Roadmap - Part 1: Investment Opportunity Overview

This first article provides an overview of each of these markets, as well as a brief introduction to AV technology platforms and categories that are necessary to understand the different markets.

Because of its complexity, this AV Investment Roadmap is presented as a series, each more thoroughly examining a specific AV market and its investment opportunities.

Recently, I published an investing roadmap for Electric Vehicles (EVs) - Electric Vehicle Investment Roadmap - that was well-received and proved useful to many Seeking Alpha readers. As some of my followers know, my true passion is autonomous vehicles (AVs). The investment roadmap for autonomous vehicles is complex, but understanding and applying it can provide significant investment opportunities. AVs are transforming the transportation industry as we know it today, and you need to understand that transformation prior to investing.

Because of the complexity, I'm publishing this roadmap as a series of articles. In this one, Part 1, I provide an introduction to the AV markets and an overview of investment opportunities. Subsequent articles will take a deep dive into each of these markets and their related investment opportunities. I realize that some readers don't believe that AVs are a viable technology or potentially a large investment opportunity, so they will be critical. Perhaps the clearest argument in favor of the viability of AVs is that more than a dozen large and well-managed companies have invested over $100 billion into AVs and are now accelerating their efforts.

First, some basics. To begin with, you can't just look at autonomous driving technology as a single market, just as you can't just look at information technology broadly as a single market. There are different categories of AVs, and each will provide very different investment opportunities. There are also different technology platforms for autonomous driving, and each of these has certain limitations that will make them more attractive in certain markets. Finally, there are different market opportunities for AVs. Some will evolve earlier than others, and some will provide bigger investment opportunities.

As you will see (and will become obvious in hindsight), the categories of autonomous driving and autonomous technology platforms match different market opportunities, and these markets define investment opportunities.

Categories of Autonomous Driving

There are three different categories of autonomous driving: semi-autonomous driving, sufficiently autonomous driving, and fully autonomous driving. (Source: Autonomous Vehicles: Opportunities, Strategies, and Disruptions) Each of these categories applies uniquely to different markets. These categories correlate to the SAE definitions you may have heard about but are a little simpler. Of these three categories, sufficiently autonomous is the most important.

Semi-Autonomous Driving is the continuing extension of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Semi-autonomous driving includes three critical functions: adaptive speed control, lane centering, and automatic braking. This enables a vehicle to drive autonomously on highways for long periods of time and even on many divided roads. In general, semi-autonomous vehicles can't make turns at intersections, and this is required for most driving. Many high-end vehicle models have semi-autonomous features, usually available at an extra charge, but Tesla (TSLA) is still the best. For those of you following the SAE classifications, this equates to SAE Level 2.

Sufficiently Autonomous Driving is the most important category. Many people get hung up on believing that an AV must do everything everywhere, but that's actually irrelevant. It's like believing that a boat needs to travel on rivers, high seas, and lakes. To be useful, an AV needs to drive autonomously on specific routes (in its simplest form from point A to point B) on its own without a driver. Sufficiently autonomous vehicles use detailed (high-definition) maps of specific metropolitan areas to define feasible routes. This is referred to as geo-fencing. In the SAE classification scheme, this is SAE Level 4. Sufficiently autonomous driving is what makes autonomous ride services (Robo-Taxi) the first major investment opportunity.

Fully Autonomous Driving enables a vehicle to drive everywhere in all weather conditions on its own (SAE Level 5). Many people believe that this is far into the future. It is. But this is not important. All of the major investment opportunities in the foreseeable future are based on sufficiently autonomous driving.

Technology Platforms

There is another important set of basics. Several different types of technology platforms enable autonomous driving, and each of these has different capabilities and limitations.

Camera-Based autonomous driving platforms use a variety of sensors but primarily rely on cameras to direct vehicles based on what they see, including lane markings, other vehicles, pedestrians, etc. This is the primary platform used for semi-autonomous driving. It is effective for highway and similar driving, but has difficulty turning. Turning requires clear lane markings for the radius of the turn, as well as internal maps that are more accurate than GPS.

There is some debate about the ability of a camera-based platform to evolve from semi-autonomous to sufficiently autonomous or even fully autonomous. Tesla and a few others believe that it is possible, but most companies developing AVs disagree. Most have shifted their strategy to the next platform approach, even though it is much more expensive. In making that technology platform shift, they have also changed their market strategy.

Lidar/HD-Map autonomous driving platforms function very differently from camera-based. While they use many sensors including cameras, they primarily rely on Lidar. Lidar is used to position a vehicle precisely in a predefined high-definition map. For example, it knows that it is ten centimeters from the curb and the exact turning radius of the curb, so it can easily negotiate a turn. It is limited to driving in predefined (geo-fenced) areas, but that works well for sufficiently autonomous driving.

This is the technology platform that most companies developing autonomous driving are using. This approach has been thoroughly tested and proven. Waymo (GOOG) has successfully driven this technology for more than 6 million miles without any serious accidents.

Connected-Car autonomous driving platforms use communications technology to position and guide autonomous vehicles. With this approach, intelligence is provided by the infrastructure outside of the vehicle. While there is some development of this technical approach, primarily in China, it is not currently feasible because it requires a significant investment in automating the infrastructure (traffic lights, signs, roads, etc.) before it works.

AV Markets and Investment Opportunities

AVs will revolutionize a number of transportation markets, but each of these will evolve differently, have different competitors, and provide different investment opportunities.

Investment opportunities also vary because some involve a company entering a new AV market that provides an entirely new source of revenue, while others involve AVs replacing, or cannibalizing, existing revenue. For example, autonomous ride services (ridesharing without a driver) is a major new source of revenue for Waymo, but it is replacement revenue for Uber (UBER) that cannibalizes its existing revenue stream. In these cases of cannibalization, the AV opportunity is to increase profits or market share, but not to provide a significant new incremental source of revenue.

Each part of this AV Roadmap Series will go into more detail into specific AV markets and identify investment opportunities for each market. But to get started, here is an overview of each major AV market.

Autonomous Ride Services Investments

Autonomous ride services (Robo-Taxi) will replace ridesharing and create a major new market opportunity for companies developing AVs. This is the first new market for autonomous vehicles, and also it will be the largest, so it may be the most exciting AV investment opportunity.

The technology for autonomous ride services (ARS) is already proven. It uses sufficiently autonomous driving based on Lidar/HD-Map technology platforms. Waymo, the market leader, has driven autonomously more than 6 million miles using this technology and has already launched its driverless service, Waymo One, in the Phoenix area.

This will be an incredibly large market. The entire US transportation market is enormous, and autonomous rides services will redefine a portion of it in an even larger way than ridesharing. In the next part of this series, I'll go into more detailed forecasts of the potential size of the ARS market. It will generate more than $60 billion in new revenue by 2025 and rapidly grow to hundreds of billions of dollars. New markets of this magnitude provide significant investment opportunities.

It's important to recognize that this market, sometimes referred to as mobility as a service, is not a product opportunity - it's a service opportunity. This means it's not a global market like selling cars, it's a local service market more like ridesharing. It will be rolled out metropolitan area by metropolitan area over many years, starting with areas where the climate, regulations, and road systems are more favorable. Yes, it may take some time for ARS to be offered in the more difficult Northeastern environments, but it will be an enormous market well before that.

Most of the investment in autonomous driving is going into ARS because it is the first market opportunity. The companies investing in this market are very large technology and automotive companies: Waymo, Cruise (GM), Argo (F), Motional (APTV and OTCPK:HYMTF), Zoox (AMZN), Uber, Lyft (LYFT), most likely Apple (AAPL), and of course, Tesla Network. In the next article in this series, I'll describe the strategies of these companies and who are the leaders. Collectively, they are investing more than $10 billion annually in this opportunity. Some may say that they are all crazy or stupid, but these are smart companies that correctly see a huge opportunity, and this is worthy of attention.

Since the primary competitors in this market are very large companies, investment also requires understanding how they will "unlock" these investments. I expect, for reasons that will be explained in that article, that most of them will spin off these ARS businesses. Some analysts have suggested that Alphabet will spin off Waymo as early as next year.

Autonomous Vehicle Component Investments

Autonomous vehicles use a variety of new technology components. These include powerful on-board computer systems and sensors, particularly Lidar. Each of these creates new market segments with companies developing these technologies. A subsequent part of this series will examine the primary AV component segments.

The onboard computer system is the most important and expensive AV component. Nvidia (NVDA), the leader in this segment, has hundreds of engineers continually improving its AV computing platform. It estimates that the total addressable market for the AV computing stack could hit $25 billion by 2025. Intel (INTC), through its $15 billion acquisition of Mobileye, is the second major competitor in this market.

Lidar is the next important AV component market segment. Lidar is a new rapidly emerging technology that is critical to AVs using the Lidar/HD-Map platform. Some AV companies realize that this is a critical technology and are developing their own. However, there are some smaller exciting Lidar companies with advanced technology that have recently gone public, or are going public, through SPACs. There are at least four potential Lidar investments: Luminar Technologies (LAZR), Velodyne Lidar (VLDR), Innoviz Technologies (CGRO), and AEVA (IPV).

In addition, there are other AV component segments worthy of attention. These include Veoneer (VNE) and Ambarella (AMBA), and potentially others as investment possibilities.

Chinese AV Company Investments

AV investment opportunities are not limited to US companies. China is aggressively developing AV technology and aims to become a global leader. There are a few Chinese AV investment opportunities to consider, although there are risks in Chinese investments.

Baidu (BIDU), the Google of China, has developed Apollo, an open-source AV technology platform. BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) is actively entering the AV market with Pony.ai, one of the leaders in AV technology but not yet public. Other Chinese companies entering the AV market include Tencent (OTCPK:TCTZF) and Didi Chuxing (DIDI), China's Uber that is expected to go public in 2021.

Autonomous Home Delivery Investment

Autonomous same-day home delivery of food and groceries is also expected to be an early application of autonomous driving technology. It is another market where sufficiently autonomous driving technology works well, and the cost advantage of eliminating the driver is significant. However, the development of this market has lagged behind autonomous ride services.

Autonomous home delivery will become a topic of discussion with the DoorDash (DASH) IPO because autonomous delivery will eventually transform that market. There will be three different investment opportunities for autonomous home delivery: companies providing the AVs for home delivery, companies providing an autonomous home delivery service, and maybe most importantly, companies like Walmart (WMT) or Domino's Pizza (DPZ), which could take advantage of it to gain significant competitive advantage.

AV Retail Investment

The obvious focus of AVs is retail sales of autonomous vehicles to individuals. This is the market that most people, especially critics, refer to. Retail sales of AVs is still years away. Even the auto manufacturers re-focused on autonomous ride services as a priority because sufficiently autonomous driving is feasible now and fully autonomous driving, which is more important to the retail market, will take longer to develop.

The retail AV market is expected to evolve from semi-autonomous to fully autonomous over time. However, it will be more of a replacement market than an incremental market. Notably, people will replace their cars with autonomous vehicles at some point, but AVs will not grow the retail auto market size. Here, the investment opportunity is on identifying which auto company will be able to gain market share when AVs are available for purchase.

Other AV Investment Opportunities

Autonomous vehicles will have an impact on other transportation markets as well. These include delivery trucks, shuttles, and long-haul trucking. Some of these will be very large markets, although most of them will be replacement markets. Even though these are not as imminent, some of them deserve watching. I hope to cover these in subsequent articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, GOOG, GM, APTV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have investments in most of the companies mentioned in this article.