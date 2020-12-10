While the company operates the third-largest portfolio of renewable power, and its capacity is slated to triple, investors need to focus on the regulated portion of the business model.

Avangrid (AGR) is a New England-based multi-utility offering electric services to 2.3 million customers and natural gas service to 1.0 million customers. In addition, the company operates the third-largest US portfolio of wind energy assets, with the majority located onshore. However, the assumed benefits of its growing onshore and offshore wind assets hardly offset its largest business of operating utilities with only average regulatory support and serving states known to be somewhat hostile to the utilities under their jurisdiction. The proposed merger with New Mexico-based PNM Resources (PNM) does not add exposure to better regulatory environments.

Avangrid was formed by the acquisition of UIL Holdings by Spanish utility Iberdrola, SA (OTCPK:IBDSF, OTCPK:IBDRY) in 2015 and was previously known as Iberdrola USA. Iberdrola, SA has retained an 81% stock ownership interest in AGR.

Avangrid operates through two segments: Networks and Renewables. Networks includes utility operations in New York, Maine, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. It is this operating segment that is offering to acquire PNM Resources, expanding its footprint to New Mexico. Renewables’ combined wind, solar, and thermal installed capacity totaled 8,000 MW as of December 2019, 91% of which is wind capacity. The map below from the company's November 2020 Investor Presentation outlines the location of assets after the proposed acquisition of PNM.

(Source: Company Investor Presentation)

The Networks segment operates in New York, Maine, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and soon to be New Mexico. Avangrid’s profitability is restricted by the financial regulations enacted by the state public utility commissions. The commissions control utility rates customers pay, and they become the gatekeepers of utility profits under their jurisdiction. As a key component of investor returns, profitability controlled by state commissions should be a paramount aspect of specific utility stock ownership.

However, comparing the complex utility regulations by state is a very cumbersome and difficult task for most investors. As state regulations and the level of profitability allowed greatly impact utilities' finances and credit parameters, credit agencies have a keen interest in appreciating individual states’ utility oversight. Regulatory Research Associates (RRA), a service of S&P, offers an easy guide comparing the financial support of each state, and categorizes them as 1 - Most Constructive, Above Average; 2 - Average; and 3 - Less Constructive, Below Average. Each category is then separated into levels 1, 2, and 3, with 1 being higher than 3.

RRA's assessment criteria are outlined below, from its website:

RRA evaluates the regulatory climates for energy utilities of the jurisdictions within the 50 states and the District of Columbia, a total of 53 jurisdictions, on an ongoing basis. The evaluations are assigned from an investor perspective and indicate the relative regulatory risk associated with the ownership of securities issued by each jurisdiction's electric and gas utilities. The rankings look at various state commission policies, but also consider actions by state governors, legislatures, courts, and intervening parties in major proceedings before the commissions.



An Above Average designation indicates that, in RRA's view, the regulatory climate in the jurisdiction is relatively more constructive than average, representing lower risk for investors that hold or are considering acquiring the securities issued by the utilities operating in that jurisdiction. At the opposite end of the spectrum, a Below Average ranking would indicate a less constructive, higher-risk regulatory climate from an investor viewpoint. A rating in the Average category would imply a relatively balanced approach on the part of the governor, the legislature, the courts, and the commission when it comes to adopting policies that impact investor and consumer interests.



Within the three principal rating categories, the designations 1, 2, and 3 indicate relative position, with a 1 implying a more constructive relative ranking within the category, a 2 indicating a mid-range ranking within the category and a 3 indicating a less constructive ranking within the category.



RRA attempts to maintain a "normal distribution" of the rankings, with most of the states classified in one of the three Average-range categories. The remaining states are the split relatively evenly between the Above Average and Below Average classifications.

A listing of RRA state ratings can be found on my SA commentary of December 7.

For Avangrid, the states in which it operates are problematic. New York is considered Average - 2; Maine is considered Average - 2; Massachusetts is considered Average - 3; Connecticut is considered Below Average - 2; and New Mexico is considered Below Average - 1. Overall, the best regulatory environment for Avangrid is in the mid-range of Average - not a bell-ringing endorsement of the company’s overall regulatory environment.

In addition, unlike the utilities in the Southeast, storm damage costs are not a regular component of rate inclusion in the Northeast. As utility costs increase from a combination of increasing storm damage and storm-hardening expenses, regulators in northern coastal states will asked for increased consideration.

There is a seismic shift in increasing utility costs that will directly impact operating costs and profitability. The shift includes higher interest costs, as the trend over time is for interest rates to increase. Since the mid-1980s, when rates were double digits, the long-term trend has been down, eventually reaching below 1%. Utilities have benefited from lower interest costs, and it has been reflected in lower weighted average cost of capital (WACC), which is a major consideration in regulatory utility rates. Corporate federal income tax rates declined in 2017, and regulatory agencies were quick to reflect lower utility operating costs in offsetting lower utility rates. As tax rates increase, so will the requests to overturn the utility rate decreases of 2017. With the current moratorium on utility service shutoffs due to the COVID-19 economic upheaval, lost revenue from past due accounts receivable will need to be dealt with, and Utility Dive estimates the total could be upwards of $40 billion nationwide by March 2021. Add these factors to a growing possibility of higher overall inflation to offset the new inflation Federal Reserve inflation target of “averaging” 2.0% versus a previous “line in the sand” at 2.0%, and it is safe to say utilities will be under mounting pressure to file rate increases to maintain profitability.

If utility costs are increasing on several fronts, investors should be advised to focus on regulatory environments which are more favorable, and RRA’s ratings indicates these do not include Avangrid’s service territory.

In addition, New York has proven to be an exceedingly difficult regulatory environment for new natural gas pipelines key to satisfying a growing NE demand. Last year, two major natural gas utilities in downstate NY instituted a moratorium on new natural gas hook-ups due to concerns over long-term supplies. Only under government threats to revoke operating licenses of the utilities was the moratorium lifted. I have been told by an employee that one of the companies is now trucking natural gas across state lines to a pipeline to maintain supply. This is neither safe nor cost-effective. While large gas reserves lie just a few hundred miles to the west in PA, NY’s refusal to approve additional pipeline capacity threatens long-term gas supply to satisfy a growing demand throughout New England. There is a mounting political movement to ban natural gas installations in most new construction, as has been done in parts of California. Operating a natural gas distribution company in New York and east is difficult at best and looks to become even more challenging in the future.

Avangrid is one of the largest operators of renewable energy in the US. It current operates 8,000 MW of mostly wind power generation and has an additional 11,000 MW of onshore and 5,000 MW of offshore projects in various stages of development. The ownership by Iberdrola brings vast experience in European wind power development, and Avangrid has partnered with a European developer for some of their offshore projects. Avangrid pursues a merchant power approach to its renewable, and approximately 70% of capacity is under contract with an average period remaining of 9.5 years, with an additional 13% hedged, as of December 2019. For example, in April, Avangrid and T-Mobile (TMUS) announced a long-term contract for the just-completed 158 MW Otter Creek Wind Farm in Illinois and the purchase of national renewable energy credits. This arrangement leaves 17% of generated power being sold on the spot market. In general, merchant power business models have proven to be a higher investment risk than a fully integrated, regulated model.

Networks generated 81% of 2019 revenue and Renewable generated 19%. With the addition of PNM, the balance will shift further towards a regulated utility model, with the importance of state regulatory oversight becoming more important. The acquisition of PNM for 14x EV/EBITDA is on the higher side of the 12x-15x range for recent utility acquisitions, and while the addition of Avangrid’s renewable expertise to New Mexico could be of interest to the regulators there, the benefits to the company's shareholders are questionable.

With an average market valuation and an average dividend yield, the stock fundamentals for Avangrid are unexciting. As with many utility peers, growth will come from massive investments in both regulated and non-regulated businesses. Overall, Avangrid operates in service territories which are difficult from a long-term natural gas supply and a regulated profit viewpoint. The exposure to a large and growing renewable power generating base does not offset the challenges of its regulated utilities. There are better utility models in states with improved regulatory environment, such as in the Southeast US and a few states in the Midwest.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.