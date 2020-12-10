Nucor is a well-managed and financed North American steelmaker. By tonnage, it is American's largest steel producer and recycler.

I've been a Nucor (NYSE:NUE) shareholder for over a decade, but haven't written about the company in several years. Nucor is a dyed-in-the-wool cyclical: it rides the ebb and flow of the American economy. So, while it's not a buy-and-forget stock, it's a reasonable buy-and-trade-around-a-core-position ticker.

In this article, I will offer a general overview of the company and the stock.

Investment Thesis

Nucor is the largest steelmaker in North America. It's also the largest steel recycler. The business is underpinned by a sound balance sheet. Nucor is the only American steel company with an "A" credit rating. (Management points this out in every earnings conference call). During economic downturns, management deploys capital in assets that have the propensity to create shareholder value upon the inevitable business upturn. Senior leadership is forthright and shareholder-friendly. The business is non-unionized, shares corporate profits up and down the line, and has never laid off any of its workers. Nucor is a Dividend Aristocrat: the payout has been increased for 47 consecutive years. This is rare for a company in the volatile Materials sector.

Currently, the business is enjoying a trending upcycle. Several significant growth capital projects are poised to ramp up cash flow. If a national infrastructure program becomes a reality, it is likely to add additional fuel to corporate earnings and cash flow.

The Balance Sheet

Nucor owns a sound balance sheet.

The current ratio is 3.3x. Benchmark above 1.0 is good. Overall liquidity is excellent.

Goodwill and intangible assets comprise less than 15 percent of total assets. Benchmark < 20 percent is acceptable. Despite recent and material merger and acquisition activities, the asset base has not become bloated with goodwill.

The Equity/Asset ratio is 54 percent. Benchmark > 50 percent may be considered strong. Benjamin Graham, the godfather of value investing, set this E/A standard.

Net debt-to-capital is 12.7 percent. Benchmark < 40 percent for an industrial outfit is good. Solid debt management is confirmed by a 12x interest coverage ratio (through 9 months 2020).

Year-over-year net debt has been reduced despite the COVID-19-induced economic slowdown.

A slide from the company's November 2020 investor presentation highlights Nucor's debt and cash trends over a period of years:

A sound balance sheet is the foundation for a sound investment.

Integrated Business Structure

At the operational asset level, the company's electric arc furnaces offer greater operational flexibility versus traditional blast furnaces. The business is integrated vertically. Nucor segments itself into three main divisions: Raw Materials (scrap processing and DRI manufacturing; DRI pellets may be used as a furnace feedstock when more economic than scrap), Steel Mills, and Products (marketing and sales of fabricated and specialty steel products).

In addition, Nucor engages a non-union workforce and offers a profit-sharing plan whereby workers and management are in it together: more like teammates than management versus labor adversaries. No worker has ever been laid off. A strong safety culture reinforces the underlying core values.

Nucor Earns Profits in Cash

One of the hallmarks of a good company is when it earns its profits in cash. Earnings/profits may be subject to various accounting conventions, non-cash charges, and so forth. Operating cash flow reflects what's being generated by the core business and going into the checking account.

Through the cycle, Nucor generates cash flow above its profits consistently. The following slide provides long-term perspective:

We see 2020 has been no exception.

Solid Margins

As an industrial concern, margins offer insight into management efficiency. Nucor is a low-cost, solid operator.

Here's a table highlighting Nucor margins versus two major competitors: Steel Dynamics (STLD) and U.S. Steel (X).

Margin Analysis - Nucor and Selected Peers (9M YTD 2020) in %

Gross margin Operating margin EBITDA margin Cash flow margin Nucor 10.1 7.0 10.3 14.8 Steel Dynamics 14.1 8.0 11.1 12.1 U.S. Steel nil -9.9 -5.3 -2.1

Note: Margins calculated by author using data from company web sites.

Additional color: Nucor 3Q 2020 EBITDA margin blew out to 14.0%. The 4Q 2020 EBITDA margin should be comparable.

Steel Dynamics is another efficient steel operator. Through September 30, 2020, the company has offered investors better margins than Nucor: with the notable exception of operating cash flow margin. Notably, STLD is a far smaller operation than Nucor. The company is about half the market cap and generates half the revenue. Steel Dynamics ships about 40 percent of the steel as Nucor and generates a third of the cash flow.

U.S. Steel, once the titan of the steel industry, is now hobbling. The company ships less than half the steel tonnage as Nucor. All YTD 2020 margins are nil or negative.

AK Steel (previously AKS) was another North American competitor. However, earlier this year, the business was purchased by Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF). AKS was delisted in March. Cleveland-Cliffs does not break out all steelmaking financial data. A review of the 2020 earnings releases and SEC filings indicates CLF steel subsidiaries were generating gross and EBITDA margins materially lower than Nucor and Steel Dynamics.

Looking Forward: Catalysts

Cyclical stocks like Nucor are best purchased during periods of economic expansion. I believe economic business cycle considerations are important when deciding whether to accumulate or distribute shares of such companies.

Currently, I believe the United States is in the midst of the late-phase cycle of an economy recovery. We were entering the late-phase prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus precipitated a huge drop in economic activity; effectively hitting the pause button on economic expansion. More recently, the broad economy is rebounding and set to resume its prior trajectory. The stock market looks ahead about six to nine months. If this premise is correct, "smokestack" cyclicals like NUE will continue to rally so long as a last-phase expansion remains intact.

During the previous downturns, Nucor invested in projects that are now poised to profit from economic growth. On the 3Q 2020 earnings conference call, management called out non-residential construction spending, accelerating demand for automotive steel, and renewable power generating equipment.

CEO Leon Topalian offered these remarks:

Looking at the business conditions in different end-use markets during the quarter, non-res construction demand continue to be resilient and in fact is growing for us in areas like our joist and deck businesses, where orders, quotes and backlogs are all up year-over-year. More broadly, while third-party data tracking construction starts and backlogs have been volatile, indicators that look out further by tracking project inquiries have turned positive in recent weeks. In the automotive sector, we experienced a strong rebounding third quarter related to automotive demand. Further, we are expecting strong automotive production rates in Q4 that could match or exceed the year ago period. OEMs are focusing on rebuilding inventories to meet the continued strong demand. Through late September, steelmaking segment orders related to the renewable power sector have already exceeded 2019 by 15%. We are excited about the opportunities for our company in the renewables market, and we participate in that market through a broad variety of products, including plate, tubular, beams, fabricated rebar, sheet, piling and fasteners. The breadth of our product offering and the investments we are making in highly differentiated capabilities present meaningful growth opportunities for us.

Several Nucor expansion projects are coming online as prospective demand in these areas and others ramps up.

Topalian outlined four big projects:

Our Kankakee, Illinois bar mill will complete commissioning of the new MBQ rolling mill in Q4. We expect to achieve positive cash flow from this project in Q1 of next year. Our new state-of-the-art cold mill in Hickman, Arkansas continues to ramp up production and to diversify its product mix. Since commissioning, the cold mill has added 24 new customers, which has helped the team rapidly grow production and shipments. In fact, the third quarter cold-rolled shipments surpassed our volumes for the first quarter, which was, of course, pre-COVID. Our other major investment projects remain on track. Start-up of our rebar micromill in Florida is expected to happen late this year. And the Gallatin expansion start-up is anticipated for the second half of next year... And before I leave the topic, I also want to give a shout-out to our team in Marion, Ohio. We don't talk about it as much, perhaps it's because it's a modernization and not an expansion. But the team at Nucor Steel Marion completed a project to fully modernize our Marion bar mill in the middle of last year. They did so safely, on time and within budget. These investments lowered our costs and our environmental footprint there, and Marion's profitability is up almost 200% over last year.

If the new administration can get congress to act, a 2021 infrastructure bill would do wonders for steelmakers like Nucor. Perhaps, Washington has an appetite to give such a bill a fresh look in the coming year. The WSJ offered a post-election article to this effect.

Another ongoing development investors should recognize has been a major shift in the quantity of illegally-dumped U.S. steel imports. Prior to 2017, Nucor management hollered long and loud about illegal steel dumping; particularly coming out of China, the world's largest steel producer. Over the past several years, steel tariffs have discouraged such activities, thereby leveling the playing field for American businesses.

Nucor management is confident they can compete (and win) versus any steelmaker in the world: so long as it's a fair competition.

Valuation: Even After An Uplift, Still Some Room To Run?

Indeed, NUE stock isn't the bargain it was during the depths of the COVID-19-induced panic. Shares have nearly doubled since the March lows; but then, back in March, no one was interested in any Industrial, Materials, or Energy sector stocks. Currently, the stock sits about where it did pre-pandemic: in the mid-$50s.

Valuing cyclicals can be tricky. Prices tend to run in sine waves; rising and falling with the economy, but always with the Street trying to front-run it. No one wants to be left at the party after the punch bowl's been taken away. The best strategy is to invest in a stock like Nucor when everyone hates it and start to take some profits when everyone on the Street is extolling its virtues. Quick check: many analysts are neutral on Nucor.

Generally, given the capital-intensive nature of the business, I tend to put less emphasis upon price-and-earnings analysis and focus more on price-to-sales and price-to-cash flow.

Let's drill down.

Price-and-Sales

At peak cycle, Nucor P/S ratio reaches about 1.0x. A long-term F.U.N. graph highlights this:

Source: fastgraphs.com

As of 3Q 2020, and using a recent bid, the current P/S ratio is 0.86x. There's not gas in the tank there, but if peak cycle rolls out into 2021, there's still room to run. Street consensus estimates indicate Nucor will generate $20.9 billion revenue next year. Therefore, the forward P/S ratio is 0.82x. That suggests a $70 stock.

Price-and-Cash Flow

For Nucor, a 10x price-and-cash flow multiple may also be considered a Fair Value indicator. Using S&P current estimates and F.A.S.T. graphs charting, we obtain ~$67 valuation:

These valuation markers indicate there's still enough upside in the stock to make a worthwhile proposition. In addition, there's the reliable dividend: Nucor shares now yield about 2.9 percent. The payout was just increased for the 47th consecutive year: a half penny to $0.405 quarterly, or $1.62 a year.

Risks

All investments entail risk. NUE investors' primary risks include:

The current economic expansion stalls. Economic contraction is terrible for cyclical stocks like Nucor. Typically, it leads to lower steel prices and market prices for end-user products.

Nucor experiences significant cost overruns/delays on upcoming major growth project initiatives. Management announced up to $4 billion in new growth projects, including a Gallatin, Kentucky brownfield facility expansion and a state-of-the-art greenfield plate mill operation in Brandenburg, Kentucky.

The United States loses its will to prevent illegal steel dumping, thereby placing Nucor at a competitive disadvantage.

Summary and Conclusion

Nucor is an undercovered Materials sector stock, despite being the largest steel producer in North America. The company bears the hallmarks of a good investment: it's well-managed, owns a sound balance sheet, earns profits in cash, and is shareholder-friendly.

Given the cyclical nature of the steel industry, NUE is not a buy-and-forget stock. Shares may best be accumulated and distributed around a core position; purchasing when valuation is cheap and in conjunction with broad economic cycle uptrends, and distributing when the stock becomes overvalued during late-phase expansions.

NUE has nearly doubled off pandemic lows, so chasing shares isn't advised. However, Nucor still may have some room to run. Based upon a P/S and P/OCF analysis, the stock appears to have a $65 to $70 Fair Value Estimate, suggesting a greater than 15 percent upside. The 2.9% dividend yield (payout just increased for the 47th consecutive year) adds gloss to the investment case.

Please do your own careful due diligence before making any investment decision. This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Good luck with all your 2020 investments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NUE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.