Deliveries were underwhelming in November due to Boeing 787 inspections and low demand, but order profile will recover with the Boeing 737 MAX back in the game.

The first commercial flight of the Boeing 737 MAX after a 20-month grounding has just landed as I am writing this report, and even the first Boeing 737 MAX delivery to United Airlines (UAL) has occurred. These are just two examples of the Boeing 737 MAX gaining at least some traction in the marketplace again. The market isn’t expected to be in full recovery mode until vaccines are globally rolled out, but this is the time to start looking at how orders and deliveries develop and how the financial recovery shapes up.

Source: Boeing

In this analysis, I will use interactive dashboards developed for The Aerospace Forum to show that there is some positive MAX momentum in the November order inflow, but even for the month, net changes are still negative, and the delivery volume remains weak, but there is a reason for slight optimism.

Boeing orders November

Figure 1: Boeing orders November 2020 (Source: The Aerospace Forum)

After booking no orders in October, Boeing order inflow revived in November with 27 orders:

Virgin Australia placed an order for 25 Boeing 737 MAX.

As discussed in a Defense report, Japan firmed orders for 2 KC-46A tankers.

There were only 27 orders, but it was still an important month for Boeing. In any normal year, 27 orders wasn’t a great month by any means, but this is not a normal year, and the 27 orders booked added 40% to the gross order book. More important is that 25 orders were for the Boeing 737 MAX. That is a positive, and Boeing will book at least another 75 orders in December. The order from Virgin Australia for 25 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft is important, since it marks the first order after the MAX ungrounding and biggest order Boeing has booked on books now since the MAX was grounded in 2019. To that, it can be added that Virgin Australia is recommitting to the MAX, which is a sign of confidence. Virgin Australia was one of the first airlines to defer deliveries of the Boeing 737 MAX in the aftermath of the crashes, with the MAX pulling forward deliveries of the Boeing 737 MAX 10 while pushing back deliveries for the Boeing 737 MAX 8.

What should be noted is that this order is important, but it is a net negative. Virgin Australia previously had 48 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft on order, 40 identified and 8 placed in an unidentified order split between 25 Boeing 737 MAX 10 scheduled to arrive in 2021 and 23 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft to be delivered in February 2025. That order was prone to cancellations and recorded in the ASC 606 adjustments tally, which accumulates orders that mostly due to financial difficulties of the airline are unlikely to be filled. That order for 48 Boeing 737 MAX is now gone and has been replaced with an order for 25 Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft. So, the order marks a net reduction of 23 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, and deliveries have been pushed back by two years. Nevertheless, this is an important order, and we can expect more orders on a revised delivery schedule to follow.

What still holds is that the demand profile is highly uncertain, but being able to log this order shows willingness of airlines to commit, recommit, or stay committed to the Boeing 737 MAX and recalibrating for a renewed growth profile, while orders are likely part of the game to render compensation to airlines.

During the month, the following orders were cancelled:

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL

Air Canada OTCQX:ACDVF) separate report.

separate report. Unidentified customers cancelled orders for 25 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, this likely includes 8 aircraft that were once destined for Virgin Australia.

Virgin Australia cancelled orders for 40 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

During the month, ASC 606 adjustments, which are often a prelude to cancellation, decreased by 33 units. This was driven by the 48 orders from Virgin Australia being converted into contract terminations, while an unidentified customer (possibly SunExpress) was added to the tally with 15 Boeing 737 MAX orders.

Last month, Boeing booked no orders, but contract terminations were modest with just 12 units being cancelled. This month, contract terminations increased to 88 aircraft, and that is a strong uptick, but it should be noted that this includes 48 orders that were anticipated in the ASC 606 adjustment tally that Boeing provides, and Air Lease Corporation and Air Canada already had announced that they would be reducing the number of orders. Order cancellations are never nice, and I do expect we will see many more orders being shredded from the order book, but it should also be considered a mark of progress in customer compensation negotiations, firming recommitment, and re-aligning the fleet for a delayed growth profile.

While I have a positive view on the order news and recognize the importance, it should also be noted that net orders were negative 61 units, and another $3B in order book value was lost. It’s a moment to realize that order news doesn’t always provide net addition to the order book.

Year over year, gross order inflow reduced by 36 units, and on a net basis, order inflow during the month was -61 units vs. 10 units in November 2019. This can be explained by the current market environment and Boeing 737 MAX order realignment and airshow timing. Last year, the Dubai Airshow took place where Boeing booked 101 orders and commitments as our Airshow Order Tracker shows.

All cancellations processed by Boeing have started to add up significantly. For the first 10 months of the year, our cancellations monitor shows 548 cancellations, compared to 187 cancellations for the same period a year ago.

The hit also is visible when looking at the longer-term averages. The three- and five-year averages for November are 91 and 75 sales, respectively, so Boeing order inflow was far below the moving averages. Also, comparing the year-to-date numbers vs. last year, we observed a decline of 149 units in gross orders and a decrease of 510 units in net orders.

ASC 606 mutations, which generally prelude a contractual cancellation, decreased by 33 units, reflecting adjustments being converted into contract terminations offset by some new orders that are no longer probable to be converted into deliveries. When all ASC 606 mutations for the year turn into contract terminations, Boeing's net order tally stands at -1,048 units, but it should be noted that many adjustments will be converted into contract terminations over a longer period.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes Deliveries November

Figure 2: Deliveries Boeing November 2020 (Source: The Aerospace Forum)

For 2020, Boeing has not provided any detailed guidance, nor do we expect the company to provide any.

In November, Boeing delivered 7 aircraft, a decrease of six units compared to last month:

Boeing delivered two Boeing P-8 Poseidon, which is a military aircraft based on the Boeing 737.

Boeing delivered one Boeing 767-300F.

Boeing delivered no Dreamliners.

Boeing delivered two Boeing 777Fs and one Boeing 777-300ER.

Boeing delivered one Boeing 747-8F.

What we are seeing is the delivery profile of a company that's facing incredibly big pressure at the moment from COVID-19 predominantly and the Boeing 737 MAX crisis. We're seeing that, even with the assembly lines operating again, the delivery flow does not reflect that customers are currently lining up to accept delivery of new aircraft. That shouldn't come as a surprise, since there are limited routes on which airlines can currently deploy their existing aircraft. So, accepting new aircraft at this stage makes extremely little sense. Obviously, what's hitting Boeing extra hard is that it depends on wide body aircraft deliveries for the moment, and demand for those aircraft is just extremely low at the moment. To that, we can add delivery delays on the Boeing 787 program and depleting order books on other wide-body aircraft.

While I believe that we will see the Boeing 737 MAX delivery flow revive in December and next year, catching up with industry efficient production rates, the wide-body programs are looking very challenging for Boeing.

Book-to-Bill Ratio

There were no book-to-bill ratios targeted for this year with the Boeing 737 MAX being grounded and collapsing demand. For the month, Boeing booked 27 orders, while delivering 7 aircraft. That means that the book-to-bill ratio was 3.9 in terms of units and 1.6 in terms of value. Normally, any book-to-bill ratio above 1 is considered healthy. However, we should point out that the current book-to-bill ratio is note extremely meaningful due to the industry practice using gross order inflow to calculate the ratio, and the demand shock and product dependency for volume is so big that, in a demand shock or crisis, the delivery volume takes a hit, while orders might be placed for an extremely long time frame. All with all, the current book-to-bill ratio for the year is 0.8 for the year, which, by no means, is a bad figure. However, readers should be informed that this figure does not reflect the harsh market realities.

Conclusion

At the moment, we are not extremely interested in order inflow, but the reconfirmation from Virgin Australia for the Boeing 737 MAX definitely was the highlight of the month. The order aligns with a reset on the demand profile, pushing back deliveries by two years and cutting the size of the order. Boeing is more prone to that kind of cuts due to the weak position of the Boeing 737 MAX, but I think we should also appreciate the confidence airlines are putting in the Boeing 737 MAX again, and I believe that, going forward, we are, on one hand, going to continue to see ASC 606 adjustments being converted into cancellations, but we will also see more orders placed as part of customer compensation packages.

Deliveries looked weak in the absence of robust demand for wide-body aircraft, but going forward, we will see Dreamliner deliveries catch up again. More interesting to note is that, with the Boeing 737 MAX ungrounded, deliveries will commence again, and, despite at lower-than-normal volumes, those deliveries should really boost the delivery numbers.

I think that, even with demand for new aircraft being low, observing the orders, deliveries, and cancellations has become a whole lot more interesting with the Boeing 737 MAX back in the game. Financial recovery will take a long time to achieve, but the orders and deliveries are involved in Boeing unwinding inventory and improving its balance sheet and production efficiency.

Give Your Portfolio Wings Are you an investor looking to benefit from the growth of the aerospace industry? The Aerospace Forum helps you do that. With a background in aerospace engineering, we have a unique approach to our investment theses and idea generation combining our engineering background and financial data analysis delivering deep-dive analysis and access to interactive monitors to inform your investment decisions. Click here to join The Aerospace Forum today and start your flight to growth!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.