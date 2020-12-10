In my article on Howmet Aerospace (HWM), I argued that the revenue decline for the company is yet to come. But, for Arconic Corporation (ARNC), which was recently spun off from its parent, Howmet Aerospace, the post-separation period has been very kind. The equity spin-off was put into play in February 2019 and put in effect on April 2020, and Arconic’s share started trading at $7/share. Did the parent underestimate Arconic’s value when they distributed 1 share for every 4 shares of the parent? In this article, I use free cash flow valuation to value the equity of the company and investigate the reason for its mispricing.

Revenue Projection

Revenue projection for Arconic Corporation can be looked at in two ways. First, I can project the revenues using the aluminum industry projection rates, but it might not be an accurate reflection of the future possibility because Arconic serves different end markets such as aeroplane manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, packaging, and building construction industry with different growth rate projections. These industries have been affected by the pandemic differently, and their recovery will be different. Thus, I believe it is better to segregate the revenue of Arconic into its end markets and project revenue growth depending on the end market growth rates.

For Arconic’s aeroplane manufacturing industry, I will take Boeing (NYSE:BA) as a proxy for growth because, as per this investor day presentation, almost 100% of aluminum requirement of Boeing is fulfilled by Arconic. Similarly, for the automotive segment, I will take Ford (NYSE:F) as a representative of the general US vehicle industry because of its high market share in the US (13%) and because Ford is a major customer for Arconic, representing more than 10% of annual revenues. For the other segments, the growth rate will be assumed to be the long-term growth rate of the US GDP (2%). The projected revenue growth rates for different end markets for the next 10 years are as follows. Interestingly, car sales for Ford have been declining since 2016.

Source: Prepared by author from Ford annual reports and Boeing CMO

In addition to the rate of recovery, another factor to be considered is the different stages of recovery. In my opinion, there will be three stages of recovery till the companies can reach the long-term growth rate of their respective industries. First stage is the recovery of revenues to pre-COVID-19 levels, which will be a very fast rate recovery. Second stage is the overshoot, which is the growth in revenues will be so high that the assets in place will not be able to support it. This will bring down the growth rates a little, finally settling at the long-term industrial growth rate. The most interesting time will be the time of the overshoot, which will distinguish really good management from others as they will be able to expand their companies’ assets in line with revenue growth. Some companies will make it and may rise and sustain at higher revenue than pre-COVID-19 levels or they may rise, not sustain the growth, and come back down to the pre-COVID-19 levels. In any case, this phase will be highly volatile, difficult to predict, and has a lot of dependencies that cannot be quantified. Hence, I have not included this phase in my revenue projections.

Operating Margins

Income statement for the nine months ended September 2020 includes several expenses that are not the core operating expenses for Arconic. These expenses were incurred because of the separation from its parent, now Howmet Aerospace Corporation. As such, the income statements need to be adjusted to get an accurate representation of the core operating margin of the business. The table below presents the re-adjusted income statement for the nine months ended September 2020. Expenses related to restructuring charges are removed because they do not represent the core business operation and are only incurred on special circumstances. 4.4% is used as the operating margin for the base year 2020 in the valuation model.

Source: Prepared by author using company 10-K

As per industry data, the median operating income margin is 3.81% with an average of 3.32%. This includes other metalworks such as copper and steel, which are heavily skewing the data points with EBIT margins of 10.10% and (-8.50%), respectively. Considering the aluminum-based companies only, the median and average are 3.81% and 4.6%, respectively. Over a long period, companies revert back to the industry average values, and thus, over the course of valuation, I will raise the operating margin of Arconic from the base 4.44% to 5.00% (to represent adjusted margin).

Capital Expenditures

The business operations of Arconic are dependent on its PP&E. Without these hard assets, revenue growth is not possible. Arconic is coming off of a 7-year $2.2B capital investment, approx. $1.1B of which was for developing PP&E. The completion of this capital expenditure cycle leads the way to minimal capex in the future for several years. As per the Investor’s Day presentation, Arconic is looking at less than 3% annual expenditure. However, as pointed out before, Arconic’s revenue and revenue growth are dependent on its assets, and its current TTM ROA (2.83%) is about the average (2.49%) in the aluminum industry. For the purposes of estimating cash flows, I am assuming that, for the next four years, capital expenditure will be as per the guidance of around 3% of revenues. This capex is for maintenance of the assets and will not raise the yearly depreciation expense. After 2024, Arconic will start re-investing to maintain its return on assets. The assumed net capex (Capex-Dep) is $0.75 for every $1 change in the revenue for the next five years and $1 for every $2 change in revenue in the terminal year. The invested capex is then depreciated in a straight line for 25 years as per the weighted average useful lives (source: 10K 2019) of PP&E.

Weighted Average Cost of Capital

The WACC calculation, one of the most important in a DCF valuation model, is calculated by individually estimating the cost of debt and cost of equity. In Arconic, the cost of debt is a relatively simple bond yield calculation. There are two notes floated in 2020, with coupon rates of 6% and 6.125%, principal amount of $700M and $600M and received amount of $691M and $593M, respectively. The calculation is shown below.

Source: Calculated by author using company 10-K

Determining the cost of equity for Arconic is a little difficult. Because of its recent separation into a separate entity, there isn’t enough stock returns data to regress it against the S&P 500 and derive the beta. Hence, a comparable company is used, Kaiser Aluminum (KALU), to determine Arconic’s beta by un-levering KALU’s beta and re-levering it to represent Arconic’s capital structure. Kaiser Aluminum is chosen as the comparable company because it is a US-based company in the same industry and, thus, having the same undiversifiable risk as Arconic. The calculation suggests Arconic’s beta is 1.0574, and its cost of equity is 7.01% (Risk free = 0.97%, ERP = 5.72%).

Source: Calculated by author using company 10-K

Using 6.31% (pre-tax) as the cost of debt and 7.01% as cost of equity, the calculated WACC as per the current capital structure (Equity = $3.37B, Debt = $1,503M) is 6.20%. As the economy recovers from the pandemic, so will the risk-free rate to its pre-COVID-19 levels. Hence, I have assumed that, over the next three years, the WACC will increase to reflect the rise of US 10-year bond yield in the CAPM equation.

Valuation

Incorporating the projections and assumptions into an Excel-based DCF model gives the current value of Arconic as $29.75/share, which is -3.3% of the current market price. A snapshot of the model output is given.

Source: Calculated by author using company 10-K

The free cash flow to firm (FCFF) valuation model follows three unique stages of revenue growth and capital expenditures. First stage is the recovery to pre-COVID-19 levels, where the growth rates are high and capital expenditures are low because of already available assets. In addition to the available assets, Arconic has spare production capacity in their plants at Tennessee after completion of a multi-year capex focused on growth. As the demand for aluminum products rises, they will be able to quickly up their production to meet the market demand and capture a big slice of market share. The second stage of valuation is the normal growth rate of the company based on the new-normal growth rates of their end markets and increasing YoY capital expenditure to support the increase in revenue. During this stage, it is assumed that for, every dollar of sales, $0.75 has to be spent on capex. This is slightly on the higher side as this industry is capital-intensive. Final stage is the stable and perpetual terminal growth rate and capex.

Market pricing and future possibility

The valuation indicates that the current market pricing is +3.2% of fair value, which should ideally lead to a bullish correction. But I will humbly recognize the limitations of my valuation and acknowledge that it may be off from the actual fair value by a few bps. Moreover, the probability of actual fair value being more than my valuation is much higher than the actual fair value being less than it because,

The revenue growth rates and operating margins used are a worst-case scenario. The push toward green planet and eliminating micro-plastics is encouraging organizations to use more recyclable packaging materials such as aluminum, glass etc. rather than plastics. This is another demand booster for aluminum end products in the future. In the same context, electric vehicles require 15%-27% more aluminum per car as compared to an IC engine-based vehicle. The implementation of countervailing duties (CVD) and anti-dumping duties will give a boost to the domestic aluminum manufacturers, as their products become cheaper as compared to imported aluminum. North American aluminum can sheet market is undersupplied by 1.2B pounds. The combination of CVD, AD, completion of non-compete clause with Alcoa (NYSE: AA

In the current situation, the share is trading at its fair price. However, I am optimistic about its future, and I am bullish on this stock.

Conclusion

On April 1, 2020, one stock of Arconic was gifted to all the shareholders of Howmet Aerospace (4:1) when Howmet’s shares were trading at $15/share. Arconic started trading at $8/share. Since then, the share has seen a meteoric rise of 346%, even during a global pandemic. Hence, it can be safely concluded that parent Howmet Aerospace massively underestimated Arconic. Based on the currently available public information, the stock is fairly priced with a high probability of long-term capital gains.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.