Why 2021 Might Be An Epic Year For Midstreams

Let's take a look at the fundamental reasons it's possibly - finally - value's time to shine.

After suffering a frightening crash in March, midstream has been red-hot since the market bottomed on October 28.

In our continuous quest to provide the absolute best income-oriented research, we’re providing a monthly midstream report. As I mentioned last week, we recently added business development companies (BDCs) and Canadian REIT coverage.

But right now, we want to talk about midstreams in particular...

What a wild year it's been for that intensely important segment of the economy. After suffering a frightening crash in March, midstream bottomed out on October 28...

(Source)

... only to come roaring back ever since, as seen below:

In fact, it just had its second-best monthly returns ever - bested only by April's 50% rally off the March lows.

(Source: Hinds Howard)

And November's blockbuster results were followed by a 9% weekly rally. We know that historically, midstreams do well for three months following such monster movements.

Of course, we're not market timers at iREIT. So let's take a look at the fundamental reasons it could finally be value's time to shine.

The First Six Glances at Midstreams

Fellow Seeking Alpha Hinds Howard wrote on Sunday, “Here's hoping 2021 is the year when the sector avoids the annual 100-year event and all that free cash flow shows up." And we can’t help but agree.

For six years, it's been a seemingly never-ending string of bad luck for the midstream industry:

Two of the worst oil crashes in history

The worst recession in 75 years

Four broader market corrections

Numerous broader market pullbacks

A never-ending string of legal fights that killed some big growth projects and threaten to kill others

A major Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) rules change that didn't affect most blue-chip midstream names but led to more payout cuts that soured investors on the industry.

It may seem at first, second, third, fourth, fifth, and sixth glances that this industry is cursed. But as Mr. Howards says, once the perfect storm of bad luck finally ends...

The worst bear market in industry history will likely result in the kind of returns rich retirements are made of.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

And let’s also look at a recent report from Mizuho, one of Wall Street's most respected independent analyst firms. It says:

“Election outcomes, renewable encroachment, and ESG [environmental, social, and governance] enthusiasm, legacy volume declines, renewed Covid hospitalizations/lockdowns, and the prospect of [end-of-year] tax-loss selling made it difficult to conjure a bull case for the sector notwithstanding historically cheap valuations.



“While none of the perceived overhangs have been eliminated per se, the risk posed by each seems to be more known and less daunting than three months prior."

As you may know, Dividend Sensei was buying top-quality midstreams for months - including during the recent market correction that sent the entire industry over a cliff.

To understand why, you have to know the details.

Midstreams Have Been Hard at Work Regardless

We’re talking about the industry’s safest names with:

Fortress balance sheets and BBB+ stable credit ratings

Stellar management teams that have overcome three decades’ worth of challenges - with no payout cuts

Mountains of low-cost liquidity and self-funding business models, which equates to zero reliance on equity issuances to fund their businesses.

And as Mizuho also pointed out, things are getting better for midstream blue-chips:

“[The industry] has been quietly progressing on some of the more controllable aspects of its business. Capital restraint was on display in 3Q, with no material capex [capital expenditure] announcements. Reduced capital investment, savings from dividend/ distribution cuts, and restructured cost profiles have turned ‘free cash flow promises’ into ‘free cash flow realization’ for most Midstream operators.”

Plus, “a slew of 3Q buyback” announcements indicate future FCF generation. While Mizuho wants reassurance that will be done responsibly, it points out that “deleveraging is progressing.”

Knowing that, Dividend Kings’ Phoenix Midstream list features five safe blue-chips worth mentioning:

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) - K1 tax form

(EPD) - K1 tax form Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) - K1 tax form

(MMP) - K1 tax form Enbridge (ENB) - qualified dividends, no K1

(ENB) - qualified dividends, no K1 TC Energy (TRP) - qualified dividends, no K1

(TRP) - qualified dividends, no K1 Pembina Pipeline (PBA) - qualified monthly dividends, no K1

Of those, only ENB has temporarily elevated leverage right now. The rest are well below the safety guidelines from rating agencies. Fortunately, by the end of next year, ENB's leverage should be down to 4.75.

Similarly, interest coverage ratios are all within safety guidelines. And ENB should see cash flow grow by 14% in 2021 as projects come on-line.

Midstreams are like REITs and utilities in that FCF is something few blue-chips generate. That's because growth spending is funded with safe amounts of debt and equity. It’s part of a time-tested business model that’s generated safe and growing income for well over 50 years.

More Midstream Talk

Decreased demand for new growth projects has allowed capex cuts to turn four of our five blue-chip mentioned midstream giants into FCF generators. And the fifth, TRP, is well on its way to positive FCF in the future.

MMP and EPD have already begun buying back their stocks. And retained cash flow is now averaging 34% across the five.

But let’s talk EPD specifically:

It’s saying a resumption of modest quarterly distribution growth could be coming soon.

The analyst consensus is for its 21-year payout growth streak to extend at least another two years.

Analysts expect it to hike its dividend 5% next quarter as well as in 2022.

About the larger industry, Mizuho writes that cost-saving initiatives have helped it “keep par amid the uncertainty.” It adds:

“While we expected our coverage to experience lower OpEx [operating expense] by the virtue of lower throughput and related variable cost avoidance, we have been impressed at the scale of Midstream cost savings to date. Cost-saving realization contributed meaningfully to 3Q-20 results, in our view.”

And there are expectations for more of that going forward. Hey, if management could adapt to the worst oil crash ever back in April, it can handle almost anything.

In fact, the industry seems to be preparing itself for “almost anything.” It certainly isn’t making moves to cancel those cost-cutting measures next year. We could even see some mergers and acquisitions next year.

Mizuho says, “We believe low-premium, synergy-driven combinations would benefit the space and potentially increase the number of more easily investable names in our coverage."

And there’s a definite case to be made here, as we’ll show in the next segment.

Share the Love

In short, there are incredible assets out there trading at very attractive valuations, even after the recent rally. The average liquidity of the five Phoenix midstream mentioned before is $9.5 billion.

So, if there’s any safe buying about to be done, we know where to look.

Analyst consensus estimates verify that the kind of horrific cash flow crunch we feared in March and April is unlikely. Far from it. The safety of these mouth-watering yields is actually getting better with time.

What's more, at single-digit multiples, all five blue-chip giants are priced for little, or even negative, growth according to the Graham/Dodd fair value formula.

Analysts expect them to actually grow at 2-5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). That’s utility-like growth rates, but for anti-bubble blue-chips poised to soar just as long as management continues to deliver on its disciplined capital allocation plans.

In Closing...

Mizhuho calls the rally “impressive” so far, but it anticipates there’s more to come:

“... as the free cash flow theme plays out and companies execute on deleveraging/capital return initiatives. Stabilization in the energy patch and supply-demand balancing should provide a more solid foundation better insulated from the vicissitudes of this year's volatile news flow."

And there’s a growing chorus of blue-chip economists that predict it's finally value's time to shine. Business Insider writes:

“Cyclicals and value stocks began to rebound starting in September, and equal-weighted indexes rallied as investors moved cash out of growth favorites to riskier names.



“The shift is a ‘rare reversal’ from the heavy concentration in a select few stocks, James Paulsen, chief investment strategist at The Leuthold Group, said in a recent note to clients... Only seven other periods since 1927 have seen such levels of underperformance from equal-weighted indexes before turning around. Six of those... gave way to healthy returns over the next 24 months, signaling the market's current trend will perform similarly, the strategist added."

That kind of major shift into value usually requires a major catalyst, such as a recessionary bear market and rising long-term interest rates. And that’s exactly what the blue-chip economist consensus expects.

Basically, the stars are aligned for prudent long-term midstream investors. These companies are looking at amazing:

Balance sheets

Payout ratios

Liquidity

Valuations

Then add in the vaccines, fiscal stimulus, and 4.4% GDP growth consensus for 2021.

Midstreams’ return to fair value will likely be a multi-year event. And there will be plenty of corrections and pullbacks along the way. But their investors’ patience is finally being rewarded nonetheless. Most likely what's coming over the next 10 or more years are the kinds of returns to make grown men weep.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PAA, MMP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.