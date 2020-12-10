To conclude, Sanofi is well positioned with its 1 billion doses production capacity for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, and it is likely to soar if 1/2 phase trials end successfully.

Sanofi (SNY) is planning to announce the clinical results of phase 1/2 studies before the end of the year. Although its competitors like Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) are leading the COVID-19 vaccine race, it does not spell trouble for Sanofi, as it is not a winner-takes-it-all situation. Many nations are struggling to pre-order the COVID-19 vaccines they need as global powers dominated pre-orders of non-existing experimental COVID-19 vaccines. Global demand for COVID-19 vaccines is way higher than these companies can supply, so there is enough pie for everyone on the table.

Pfizer and Moderna surged higher with the COVID-19 vaccine news, but Sanofi stayed under the radar of investors. I believe SNY can soar with the positive vaccine news just like their competitors did.

Introduction

Sanofi is a France-based global drugmaker. Sanofi's operations can be categorized into three main components; Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The company is experienced in vaccine development with its old heritage in the field, and like many other drugmakers, Sanofi started working on developing COVID-19 vaccines earlier this year. Sanofi is working on two different vaccines, one with GSK (NYSE:GSK) and another with Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO). However, the one they are collaborating with GSK is projected to be ready sooner, and the investment thesis is primarily on this vaccine candidate.

Ultra-low temperature requirements for mRNA vaccines cause logistic and storage problems during the distribution process. On the contrary, Sanofi's promising COVID-19 vaccine is based on a baculovirus recombinant approach and does not require supercooling. Hence, with the high demand and limited supply of vaccines, I expect Sanofi to come out victorious in the race and make a significant profit with its estimated 1 billion doses of vaccine production per year.

Sanofi's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates

Sanofi made various vaccine deals with several authorities for the experimental vaccine in collaboration with GSK. Current deals total up to 600 million doses. When we take a look at the agreements, we see that there is a 300 million doses deal with the EU, 200 million doses with COVAX, 100 million doses with the US, and 60 million doses with the UK.

Sanofi claims they can produce up to 1 billion doses of vaccine a year, so we can expect more pre-orders to flow if they can succeed with their experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

On the other hand, Sanofi's experimental vaccine that has been developed with baculovirus recombinant approach offers some valuable advantages over its competitors' mRNA vaccines. Most mRNA vaccines need supercooling, and their need for ultra-low temperatures causes significant logistic and storage issues, as most of the countries lack sufficient infrastructure to meet such extreme requirements that none of the previous vaccines needed before.

Furthermore, Sanofi has another vaccine candidate in collaboration with Translate Bio, an mRNA type vaccine similar to Pfizer's. They are expecting the initial results in the first half. If they can announce positive results, we can expect high numbers of orders for that vaccine as well.

The Race Is Continuing

Developed countries have already pre-ordered enough COVID-19 vaccines to vaccinate their whole population multiple times. In theory, Canada ordered enough to vaccinate its population nine times. However, it does not seem to stop these countries from ordering new COVID-19 vaccines from different companies, and they have a couple of valid reasons to do so.

All the current coronavirus vaccine candidates are experimental at this stage, and their efficacy in the long term is unknown. Countries cannot risk another outbreak because first doses lost their protectivity, so they want extra vaccines in their vaults. On the other hand, ending the pandemic is crucial for the economy. Even the slightest setback in vaccine shipments would cause billions, so it just makes more sense to buy extra vaccines from various producers to secure and speed up the vaccination process as much as they can.

Most Countries Are Left Out

Advanced nations pre-ordered the 2021 shipments of all the experimental coronavirus vaccines, and developing nations are left out in the vaccine order race. They are desperate for vaccine deals, so these countries are looking for all the vaccine deals they can get their hands on. Underdeveloped nations are in a way worse situation, and they will be lucky if they can get a vaccine before 2022. Left-out countries need to order billions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines, so we can expect the robust demand for vaccine deals to continue in 2021.

Last Quarter

It will be helpful to take a look at the current financials of Sanofi while evaluating this opportunity. I believe Sanofi had an okay third quarter, considering the extreme circumstances. The company's most profitable business line is the Pharmaceuticals business. This quarter, Pharmaceuticals' performance was similar to last year except for the strong Dupixent sales, which were up 69% YoY. The biggest loser was the Consumer Healthcare sector that took a hit as the COVID-19 cases surged. On the other hand, Vaccine sales were up 7.7% as the Flu vaccine sales rose more than 59%.

Sanofi's revenue stream is heavily exposed to US dollars and emerging markets currencies. Overall, Sanofi lost 561 million euros as a result of the currency impact last quarter. We can argue that the FX effect is temporary, as global macroeconomic trends tend to fluctuate during extreme periods.

Valuation

My thesis is on the possible positive effects of the successful COVID-19 vaccine trials on the company's stock prices, not a value investment thesis at its core. However, it is always beneficial to take a look at the company you are putting money into, even if it is a speculative trade. Luckily, Sanofi passes the test on peer comparison as well. Looking at the table below, we can easily say that Sanofi is not overvalued compared to its peers. Even if COVID-19 vaccine news comes out worse than expected, you will not be paying a premium to Sanofi.

Sanofi AZN GSK Novartis Pfizer PE Ratio GAAP (TTM) 9.70 56.27 11.42 15.91 26.23 EV/EBITDA 10.97 20.59 10.33 12.93 14.34 EV/Sales 3.13 6.13 3.02 4.75 4.60 Price/Cash Flow (TTM) 13.34 32.07 8.94 15.72 17.87

Recently, valuation multiples of its peers increased sharply, while Sanofi and GSK's stayed at comparable levels. We can expect the market to correct the prices of SNY in line with the current sector multiples in favor of the company, unless there is bad news about the experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

Risks

At this point, we can say that the main threat to my thesis is a possible negative outcome from the coronavirus vaccine trials. The company already has more than 600 million doses of the vaccine pre-ordered. If there happens to be a significant problem with the phase 1/2 trials of the experimental vaccine, we can expect the stock to take a huge hit. Additionally, a lower efficacy rate than its competitors or any delay in the process could cause downward pressure on the stock.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I believe Sanofi can surge higher if they announce positive news after the phase 1/2 trials. I expect the COVID-19 vaccine demand to stay robust in the long term as there is not enough COVID-19 vaccine supply available, and there is a frenzy when it comes to ordering COVID-19 vaccines. Additionally, more orders that are likely to be announced after the positive phase 1/2 results can fuel the upward momentum even further.

The current stock market environment values Sanofi at an attractive price compared to its peers, and current prices offer investors a margin of safety even if Sanofi has delays with the COVID-19 vaccine.

