Energy Sector Recovery On Solid Footing

The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) has risen almost 50% since its October 29 low, and in the process, looks to have formed a solid base. We continue to believe the sector offers upside in the face of widespread investor pessimism. Valuations remain cheap relative the broader market, and oil price gains continue to provide fundamental support.

Uptrend Forming

XLE broke convincingly above the down trend line resistance following the Pfizer (PFE) coronavirus vaccine news last month and is stair-stepping higher in a well-defined uptrend.

XLE: Breaking the downtrend

Source: Bloomberg

Exxon (XOM), the largest company on the index, continues to lag. Yet, here too we are seeing signs of life after the stock successfully held above its March low last month.

XOM: Potential double bottom

Source: Bloomberg

WTI crude oil, meanwhile, remains on the front foot. Oil prices are now back above their March COVID-19 crash levels, having taken out the key pivot level at the USD43 area, as the chart below shows.

WTI breaking into a higher range

Source: Bloomberg

We could see strength beget further strength in the index given the widespread bearishness towards the sector among the investment community. The Bank of America Fund Management Survey saw a sharp increase in bullish Energy sector positioning in November, but investors were extremely underweight in October, suggesting room for further bullish rotation.

Analyst recommendations on Exxon

Source: Bloomberg

Analyst recommendations on Exxon also show how net buy recommendations on the company's stock remain near multi-year lows. Such a broad bearish consensus suggests there could be significant room for upside, particularly if a Democrat presidency fails to deliver on Green New Deal expectations. Investors have poured into clean energy funds over recent months in anticipation of an energy revolution that is by no means guaranteed.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and Total AUM

Source: Bloomberg

Still Cheap Relative To Oil Prices And The Overall Market

It is this widespread bearishness towards the future of big oil that explains why the sector is remains so cheap relative to both the oil price and the overall stock market. Despite the strong gains seen over the past month, the Energy sector's share of U.S. market cap remains minimal. The following chart shows the Energy sector's share of the MSCI U.S. relative to the fair value implied by real oil prices. Historically there has been a close relationship between the inflation-adjusted oil price and the relative share of the energy sector. However, while real oil prices have continued to recover, continued gains in U.S. stocks have kept the Energy sector's share of the market far below fair value.

Source: Bloomberg, Author's calculations

This discount relative to long-term averages is reflected in the fact that the dividend yield on the MSCI USA Energy index remains almost 4x higher than the rest of the market, with the energy sector yielding 5.7% compared to just 1.5% for the SPX Ex-Energy index. The still-high yield on offer in energy stocks in spite of the collapse in earnings highlights that management sees the recent drop in profitability as temporary.

Terminal Decline Is Already Priced In

Even if the bears are correct and the oil industry is in terminal decline, it looks as though oil stocks are already priced attractively enough to compensate for this. For instance, Exxon's 10-year U.S. dollar bonds yield just 1.7%, in line with some of the most stable credits in the world, while the trailing dividend yield is a huge 8.2%. This means that even a 6.5% annual decline in dividends would still see equity investors outperform bond investors over the next decade.

Exxon Dividend Yield vs. 10-Year Bond Yield, %

Source: Bloomberg

Furthermore, with the SPX Ex-Energy index yielding just 1.5% and real GDP growth likely to average below 1.0% over the next decade (see U.S. Growth: Flattening The Curve), non-oil stocks look set to achieve just 2.5% real annual returns assuming that dividends grow at the pace of GDP. This means that Exxon would have to see its dividends fall by over 5% annually in real terms in order to underperform its non-oil peers. This could well happen, but from a risk-reward perspective, the sector seems to offer asymmetric upside in the case that it doesn't.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.