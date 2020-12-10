The stock is not cheap, but Union Pacific is in a great stop to accelerate shareholder distributions in 2021 and likely beyond.

It's time to update my Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) bull case. Union Pacific offers both insights into its own business and information regarding the state of the (global) economy, which makes it an interesting company for dividend investors and macro analysts. In this article, I am going to use the company's most recent weekly shipments data and management presentations to show you why shareholders are in a very good place when it comes to distributions and potential capital gains. This article will be based on multiple parts, giving you an update of the current situation, assessing higher shareholder distributions based on company improvements, and valuation. So, bear with me!

Source: Union Pacific

Macro - Growing At A Moderate Pace

Macro is a big topic, and it applies to pretty much all stock-listed companies in every single country on the planet. However, to narrow it down, let's look at some key indicators that have guided Union Pacific well in the past.

The first indicator shows regional shipments. This data was retrieved from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and Philadelphia. After an unprecedented implosion in the first months of this year, shipments quickly rallied to levels not seen since the early 2000s. Since then, shipments have declined a bit to levels that indicate moderate growth.

These developments are supported by general business conditions as economic growth is expected to expand at a moderate pace going forward. November data was slightly down, but overall, we do not see a significant impact from the rising number of global COVID-19 cases. I believe this is due to the pending vaccine, which has caused managers to prepare for (what should be) a much stronger business year in 2021.

Given that Union Pacific and BNSF have a duopoly in the western part of the United States, one could make the case that the data I showed you above is good news. While that's true, it's good to have some confirmation. In order to achieve that, I have been tracking weekly transportation numbers for a while, and we are finally seeing some strength in total carloads (graph below).

As of week 49, the company managed to report positive carloads growth, which is a tough thing to do in the current environment due to the company's dependence on coal, chemicals, autos (and parts), and construction materials. However, most of these improved. In week 49, shipments of motor vehicles improved by 4%, while chemical volumes were up 5%. In addition to that, the company has shipped 59% more grains, which puts the year-to-date performance of grain shipments to 10%. Quarter to date, grain shipments are up more than 40%. Not only is this good for Union Pacific, but it also supports my call that global agriculture demand is rising, as I explained in my Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) article.

Source: Leo Nelissen (Raw Data: Union Pacific)

Based on these numbers, the company has entered a period that supports significant earnings growth if pricing stabilizes as well. The company will be able to use higher efficiency measures and better pricing to further enhance free cash flow generation. And that's what this is all about, isn't it?

Shareholder Distributions

The company has two things going in its favor this year with regard to implementing efficiency measures. The first one is its Unified Plan 2020, which aims to enhance margins and profitability. The second factor is the recession which forces the company to significantly cut costs. While it needs to be seen how the company will deal with accelerating shipments in the future (as this will increase variable costs), it will more than likely have a lasting positive impact.

For example, according to a December 2020 company presentation, efficiency has improved significantly. In 3Q20, Union Pacific's 7-day carloading volume was 157,000. The company managed to do this with 30,155 employees. In the same period in 2015, the company shipped 177,000 carloadings with more than 47,400 employees. In other words, employment is used much more efficiently - even prior to the pandemic.

Source: Union Pacific December 2020 Presentation

Moreover, year to date, the company has increased workforce productivity (as measured by daily miles per full-time employee) by 18%. Locomotive productivity improved by 14%.

As a result, Union Pacific achieved an operating ratio of 58.7% in the third quarter. This is down from 59.5% in 2019 and an all-time quarterly record. Based on this, one can make the case that this company has never been more efficient than it is now. This is also the reason that financials were stable in the first three quarters of 2020 despite significant economic headwinds.

Year to date, Union Pacific has generated operating cash flow worth $6.0 billion. The company spent $2.3 billion on CapEx, resulting in a free cash flow of $3.7 billion. The company used this cash to repurchase shares worth $3.0 billion and distribute dividends valued at $2.0 billion. In the same period in 2019, Union Pacific returned more than $7.0 billion in cash to shareholders as buybacks were reduced in 2020 due to obvious reasons.

In October, Union Pacific resumed its share repurchase program as higher economic growth supported higher income. This is only possible because the company has a 93% cash flow conversion rate and adjusted debt worth 2.0x EBITDA. In 4Q20, management aims to reduce its debt load by $800 million.

Valuation

This topic is tricky, and I believe it's often the number one reason why people avoid Union Pacific. The 'problem' is that Union Pacific isn't cheap. And that's not a bad thing. Basically, investors get to buy a stock with a phenomenal track record of raising dividends and buying back shares. Even in 2020, the company generates healthy cash flow - how cool is that? Obviously, you don't get a cheap price as investors have been pricing in higher efficiency gains right from the start, as the graph below shows.

Data by YCharts

15.7x EBITDA isn't cheap, but it's justified. Especially, given that 2021 is expected to be a much better year.

Unfortunately, a higher valuation, generally speaking, comes with a subdued dividend yield. Right now, this railroad giant is yielding roughly 1.9%, which is one of the lowest yields since 2018 and less than 20 basis points above the S&P 500 yield.

Data by YCharts

However, keep in mind that Union Pacific has raised its dividends by 17% per year (CAGR) between 2004 and 2019. So, even if you buy a low yield, you pretty much get a guarantee that the company will raise its payout in the long term.

Takeaway

Union Pacific does what it does best: generating shareholder value. It is one of my largest holdings, and I am expecting to significantly add to my railroad positions in Q1 of next year. While the company isn't cheap, I will keep adding to this investment because of its ability to generate cash even in tough circumstances.

That said, shareholders should expect higher dividends and buybacks in 2021 and beyond as economic growth is finally improving, resulting in higher shipments in both intermodal and carloads.

While the stock might have run into resistance above $200, I will use any weakness to buy additional shares.

My biggest takeaway is to ignore mid-term economic and fundamental developments. Focus on the big picture, and right now, that is that the company remains in a great spot to generate value. Don't trade Union Pacific, invest in it, and keep adding.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNP, DE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.