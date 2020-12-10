Source: YouTube

The pandemic practically brought business activity to a halt. Shelter-in-place policies left millions of workers displaced, which hurt consumer spending. Pfizer (PFE) has a vaccine that is highly effective at treating COVID-19, which means the economy could reopen early next year. That has improved the outlook for cyclical names like Wabtec (WAB). The company provides equipment and services to the global rail industry. Its Freight division (66% of revenue) manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars. Transit (34% of revenue) manufactures and services components for transit vehicles, typically subways and buses.

Last quarter, Wabtec reported revenue of $1.9 billion, down 7% Y/Y. Freight revenue fell 7%, while Transit revenue fell 6%. Lower freight rail volumes drove Freight revenue lower. Companies have been parking locomotives in order to help keep costs down. Companies like CSX (CSX) have been retrenching amid falling rail traffic, and the fallout has negatively impacted Wabtec. Production delays related to COVID-19 also hurt the Transit segment.

Social distancing measures could still tamp down traffic for mass transit systems for much of 2021. This could make it difficult for headwinds in the Transit segment to dissipate. However, sentiment for WAB will likely improve once the economy reopens and workers head back to the office.

Cost Containment Efforts Buoy Wabtec

Management has been cutting costs to help offset declines to the company's top line. Gross margin was 30%, flat Y/Y. Gross profit on a dollar basis fell 6%, which was slightly less than the revenue decline. SG&A and engineering costs were a combined $289 million, down 18% Y/Y. They were a combined 16% of revenue, down from 18% in the year earlier period. Management expects additional cost synergies into 2021 from its GE (NYSE:GE) Transportation merger:

In the area of synergies, we are accelerating our progress and we are on track to deliver $150 million of net synergies in 2020 as well as deliver on the full run rate of $250 million in synergies before the end of 2022. To achieve these goals, we continue to take actions on structural costs. Ending the third quarter, we further reduced headcount by another 3%, taking our total reductions to roughly 13% year over year. We also have reduced our operational footprint year over year and we are actively driving cost reductions through lean initiatives. To date, we have exited about 75% of the shared services from GE Transportation merger ahead of schedule and we are on track to exit over 90% of these activities by year end.

It appears prudent for the company to cut costs as its core businesses face headwinds. Management must position the company for success amid an uncertain economy even after the pandemic subsides.

The fallout was that EBITDA of $326 million rose 11% Y/Y. EBITDA margin was 17%, up 200 basis points versus the year earlier period. Cost containment efforts buoyed the company in Q3. Once business activity returns to normal, Wabtec should be able to grow revenue and expand margins even further.

Solid Balance Sheet

It is paramount that cyclical businesses like Wabtec maintain enough liquidity to survive a potential downturn in the economy. The economy was slowing prior to the pandemic. I believe the economy was a bubble looking for a pin, and sustainable economic growth could be an illusion. Wabtec ended the quarter with $560 million in cash, down from $604 million at year end. Working capital was $708 million, down from $934 million at year end. As the business retrenches, management should be able to monetize working capital to drive free cash flow ("FCF").

FCF through the first nine months of the year was $338 million, down from $455 million in the year earlier period. Management cut capital expenditures to $99 million from $113 million in the year earlier period, and I expect more reductions going forward. Positive FCF should lead to enhanced liquidity in the future. For now, the company's liquidity appears solid enough to sustain the company for several quarters.

Conclusion

WAB's outlook remains positive. I envision a rise in its top line by the second half of 2021. WAB has an enterprise value of $18 billion and trades at nearly 17x last 12 months ("LTM") EBITDA. I believe the valuation is too robust for a cyclical business. Sell WAB.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.