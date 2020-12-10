FDL strategy and performance

The First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (FDL) tracks the Morningstar® Dividend Leaders IndexSM, which is a quantitative strategy following systematic rules. The SEC Yield of FDL is currently 4.85%.

To be eligible, companies must be listed in the US and show dividend consistency and sustainability. REITs are excluded. After applying Morningstar's proprietary screening process, 100 stocks with the highest dividend yields are selected. The weight of each holding is calculated from various factors and capped. The portfolio is reconstituted annually and rebalanced quarterly.

Since inception (3/9/2006), FDL has underperformed SPY in annualized return and risk-adjusted performance (Sharpe ratio). It also lags the set of S&P 500 stocks with the top 100 highest yields rebalanced annually. The next table shows detailed data.

Total Return Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe Ratio Volatility FDL 159.88% 6.69% -66.46% 0.4 16.42% SPY 288.41% 9.63% -55.42% 0.59 15.57% S&P 500 top 100 yield 253.71% 8.94% -64.18% 0.49 18.34%

The next chart plots the equity value of $100 invested in FDL and SPY since FDL inception.

Comparing FDL with simple strategies

In previous articles, I have shown how three factors may help cut the risk in a dividend portfolio: Return on Assets, Piotroski F-score, and Altman Z-score.

The next table compares FDL since inception with three subsets of the S&P 500: stocks with an above-average yield and an above-average ROA, stocks with an above-average yield and a good Altman Z-score, stocks with an above-average yield and a good Piotroski F-score. Subsets are rebalanced quarterly.

Total Return Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe Ratio Volatility FDL 159.88% 6.69% -66.46% 0.4 16.42% yield>Avg and ROA>Avg 396.18% 11.47% -45.30% 0.68 16.10% yield>Avg and Alt.ZScore>1.81 401.68% 11.56% -50.87% 0.64 17.30% yield>Avg and Piot.FScore>5 332.13% 10.43% -47.62% 0.62 15.92%

Past performance is not a guarantee of future returns. Data Source: Portfolio123

The three subsets beat FDL in return and risk-adjusted performance by a wide margin. However, keep in mind FDL performance is real, and the subsets are hypothetical.

Scanning FDL with quality metrics

FDL has about 100 holdings. Its weighted average ROA is lower than the equal-weight average of S&P 500 stocks: 4.07% vs. 4.86%. Its weighted average Piotroski F-score is equal to the S&P 500 equal-weight average: 5.25.

According to my calculations, FDL holds 47 stocks with a bad Piotroski score (4 or below), 10 stocks with a negative ROA and 11 stocks with an unsustainable payout ratio (above 100%). A number of holdings has a bad or dubious Altman Z-score. Several holdings combine two of these red flags or more.

Conclusion

With a 4.85% yield, FDL is a product for income-oriented investors. In total return, it has lagged the benchmark, much simpler strategies, and a number of other dividend equity ETFs (not detailed in this article). First Trust Value Line Dividend (FVD), another dividend ETF by First Trust with a lower yield reviewed here, has a much more attractive overall performance and a better diversification. The largest holding of FDL weighs over 9% of the portfolio vs. 0.6% for FVD’s largest position.

Moreover, FDL shareholders are encumbered with a lot of companies that don’t pass basic quality filters. The return on assets is a very significant quality ratio. The Altman Z-score and the Piotroski F-score have been tested for 52 years and 20 years, respectively. The payout ratio is a condition of dividend sustainability. All these metrics are key factors of my Stability dividend portfolio.

