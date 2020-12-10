A Dividend Aristocrat You Should Avoid Right Now

CINF's 4% premium to fair value doesn't offer a sufficient margin of safety for its quality or risk profile and makes it a "hold". At $54 I would consider it a potentially good buy. Today there are far better aristocrats and blue-chip bargains available that can help you achieve a rich retirement.

While I am cautiously optimistic that CINF will ultimately return to historical 5% to 9% CAGR growth, its never wise to ignore signs of potential long-term fundamental deterioration.

Cincinnati Financial is an 8/12 above-average quality dividend king that I consider speculative due to troubling long-term growth consensus forecasts from FactSet, YCharts, and Reuters.

But not all aristocrats, not even pandemic ravaged ones, are good deals right now.

The dividend aristocrats are some of the most beloved companies in the world and for good reason. Nothing helps fund a rich retirement like ultra-dependable dividends.

Buying quality blue-chips at recessionary bear market valuations is a great way to earn Buffett-like returns with very little long-term fundamental risk.

From Bear Market Lows Realty Income Delivered Up To 1,245% Total Returns Over The Next 15 Years

The Dividend Kings Phoenix strategy is based on just such a strategy, of buying the world's best blue-chips, that are most likely to rise from the ashes of this recession and soar to new heights.

This is what we've been doing with our real money Video Phoenix Portfolio, which consists of my 100% real money buys of every daily blue-chip deal recommendation.

Six months of returns are just 4% statistically significant, but we expect this market stomping success to continue. Why? Simple financial science.

There are just three fundamental metrics that determine long-term returns, starting yield, long-term growth, and changes in valuation. Optimize for those and your chances of long-term success become 91%, as close to a guarantee as you can get on Wall Street.

Video Phoenix Portfolio Fundamentals

average quality: 10.4/12 SWAN vs 10.1 average aristocrat

average safety score: 4.8/5 very safe vs 4.6 average aristocrat

average credit rating: A- stable vs A- stable average aristocrat (2.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

yield on cost: 4.9%

current yield: 4.2% vs 1.6% S&P and 2.0% dividend aristocrats (our equity benchmark)

Morningstar long-term growth forecast: 10.2% CAGR vs 6.4% CAGR S&P 500 & 7.5% CAGR dividend aristocrats

vs 6.4% CAGR S&P 500 & 7.5% CAGR dividend aristocrats weighted average forward PE: 13.4 vs 14.6 historical norm vs 23.1 S&P 500

average discount to fair value (Morningstar estimate): 8%

5-year analyst consensus total return potential: 4.2% yield+ 10.2% CAGR long-term growth +1.7% CAGR valuation boost = 16.1% CAGR vs 3.3% S&P 500

4.2% yield+ 10.2% CAGR long-term growth +1.7% CAGR valuation boost = CAGR vs 3.3% S&P 500 Risk-Adjusted Expected Return: 11.8% CAGR vs 2.5% CAGR S&P 500 (4.7X market's expected return)

How can it be possible to find great blue-chip bargains in a stock market bubble where the S&P 500 is 40% historically overvalued? The right watchlist and tools.

Phoenix Watchlist Sorted By Dividend Growth Streak

(Source: Author's Research Terminal) green = potentially good buy or better, blue = potential reasonable buy, yellow = hold, red = potential trim/sell

Something great is always on sale, even in the most severe of market bubbles.

Every week I get lots of requests asking me whether one company or another is worthy of the Phoenix list, literally the only watchlist I'll put my real money behind in this recession.

I devote much of my week analyzing companies for safety, dependability, quality, and valuation, to make a reasonable and prudent determination of whether a company is Phoenix caliber.

While I revel in revealing the world's best blue-chips bargains for your consideration, sometimes it's just as educational to showcase companies that are of insufficient quality and margins of safety to make the cut.

So here is a dividend aristocrat that I'd avoid right now, which I just updated.

Cincinnati Financial (CINF) An Above-Average Quality But Speculative Dividend King

2021 average fair value: $78

current price: $81

4% overvalued

Rating: hold

potential good buy price: $54 or less

5-year CAGR total return potential range: -16% to 6% CAGR

safety score: 76%

safety rating: 4/5 above-average (about 2.5% risk of a cut in this recession, about 1% in a normal recession)

Business Model: 2/3 above-average profitability, stable

Long-Term Dependability: 68%

Dependability Rating: 2/4 above-average

quality: 8/12 above-average quality dividend king

long-term growth consensus: 1.8% CAGR

the margin of error adjusted long-term growth consensus range: -5% to 3% CAGR

CINF Short-Term Growth Consensus

Metric 2020 consensus growth 2021 consensus growth 2022 consensus growth Dividend 7% (official) 1% 1% EPS -32% 34% 5%

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

In a year when the S&P 500 is expected to report -15% growth, CINF's earnings are expected to plunge twice as much. Mind you they are expected to recover nicely next year and grow at roughly the company's historical rate in 2022.

However, CINF's current valuation is not attractive given its risk profile and overall quality.

CINF Historical Market Determined Fair Value

Metric Historical Fair Value Multiple (15-years) 2020 2021 2022 5-Year Average Yield 2.74% $88 $88 $88 13-Year Median Yield 3.34% $72 $72 $72 25-Year Average Yield 3.14% $76 $77 $77 Earnings 20.4 $58 $77 $81 Average $72 $78 $79 Current Price $81.39 Discount To Fair Value -13% -4% -3% Upside To Fair Value -12% -4% -3% Annualized Return Potential (NOT including dividends) -89% -4% -1%

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Including dividends, investors can expect to make about a 2% CAGR total return through 2022, if the company grows as analysts expect and returns to historical average fair value.

S&P 500 Total Return Profile

Year Upside Potential By End of That Year Consensus CAGR Return Potential By End of That Year Probability-Weighted Return (CAGR) 2020 -36.7% -99.9% -74.9% 2021 -21.3% -20.2% -15.2% 2022 -6.7% -3.3% -2.5% 2025 17.9% 3.3% 2.5%

(Sources: Author's Calculations)

While that's much better than the broader market is likely to deliver, I don't consider even modestly overpaying for a dividend king, not even one with a 60-year dividend growth streak, to be reasonable and prudent.

And here's why. Not all dividend kings are created equal and not all dividend kings are blue-chips.

Fallen Dividend Aristocrats 2008 to 2018

(Source: Ploutos) Altria's remains a dividend king adjusted for spin-offs.

If fundamentals deteriorate badly enough, even the might dividend aristocrats and kings can cut their dividends (and even go bankrupt as Kmart and Winn-Dixie illustrate).

This is why the margin of safety I require to consider any company a potentially good buy is based on its overall quality and risk profile.

Dividend Kings Quality Rating System

Quality Score Meaning Max Invested Capital Risk Recommendation Margin Of Safety Potentially Good Buy Strong Buy Very Strong Buy Ultra-Value Buy 3 Terrible, Very High Long-Term Bankruptcy Risk 0% NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 4 Very Poor 0% NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 5 Poor 0% NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 6 Below-Average, Fallen Angels (very speculative) 1% 45% 55% 65% 75% 7 Average 2.5% 35% 45% 55% 65% 8 Above-Average 5% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 25% to 30% 35% to 40% 45% to 50% 55% to 60% 9 Blue-Chip 7% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 20% to 25% 30% to 35% 40% to 45% 50% to 55% 10 SWAN (a higher caliber of Blue-Chip) 7% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 15% to 20% 25% to 30% 35% to 40% 45% to 50% 11 Super SWAN (exceptionally dependable blue-chips) 7% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 10% to 15% 20% to 25% 30% to 35% 40% to 45% 12 Ultra SWAN (as close to perfect companies as exist) 7% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 5% to 10% 15% to 20% 25% to 30% 35% to 40%

For an 8/12 speculative above-average quality dividend king like CINF, I require a 30% discount to the average historical fair value before I'd consider it a potentially good buy. Why don't I consider CINF a blue-chip? Because there's more to blue-chips than just very dependable dividends.

CINF Dividend Safety: 76% 4/5 Above-Average

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (56 Safety Metric Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In This Recession 1 (unsafe) 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2 (below average) 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 15% 3 (average) 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 (above-average) 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5 (very safe) 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% CINF 76% 1.0% 2.5%

(Source: Author's Calculations)

The Dividend Kings Safety Model Is based on 56 safety metrics. Each one was selected due to empirical data showing strong correlations with bond defaults, bankruptcies, corporate fraud, and of course, dividend cuts over time.

Dividend Kings Safety Model

1 2019 FCF Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector 2 2020 FCF Consensus Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector) 3 2021 FCF Consensus Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector) 4 2022 FCFConsensus Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector) 5 2023 FCF Consensus Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector) 6 2019 EPS Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector 7 2020 EPS Consensus Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector) 8 2021 EPS Consensus Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector) 9 2022 EPS Consensus Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector) 10 2023 EPS Consensus Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector) 11 Debt/EBITDA vs safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 12 Historical Debt/EBITDA vs safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 13 Net Debt/EBITDA vs safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 14 Interest coverage ratio vs safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 15 Historical Interest coverage ratio vs safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 16 Debt/Capital vs safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 17 Current Ratio (Total Current Assets/Total Current Liabilities) 18 Historical Current Ratio 19 Quick Ratio (Liquid Assets/current liabilities (to be paid within 12 months) 20 Historical Quick Ratio 21 S&P credit rating 22 S&P rating outlook 23 Fitch credit rating 24 Fitch rating outlook 25 Moody's credit rating 26 Moody's rating outlook 27 AM Best rating (insurance companies) 28 AM Best rating outlook (insurance companies) 29 DBRS rating (Canadian companies) 30 DBRS rating outlook (Canadian companies) 31 MSCI ESG Score 32 ESG Trend 33 30-year bankruptcy risk 34 Implied credit rating (if not rated, based on average borrowing costs, debt metrics & advanced accounting metrics) 35 Average Interest Cost (cost of capital and verifies the credit rating if not rated) 36 Dividend Growth Streak (vs Ben Graham 20 growth streak standard of excellence) 37 Uninterrupted Dividend Streak (vs Ben Graham 20 year standard of quality) 38 Dividend Growth Streak since 2008, annual dividend growth including through Great Recession 39 Uninterrupted Dividend Streak since 2008, no dividend cut in Great Recession 40 Dividend Champion status (25+ year dividend growth streak) 41 Dividend King status (50+ year dividend growth streak) 42 Analysts Consensus Expects Steady/Rising Dividends 43 FactSet LT growth consensus 44 F.A.S.T. Graphs LT growth consensus 45 F.A.S.T. Graphs Medium-Term Growth Consensus 46 YCharts LT growth consensus 47 Reuters' 5-Year growth consensus 48 Piotroski F-score (advanced accounting metric measuring short-term bankruptcy risk) 49 Historical F-score vs 4+ safety guideline 50 Altman Z-score (advanced accounting metric measuring long-term bankruptcy risk) 51 Historical Z-score vs 1.81+ safety guideline 52 Beneish M-score (advanced accounting metric measuring accounting fraud risk) 53 Historical Beneish M-score vs -2.22 or less safety guideline 54 Speculative: Yes or no 55 Dividend Cut Risk In This Recession (based on blue-chip economist consensus) 56 Dividend Cut Risk in Normal Recession (based on historical S&P dividend cuts during non-crisis downturns)

37 out of 56 metrics apply to CINF

Not all metrics apply to all companies, industries, and sectors. But the ones that do allow our proprietary safety weighting formula to estimate with relatively high accuracy the risks of a dividend cut in any given economic downturn.

How do we know our approach works? Because it’s been proven effective during the two worst recessions of the last 75 years.

Our safety ratings are based on historical dividend cuts during every recession since 1945.

recessionary dividend cut risk is scaled based on the blue-chip economist consensus estimates of how bad any given recession will be relative to the average since 1945 (1.4% peak GDP decline).

Our safety model predicted about three out of 146 Phoenix list blue-chips would cut their dividends during the Great Recession.

Four of them actually cut their dividends.

In the pandemic, our safety model predicted three Phoenix list blue-chips would cut their dividends.

Just one of them has.

In the worst recessions in 75 years 6 expected Phoenix dividend cuts vs. 5 actual dividend cuts.

the ultimate baptism by fire vindicating the safety model, which is why I'm entrusting 100% of my life savings to our safety and quality scores and Phoenix strategy.

What keeps CINF from having a very safe dividend? Well for one thing its payout ratio is persistently high.

2019 EPS payout ratio: 53% vs 50% safe for insurance companies

2020 consensus payout ratio: 85%

2021 consensus payout ratio: 64%

2022 consensus payout ratio: 61%

Of course, the reason that 50% is the safety guideline for this industry is that historically insurance companies that have this much safety buffer can withstand recessions that decimate earnings without cutting their dividends. This is what CINF has done since 1960.

The bigger concern for CINF is the troubling growth consensus from the seven analysts who cover it on Wall Street and collectively know it better than anyone but management.

(Source: FactSet Research)

I'm not that concerned that CINF is actually going to grow at a negative rate for three reasons:

Long-term growth consensus for financials can be volatile, as seen with CINF's -8% CAGR growth was forecast in 2017. The consensus from all 7 analysts who cover is for 1.8% CAGR growth through 2022, including +34% and +5% growth in 2021 and 2022. Dividend consensus is for slow but positive growth through 2022 (62-year growth streak at that point).

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

I expect that by 2022 we'll have far more bullish consensus estimates. However, it would be foolish to ignore negative fundamental data such as this. Both the safety and dependability scores factor in analyst growth consensus from five sources, precisely to catch value/yield traps before they turn into the next GE or CTL, both failed former aristocrats.

CINF Long-Term Dependability: 68% 2/4 Above-Average

Company DK Long-Term Dependability Score Interpretation Points S&P 500/Industry Average 57% Average Dependability 2 Non-Dependable Companies 29% or below Poor Dependability 1 Relatively Dependable Companies 30% to 73% Below to Above-Average Dependability 2 Very Dependable Companies 74% to 80% Very Dependable 3 Exceptionally Dependable Companies 81% or higher Exceptional Dependability 4 CINF 68% Above-Average Dependability 2

(Source: Author's Calculations)

Our 4 point long-term dependability rating takes into account:

dividend/balance sheet safety

management quality (capital allocation over time)

business model (moat and stability)

dividend track record (for dividend-paying companies)

long-term analyst consensus growth forecasts (from various sources)

ESG scores and trends from MSCI when available

whether or not a company is speculative for either short-term or permanent reasons

whether or not a company's 10 and 15-year rolling returns over the past 34 years have beaten the S&P 500 (a test of quality)

CINF scores 68% average dependability due to:

above-average dividend safety

above-average management quality (capital allocation over time + VERY dividend friendly corporate culture)

60-year dividend growth streak

-4.1% to 1.8% CAGR long-term growth consensus range from FactSet, F.A.S.T. Graphs, YCharts, and Reuters/Refinitiv

ESG rating from MSCI BB below- average (ESG is considered a critical component of a company's overall risk profile by S&P, Fitch, Moody's, AM Best, DBRS, BlackRock, and MSCI)

speculative company: any company that grows at a negative rate long enough will have to eventually suspend the dividend and could go bankrupt

average 10-year rolling return since 1991: 9.2% CAGR vs 7.8% CAGR S&P 500

average 15-year rolling returns since 1991: 8.2% CAGR vs 7.3% CAGR S&P 500

A quick note on ESG, which in today's hyperpolarized political climate may be taken the wrong way by some people.

Companies with strong ESG profiles may be better positioned for future challenges and experience fewer instances of bribery, corruption, and fraud. - MSCI

ESG is NOT simply the concern of "woke" and "on-trend" hippy millennials trying to virtue signal to impress Silicon Valley venture capitalists or social media followers.

According to the world's best risk-assessors, ESG metrics are a critical component of a company's overall risk profile. Here's who considers ESG important and builds it into their safety models:

BlackRock

MSCI

S&P

Fitch

Moody's

DBRS (Canadian credit rating agency)

AM Best (insurance industry rating agency)

The reason some investors consider ESG to be political is that some investors consider some industries to be inherently "evil" such as tobacco, energy, big tech, pharma, health insurers, fast-food, snack foods, and defense contractors.

Such opinions are personal and based on individual ethics.

ESG scores as calculated by institutions are quantitatively based and focused on only fundamental risks to the underlying business.

They are compared against industry peers and as objective as can be realistically expected.

Personal ethical or political opinions are not something rating agencies or asset managers care about.

MSCI rates over 2,800 global companies on 37 ESG metrics, using a quantitative and qualitative approach, just as all the rating agencies do, and Ben Graham recommended.

Our global team of 185 experienced research analysts assesses thousands of data points across 37 ESG Key Issues, focusing on the intersection between a company’s core business and the industry issues that can create significant risks and opportunities for the company. Companies are rated on an AAA-CCC scale relative to the standards and performance of their industry peers...

The MSCI ESG rating model seeks to answer four key questions about companies: • What are the most significant ESG risks and opportunities facing a company and its industry? • How exposed is the company to those key risks and/or opportunities? • How well is the company managing key risks and opportunities? • What is the overall picture for the company and how does it compare to its global industry peers?

(Source: MSCI)

The ESG scores you find from the best risk-assessors in the world are not opinions based on political correctness. They use a quantitative approach to fundamental company risk analysis. One based on decades of historical data pertaining to minimizing the risk of fundamental deterioration, bankruptcy, and stock/bond investors getting wiped out.

ESG ratings + trends make up about 10% of the overall DK quality score for most companies that have an ESG rating from MSCI.

(Source: MSCI)

According to MSCI's 185 industry experts, on the eight long-term sustainability metrics that create the most financial risk for insurance companies:

CINF scores below average

in the bottom 28% of its peers

though its showing an improving trend in the last year

But there's more to a company's quality than just its dividend safety and long-term dependability.

CINF Overall Quality: 71% Above-Average Quality Dividend King - Speculative

CINF Final Score Rating Safety 76% 4 Business Model 60% 2 Dependability 68% 2 Total 71% 8 (Above-Average) - Speculative

(Source: Author's Calculations)

After considering dividend safety, and long-term dependability there is one final piece of the quality puzzle, the business model itself.

3 point business model score based on the stability of profitability vs peers over time (moatiness).

Profitability is based on net margin, operating margin, returns on assets, equity, and capital.

Average profitability in the top 25% of peers = wide moat.

CINF's business model is stable, but insurance is a generally non-moat business model.

(Source: GuruFocus)

CINF's Average Profitability Is In The Top 33% Of Insurance Companies

Metric Industry Percentile Major Insurance Companies More Profitable Than CINF Operating Margin NA NA Net Margin 75.59 113 Return On Equity 55.00 208 Return On Assets 70.97 134 Return On Capital NA NA Average 67.19 152

(Source: GuruFocus)

CINF earns a 2/3 above-average business model rating and a 6/10 profitability score.

That's based on GuruFocus's profitability ranking, which compares a company's historical profitability vs peers.

(Source: GuruFocus)

All told, our quality score includes nearly 100 fundamental metrics pertaining to dividend safety, long-term dependability, and total returns.

every metric was selected based on decades of empirical data, the greatest investors in history, six rating agencies, and what blue-chip economists and analyst firms consider most closely correlated to a company's long-term success.

CINF is not a bad company, by any means. It's just not a blue-chip quality company.

CINF Is the 97th Highest Quality Company On Our Master List

(Source: Author's Calculations)

CINF's 71% quality score ranks it the 97th highest on the Master List, similar to other above-average quality companies such as:

Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

FedEx (FDX)

American Electric Power (AEP)

Otter Tail Corp (OTTR)

CINF Investment Decision Score

I never recommend a company, much less put my own money at risk, without first knowing exactly how prudent a potential investment it is relative to the S&P 500, most people's default alternative.

The investment decision score is based on valuation and the three core principles of all successful long-term investors.

Ticker Quality Score Dividend Safety Score Investment Grade Today's 5Yr RAER CINF 8 4 D 2.5% Goal Scores Scale Interpretation Valuation 2 Hold CINF's -4% discount to fair value earns it a 2-of-4 score for valuation timeliness Preservation of Capital 6 Above Average CINF's credit rating of BBB+ implies a 5% chance of bankruptcy risk, and earns it a 6-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital Return of Capital 8 Very Good CINF's 15.4% vs. the S&P's 9.5% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 8-of-10 Return of Capital score Return on Capital 5 Average CINF's 2.5% vs. the S&P's 2.5% 5-year risk adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 5-of-10 Return on Capital score Total Score 17 Max score of 31 S&P's Score Investment Score 65% Poor 73/100 = C(Market Average) Investment Letter Grade D

(Source: Author's Calculations)

We all have limited capital to put to work, and so should strive for reasonable and prudent decisions, or what Charlie Munger calls "consistently not stupid" investments.

Bottom Line: Not Every Pandemic Ravaged Aristocrat Is Worth Buying Today

Not every aristocrat hammered by the recession is a good buy right now. That includes Cincinnati Financial, whose current margin of safety and future return potential don't compensate investors for its fundamental risk.

Don't get me wrong, I think that CINF is an above-average quality company and that following the recession management will find a way to keep growing at the historical 5% to 9% CAGR rate.

But it's never wise to ignore troubling fundamentals because that's how every company that has ever cut its dividend or gone bankrupt starts out.

That's especially true when a company is trading at a price that promises rather lackluster long-term returns. No matter how overvalued the market gets, something great is always on sale. Prudent long-term investors never have to pray for luck, they create their own.

That's what I've devoted my life to sharing with my readers. Ultimately sound financial decision making can make the difference between retiring in splendor, retiring in comfort, and not retiring at all.

