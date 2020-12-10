Were I to buy shares of a home improvement retailer today, I would probably start with Home Depot, until or unless the stock rushes ahead of its peer.

Just like most of us as some point, have you ever caught yourself asking which one to buy, Home Depot (HD) or Lowe's (LOW)? On December 9, the market sided strongly with the latter, as shares of the Mooresville, North Carolina-based retailer climbed nearly 6% on the back of the company's well-received Investor Day event.

But cutting a bit against the grain, I believe that investors looking for exposure to the home improvement retail sub-segment might be better served by betting on Home Depot today. In addition to Lowe's business update suggesting optimism for the entire sector, Home Depot's valuation relative to its peer's points at a better risk-reward dynamic at current levels.

(Image Credit: Company website)

Good news from Lowe's

Lowe's has stolen the spotlight this week. The company sounded optimistic when it boosted its share repurchase efforts by $15 billion, a sign of confidence in a business that has been booming in 2020, and reiterated its recently unveiled outlook for the rest of 2020.

During the December investor update, Lowe's spoke of capturing market share through a number of, dare I say, "boilerplate" strategic initiatives: supply chain transformation, operational efficiency, merchandise excellence and an omnichannel approach. While market share allocation is a zero sum game that should benefit one retailer over the other, one must always be skeptical of a company's self-proclaimed ability to beat its competition.

What is more important is that the company's upbeat narrative probably speaks to the strength in the home improvement space as a whole, not only now but through 2021 at least. The potential macro-level tailwinds that can support Lowe's financial performance (see "robust market" column below) should reasonably be beneficial to Home Depot as well.

(Source: Lowe's 2020 Investor Update)

History favors a bet on Home Depot

Allow me for a moment to assume that Lowe's optimistic outlook for the foreseeable future does not necessarily come at the expense of Home Depot's poor performance. In this case, I would argue that Home Depot is a better buy at current valuations – at least history suggests so.

My thesis is that two well-run companies with fairly similar balance sheets, exposure to the same macroeconomic factors and servicing roughly the same consumer base should see their stocks move very much in tandem and generally head in the same direction. This has been the case, give or take about one percentage point per year, over the past decade. In fact, correlation between HD and LOW, at a ratio of 0.77, has been higher than that of each stock and the broad market (SPY). Should my logic hold water, buying the underperforming stock might produce better returns.

Consider this simple timing strategy: calculate the trailing three-month return of both HD and LOW on each trading day of the past ten years. Hold the stock of the retailer whose three-month performance trailed its peer as of close of business on the previous day. Below are the returns of the strategy, in blue, compared to those of HD, LOW and SPY.

(Source: D.M. Martins Research, data from Yahoo Finance)

Clearly, buying the underperforming stock has historically made more sense, as the "loser" often mean-reverts and catches up with the "winner." I also back-tested a similar set of rules, but using the trailing twelve-month performance of each stock instead. The outperformance of the timed strategy was less pronounced, but the general conclusion was the same: between HD and LOW, investors are generally better off buying the underperforming stock.

Today, HD's trailing three-month performance is lagging that of LOW's by nearly four percentage points - curiously, the former is in negative territory, while the latter is above water. The current disconnect between the two is not very wide, historically speaking. Yet, as the graph below depicts, a possible reversion to the mean might favor an investment in HD by a few percentage points in returns.

(Source: D.M. Martins Research, data from Yahoo Finance)

Final words

I have to admit: I have flipped back and forth between favoring an investment in HD and LOW a few times in the past. But I have become more convinced that trying to find a winner and a loser is, perhaps, a waste of time. Today, I believe that both companies are exposed to favorable trends, and both seem to be executing on their strategies very well.

Having said the above, and believing that neither is a bad investment, I prefer to watch what history has to say about timing. Were I to buy shares of a home improvement retailer today, I would probably start with HD, until or unless the stock rushes too far ahead of its peer.

Join our community I do not yet own HD, as I have been focused on creating superior risk-adjusted returns in the long run using a different strategy. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.