Ultimately, Salesforce will very likely do quite well for the next decade in terms of growth and share price performance, especially with Slack now in its arsenal.

In this note, I discuss two points primarily: 1) thoughts on outperforming the market and 2) the synergies of a Slack/Salesforce union. What I'm calling Slackforce.

Following the announcement of Slack's acquisition, many investors have wondered what they should do with their shares.

Introduction: Laying The Framework Within Which I Will Detail My Investment Thesis

I personally have owned Salesforce (CRM) for quite some time, and it's performed very well over that duration. However, I no longer own it for reasons I will detail later in this note. In this same vein, I have owned Slack (WORK) for about the last year while steadily accumulating on dips into the $20s, but have sold since news of the Salesforce deal.

While I continue to like Salesforce a great deal and believe it will do quite well over the coming decade, especially from a starting share price of $220, I sold Slack (to avoid re-entering Salesforce) and will not be buying Salesforce. This mostly comes down to the idea that Salesforce is simply too late in its corporate lifecycle, and I can find more robust returns elsewhere, while, of course, simultaneously assuming more risk. With that being said, and this is a big with that being said, I actually see Salesforce as a very attractive investment, especially at the discount at which its currently trading.

The following chart embodies this idea and, generally speaking, my sentiments towards Salesforce.

Now, keep in mind that the above chart is not perfect. Salesforce is an especially attractive investment for many investors because its growth runway is long (longer than what's depicted in the admittedly imperfect chart above), especially with the Slack acquisition. We will delve a bit further into the potential synergies created by the addition of Slack later in this note.

So Salesforce has a very long runway for growth while offering returns that are further up the risk curve. Especially in light of the market's skepticism towards the Slack merger (which for those interested in owning Salesforce should be seen as a gift), Salesforce is "hacking" the above chart. It's offering returns that resemble a company earlier in its growth while not carrying the risk associated with a company earlier in its growth.

Generally speaking, these are the companies I seek out; therefore, I am quite okay with anybody buying Salesforce as of today, though, as usual, there's nuance to my stance.

Elaborating My Thinking Behind Selling Slack And Avoiding Salesforce

So by now we've seen that Salesforce offers an asymmetric risk/return opportunity/profile. That is, if we consider that Risk = Return, we have a very unique opportunity on our hands to acquire a company whose return equals the risk of a much smaller, scrappier, and unproven/riskier company, while assuming the (lower) risk of a larger company akin to Microsoft (MSFT).

It's great! Now, you might say, "Louis, if it's that great, why did you sell all of your Slack?"

It comes down to the idea that I, in most cases, target investments significantly earlier in their corporate lifecycles. In this note, I described how one can outperform the market by buying battleground stocks and, notably, smaller, less-known stocks.

Salesforce is many things, but certainly not a smaller, less-known stock.

Now, what I am about to say cannot be overstated:

This should not be a scary endeavor.

We manage risk via diversification and exhaustive research in developing understandings of business models, competition, quality of management, etc.

This model of early stage public companies is truly the "sweet spot" of investing. Venture capital funds must often endure many failures and really only expect one or a few of their investments to succeed long term, but the success is 10x and beyond within 5-15 years. Value investors buy a basket of stocks, but they really only need to buy a handful, as the companies are so mature, proven, and established that each company's risk is low and concentration is much less risky.

Style Of Investing Risk Level Percentage Success Venture Capital Extremely High; Launch Stage Growth; Diversification is essential 10-20% Louis Stevens (Beating The Market) Low; Inflection Point; Hockey Stick Growth Beginning; Diversification helps manage risk 90%+ Late Stage Investing; Mature Companies Low; Growth is flatlining; Risk = return and return is therefore low; Diversification is neutral 95%+

My personal portfolio returns demonstrate this ideology of investing and Beating The Market's returns demonstrate it as well, as can be seen below:

Weekly Top Ideas Cohort (All Picks In Each Week) Against QQQ

Source: Beating The Market Weekly Top Ideas Archive

As can be seen above (which illustrates outperformance 29/30 weeks in question), choosing a basket of companies higher on the risk curve/earlier in the growth stage leads to fantastic returns. When applied as a system by which to invest, it lends to a very effective long term investment strategy.

The 5th week is the only week in which we did not outperform, and guess what company was 50% of the top ideas that week (there were only two total)?

Salesforce

Alteryx (AYX) was the other, which highlights that not all higher risk companies will work out, especially in the near term, hence we must employ some level of diversification.

While Salesforce did outperform the QQQ for much of the past 7 or so months since I first recommended it publicly, it's actually begun to underperform modestly as of late. Long term (from a starting point of $225), it will very likely outperform; however, it will outperform only marginally.

And this is the case for the reasons espoused earlier in this note:

Salesforce is simply not risky enough, even with the uncertainty of the Slackquisition.

Alright, by now, hopefully, you see the way in which I'm thinking about Salesforce and why I've disposed of my Slack shares in an attempt to avoid owning Salesforce again.

With all of this in mind, let's check out the positives of Salesforce and Slack's union! For those who want to continue owning it, I've already shared that the company, at a share price of $226, offers a very unique risk/return profile, in that it's a very low-risk company offering quite attractive returns at this juncture.

So let's get into it!

Slackforce: Reasons To Still Love It

Salesforce is acquiring Slack for $27.7B (~$45 per share) to attain a meaningful presence in the enterprise collaboration market. The world's digital transformation is in full swing, and businesses are recalibrating themselves such that their employees can work from anywhere: home or office. Even in a hybrid work environment, the importance of team collaboration tools like Slack is elevated. As one of the world's premier de facto business operating systems, Slack fits naturally into Salesforce's stack, in that assets can be moved within the Salesforce ecosystem seamlessly with Slack.

In fact, from my sources, many employees of Salesforce forewent using their native chat tool, Chatter, and instead opted for Slack. Moreover, from those with whom I've spoken directly who are customers of Salesforce, Slack was an essential part of their Salesforce workflow, hence the acquisition fits perfectly.

The multiple being paid for Slack (P/S of 30x) appears to be an expensive deal for Salesforce; however, the enterprise CRM giant can upsell Slack among its humongous customer base to accelerate Slack's revenue growth, implying that the multiple isn't all that high relatively speaking.

The addition of Slack enables Salesforce to further build the business operating system of the future that can compete with the likes of Microsoft.

On top of all the strategic benefits, the market decided to sell-off Salesforce to offer us an incredible discount on the stock.

As soon as the Slackforce acquisition rumors started circulating the tech and business community, Salesforce's (the acquirer) stock started going downhill. By the time the deal was announced, Salesforce had tanked by ~15%. It is fair to say that the market has reacted negatively to this deal. Well, there's been a lot of criticism of this deal, but here are three of the sharpest ones put forward by Wall Street analysts and investors. After sharing them, in parenthesis I will share my reaction:

Slack doesn't fit into Salesforce's portfolio. No strategic sense. (Slack is the perfect complement to Salesforce's ecosystem. ) Microsoft is killing Slack. Salesforce is buying a dud. (This completely rejects the reality that millions refuse to use Microsoft/Windows products. This is akin to saying the Windows Smartphone would kill the iPhone. Many simply do not like Microsoft Products and would use AOL Instant Messenger before using Microsoft Teams.) The deal price is absurdly high. Slack is costlier than Instagram. (It was bought at virtually the same "fair value price" we've assigned to it for the last 6 months or so.)

In this article, I will systematically dismantle the aforementioned criticisms, re-evaluate the new Salesforce, and carry out a thorough crucial characteristic check.

Slackforce: Possibly The Most Strategic Combination In The History Of Enterprise Software

Salesforce, the world's No.1 CRM platform, empowers businesses of every size and sector by facilitating their digital transformations and helping them build a single 360° view of their consumers. Salesforce's cloud-based CRM platform enables its customers to sell, market, service, and conduct commerce, from any location, using any device (mobile or laptop or desktop PC).

Source: salesforce.com

As you can see, Salesforce commands ~18.4% market share in the rapidly-growing CRM market, which is expected to be worth $80B by 2025.

The coronavirus pandemic has massively accelerated the secular growth trend of digital transformation for enterprises. Globally, enterprises and governments are quickly moving towards a new way of working, where work happens anywhere, at the office or at home. Even after the pandemic is long gone, we will see businesses adopting a hybrid work model, which would require businesses to provide their employees with the tools to work seamlessly from wherever they are and to deliver digitally-connected experiences for their customers across each and every touchpoint. Salesforce can fulfill the latter requirement, but it lacks the ability to provide the right enterprise collaboration tools (other than Chatter; Salesforce's failed collaboration tool).

Here's where Slack comes into the picture. Slack facilitates remote work by bringing people, data, and tools together through its innovative channel-based messaging platform. Furthermore, Slack Connect enables secure communication and collaboration between an organization's employees and its external partners, from vendors to customers.

Source: Salesforce-Slack Acquisition Presentation

According to the management teams’ vision, Slack will be deeply integrated into every Salesforce Cloud as it will become the engagement layer for the CRM giant. Slack becoming the primary interface, the digital portal if you will, for Salesforce Customer 360 will be transformational for consumers and the entire industry. This incredible combination will create a business operating system that is suitable for the new way of working (hybrid work environments), thereby enabling businesses to further succeed in the digital era without potentially relying on the Evil Empire (Microsoft. I own shares of Microsoft by the way, so please don't take this the wrong way.)

Source: Salesforce-Slack Acquisition Presentation

Here's the company's vision for Slack and Customer 360:

As the new entry portal for Salesforce Customer 360, Slack will transform how people communicate, collaborate, and take action on customer information across Salesforce as well as information from all of their other business apps and ecosystems. This will make users of Saleforce's platform more productive and more agile.

For some more on synergies, check out the Salesforce-Slack Acquisition Press Release

As an extension to Salesforce's vision for Slack, I believe that in the future, Salesforce will utilize natural language processing to understand the conversations between organizations and their customers, resulting in personalized insights. Salesforce's CRM platform might have all the applications and data systems in the world, but all the business decisions are made in the collaboration or engagement layer; hence, the Slack acquisition's strategic importance cannot be overstated.

Source: Salesforce-Slack Acquisition Presentation

One of the biggest challenges in the digital era is connecting people and data across systems. The Slackforce deal will create an extensive open ecosystem of applications and workflows for business; whilst empowering millions of developers across the globe to build the next generation of apps with simple clicks and no code.

Together, Salesforce and Slack will provide organizations with a single source of truth for their business. The combination of the world's leading CRM platform and the most innovative enterprise communications platform will result in a unified platform that will connect employees, customers, and partners with each other and the applications they use on a daily basis, all within their existing workflows. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff reiterated his desire to make Salesforce a $50B per year business (by revenue) while on Jim Cramer's show last week, and Slack could prove to be just the acquisition that made it all possible 5-10 years from now.

Microsoft Killing Slack Is A Myth

Over the last twelve months or so, Microsoft Teams is said to have annihilated Slack in the market. Well, to be frank, Teams has reached 115M DAUs (up from ~30M at the start of March 2020). In the meantime, Slack has not updated its user figures since 2019, but Slack's paid customer additions are nowhere near the pace of growth suggested by Teams user count.

Now, Microsoft Teams is growing faster than Slack (the DAU count has also been called into question due to actions like folding Skype Business into Teams, thereby artificially increasing the organic engagement on Teams); however, Slack is growing at a robust rate itself. In Q3 2020, Slack's revenues increased to $234M (up 39% y/y), and operating losses narrowed to negative $3M.

Source: Slack Q3 Earnings Presentation

In Q3 2020, Slack added 12,000+ paying customers, i.e., Slack now has a paid customer base of 142K (up 35% y/y), which is extremely healthy growth. The important trend of note here is the steady acceleration in growth rates of paid customers since the pandemic hit in early March. Additionally, Slack reported a healthy net retention rate of 123%.

Source: Slack Q3 Earnings Presentation

The virality of Slack Connect is the driving force behind the acceleration in customer adoption. At the end of Q3, more than 64K paying customers were using Slack Connect. Furthermore, connected endpoints rose to more than 520K, a figure that highlights the fact that Slack's vision of replacing inter-organizational communication emails with Slack Connect messaging is bearing fruit. In the future, Salesforce can maximize Slack Connect by enabling B2C communication.

Source: Slack Q3 Earnings Presentation

Quite surprisingly, Slack's FCF margin continues to improve amid all the competitive pressures from Microsoft. For Q3, Slack reported a non-GAAP FCF of $32M (FCF margin of +14%). Therefore, Slack's financials are getting better and better with every passing quarter, but unfortunately, the market kept punishing the stock unfairly. This presented Salesforce with a window of opportunity, and Mr. Benioff swooped Slack at a fair price.

Although Microsoft is not killing Slack, it is certainly denting Slack's future growth. As you may know, Microsoft has been bundling Teams with Office 365 software suite. Indeed, it has been force installing it on Office 365 subscribers' computers. It mysteriously just appeared one day on my MacBook without my consent.

Slack has the best product in the marketplace, but when a fierce deep-pocketed competitor like Microsoft is literally giving away a somewhat downgraded version of your tool, customers are likely to opt for the bundle they already own. The addressable market for collaboration tools ($46B) is massive, and the business/enterprise messaging software sub-segment has turned into a Slack-Microsoft Teams duopoly. Once Slack becomes the interface of Salesforce 360, the combined product will be able to compete directly with Microsoft Teams-Office365 combo. Since Slack and Salesforce 360 are the best-in-class solutions for their respective categories, I see a clear path to the joint venture becoming the dominant next-gen business operating system in the enterprise world.

Value Is In The Eye Of The Beholder

Source: Salesforce-Slack Acquisition Presentation

As I mentioned earlier, Salesforce is paying ~$27.7B for Slack (58% cash, 42% stock), which represents a Price-to-Sales ratio of 31.62x. Slack is now the second-largest acquisition in the history of enterprise software (behind only RedHat's $34B acquisition by IBM). Now, Salesforce and Slack are two companies that are doing really well by themselves, as evidenced by their recent quarterly performance. And we know that, together, Salesforce and Slack will form the dominant business operating system of the future. However, will the Slack investment (at this price) ever payoff for Salesforce?

Source: Salesforce-Slack Acquisition Presentation

Back in 2012, Facebook (FB) bought Instagram for $1B when the company had only 13 employees. At that time, the deal sounded completely absurd. However, today that same deal looks like Zuckerberg's genius at work. Now, I am not saying Slack will be as successful for Salesforce as Instagram has been for Facebook (IG is currently worth likely about $200B or thereabouts), but Slack will prove to be a crucial acquisition in Salesforce's evolution to a $500B company (in market cap). Five years from now, Slack could seem like a great deal at $27.7B; thus, we should reserve our judgment for now and let time decide the fate of this deal, though as we've illustrated heretofore, we're quite optimistic. Moreover, according to my analysis, Salesforce is getting Slack at a very reasonable price.

Every merger or acquisition is like a marriage, and the chance of failure is very real in every case. However, Salesforce has a proven history of successful acquisitions, as you can see in the image below:

Source: Dreamforce Presentation

Over the last twenty years, Salesforce has delivered >20% CAGR revenue growth through a combination of organic (innovation) and inorganic (M&A) mediums. During this time, Salesforce's CEO - Mr. Benioff, has proven himself to be an astute capital allocator and seems to have taken over the title of M&A King from his former boss at Oracle (Larry Elison).

Here's the Benioff interview that played a crucial role in substantiating this note's thinking behind the acquisition:

Source: Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff: Slack deal makes Salesforce 'a whole new type of company'

I trust in the visionary leadership team at Salesforce, and Stewart Butterfield will continue to lead Slack (which will become a division of Salesforce) after the deal goes through. Hence, we should be optimistic about the evolution of Slackforce as a combined entity.

Valuing Slackforce

The Salesforce-Slack deal is not expected to close until Q2 next year. However, the deal will go through due to Stewart Butterfield's voting power at Slack. Here are the assumptions used as inputs to our valuation model, and rest assured that we are very conservative with these assumptions.

Shares Outstanding:

Salesforce diluted shares outstanding 939 million Slack diluted shares outstanding [1] 570 million Salesforce dilution due to Slack acquisition (0.0776 * [1]) 44.2 million Total Diluted Shares Outstanding for New Salesforce ~984 million

Assumptions:

FY2022 expected revenue (Salesforce guidance includes Slack) [A] $25.5 billion Potential Free Cash Flow Margin [B] 35% Average diluted shares outstanding [C] 984 million Free cash flow per share [ D = (A * B) / C ] $9 Free cash flow per share growth rate (conservative estimate) 15% Terminal growth rate 3% Years of elevated growth 10 Total years to stimulate 100 Discount Rate (Our "Next Best Alternative") 9.8%

Results:

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

As you can see, Salesforce's intrinsic value is ~$285, i.e., it is currently undervalued by ~23%. Now, let's take a look at the expected returns on a ten-year investment in Salesforce.

To determine the expected returns, the model calculates a projected FCF per share value (yr-10) and multiplies it with an assumed Price to FCF multiple (35x here), thereby generating a 2030 price target. Using this price target, the model deduces an expected CAGR return.

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

By 2030, Salesforce's share price could grow from ~$220 to ~$1060 (~5x) at a CAGR of ~17.05%. Since these expected returns are well above my personal investment hurdle rate of 13%, I consider Salesforce at $220 as a great buying opportunity.

I will conclude this note with our Crucial Characteristics checklist. This is a set of characteristics whereby I assess the worthiness of an investment.

Crucial Characteristics Check

Crucial Characteristic Notes Visionary Founder/CEO Marc Benioff has led Salesforce since 1999 with tremendous success (>20% CAGR growth over 20-years). Marc is 56 and may not be leading Salesforce in 2030; however, Salesforce COO & President - Bret Taylor (41) would be a great leader for the company, and his relationship with Stewart Butterfield was a major driving force behind the Slack acquisition. Proprietary Tech Salesforce is the pioneer in cloud-based SaaS and the undisputed leader in CRM software, while Slack is the best team collaboration software in the market (in a market of only two real competitors). Network Effects The acceleration in Slack's customer adoption has been credited to the virality of Slack Connect. The more software developers that build within the Slackforce ecosystem, the stronger the offering will be. Powerful Secular Growth Trend Digital transformation is changing how people work (from anywhere). Slack and Salesforce are at the center of this secular growth trend that will continue driving growth at the combined entity for years. Sounds Financials Both Salesforce and Slack reported record quarters, with robust revenue growth, high gross margins, and solid balance sheets. Branding Salesforce is the category-leading brand in CRM software, while Slack occupies that position in team collaboration software. Both companies have very strong brand names. The company has demonstrated its ability to leverage its brand to expand into countless product categories. International Expansion Both Salesforce and Slack are global brands; however, Slack will be able to increase its international presence after joining Salesforce. Additionally, Salesforce will be able to upset Slack customers that do not currently have a best of breed business operating system/CRM.

Concluding Thoughts

The recent sell-off in Salesforce has given us a unique opportunity to generate alpha with very low risk.

Key Takeaway: Salesforce is a buy at $220, though for the reasons shared at the introduction of this note, I will not be buying.

As always, thanks for reading; remember to follow for more, and happy investing!

