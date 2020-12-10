It's A Corporate Executive's Market: Harrison

Today’s red day was a blip, as markets are well above the levels where we were a year ago and it’s still a very bullish environment, Ed Harrison told Real Vision during today’s Daily Briefing.

Volatility has been decreasing, but it looks like the 20 level may be a resistance level on the VIX. Harrison said there’s no trend to break below that level and it seems like there will be a higher level of volatility in the market for some time to come, perhaps until we get a definitive outcome with the pandemic and the vaccine.

The DoorDash IPO (DASH) was the story of the day, and Harrison said he is excited about it. He thinks the company seems to be emblematic of where we are right now; it’s the ultimate stay-at-home company, and it understands that now is the time to get while the getting is good.

The market is looking through questions like whether food delivery companies will maintain at these levels post pandemic and whether their growth is sustainable and there’s a risk-taking appetite, Harrison said. He also called out Tesla (TSLA) and AT&T (T) as companies that have done a good job of raising money and taking advantage of a market that favors corporate executives above everyone else.

Harrison also touched on the bond market and the steepening of the yield curve, which continued today despite the selloff in equities. He said he finds that worrisome, as it may suggest that the correlation is breaking down, and if that happens, investors won’t be able to mitigate losses in equities through appreciation in their bond portfolio.

Finally, Harrison shared his thoughts on gold, which hasn’t been performing as of late. He believes this may be a continuation of the same narrative of people looking through negative data onto the other side and bidding up equities and bond yields, and precious metals are less attractive as a result.

“Maybe [assets] all speaking the same language,” he said. “Yes, there are difficult times ahead during the long, cold winter, but there’s a pot at the end of the rainbow.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

