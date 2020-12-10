All considered, at 17x next year's revenues, this is still fairly attractive.

The big blemish on its operations is its very poor operating profit margins, which fail terribly on a Rule of 40.

Investment Thesis

Asana (ASAN) is a work management platform. It's first results as a public company were very mixed. On the one hand, its revenues were pleasing, and its full-year guidance was increased by 4%.

On the other hand, Asana's Rule of 40 is amongst the worst in the SaaS space at negative 10%. I consider this poor and it makes Slack (WORK) appear utterly impressive in comparison, as Slack just hit 38% (positive) for its latest quarter.

Having said that, Asana's stock does trade for 17x forward sales, which one could argue is not overly expensive for a productivity platform.

Revenue Growth Rates Came Out Strong

Asana's growth rates are very strong, with Q3 2021 coming in at 55% growth y/y. Moreover, its guidance out to Q4 2021 got increased to 45%.

Having said that, it does appear to be the case that its growth rates are fizzling out when compared with the pace Asana was growing at last year.

Bear Thesis Should Look to Profit Margins, as It Trends in the Wrong Direction

This time last year, Asana's non-GAAP operating margins were negative 56%. For its most recent quarter, its non-GAAP operating margins were negative 63%. Please note, this is a non-GAAP margin which has stock-based comp added back, as well as, direct listing costs. So this is really, best case scenario profit margins.

Furthermore, if we compare last year's Q4 2020 were non-GAAP margins were negative 49% this year's best-case scenario guidance points towards negative 57%. Therefore, however, I appraise the facts here, it doesn't seem particularly inspiring.

As another reference point, on a Rule of 40, Asana's Rule of 40, would come in at negative 12%.

The Metric Which Everyone Loves: Net Retention

Asana's net retention was 115%. Amongst SaaS stocks this is very middling. Anything below 120%, I wouldn't personally raise an eyebrow to.

What I did raise an eyebrow on though, was the net retention on customers spending $50K or more on an annualized basis jumped to 140% -- this figure is pretty remarkable.

While I like to see high net retention as much as the next SaaS lover, what I do find more attractive is to see a huge ramp up in customers, particularly, if we consider that we are starting from a very small base. This is the life of the business, after all.

Above we can see that not only is there an increase in customers over time, but the momentum from quarter to quarter is actually picking up, at a rapid clip.

Next, hopefully, you can see above that in Q3 2021 that as the number of paying customers increased, the numbers of customers paying +$5K as a percentage of total customers continue to steadily grow. This is quite satisfactory.

Valuation -- Still Cheaply Valued, Even Now

According to Asana's guidance, Q4 2021 will have 158 million shares outstanding. Thus, this implies that its market cap at the time of writing is $5.2 billion.

If we assume that fiscal 2022, that is, next year's revenues would grow by 35%, that would imply its revenues would approximate $298 million. Admittedly, this estimation is more aggressive than analysts are putting out, as the consensus points towards just $279 million. However, given that this is my work, I'll put more weight on my estimations than that of others.

Thus, all in all, investors are being asked to pay 17x next year's revenues.

If you follow the sector closely, you'll see that this is a small discount from the blanket 20x forward sales investors were previously giving to many stocks. However, a more precise example would point towards Slack (WORK) and how that got acquired for 21x next year's revenues.

Also, Slack had its issues, namely, that without Salesforce (CRM) coming in, I'm unsure that investors would have been as happy to pay 21x forward sales. Indeed, if you remember, prior to the Salesforce rumors starting to circle, Slack was being valued at 19x forward sales. And Slack is an insanely attractive and sticky platform, so this gives a sense of what's realistic in this market, in terms of valuation.

Having said that, Asana does trade ever-so-slightly cheaper. Also, Asana's revenues are starting off from a very small base, so it will be much easier for it to grow at a rapid clip.

The Bottom Line

Asana impressed investors with its first quarterly results as a public company. Strong guidance backed by a low multiple makes this investment highly compelling a worth considering.

My biggest concern points towards its lackluster profit margins. Having said that, I suspect that the market will look beyond this, and give Asana the benefit of the doubt.

It wouldn't surprise me to see Asana trading at $46 per share over the coming six months.

