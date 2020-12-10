Affiliated Managers Group has not been immune to the challenges faced by its peers in the asset management industry, with its assets under management down -13% YoY in 3Q 2020.

Affiliated Managers Group's business model is to partner with boutique investment firms by acquiring significant stakes in these companies and supporting their growth, without buying them out.

Elevator Pitch

I have a Neutral rating on asset management company Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG).

Affiliated Managers Group's business model is to partner with boutique investment firms by acquiring significant stakes in these companies and supporting their growth, without buying them out. The independence of Affiliated Managers Group's affiliates is a double-edged sword, as Affiliated Managers Group cedes control in exchange for "skin in the game" for the managers of these boutique investment firms. In addition, Affiliated Managers Group has not been immune to the challenges faced by its peers in the asset management industry, with its assets under management down -13% YoY in 3Q 2020.

Affiliated Managers Group's current market capitalization-to-assets under management ratio is 0.68% based on its share price of $98.32 as of December 9, 2020, and this is lower than that of its peers. But I think this is partly justified due to the limited control over its affiliates and the lack of cost synergies associated with economies of scale as compared to other asset managers adopting a different business model.

I will consider upgrading Affiliated Managers Group's rating to Bullish, if I see signs of improved investment performance and increased net client fund inflows for active boutique fund managers.

Company Description

Listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 1997, Affiliated Managers Group offers more than 500 investment products across various strategies, with aggregate assets under management of approximately $654 billion as of September 30, 2020.

The Global Equities, Alternatives, U.S. Equities, and Multi-Asset & Fixed Income asset classes and strategies contributed 42%, 37%, 13% and 8% of Affiliated Managers Group's FY 2019 EBITDA, respectively. With regards to client type, 51%, 36% and 13% of the company's clients (in terms of FY 2019 EBITDA contribution) are institutions, retail investors, and high net-worth individuals, respectively. In addition, Affiliated Managers Group derived 59% of its FY 2019 EBITDA from U.S. clients, while non-U.S. clients accounted for the remaining 41% of the company's EBITDA in the most recent fiscal year.

Unique Business Model

Affiliated Managers Group is clearly differentiated from most of its listed asset management peers with its unique business model. Instead of either acquiring or merging with other asset managers to build up scale (like what the majority of its peers do), Affiliated Managers Group's strategy is to partner with boutique investment firms by acquiring significant stakes in these companies and supporting their growth, without buying them out. The company takes "equity investments in leading boutique investment management firms" and its "partnership approach allows each Affiliate’s management team to own significant equity in their firm while maintaining operational autonomy" as per the company's corporate website.

Affiliated Managers Group currently has over 30 independent affiliates, and some of these are affiliates which are very well-known in the investment industry like AQR Capital, Tweedy Browne and Yacktman Asset Management among others. On November 20, 2020, Affiliated Managers Group announced that it had added another new affiliate, Jackson Square Partners. Jackson Square Partners is an asset manager "specializing in long-only, growth-oriented equity strategies, with approximately $24 billion" in assets under management, according to the company's press release. Affiliated Managers Group has identified approximately 100 boutique investment firms (among the 500 independent boutique fund management companies), which are potential candidates as new affiliate investment opportunities.

There are pros and cons associated with Affiliated Managers Group's unique business model focused on partnerships with boutique investment management firms.

Affiliated Managers Group's partnership approach translates into an alignment of interests between the company and the boutique investment management firms. As the founders or managers of Affiliated Managers Group's affiliates still have significant skin in the game (as opposed to a complete buyout by a larger asset management firm), it is more likely that there will be less turnover, and the individuals at these boutique investment management firms will be more committed. In addition, Affiliated Managers Group's affiliates can focus more of their attention and resources on research and investing, as Affiliated Managers Group provides significant support to its affiliates in the areas of distribution, marketing, and compliance.

Also, boutique investment management firms could be better-positioned than its larger peers in capitalizing on investment opportunities in the current market environment. At the company's 3Q 2020 earnings call on October 26, 2020, Affiliated Managers Group noted that the "dispersion between growth and value" and "the spread between the best- and worst-performing managers" are factors that highlight "the value of active management" which will "benefit independent boutiques that are fully aligned with client interests."

On the flip side, Affiliated Managers Group has limited control over the investment strategies and investments of its affiliates, and the company does not enjoy significant economies of scale as compared to its peers adopting a roll-up acquisition model.

Affiliated Managers Group refuted both arguments at its recent 3Q 2020 results briefing on October 26, 2020. Affiliated Managers Group emphasized the affiliates' independence is a positive rather than a negative, noting that "we structure our arrangements with them (the affiliates) to maintain alignment, preserve culture and to extend duration." The company also added that "any transaction should be about enhancing investment performance and improving client outcomes" and stressed that "it is hard to see, in our minds, how cost-driven consolidation does that."

Not Immune To Industry Challenges

Affiliated Managers Group has not been immune to the challenges faced by its peers in the asset management industry.

The company's assets under management fell by -13% YoY from $750.7 billion as of September 30, 2019 to $653.5 billion as of September 30, 2020. Affiliated Managers Group saw total net client cash outflows of -$14.0 billion in 3Q 2020. All of the company's asset classes and strategies saw net client cash outflows in the third quarter of this year, with the exception of Multi-Asset & Fixed Income which witnessed net client cash inflows of +$0.8 billion in the most recent quarter. In contrast, the net client cash outflows for the Global Equities, Alternatives, and U.S. Equities asset classes and strategies were -$5.8 billion, -$3.6 billion and -$5.4 billion in 3Q 2020.

Affiliated Managers Group has been hurt by the same trends that have negatively impacted its peers and posed a serious challenge to the viability of active asset management. An August 8, 2019 Bloomberg article noted that active asset managers are "facing an existential crisis" because "mom-and-pop investors frustrated by high fees and subpar returns from big-name money managers have been shifting their savings into ultra-cheap funds."

Despite the continued client cash outflows, Affiliated Managers Group believes that the low-yield environment and superior performance of some of its affiliates will work in the company's favor. Affiliated Managers Group noted at its 3Q 2020 results briefing on October 26, 2020 that "given returns for fixed income at near zero, they're (investors) going to need to look towards active for that performance in their portfolio." The company also disclosed that " on the global equity side, more than 80% of our fundamental equity strategies overall are outperforming on a 5-year basis," and out-performers includes affiliates such as "Harding Loevner, Genesis, Veritas, Yacktman and River Road."

Valuation And Risk Factors

Affiliated Managers Group's current market capitalization-to-assets under management ratio is 0.68% based on its share price of $98.32 as of December 9, 2020. As a comparison, the market capitalization-to-assets under management ratio for its peers BlackRock (BLK), Gamco Investors (GBL), Janus Henderson (JHG) [JHG:AU] and Invesco Ltd (IVZ) are 1.4%, 1.3%, 1.6%, and 0.7%, respectively.

The key risk factors for Affiliated Managers Group include the weaker-than-expected performance of its existing affiliates, a failure to drive future growth via the acquisition of new affiliates, and passive funds continue to gain favor over active asset managers.

