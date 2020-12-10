Despite trading at a 16% discount to fair value, this is a value trap, not a value buy.

Vector Group (VGR) combines real estate and tobacco, yet manages to be a poor choice as a prospective investment. Even if it was not undervalued - which it is at present - the underlying business is waving a number of red flags which should give a prospective investor pause.

At close of market on 12/09/2020, Vector Group traded at $12.33 per share. Chart generated by Finviz.

At close of market on 12/09/2020, the company traded at a share price of $12.33 with a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 based on trailing earnings per share of $0.45 and a forward P/E of 14.51 based on forward earnings per share of $0.85. Both metrics are lower than the five-year average P/E of 35.49, however, the current dividend yield of 6.49% is lower than the five-year average dividend yield of 9.86%. This mixed picture makes it imperative to determine what fair value for Vector Group is.

To determine fair value, I will first divide the trailing P/E by the historical market of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 1.83 (27.46 / 15 = 1.83) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $6.74 (12.33 / 1.83 = 6.74). Then, I will divide the trailing P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.77 (27.46 / 35.49 = 0.77) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $16.01 (12.33 / 0.77 = 16.01).

Next, I will divide the forward P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 0.97 (14.51 / 15 = 0.97) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $12.71 (12.33 / 0.97 = 12.71). Then, I will divide the forward P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.41 (14.51 / 35.49 = 0.41) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a fourth estimate for fair value of $30.07 (12.33 / 0.41 = 30.07).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 1.52 (9.86 / 6.49 = 1.52) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a fifth estimate for fair value of $8.11 (12.33 / 1.52 = 8.11). Finally, I will average out these five estimates for fair value to get a final estimate for fair value of $14.73 (6.74 + 16.01 + 12.71 + 30.07 + 8.11 / 5 = 14.73). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is undervalued by 16% at this time.

Normally, a stock trading at a discount price would be great news if the underlying business justifies it - that is not the case with Vector Group, however. This may seem like an unduly pessimistic verdict to render on the company when looking at the 14.10% operating margin, reported free cash flow of $0.38 per share, and the revenue and net income figures reported over the past five years.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2015 1.66 billion 66.47 million 2016 1.69 billion 77.27 million 2017 1.81 billion 90.75 million 2018 1.87 billion 58.01 million 2019 1.9 billion 101.02 million

Figures collated from annual reports available on Vector Group's Investor Relations page.

In the present financial year, Vector Group was adversely affected by COVID-19 - specifically its real estate business, which it operates under the Douglas Elliman brand and owns through its New Valley subsidiary. Nearly 70% of Douglas Elliman's revenues are derived from the New York metropolitan area - and this was the worst-affected area in the United States.

Adjustments were made to the real estate business, such as a 25% reduction in personnel and reductions in administration, office leases and other expenses. These cost-cutting measures, combined with improvements in business over the second and third quarters, allowed Vector Group to report better net income figures for those quarters than the loss it had incurred in Q1 2020.

2020 Quarter Revenue ($) Net Income ($) Q1 454.49 million -3.23 million Q2 445.76 million 25.77 million Q3 547.83 million 38.14 million Total 1.45 billion 58.71 million

Figures collated from quarterly reports available on Vector Group's Investor Relations page.

The tobacco business, which is operated through the Liggett Group and Vector Tobacco subsidiaries, has not suffered any material damage due to COVID-19 thus far. Brands such as Eagle 20's, Eve, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Montego, and Pyramid continue to sell during the pandemic.

Pyramid is one of several brands Vector Group sells via its Liggett Group subsidiary. Image provided by Liggett Vector Brands.

Now, the cost-cutting measures to the real estate business can be seen as temporary measures which are necessary to help the profitability of Vector Group. The problem is, a great deal more is needed to help Vector Group's overall financial health. And the company's financial issues predate COVID-19.

In November 2019, the group was forced to slash its dividend in half (from $0.40 to $0.20) and to cease paying an annual stock dividend. The rationale for this decision was as follows:

The reduced dividend will strengthen the company’s balance sheet and help it maintain its liquidity, while it meets its obligations and continues to invest in its businesses to drive long-term stockholder returns.

This was a decision that was long overdue, and a look at the dividend yield and payout ratio over the past five years will illustrate this.

Year Dividend Yield (%) Payout Ratio (%) 2015 6.54 291.17 2016 6.78 259.74 2017 6.89 485.58 2018 15.86 307.75 2019 11.52 220.08

Figures collated from Morningstar

Even after the dividend cut, Vector Group still sports a large 7.10%. The coverage of this dividend, however, remains doubtful with a payout ratio of 145.45%. In addition to the stability of the current dividend, the balance sheet - which the dividend was cut to support - remains very weak. Long-term debt of $506.1 million stands uneasily beside a negative net worth of -$690 million. Short-term finances look better, with total current liabilities of $391.78 million held in check by total current assets of $752.42 million, cash on hand worth $451.07 million, short-term investments worth $124.09 million, and total accounts receivable of $45.99 million. Nonetheless, this is a far from satisfactory picture overall.

Add to that the fact that Vector Group has been engaging in share dilution to shore up its cash. Currently, 153.29 million shares are outstanding, with the cash derived from the last major public issue of five million share in May 2020 being intended for general corporate purposes. Despite its profitability, Vector Group is not profitable enough to either sustain its large dividend or shore up its weak balance sheet. Thus, it has to resort to share dilution. And with less-than-thrilling earnings per share growth over the next five years projected to be 6.40%, the likelihood of further share dilution and of further dividend cuts looms larger.

In summary, Vector Group cannot be recommended as a Buy, and it's questionable that it is even a Hold at this time. With an unsustainable dividend, a weak balance sheet, high share dilution, and low earnings per share growth, this one cannot be recommended even at a 16% discount to fair value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.