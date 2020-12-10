Cohen & Steers funds' are some of the best on the market in the REIT space, and they often combine their portfolios with preferred holdings.

I wanted to take an initial quick dive into what this fund is about and who it might be right for.

Only some information is released on PTA so far as it only launched just recently at the end of October.

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

Cohen & Steers (CNS) recently launched a new preferred and income fund, Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (PTA). While they aren't blazing any new trails with this fund - it can still be interesting and worth taking a look. After all, CNS also isn't any stranger to the preferred space either. This will be their third offering in the "preferred and income" fund category.

As we discovered previously, they aren't too shabby at operating these funds either. Their performance track record came just behind the Flaherty & Crumrine offerings in the space. We explored this subject in a previous post on preferred funds.

So, they aren't the best and they aren't the worst - but they might be enticing at the right discount. We also can get a sense of where the fund might be going and how it compares to the two other offerings, Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred & Income Fund (LDP) and Cohen & Steers Select Preferred & Income Fund (PSF).

The majority of the information will be taken from the Prospectus. Again, there are not a lot of resources on this fund at the moment.

(Source)

About The Fund

The investment objective is "high current income." The secondary objective is "capital appreciation."

To achieve this objective they will: "the Fund seeks to achieve favorable after-tax returns for its shareholders by seeking to minimize the U.S. federal income tax consequences on income generated by the Fund."

The interesting point here that I wanted to make is that it is all fine and dandy to label it as "tax-advantaged" and even have that goal. Here are the two ways to do it, and they also outline these two ways. The first is investing in positions that pay qualified dividends. These generally get taxed at lower and more favorable rates, at the long-term capital gains rates. Additionally, they can "comply with the holding period and other requirements for such favorable tax treatment..." Meaning that they can make sure they hold positions for a full year to get that LTCG rate. They can also "offset any ordinary income and realized short-term capital gain against fund expenses and realized short-term loss."

The interesting point is that half of this job is basically done for them. Preferred stocks generally pay out qualified dividends. However, they will still need to be active in the second portion, which will require them to be a bit more cognizant of trading.

In 2020, it might not seem like all that much but they did set out to raise $1.250 billion, which is quite healthy for a CEF. This does make PTA a large CEF right out of the gate. They offered 50 million shares at $25. This is also on the higher end as far as offering prices for a CEF. Though this is par value for a lot of publicly traded preferred securities, and perhaps that played a role in their decision.

It is also the same $25 offering price that PSF came to the market on in 2010 and LDP when they launched in 2012. Lucky for us, it is now 2020 and offering expenses are generally paid by the investment manager. Which is exactly the case for PTA.

The Investment Manager (and not the Fund) has agreed to pay, from its own assets compensation of $0.75 per Common Share to the underwriters in connection with the offering and, separately, an upfront structuring and syndication fee to Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, an upfront structuring fee to BofA Securities, Inc. (or an affiliate) and UBS Securities LLC, an upfront fee to each of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, B. Riley Securities, Inc., Brookline Capital Markets, a Division of Arcadia Securities, LLC, D.A. Davidson & Co., Hennion & Walsh, Inc., Hilltop Securities Inc., Incapital LLC, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., Newbridge Securities Corporation, Rockefeller Financial LLC, The GMS Group, LLC, Wedbush Securities Inc. and BB&T Securities, LLC. These fees and compensation are not reflected under “Sales Load” or “Estimated Offering Expenses” in the table above because they are entirely paid by the Investment Manager (and not the Fund). See “Underwriters.”

Leverage And Fees

They do also plan on using leverage. This will be utilized to the usual 33.3% amount. CNS funds typically leverage up through borrowings, so they are quite straightforward. Nothing exotic or complex about the leverage they will be using and I suspect PTA will follow suit.

They will charge an investment management fee of 1%. Unfortunately, that means expenses will be quite high as that won't include the other expenses that occur during the daily operation of the fund (administrative, legal, custodian, etc...)

They show that for PTA the managed assets expense ratio is at 1.43%. In comparison, PSF is 1.70% and LDP is at 1.67%. This makes sense as the other funds are smaller than PTA. However, it would have been great for CNS to lower the 1% management fee for such a large fund. Even LDP is quite large at around a billion in assets. PSF is the smallest at $433.6 million.

For context, Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC) has a pre-interest expense ratio of 1.26%. At the same time, the total managed assets there are only $326 million. This would have been just about enough of a difference over the years to close some of the underperformance gap that we covered previously.

Fund Structure

Another feature of most funds launched in 2020, and in recent years, is the limited-term structure. It is no different for PTA. With this structure, the fund expects to terminate sometime in the future. This is a way that shareholders can exit the position without it trading at a discount perpetually, as we have seen with a lot of CEF offerings on the market.

PTA is looking to terminate "on or about October 27th, 2032." Though they also have all the same wording of being able to extend out the termination date, just in case the overall market is in the depths of a selloff. This can be done without shareholder approval and for up to one year, with an additional year for a maximum of extending out the dissolution date for two years.

However, we also see term funds launching now with a way to change to a perpetual fund. The way they go about this is actually very shareholder-friendly. It will be done through a tender offer for up to 100% of shares.

This means that any investor that wants to get out, absolutely can for 100% of NAV, whatever NAV might be at that time. At the termination date, there is a good chance that the fund will trade close or at NAV anyway. This happens because shareholders bid it up to participate in the tender offer, and for 100%, that is the best tender offer you can get.

The only stipulation for the fund to continue to exist is that after the tender there is still a minimum of $200 million in assets to manage. In my mind, that won't be too hard to achieve either since they launched with $1.25 billion. They will either have to do a terrible job and see the value of the fund drop massively or shareholders will have to be awake during tender offer time.

As we know, that isn't always the case. Western Asset Global High Income Fund (EHI) and Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc (HIX) recently finished off tender offers where the funds accepted 100% of shares tendered. Even though EHI's offer was for 50% of shares and HIX's offer was for 35%. This happened because fewer shares were offered for tender than up to their maximum.

What Exactly Will They Invest In?

They mention that "under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in a portfolio of preferred and other income securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies, which may be either exchange-traded or available OTC."

This does mean that they are quite free to invest how they seem fit, wherever they see the best opportunity. The securities types also allow them to be quite flexible. They list "Traditional preferred securities, hybrid preferred securities that have investment and economic characteristics of both preferred stock and debt securities, floating rate and fixed to floating rate preferred, fixed and floating rate corporate debt, CoCos, convertible securities and securities of other CEFs, OEFs or ETFs that invest primarily in preferred and/or income securities"

A "CoCo" is a contingent convertible bond. This basically means that the convertible bond has a certain trigger and then will convert. However, instead of just a certain price the common equity has to hit, there can be greater stipulations. The other investments are pretty standard that most investors will understand and have a grasp on the basic ideas of the security being invested in. As mentioned above, they aren't blazing any new trails with this fund - just your standard preferred and income fund.

They leave the fund quite flexible on where and how to invest in the preferred and income space. However, they also do place some limits and minimums. For example, they list that they can invest the other 20% in common stocks. They also mention that 20% can be in government securities, but not including mortgage or asset-backed securities. They may also invest 20% in municipal securities or CoCos that we discussed above.

They will also allow up to 25% of shares being in "illiquid securities." This isn't unlike their other fund offerings though. PSF also has the same 25% being able to be allocated to illiquid securities. For the types of securities and portfolios that they plan on running, it isn't that unusual. Most of the more complex and hybrid offerings in the convertible and preferred space are oftentimes restricted to qualified investors or institutions.

Conclusion

For most CEFs, the draw is a high distribution. In this case, we don't have one since it is so close after launch. However, they do anticipate announcing a distribution within 45 days of launching the fund. With 60 to 90 days before receiving the first dividend payment. This delay allows them time to put the funds to work and decide on an appropriate level to be paying out. Again, pretty standard stuff here with a new fund.

Out of the gate, the fund has done okay as well. Launching with a NAV per share of $25, they have now grown this a bit to $25.35 after just shy of a month. At the same time, shares are going for $25.14 - meaning we get a whopping discount of 0.83%! This is trading tighter than LDP at a discount of 3.03% and PSF at -1.60%. That being said, PSF was trading in 2019 at some extreme premiums, hitting 15% at one point. On the opposite side, LDP trades at discounts quite regularly.

Data by YCharts

So at this time, it would be difficult to really give an estimated or 'appropriate' discount/premium range for PTA based on trends of their other funds. Really, they are quite all over the board.

Ultimately, even though I'm a huge fan of CNS funds - at this time I'm sticking with F&C preferred fund FLC. The discount just isn't appealing enough to merit making any sort of switch. Even while a fund like FLC is at a premium. Perhaps if I was putting new money to work, then I could see taking a chance with PTA. With that being said, I'll put this one on the watchlist for now. This isn't a slight to CNS by any means. After all, I wouldn't be caught dead giving up my shares of their REIT and preferred funds, Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Inc (RQI) and Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred & Income Fund Inc (RNP).

Profitable CEF and ETF income and arbitrage ideas At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage ~8%-yielding closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service. To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!



Disclosure: I am/we are long RQI, RNP, FLC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on November 20th, 2020.