The stock is now too hot, valued at nearly 30x sales boosted by COVID-19.

The IPO market continues to leave retail investors out of the hot stocks until after the majority of the gains are made. The latest hot IPO is DoorDash (DASH), which just went public at an opening price of $182 after original plans to price the initial offering below $100. Retail investors should tread lightly, with the stock at irrational prices given the food delivery platform faces headwinds as the economy reopens next year.

Image Source: DoorDash website

Pricey IPO

DoorDash debuted on the NYSE at $182, for an absurd 78% gain above the IPO price of $102. The food delivery company sold 33 million shares to raise $3.4 billion.

The company will have a market valuation approaching $75 billion at the closing price of $189. DoorDash listed 317.7 million shares outstanding after the offering, but the S-1 statement lists 68.6 million additional shares via stock options and RSU awards, bringing the fully diluted share count up to 386.3 million shares.

Source: DoorDash S-1/A

Considering GrubHub (GRUB) agreed to a deal at a valuation of only $7.3 billion, investors should have raised eyebrows on this current valuation. Even venture capital funds were only willing to invest in DoorDash at a $16 billion valuation back in June. The company even originally filed for an IPO at a questionable valuation of $80 per share, or $30 billion, yet those valuations ended up being conservative.

A prime reason for the hot IPO was the sales jump during the coronavirus crisis. For the YTD period, sales surged to $1.9 billion, up from only $0.6 billion last year.

Source: DoorDash S-1/A

So, while the IPO was hot, the problem for retail investors here is two-fold. First, DoorDash will have a hard time repeating these sales levels next summer with vaccines on the market and consumers wanting to get out of the house. Second, the food delivery logistics platform still had an operating loss of $131 million during a period where the business environment isn't likely to ever get better for the service.

Assuming the company repeats the quarterly sales rate in Q4 and reaches 2020 sales of $2.5 billion, the stock now trades for nearly 30x elevated sales levels.

Competitive Market

Over the last couple of years, DoorDash has done an exceptional job in taking market share from market leaders like GrubHub and Uber Eats (UBER). The biggest question investors have to ask is whether DoorDash can maintain 50% market share in a market where the top two competitors are financially backed to continue investing in the market. Uber Eats is further strengthened via the recent acquisition of Postmates.

Source: DoorDash S-1/A

Even more interesting and problematic is that DoorDash lists a 58% market share in suburban markets, showing that the company benefitted greatly from the virus causing people to work from home. The food delivery logistics platform could face the largest downside in the sector from businesses returning to offices in urban centers.

While food delivery is convenient, the economics remain troubling, as limited efficiency is gained from local food orders. The company needs more and more Dashers in order to deliver additional orders without gaining any efficiency from scale.

In the below example provided by DoorDash, a $22.40 food order costs $5.50 in fees and $3.30 in optional tips, while the restaurant has to pay another $4.00 in commissions. The total cost for the food delivery to the restaurant and the consumer is $12.80 on food only costing $22.40. After deducting $1.70 in tax, the restaurant only keeps $18.40 for the food.

Source: DoorDash S-1/A

These absorbent costs are why the industry constantly struggled with profits and pre-virus had to issue promotions to get consumers to make such orders. COVID-19 shutdowns and fears of vulnerable people traveling outside the home increased the willingness of consumers to drastically pay up for food delivery. In many cases, consumers would obtain food in a more timely manner and higher quality by picking up themselves. The consumer can easily save $8.80 in the above example simply via using curbside pickup.

Even under these positive conditions, DoorDash only had an adjusted EBITDA margin of 5%, which amounted to just 1% of the Marketplace GOV.

Source: DoorDash S-1/A

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the economics suggest food delivery is an area where consumers will pull back drastically next year. DoorDash likely has a bigger market than back in 2019, but the stock is currently priced for the 200% growth of 2020 that clearly won't repeat next year. Investors need to dash away from this pricey IPO heading into 2021.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.