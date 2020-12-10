However, given the massive market opportunity out there and the rapid growth the business continues to see, it could be worth far more than $60 billion.

In spite of, or in some cases because of, the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 is looking to be a great year for big IPOs. The latest example of this is DoorDash (DASH), which after going public at $102 per unit, saw units close up 85.8% on their first day trading. This puts units at $189.51 apiece, valuing the firm at $60.2 billion in all. Though the company, with its fundamentals as they are, looks to be a pricey prospect, growth is so robust this year and its market share over the total addressable industry is so small, that it’s hard to say it may not be worth what shareholders are paying for it.

A look at DoorDash

Conceptually, DoorDash is a simple business. Through its mobile app, consumers place an order for food from a nearby restaurant or a convenience store, and within some period of time (usually an hour or less), a courier drops the order off at their door. From this simple concept has grown an industry giant. According to management, over 390,000 merchants have partnered up with DoorDash to use its platform. This includes 175 of the 200 largest national restaurant brands in the US. Its presence extends across all 50 US states, plus Puerto Rico, Canada, and Australia. Just in the US alone, it is capable of serving an estimated 85% of the population.

At present, more than 18 million consumers utilize the company’s services. Their orders are made possible through the delivery efforts of over 1 million ‘Dashers’ (the firm’s freelance couriers). These Dashers have been paid more than $7 billion in compensation since the company’s founding. Though it charges a delivery fee for its service, it has also been running (since 2018) a premium subscription plan, called DashPass, priced at $9.99 monthly. Management revealed in their going-public filings that they have more than 5 million subscribers on this service.

Since launching their platform, DoorDash has expanded to command a sizable portion of its own market. In all, the company estimates it has a 50% stake in the delivery market. This compares to 26% controlled by UberEats under the Uber (UBER) brand, 16% controlled by GrubHub (GRUB), and 7% controlled by Postmates. The remaining 1% of the market is controlled by all other miscellaneous competitors put together.

This sizable market share is impressive, but it’s still just a small piece of the broader market. Management reported Marketplace GOV (Gross Order Value) last year of $8.04 billion. This was up significantly from the $2.81 billion seen in 2018. This translated to 263 million orders being placed last year, up from just 83 million a year earlier. By comparison, they peg the total food and beverage market in the US at $1.5 trillion and the restaurant and consumer foodservice market at $600.5 billion of that space. To put this in perspective, the company controls just 1.3% of its total addressable market in the US. Add in international opportunities and the sky is the limit. Another way to look at the market opportunity is through the lens of consumers using its app. With over 18 million consumers on its platform, the company serves less than 6% of all Americans.

Upside might be worth the risk

I am generally quite skeptical of fast-growing companies. They are pricey and if growth fails to match expectations, even robust growth can lead to a collapse in the share price. This is especially risky when you pair it with the fervor associated with IPOs. Having said it, DoorDash may make for a good exception. To see why, we need only consider how fast the company is growing and the resources at its disposal. For the first three quarters of this year, for instance, the company’s revenue came in at $1.92 billion. This is 226.4% higher than the $587 million the company generated the same time last year. M&A activity has benefited the firm over the years, but so too has the COVID-19 pandemic. More people staying at home find no-contact services to be highly desirable.

This growth in revenue was caused by a surge in the company’s orders. So far this year, orders have totaled 543 million. This compares to 181 million the same time last year. As a result of this increase in orders, Marketplace GOV so far this year has been $16.49 billion (with $7.25 billion, or 44%, of this coming in the third quarter alone). This compares to $5.54 billion the same timeframe in 2019. While it is possible some of this growth could reverse once the COVID-19 pandemic wears off, the small share of the market that DoorDash has relative to the overall restaurant and foodservice space makes it more likely that growth was due in part not to a temporary increase in demand, but instead to a frontloading of years of market growth onto it and other services like it.

One issue that still exists, but that is showing some signs of improving, is the company’s profitability. After all, profits are what matter the most in the long run for determining a company’s value. And for years, the business has suffered on this front. In 2018, for instance, DoorDash generated a net loss of $207 million. This more than tripled to a loss of $668 million last year. Operating cash flow and EBITDA were similarly negative, with operating cash outflows totaling $159 million in 2018 and $467 million in 2019, while EBITDA was negative to the tune of $158 million and $475 million in these respective years.

Though this picture was worsening during this period, 2020 has shown something of a turnaround so far. In the first three quarters this year, the company lost just $149 million. This is far less than the $534 million loss seen the same period a year earlier. Other metrics have fared even better during this period. EBITDA swung from a negative $372 million to a positive $95 million, while operating cash flows swung from a negative $308 million to a positive $315 million. This is the right direction and it’s not unthinkable that in another year or two the company might be generating consistent positive earnings, cash flow, and EBITDA. It also seems to have plenty of cash on hand with which to do it. Prior to going public, the firm had $1.61 billion in cash and cash equivalents. With shares priced at $92.50, the firm was expecting net proceeds of $2.96 billion, so with the business going public at a price of $102, this should be closer to $3.26 billion. That would bring cash up to $4.88 billion.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it’s clear that DoorDash is an interesting play for growth investors to consider. While I am generally afraid to buy into names like this because of their uncertain futures, I do think that it could be an exception to this rule of thumb. Amazing growth this year and a sprint toward profits and positive cash flows is most definitely encouraging. Yes, shares do still look pricey with the company valued at $60.2 billion, but in two or three years investors may look back and realize that this was still the early stage of a paradigm shift the company is at the forefront of.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.