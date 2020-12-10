Investment Thesis

We anticipate NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) to realise upside at the revenue level and accelerate its growth pattern amidst a Covid-19 recovery in surgical deferrals and elective procedures. NUVA has managed above-market growth in the recent period on the back of innovation in product offerings via acquisitions coupled with organic product development. The company has also focused on a transition period, with heavy focus on the new health systems arm, diversifying away from implants alone. Additionally, the Pulse system and Pulse Robotics segment have wide potential to drive a reasonable level of upside into the growth engine, where the cadence of placements can benefit from the gradual diminishing of Covid-19 cases in some time to come.

Figure 1. NUVA chart YTD

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

However, the entire portfolio remains exposed to spinal surgery, which will face near-term headwinds on the back of uncertainty surrounding the pandemic. There is no guarantee that elective procedure deferrals will regain traction in the near term therefore. Moreover, backing the pandemic out of the equation, there has been dynamic pricing activity within the US spinal surgery and implant segment over the recent years, coupled with reimbursement pressures from payors, impacting total return for vendors. Whilst there are several growth levers that may yet to be priced into the valuation, margin pressures at the operating level need to first alleviate to allow upward expansion in sales trajectory. Therefore, considering NUVA's spinal exposure, alongside the end-market crosscurrents impacting pricing outcomes, in addition to valuation disconnect to the upside, this balances our neutral view on NUVA shares over the coming periods.

Q3 Walkthrough Illustrates Growth Cadence

NUVA beat consensus on revenues with $295 million posted on the Q3 exit, ~120bps YoY increase. Management has noted in the earnings call that the spinal market has flattened, but with high variance on geographical location. Sequentially, growth at the top was driven by recovery in patient volumes and procedure deferrals regaining traction. Top-line earnings expanded ~120bps from the second quarter, with strength in the US of ~80bps sequentially. Growth in thoracolumbar pricing activity was offset by weakness in cervical pricing, which has been on the downtrend for several periods now, due to more dynamic pricing power in that market segment. Surgical support growth also outpaced consensus with ~$70 million in contributions to the top and was underscored by upward movement in intra-operative monitoring placements. Ex-US, sales of ~$65 million saw sequential expansion of ~3.5% and was backed by recovery in key end-markets within recovering economies, particularly Japan and the wider APAC region, which grew by almost 8%. This trend has been consistent with all medical technology vendors who have a meaningful footprint in APAC in the back end of FY2020. Also for NUVA, European sales were lumpy this quarter, in line with the pandemic narrative in that region.

Segmentally, US hardware came in strong with $161 million in contributions to the top. This was backed by thoracolumbar procedures, underscored by paediatric deformity growth, namely in scoliosis corrections and Scheuermann's kyphosis procedures. Both of these segments returned to pre-pandemic levels, as the backlog from deferrals was carried through into the third quarter. As mentioned, the cervical segment saw headwinds in the low-single digits; however, the entire portfolio remains exposed to spinal, which is earmarked by international and domestic operations. Therefore, the geographical risks may turn out to be a greater headwind moving out of 2020 as first imagined, with the predictability of Covid-19 cases still up in the air in several key markets.

Headwinds at the operating level in Q3 translated to operating and gross margin pressures. Gross-level margins declined ~220bps YoY, which was underlined by lower revenue. However, deleveraging lifted YoY operating leverage by ~10bps to 16% and was supported by higher R&D as a function of turnover, reaching ~6.5%, a 0.4% increase YoY. R&D spend was recognised in new product investments, and technology integration into the product and operating mix. Recovery in revenue and product volumes were close to pre-pandemic levels this quarter, and new patient uptake was likely realised towards the end of the period. This fits the language on recovery of the surgical segment, and from our regular conversations with hospital executives, the preference seems to be skewed towards orthopaedic procedures secondary to their contribution to top and bottom lines for hospital turnover.

Potential Drivers For Upside Catalysts - Speed of Innovation

Although procedure volume was flat during the quarter, we feel the recovery can tilt the trajectory of planned US surgical procedures to the upside should this trend continue into Q12021. As the recovery in elective spinal procedures continues over the coming periods, then NUVA is well positioned to capitalise on the launches of the Pulse system and Robotics in 2022.

Management highlighted the Pulse system launch by 1H 2021, and the first in-vivo use of the robotics segment to commence by 2022. These are certainly key inflection points investors must consider over the coming periods that may yet to be priced into the valuation on a multiples basis. The Pulse system continues to integrate technology into the spinal surgery process, aiming to provide greater reliability in surgical outcomes. The scope is to enable greater conformity in patient outcomes by consolidating neuromonitoring processes, spinal alignment, rod bending, medical imaging and navigation into a single utility. This type of utilisation in the spinal surgery process adds a layer of insulation to placement protection in facilities whilst aligning with surgeon preferences. Pulse makes up the shortfall in procedure scope that standard navigation and standalone robotics are unable to cover, such as microdiscectomy, spinal cord stimulation, spinal cord mass removal, anterior cervical discectomy and fusion ("ACDF"), anterior lumbar body fusion ("ALBF"), and spinal decompression. This wide offering is a potential growth driver for Pulse placements beyond 2021, particularly as the service model aligns to the current narrative of technological integration in spinal procedures for the betterment of patient outcomes.

Figure 2. The Pulse Platform

Data Source: NuVasive

Management has held firm on its 1H 2021 launch for the Pulse platform, and there is no standstill on the Pulse Robotics segment, which is on track for release for in human-use by 2022. Management anticipates to recognise revenue from the platform in mid- to late-2021 and remains focused on CE Mark submission in the EU alongside FDA approval. Doing so enables a wider geographical reach, whilst simultaneously booking revenues from both zones, to drive top-line growth from the end of next year. As mentioned, we would advocate that the Pulse release is a key inflection point for investors at this time.

From the earnings call, management was keen in highlighting the positives for Pulse robotics, overcoming the delays that we observed on the last call. Management has indicated that development for Pulse has been completed, and the platform is now well into testing and integration phase. Further readouts can be expected by year's end in our view. In addition to the Pulse catalysts, the company also has anterior cervical developments in the pipeline through the C360 platform. This platform has application to cervical degenerative disease, joint/osteology trauma and cervical deformity. The C360 suite consolidates several products into one offering and incorporates implants, anterior and posterior fixation applications, and biologics, the latter of which is brand new for NUVA. The C360 portfolio remains differentiated through these product offerings, such as an anterior cervical plate system that incorporates the thinnest plate currently available market wide.

To illustrate, the benefits of the ultra-thin cervical plate are aligned with the company's mantra of reliability in patient outcomes, and the thin plate offering plans to mitigate a myriad of common post-cervical surgery issues. We can expect the beginning of C360's launch in December, and we look forward to analysing market uptake and early adoption of the same by Q12021. Should surgeons draw preference to various components of the C360 product mix, then we are confident NUVA's market penetration will continue to gain depth within cervical surgery in particular. Furthermore, the company aims to launch a new posterior cervical system that integrates new tooling and option variance, aligning with the Reline thoracolumbar system already in surgical use. This will round off the C360 portfolio and will incorporate similar design systems of the Reline system, extending NUVA's posterior spine fixation segment beyond thoracolumbar offerings. We firmly believe that in addition to competitive insulation, speed of innovation is equally the most important driver for upside potential to investors in any investment debate. We've seen this persistently throughout the tech circles over the recent years, and life-sciences & medical technology is no different. Innovators like NUVA often remain unchallenged due to speed of innovation and continue to deliver market solutions with novel treatment hypotheses (such as Pulse, for instance) ahead of competitors. Arguably, NUVA has a faster pipeline conversion timeline that is becoming more efficient with technological integration. Therefore, adding to the strength of the 2021/2022 outlook is NUVA's speed of innovation in spinal surgical solutions, which should certainly be factored in by investors.

Balancing The Upside Back To Neutral

We had envisioned a strong recovery and comparative performance for NUVA over this quarter, and postulated that the company would gain additional market share from large competitors on the back of their losses. However, NUVA seems to be absorbing headwinds from market crosscurrents that peers remain immune to in their operations. For instance, Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED), Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) and Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) that we have previously covered have regained control in sales trajectory, and this has been reflected on the charts at the back end of this year. Additionally, managements of these entities seem to have stronger Q4 and full-year guidance and a brighter outlook amidst Covid-related uncertainties. We would encourage investors to factor that NUVA may be erring on the side of caution (and perhaps correctly at that) in relation to the commentary of the peers outlined.

Figure 3. NUVA vs GMED vs ZBH

Data by YCharts

Additionally, the spinal surgical market is still not immune to Covid-related headwinds, and these may continue to manifest in surgical deferrals well into 2021 at the current incidence and prevalence of the virus. This is especially true in Europe, where the situation remains out of control, although the US is by no means free from the vice grips either. On this point, capturing additional market share is less obtainable from larger competitors, like the ones listed above. These competitors have made a reasonable recovery in the face of pandemic uncertainties this year and have seen strength in international markets due to their wider geographical footprint. As such, the cadence of Pulse (and by extension Pulse robotics) placements is directly affected by the concentration of competitors that already have a myriad of devices in the field.

Based on this, NUVA is facing pressures from more dynamic pricing activity and competition within the US spinal segment at the least, notwithstanding the global concentration for the same. These points are compounded by the fact that Pulse, as differentiated and innovative as the platform is, it still has some time until launch, with approval uncertainties in key markets. Thus, the risk to NUVA's top line potential is earmarked by the speed of placements of competitors, including robotics and technology system sales. Should competitors realise the upside in systems sales and market capture prior to the Pulse launch, the carry through to share pricing activity may be reflected at the downside level to NUVA shares. Thus, whilst our point on speed of innovation with NUVA is valid, the company runs the risk of losing this traction, as competitors begin to close the gap via placement speed and realisable sales volume. This worries us, as the attractiveness of NUVA shares has always been the company's speed of innovation, in our view. Basically, should competitors converge to the upside in placement speed and systems sales, this downside risk must be factored into the valuation. Thus, visibility on the upside for investors remains blurred at this stage and balances the growth drivers mentioned earlier.

Forward Estimates

Considering all factors in a wide-scenario analysis, there are several torque factors that may drive upside for the company into the coming years. Convergence to the upside case would appear via rapid uptake of the Pulse system from 2021, and early adoption of the Pulse Robotics platform from 2022. Ultimately, should the company adhere to this narrative, then an accelerated growth pattern in Pulse instillations is obtainable, and the cadence of Pulse placements may drive growth at the top from 2022. Backing Covid-19 out of the equation, NUVA is relying on the differentiators in the C360 portfolio, and new product offerings coupled with Pulse Robotics adoption early on in the picture. However, much of this is contingent on trends in US and European surgical procedures, where procedure deferrals are likely to be the main headwind for the company moving through 2021. NUVA seems to have surgical preference in several segments, and from our due diligence, Pulse reception has had a fairly warm welcome in trials thus far. We've also spoken with orthopaedic specialists who are pleased with offerings in the new product mix, based on the company's product descriptors.

Our estimates are largely in line with consensus, and we model ~$1.06 billion in FY2020 full-year sales, a ~9.3% decrease YoY, coupled with gross margin headwinds of ~50bps. We view this carry-through down the income statement, with similar YoY declines at the EBITDA and free cash level. The company has averaged free cash conversion at ~8% over the past four years, and we feel that free cash will make a sequential recovery to pre-pandemic levels over the coming five-year period, but not before taking a hit by FY2020 end. Considering NUVA's speed of innovation priority, then the company will likely remain focused on pipeline conversion over this time period, increasing CAPEX in line with this by our estimation. Management is also confident that weakness in the cervical segment will be removed by early 2021, and this adds to the upside potential for investors, as we believe the company hasn't yet baked in the potential for Pulse Robotics into the full projections just yet. Furthermore, we see key inflection points in FY2021 and at the early end of 2022, based on Pulse market traction (robotics included). Here, we see margin pressures begin to alleviate and converge to the upside, especially at the EBITDA and operating level, driving free cash conversion from this point onwards.

Figure 4. Key Financials and Forecasts (Annual)

Data Source: NUVA SEC Filings; Author's Calculations

Figure 5. NUVA Forward Estimates (2020E-2026E)

Data Source: NUVA SEC Filings; Author's Calculations

Valuation

We believe that a lot of the negative sentiment is already baked into shares, which are trading at ~30x FCF on a FCF yield of 3.27% with $1.06 in free cash per share. Shares are also trading at ~16x Q3 EBITDA and 3x Q3 sales. The company has ~$17 in cash per share, ~$15.50 in book value per share, and is trading ~13x cash flow. Trading at 3x book value signals good value creation for shareholders albeit at a ~17% discount to the peer group on this basis. In fact, shares are trading at a relative discount to peers in all the multiples examined for this report, averaging -48% across the span of assessments. We argue that the disconnect in performance of NUVA relative to peers this year is observed clearly in the valuation, therefore. To illustrate, whilst peers like GMED have grown top- and bottom-line earnings sequentially this year, NUVA has held back on the same, and we feel this is baked into the valuation.

Figure 6. Multiples Analysis

Data Source: Author's Calculations

ROIC has driven 80%-87% P/E and EV/invested capital respectively over the previous seven quarters. ROIC for 2020 YTD has been ~300bps below the longer-term average, undoubtedly from Covid-related headwinds this year. Considering the relatively low scores for ROIC over this period, and YTD in particular, we feel this explains much of the valuation disconnect seen from the peer group at this time. Therefore, although shares are trading at a discount to peers on a multiples basis, this is certainly justified by returns on invested capital YTD. Thus, shares are discounted, but not a value proposition at this stage and are not "undervalued" per se. This balances our neutral view and our thesis that convergence to the upside is not clear at this stage.

Figure 7. Key Assessments and ROIC causal relationships

Data Source: Author's Calculations

Compared to current P/E measures, the market has higher hopes for the company than present, with 37x forward P/E on a 12-month basis. This puts the company more in line with the peer group, further balancing our neutral view and confirms our points on value at a discount. Setting price targets based on multiples, then assigning the 37x forward P/E to our 2020 EPS estimates, we see a value of $46, which is in line with current trading of $46.62.

On a DCF basis, we've set up two scenarios in the base case to reflect the variance in valuation outputs based on sensitivity to the discount rate, and the risk premium one might factor in for the valuation. In one scenario, we've used NUVA's WACC in the calculations. In the other, we've used a discount rate that reflects the opportunity cost of holding a 10-year Treasury, alongside the expected return of the S&P 500 over the same horizon. Doing so gives a variance in outputs of ~$30/share from the upper bound, indicating the sensitivity in the model to the downside. Blending the two and taking the arithmetic mean gives a figure of $72.76, and weighting this at 50% to the multiples price target, then we see a fair value of $59.38, ~30% upside on today's trading. Therefore, again, we see shares discounted on reasonable value in this regard and believe this reasonably prices in the headwinds the company is coming into for 2021 and risks associated with the wait for launching the Pulse platform. Investors can see the DCF summary and scope of valuation outputs in the sensitivity matrix below, assessing the variance in outcomes based on a range of different inputs.

Figure 8. DCF Summary, both hurdle rate scenarios shown

Data Source: Author's Calculations

Figure 9. NUVA DCF Sensitivity Matrix

Data Source: Author's Calculations

Investors can see the range in pricing outcomes should shares continue along the current trajectory on the chart below. We would encourage longer-term investors to pay close attention to the potential in distribution over the coming quarters for decisions on entry and/or exit over this horizon. Investors can view the mean return YTD in the red line within the reversion channel and match this to the pricing tabs that are outlined on the chart below in order to have a fair range of potential distributions in periods to come. Therefore, we believe this chart is an important viewing point for longer-term investors.

Figure 10. Potential pricing outcomes based on current trajectory

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

Further Considerations

On the charts, shares have mobilised in a descending channel since a consolidation from the March selloff that occurred in April. The channel has kept in a narrow width, indicating low volatility, in spite of the downside level from the May highs. Investors can observe the mean return via the red line in the regression line below. Mean reversion activity has been quite pronounced this year, as shares have reverted towards the mean ~17x YTD within this longer-term trend. Shares are currently above the mean return figure, and the narrow spread of the descending channel, combined with pricing outcomes snaking tightly around the mean, validates the strength and direction of the downward trend. Therefore, we believe that upside potential in NUVA shares is hard to see at this point, based on the market evidence and growth narrative. This again balances our neutral view: although there are growth drivers on the horizon, the current situation makes it hard to advocate a conviction on immediate entry.

Figure 11. NUVA pricing activity YTD

Data Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

Therefore, we firmly believe that the current investor sentiment is neutral, as investors aren't rewarding NUVA on the back of the fundamental or technical picture. Consequently, hose with a contrarian flavour to their thinking and a longer-term horizon are more appropriate candidates for a NUVA holding, and we would advocate longer-term investors to factor in the wider scope of operations beyond 2020 to weigh in on the investment debate. Whilst we hold a fairly bullish view on the long-term outlook of the company, in terms of advocating for immediate entry, we just can't get there yet and are happy to wait on the sidelines right now on this one until the evidence presents otherwise.

In Short

NUVA have several growth drivers on the horizon that may yet to be priced into shares and/or the valuation. However, the catalysts are just that - on the horizon. As for what is tangible right now, the peer group seems to have disproportionately benefitted from surgical sales recovery in the back end of this year, whilst NUVA has held back in comparison, based on relative Q3 performance. We had anticipated a far stronger quarter from the company in capturing additional market share from larger players, based on the headwinds faced by them; however, what eventuated showed the "third side of the coin," where larger players retained their standing and were able to stage a recovery at greater cadence compared to NUVA.

What is promising is the Pulse platform to be launched in 2021, with the Pulse Robotics platform not long-following this. For investors, these are key inflection points that one should be prepared to capitalise on, especially in the lead up to the announcements. Additionally, investors should realise that there are additional launches planned for the end of this year, and revenues will be recognised for these accounts in 2021 from the get go. Additionally, there are risks that challenge the upside of our neutral sentiment, including headwinds in the wider spinal segment, that would delay market recovery. Further, competitors may outpace NUVA in terms of unit placements and systems sales, particularly in the US and in Europe. This would challenge our speed of innovation thesis that props the upside portion of the scale in this debate. Additionally, any delays to the Pulse platform and/or Pulse Robotics launch would detract from the inflection points investors would benefit from over the coming periods.

We would also advocate further margin contraction may result on the back of competitors realising additional market share, as NUVA waits on the Pulse launch, and that dynamic pricing activity and reimbursement challenges may also play into this risk profile of our thesis. One should also consider the effects of the pandemic and its impacts on patient turnover in elective spinal procedures, especially as the portfolio remains 100% exposed to spinal surgeries. We believe the most realisable headwinds are certainly Covid-related and would encourage investors to pay close attention to the recovery in surgical deferrals that would signal potential sales recovery for NUVA.

Whilst the valuation may seem attractive at this stage, the question of value at a discount remains unanswered for NUVA shares at this stage. This is driven by low ROIC scores over the previous periods, justifying the low valuation relative to peers, and detracts from NUVA as a value proposition. Nonetheless, our debate remains neutral based on the above factors. Whilst the upside potential does sit on the horizon, and the valuation remains disconnected to peers and shares to the upside, whether NUVA will converge to this upside potential is what remains murky to investors at this stage. Therefore, we can't advocate for an immediate entry right now without the summation of all the factors contributing to the upside case in the investment debate. We look forward to providing additional coverage in the near future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.