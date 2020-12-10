Management has a goal of reaching $40 million in EBITDA by 2023. With a current enterprise value of $318 million, that would put the company’s forward valuation at 7.9x EV/EBITDA.

Franklin Covey’s change of strategy towards a SaaS business model should create more revenue growth opportunities, better efficiencies, and higher margins down the line.

Franklin Covey’s (FC) change of strategy towards a SaaS business model should create more revenue growth opportunities, better efficiencies, and higher margins down the line. The company is building a highly scalable platform to compete in an $83 billion, highly fragmented U.S training industry. FC already possesses a valued IP library that can be expanded through acquisitions or in-house development. These, in turn, can be leveraged even further by producing a diverse set of training programs, coaching, books, and media to increase customer retention and “stickiness.” The implementation of these “add-ons” to the platform can have marginal costs, but a wider catalog should make the value proposition to the customer more appealing.

The company’s subscription service was put to the test during the pandemic, and it came out victorious. For fiscal '20 (year ends in August), FC’s subscription revenue was up 15% compared to the prior-year period and ending the year accounting for approximately 44% of total sales.

We believe there is value in FC. Management has a goal of reaching $40 million in EBITDA by 2023. With a current enterprise value of $318 million, that would put the company’s forward valuation at 7.9x EV/EBITDA. Using the industry median of approximately 13x EBITDA, FC could be valued at an enterprise value of $520 million or approximately 63% higher than its current valuation. That represents a very enticing 17% annual return.

Quick Business Overview

Franklin Covey is a business focused on corporate training based on the foundational work of Dr. Stephen R. Covey, author of the popular book The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People. Through its products, the company helps individuals and organizations to achieve superior performance through changes in human behavior by giving them the necessary tools, mindsets, and skillsets to transform the corporate culture.

The company does business under two divisions, the Enterprise Division (focused on corporations, governments, and other related organizations), and the Education Division (school districts and educational institutions). Yet sales come from three different sources: Subscriptions, Direct Office, and Licenses/Royalties.

FC also does business internationally with offices in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. In countries where the company does not have a physical office, FC partners with licensed partners. At the end of fiscal '20, the company had 254 worldwide partners.

The biggest shift in the company’s strategy came in 2017 with the introduction of the All-Access Pass (AAP) distributed through the Enterprise Division, and the launch of the Leader in Me membership which is offered in the Educational Division. With AAP, the company provides a subscription service that allows clients unlimited access to FC’s library through an online portal making it a cost-effective way to deliver content to clients. That said, the company still generates a good number of sales from its Direct Office segment (46% of total sales), which consists of the traditional on-site training programs.

The resilience of the subscription model

FC reported consolidated fourth quarter sales of $49 million and full-year sales of $198 million down 25% and 12%, respectively from prior-year periods.

While consolidated sales were down year-over-year, the business model showed resiliency where it mattered most, the subscription segment. The company’s sales were favorably impacted by growth in AAP in the Enterprise Division, and growth in Leader in Me in the Education Division.

AAP’s fourth quarter and full year sales grew 11% and 17% compared to the prior-year periods with AAP revenue retention rate exceeding 90% for the year. The strength in AAP was driven by a quick pivot in bookings, coaching, and training engagements online and meeting customer's needs remotely. Importantly, during the quarter, management noted that approximately 87% of its clients have shifted to online delivery of services, reducing substantially the susceptibility to future cancellations. As a result, AAP add-on services rebounded quickly, and the same positive trends are continuing into its first quarter-to-date.

In the Education Division, the company’s Leader in Me membership was renewed by 2,200 schools while adding 320 new schools. Quarter-to-date trends look strong as well, with 50 new schools ready to sign a contract versus 28 at the same time last year. The number of coaching days booked is also showing an upward trend, with 1,284 days booked versus 1,149 in the comparable period.

The end result was a total of $87 million in fiscal '20 from subscription revenues, up from $75 million in 2019, and $58 million in 2018 showing the strength of the new SaaS business model.

The power of the AAP platform

The AAP subscription model creates a very profitable, high margin, high-growth business for FC. The 90%+ revenue retention rate highlights an important insight, which is customer satisfaction. We believe the transition to a SaaS business model has created a win-win scenario for FC and clients. On the one hand, clients now have access to the complete catalog of FC, which is aimed at improving productivity while creating an efficient driven culture. It should create cost savings for them in the long run, as training programs would not be purchased “a la carte,” instead organizations can choose from the wide library to work on areas they need to improve on (ex. leadership, organization, mindset, etc.).

For FC, the new business model creates “stickiness” with the client and a lot of leverage. For example, we believe one of the strengths of the new model is being able to integrate new IPs into the platform, therefore strengthening the value proposition to the client. This can be seen by the acquisition of a license to develop and sell leadership offering based on the bestselling book Multipliers by Liz Weisman in late 2019, which the company launched in August of 2020. The transaction also highlights the quickness of integration.

The power of the new business model was expressed in the fourth quarter conference call:

The average All Access Pass holding organization purchases approximately $0.44 of add-on services for every $1 of subscription revenue. Indicative of the value which clients place on these services is that our annual same client service revenue retention rate, as Bob mentioned a minute ago, has exceeded 90%, a very high retention rate for services, which also is consistent with the very high retention rate we have for All Access Pass subscription revenue. And in more than 1/3 of All Access Passes, they are for multiyear periods. – Q4 call

The benefits of the transition are also starting to show up on the income statement with gross margins improving from 67% in 2017 to a recent 73% in fiscal '20. Overall, we should see more predictable margins as the company increases its penetration of AAP.

The Bottom Line

Management’s goal of reaching $40 million in EBITDA by fiscal '23 looks achievable. We believe one of the biggest growth drivers comes from expanding internationally, with the recruitment of more licensed partners.

Right now, the company does not generate any meaningful revenue from AAP in international markets. They were about to launch the subscription model when COVID hit the global economy and meetings had to be canceled or postponed. That said, management believes there is an opportunity for incremental revenues of $36 million out of international markets. With EBITDA margins of 20%, the international segment could represent $7 million in incremental EBITDA.

To hit the EBITDA target, management guides for high single-digit revenue growth with a flow-through of 50% going to the EBITDA number:

These targets reflect our expectation that we will achieve high single-digit revenue growth, which is growth of approximately $20 million a year. And that, on average, approximately 50% of that growth in revenue will flow through to increases in adjusted EBITDA and cash flow so therefore the growth of $10 million a year or so in EBITDA. – Q4 call

If targets are reached, and the market values FC at the median industry multiple of 13x EBITDA, then we could be looking at an enterprise value of approximately $520 million.

While there is a decent upside, investors should be aware of the risks. If corporations continue with the work-from-home trend, then it would be difficult for FC to get new customers on its platform. The initial sale is done with in-person meetings, so long as the pandemic postpones these appointments, new contracts might be hard to win. There is also the idea that a prolonged recession might shift resources away from FC’s offerings towards mission-critical activities.

With that said, we believe FC offers an interesting investment opportunity and feel bullish about the long-term prospects of the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.