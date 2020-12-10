Chasing The Tax Rabbit Around My Roth

I hope some readers may benefit from knowing sooner some things I had to learn by experience.

It is time to begin spending the dividends my portfolio generates.

There are many reasons that 2020 has been an interesting year. Some aspects remind one of the Confucian curse “May you live in interesting times.”

Others are more benign than that. For me, retiring and then investing through the markets of the year has been one such aspect.

As we move toward 2021, my portfolio organization has turned out not to be optimum. I think of the process I’ve been in as chasing the tax rabbit.

My Tax Rabbit. Source.

Don’t ask me why. I don’t have a clue. It has just felt like this: as soon as I begin to implement one tactical approach, I find that the unintended consequences make it undesirable. Like the rabbit bounding away every time you get close to it.

Perhaps this article can help some readers do less of that than I have been.

Learning to Love the Roth

When I started working, IRAs did not exist. Traditional IRAs, and several similar forms of tax-deferred savings, all referred to here as TIRAs, started some years later. I maximized my use of these.

Roth IRAs came along much later. That did nothing for me. I never had an opportunity to establish a Roth IRA until I was past age 60.

The focus of my learning and thinking before 2019 was on retirement income. But it was only then that I began to focus closely on the structural details.

If you want to see my thoughts evolve, read through my string of related articles on SA. I went from knowing little about Roths to wanting to have the vast majority of my money in them.

A key element is this. If your employer rules allow it, or if you are retired or otherwise free of the employer, then after age 59.5 you can convert any of your TIRA funds into Roth funds. There are some conversion options at younger ages in some circumstances, but that is not my topic here.

There is a cost to converting. You must pay ordinary income taxes on converted funds. So most people spread their conversions out over some years.

The advantages of Roths all lie in thinking about future tax rates and potential other governmental actions. The basic math is this: if tax rates don’t change for you, then you neither win nor lose by having money in either the Roth or the TIRA.

That said, here are some of the reasons to convert funds into a Roth as soon as possible:

A belief that tax rates are bound to go up (they are at a historical low). An expectation that one's own base tax rate will never go down enough to make it worth waiting for a "smaller income bracket at retirement.” A desire to minimize exposure to other potential political changes that might penalize retirement savings. A desire to avoid Required Minimum Distributions (“RMDs”), especially if they would run up your medicare premiums in response to the higher income. A desire not to subject one's beneficiaries to the new more restrictive rules for TIRA withdrawals after death.

In contrast, if you hope to do your charitable giving by donating securities from your TIRA to your charities, then it is better to leave funds for that in the TIRA. Such donations are tax free, even from the TIRA.

One's own tax rate and projected future income are key in determining the costs and benefits of Roths. In my case, it makes sense to convert as much as possible from the TIRA to the Roth while avoiding big tax rate increases. Ideally I will finish before I have to start drawing RMDs.

Learning to Love Taxable Accounts

In my years of working and raising children my taxable funds were limited. In many of those years both my net worth and my debt increased because of how much I was socking away in TIRAs.

Pardon me a diversion about why. This matters to me personally.

Maximal funds went into the TIRA while refinancing of appreciating real estate paid for the private schools I sent the kids to. I thought this a necessity.

The issue was that both parents in that era had very demanding jobs with much travel. No one was available to go sit in the principal’s office about some problem or to volunteer and make the school a better environment.

But we had money. So we spent it getting the kids the best education possible.

The kids wrote a ton of essays starting in middle school, and otherwise learned to work hard and apply themselves. They began thanking me profusely once they got to college, where they worked hard and applied themselves on their own.

Both are now successful professionals. I am deeply proud of those kids. End of diversion.

As I explored my options, I also found several things to love about taxable investment accounts.

That money is yours. In the absence of a wealth tax, which is likely not constitutional in the US, the government cannot touch it. You can use them to invest in Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs). These carry significant tax advantages. When interest rates go up, you will want to use them to invest in tax-free municipal bonds. If you turn out to inherit tax losses, as I did, or otherwise generate them, they can turn taxable gains 100% into wealth.

My main focus with my taxable funds has been midstream MLPs.

The Perils of Being an Organized Person

Being an organized person, I sought to put investments of a certain type into each account. Midstream energy went into the taxable one, although only the MLPs needed to be there. The C-corps did not.

Marine shipping, since mostly abandoned, went into the Roth. The REITs and other investments stayed in the TIRA, awaiting their turn to get converted.

The initial organization of my portfolio in 2019 and 2020.

In recent months I have gotten to the point that I should use dividends to help support spending. What I had not thought about was the challenges of getting them out from the TIRA.

Of course I could just take them out of the TIRA and accumulate a tax obligation or do withholding upon withdrawal. This is not appealing in the present years, when I am closely tracking and managing my tax rate.

And I can get them out of the TIRA by selling a tax-adjusted amount of the some securities in the Roth and buying the same securities in the TIRA with the dividend. This flow chart shows the process:

I tried that for a couple of months. It was a royal pain in the rear. It also complicated keeping track of the overall portfolio. So I decided to change my practices.

Getting Organized Through Targeted Disorganization

My realization was that type of organization that matters to me is to have as much as possible of my dividend income coming into my Roth. Then I can withdraw that amount with zero hassles.

Thankfully, the IRS accounts for this as a withdrawal of contributions. So long as I keep the total contributions less the total withdrawals above zero, I will not face any penalties.

After some years have passed this limitation goes away. But this article is not focused on the Roth rules.

So I began to rearrange my holdings. This was a pain, but it was a one-time thing rather than a monthly hassle. Here is what I am aiming for:

I sold positions in my Roth that were not strong dividend payers. I sold positions in my TIRA that were.

Then for each security I bought tax-adjusted amounts in the other account. So some positions moved from the Roth to the TIRA, and an equivalent amount went the other way.

It will take another couple years of Roth conversions to get this completely done. But already next year I will have a substantial majority of my dividend income flowing into the Roth, with the (tax-deferred) distributions from my MLPs flowing into the taxable account that holds them.

Next to Move the Big Upsides

I have some holdings that pay small dividends but were purchased for their high upside. One example is Safehold (SAFE).

If these remain in the TIRA and appreciate strongly, this creates problems. Either I have to push the withdrawals into higher tax brackets or I have to extend them in time, increasing my exposure to future tax increases.

What this means is that, after moving the big dividend payers, I will focus next on moving the positions I believe to have the biggest upside.

Beyond that, having high gainers in the Roth could potentially complicate matters. I might encounter some reason to spend a good bit of their gains in the relatively near term. So long as I have tax losses to burn, it is optimum to have the high gainers in the taxable account. So I will go that direction as well.

Wrapping up

You may not have time to sort all these things out before you retire. I certainly didn't.

My hope is that some readers will find tactics in this article that enable burn to avoid figuring things out entirely for themselves.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAFE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.