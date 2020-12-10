Teucrium founder and CEO joins Let's Talk ETFs to explain why even with strong recent returns, this may be just the beginning of a prolonged leg up in grain prices.

Leading the charge since the COVID-19 late March lows have been the Vermont-based ETF issuer's SOYB and CORN funds - powered by record Chinese soybean and corn imports.

2020 has been a banner year for grain futures specialist Teucrium ETFs, with its assets under management more than tripling.

By Jonathan Liss

Teucrium ETFs founder, CEO and CIO Sal Gilbertie has spent nearly four decades trading grain futures in various capacities. From his days at Cargill in the early eighties, through stints at Donaldson Lufkin Jenrette, Merrill Lynch, and Bear Stearns, he honed his craft in a little known corner of financial markets. A little over a decade ago he set out on his own with the founding of Burlington, Vermont-based Teucrium, a firm dedicated exclusively to futures-based grain ETFs.

2020 has been a banner year for Gilbertie and Teucrium. From around $100M in AUM at the start of the year, the firm has been among the fastest growing issuers this year with assets more than tripling to more than $300M. And while the performance of The Teucrium Soybean (SOYB) and Corn (CORN) ETFs since the COVID-19 late March lows at least partially explains Teucrium's growth in assets, Gilbertie believes there's something more going on. "Quite simply, people have taken more of an interest in grains. China is importing record amounts of corn and soybeans. The supply/demand balance has shifted more towards the demand side."

The case of China and soybeans is particularly interesting. During the second half of 2018, China, which is the world's largest consumer of pig meat, lost more than 50% of its swine population as a result of the African swine fever epidemic. This has led to record soybean imports into the world's most populous country as it tries to expand its decimated hog herd. As per a recent piece by S&P Global:

China's soybean imports in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 marketing years (October-September) are forecast to touch 98 and 99 million mt respectively, significantly higher than 82.5 million mt bought in 2018-19, the US Department of Agriculture said in its latest supply and demand report.

This has actually led Brazil - the world's largest soybean producer, to have to import soybeans from the U.S. and Argentina as all of its own soybean yield has been snapped up by the Chinese. The result of all of this has been a banner year for soybean prices and The Teucrium Soybean ETF (SOYB).

Sal and I go under the hood of all five of Teucrium's ETFs during our conversation. Each of the underlying commodities they track - corn, wheat, soybeans and sugar cane - have an interesting story to tell in 2020.

To see a full comparison of all Teucrium funds, click here.

In terms of the near-term outlook for grain prices, a weakening dollar should provide support. The longer-term outlook is closely tied to changing global weather patterns (i.e. climate change), a topic we try to unpack towards the end of our conversation. What's clear is that as a non-correlated asset class, grain ETFs deserve more than a passing look in investor portfolios, even if just as a small portion. Because after all, we all have to eat and if the underlying prices of the grains that make up the vast majority of our diets continue to move higher, raising the daily cost of living in turn, investors will at least see their portfolios' benefit.

