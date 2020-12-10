There are many reasons why people invest in certain businesses. One reason is to have exposure to something you’re bullish about. Many companies offer investors opportunities to take a stance on a particular ‘thing’, but few let you take a stance on the broader global economy. One that does is Triton International (TRTN), a company that leases out intermodal containers to transportation companies across the globe. Triton truly is a bet on global trade, which in a sense makes it a bet on the global economy. While the firm does have a lot of debt on hand as of this writing, and while 2020 is looking to be a tough year for the firm, not a lot needs to go right to make it an attractive business for the long haul.

A market leader

Triton is, by definition, a market leader in the intermodal container leasing market. At present, the firm owns over 6 million TEUs worth of containers that it leases out to customers. Many of these are long-term contracts. To put in perspective just how big Triton is, consider that all shipping lines added together are estimated to control about 49% of the world’s containers. Triton, meanwhile, controls an impressive 14%. This makes it larger than any other individual player in the market. The next closest is Florens with a 9% market share. When you consider the leasing market specifically, their market share stands up at 28%. This compares to 17% for Florens and 16% for the next company in line.

*Taken from Triton International

According to management, Triton ranks first place in market share when it comes to Drys, Refrigerated, and Core Special categories of containers. And it’s ranked in the top five globally for Chassis and Specialty Products. The Drys space is where the company really shines. Based on the data provided, that’s where 68% of the firm’s leasing revenue comes from. 24% comes from refrigerated units, and 5% comes from Core Special ones. The company also generates some revenue from buying containers off of other businesses and selling them to third parties, but that’s a fairly inconsistent line of work. Even so, through the third quarter this year, the company did manage to sell 300,000 TEUs worth of containers.

*Taken from Triton International

While there are plenty of downsides to leasing containers, the benefits of leasing them have been proven to be worth it to the industry more broadly. Back in 2010, around 42% of the global fleet of containers (as measured in TEUs) were leased. Today, that figure is about 52%. Though growth in this space is slow, that trend should continue. This is positive for well-established firms with long-existing relationships. Triton, for instance, revealed to shareholders that its top 10 largest customers have been with it for, on average, more than 30 years. In a commoditized space, this is an impressive show of market power.

Shares have nice upside

In recent years, the management team has worked hard to grow Triton and improve its bottom line. Consider the period of 2015 through 2019. Back in 2015, revenue at the firm was just $707.8 million. By 2019, this had grown to $1.35 billion. Every year between was stronger than the last, with the exception of 2018 to 2019 when sales dipped just $3 million. Back in 2015, the company’s net profit was $111.1 million. This changed to a modest loss in 2016, but since then the firm has had profits come in consistently between $339 million and $349.6 million. Operating cash flow has been a different story entirely though. Literally every year from 2015 through 2019 the metric improved, growing from $449.3 million to $1.07 billion.

So far, 2020 has not been particularly kind to Triton. That’s not to say it has been horrible either. Revenue in the first three quarters came in at $970.6 million. This is down about 4.5% compared to the $1.02 billion seen the same time last year. Net income has taken a bit of a tumble, dropping from $261.9 million to $173.2 million over this period of time, but operating cash flow has dropped just 12.5% from $779.5 million to $682.3 million. That’s still a significant amount of cash the company is generating. Not only that, but in its third quarter earnings release, the company announced that it see the market improving rapidly. With that should come earnings per share growth in the fourth quarter (compared to the third quarter) of 25% or more.

As the global economy continues to recover following the COVID-19 pandemic, and as it resumes growth beyond that moving forward, there could be a great deal of upside potential for investors to enjoy. To see why, let’s consider two scenarios. The first scenario is one where the fourth quarter this year (relative to the rest of the year) mirrors last year’s fourth quarter. That would imply operating cash flow of $929.5 million. With a market cap of just $3.29 billion, this works out to a price/operating cash flow multiple of 3.5. It is important to keep in mind though the $6.09 billion in net debt on the company’s books. Throwing that on with the $555 million in preferred stock, we end up with an EV (enterprise value) of $9.94 billion. That works out to a multiple of 10.7, which is far from bad.

The second scenario assumes that future years will look a lot like 2019 did. Even if the firm doesn’t grow ever again, this implies operating cash flow of $1.06 billion. This works out to a price/operating cash flow multiple of just 3.1. Its EV/operating cash flow, meanwhile, would be considerably higher at 9.4. For a market leader that generates significant cash flow and that pays out a 4.7% yield today, this is not a bad price at all. Assuming that growth will eventually resume for the firm, though, this looks awfully cheap.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems to me that Triton is a real gem. Yes, the firm is being hit this year, but this should be viewed as a temporary downturn. The firm’s historical growth, consistent positive cash flow, and industry-leading position makes it an attractive prospect for long-term investors. Its multiple is particularly appealing as well, which leads me to be bullish on this firm.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.