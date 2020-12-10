The incoming U.S. Administration’s education reform policies are unlikely to have much of a negative impact on SLM’s market.

Earnings of SLM Corporation (NASDAQ: SLM), commonly known as Sallie Mae, bounced back in the third quarter to $0.45 per share from a loss of $0.23 per share in the second quarter of 2020. Earnings will likely remain strong in the coming quarters due to a recovery in loan growth and a decline in provision expense. I don’t believe any educational reforms enacted by the new U.S. Administration will have a material impact on SLM’s loan growth in the coming years. For 2021, I’m expecting SLM to report earnings of around $1.45 per share. SLM is already trading near its one-year ahead target price therefore, I’m adopting a neutral rating on SLM.

Policies of New U.S. Administration to Have Limited Impact on the Private Student Loan Market

The incoming administration seeks to implement higher education reforms that will likely increase the appeal and accessibility of federal student loans to families. As a result, I’m expecting the market for private student loans to be slightly negatively impacted if the policies turn into law.

(Side note for investors who have been out of touch with the credit market: SLM no longer services federal student loans as it spun off Navient Corporation (NAVI) in 2014. Consequently, federal student loans are only competition for SLM. The company’s website has a clear explanation of the differences between federal and private loans).

The following are some of Joe Biden’s policies from the official website that can affect corporations that provide private student loans, including SLM.

Make public colleges and universities tuition-free for all families with incomes below $125,000. Note: Public colleges make up 41% of the total number of degree-granting postsecondary institutions and 74% of total enrollments, according to the latest data by NCES, the National Center for Education Statistics. Therefore, this policy can have some impact on the private student loan market if it ever gets legislated. However, in the third quarter’s conference call, the management did not appear too worried about this policy because SLM caters to high-income customers. Target additional financial support to low-income and middle-class individuals by doubling the maximum value of Pell grants, significantly increasing the number of middle-class Americans who can participate in the program. More than halve payments on undergraduate federal student loans by simplifying and increasing the generosity of today’s income-based repayment program. Note: This will not affect SLM’s market in the future as it affects federal loans already in place. This policy may have a positive indirect impact on SLM as it will boost the economy. Crackdown on private lenders profiteering off of students and allow individuals holding private loans to discharge them in bankruptcy. Note: The management mentioned in the conference call that 90% of its loans are co-signed. As severe financial distress of both co-signers is unlikely to happen simultaneously, this policy is unlikely to have much of an impact on SLM’s bad debt. In addition, several of Biden’s policies target community colleges. As a result, an increasing number of families may opt for community colleges in the future instead of public or private colleges. Community colleges in general have lower fees, so families will require a lower loan amount for community colleges than public/private four-year degree institutions.

Most of the above policies target students from low-income backgrounds, which are not the target market for SLM. The management mentioned in the conference call that it mostly caters to high-income college graduates. As a result, the policies will only have a limited impact on SLM’s market. Further, a complete crowding out of private student loans by federal loans and grants is highly unlikely given the size of the market. Additionally, there is a long way for these policies to get implemented and turned into law. Overall, I’m expecting the new policies to have no impact at all on SLM’s market in 2021 and to have very little impact beyond next year.

Loan Growth Likely to Recover Next Year

SLM’s loan growth will likely recover next year once the pandemic becomes manageable. The student loan market is seasonal; therefore, the bulk of the loan growth will be visible in the third quarter when the new term starts. As discussed above, I’m expecting no impact of the new administration’s education reforms on loan growth next year. Consequently, I’m expecting SLM’s loans to grow by 6.6% year-over-year in 2021, which is a big improvement from this year. SLM’s loans declined in the first nine months of 2020 because of the pandemic and the sale of the personal loan portfolio, as mentioned in the third quarter’s investor presentation. I’m not expecting loan growth to return to the pre-pandemic level next year because of the lingering effect of the pandemic. The following table shows my estimates for balance sheet items.

Credit Risks Appear Moderately High

SLM’s credit risk declined substantially in the last quarter as loans under forbearance plunged to 4.3% of total loans from 9.3% at the end of June, according to details given in the conference call. Moreover, SLM’s customers are primarily college graduates that are doing better in this pandemic than less-skilled employees of service industries. However, the newly graduated customers are a cause of concern because of the current uncertain environment. As mentioned in the conference call, around $2.4 billion loans, representing 10% of total loans, entered full principal and interest (“P&I”) payment cycle of their loan repayment schedules in November and December. Based on these factors, I believe SLM’s credit risk is currently moderately high.

Expecting Earnings of $1.45 per Share in 2021

The loan growth will likely drive earnings next year. Further, I’m expecting the provision expense to decline next year as the credit risk has been improving, and will likely continue to improve as the Covid-19 vaccination process progresses. Overall, I’m expecting SLM to report earnings of $1.42 per share in full-year 2020 and $1.45 per share in 2021. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, the legislation on higher education reforms carries risk.

Valuation Analysis Shows Little Upside

I’m using the historical price-to-book multiple (“P/B”) to value SLM. The stock has traded at an average P/B ratio of 1.83 since 2016. The following chart shows the historical P/B multiple.

Multiplying the average P/B multiple with the forecast book value per share of $6.4 gives a target price of $11.7 for the end of next year. This price target implies a 1.5% upside from the December 9 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B ratio.

Apart from the little upside, SLM is also offering a low dividend yield of 1.04%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.03 per share. Based on the low potential price upside and dividend yield, I’m adopting a neutral rating on SLM.

